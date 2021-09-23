Central New Mexico Community College President Tracy Hartzler Chosen for Aspen Institute's New Presidents Fellowship to Advance Student Success

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program announced this week that Central New Mexico Community College President Tracy Hartzler is one of 25 leaders selected for the 2021-22 class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship . This program supports community college presidents in the early years of their tenure as they aim to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success. The Fellowship's philanthropic partner is JPMorgan Chase.

The 25 Aspen Fellows, who lead colleges that collectively serve more than 280,000 students, were selected through a highly competitive process. Starting later this year, the Fellows will engage over nine months in residential sessions and virtual learning to develop strategies to meet their goals for student success and equity with data to assess challenges and progress.

"We continue to learn how the best community colleges improve outcomes for students and close persistent race- and income-based equity gaps," said Josh Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program. "This year's fellows have demonstrated their commitment to achieving excellent and equitable student outcomes, and we are eager to work with them as they join Aspen's network of more than 100 fellows who serve as community college presidents."

"I'm very honored to have been selected to the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship and I look forward to working with my distinguished peers and the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program to explore ways we can improve student success as post-secondary education and training options rapidly evolve," said Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) President Tracy Hartzler. "I'm excited to get started in this esteemed program as we all seek solutions that will help more of our students from all backgrounds persevere, graduate, and pursue better lives for themselves and their families."

As community colleges grapple with the impact of COVID and enrollment declines, turnover among presidents remains high. Aspen is committed to helping prepare the next generation of exceptionally capable and highly diverse leaders through its fellowship programs for new and rising presidents. This new class of Aspen Presidential Fellows is 52 percent female, and 64 percent are people of color. Located in 17 states, their institutions too are diverse, from a tribal college with fewer than 500 students to an urban college that educates more than 35,000 each year.

"On behalf of the CNM Governing Board, we are excited that President Hartzler earned this valuable opportunity to join other outstanding community college presidents nationwide as they work together to advance strategies that will increase levels of student success and equity," said CNM Governing Board Chair Tom Swisstack. "President Hartzler's participation in the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship will be of great service to our college, our students, and our community."

JPMorgan Chase's philanthropic support for the Aspen Presidential Fellowship is part of the firm's New Skills at Work initiative to prepare young people for the future of work and meet the growing demand for skilled workers, and the $30 billion commitment to advance racial equity and drive an inclusive economy.

"Community colleges play a critical role in helping to prepare young adults and incumbent workers for in-demand jobs of the future," said Monique Baptiste, Vice President and Head of Jobs & Skills for Global Philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase. "Ensuring that the leaders of these institutions are equipped with the support and training they need to develop equitable student success is an integral part of building capacity over the long-run. JPMorgan Chase is proud to partner with the Aspen Institute to build the next generation of exceptional college leaders as they work to advance the prosperity of the diverse communities and students they serve."

For bios and photos of all extraordinary 25 leaders, click here.

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program aims to advance higher education practices and leadership strategies that significantly improve student outcomes. Through the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the Aspen Presidential Fellowship for Community College Excellence, and other initiatives, the College Excellence Program works to improve colleges' understanding and capacity to teach and graduate students, especially the growing population of low-income students and students of color on American campuses. For more information, visit highered.aspeninstitute.org and follow us on Twitter at @AspenHigherEd.

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Institute has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, and an international network of partners.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .

SOURCE Central New Mexico Community College (CNM)

