Central NJ Audiologist Selected As Chair Of New Jersey Speech And Hearing Association Audiology Committee

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Eric Sandler, Director of Audiology at The Hearing Center of Central New Jersey, has been selected as the new chair of the Audiology Committee of the New Jersey Speech and Hearing Association (NJSHA). Having recently been recognized in a member spotlight by NJSHA, Dr. Sandler played an active role in the 2024 update of Grace's Law.

Dr. Eric Sandler, Director of Audiological services at The Hearing Center, graduated from Rutgers College in 2002 and from Montclair State University in 2007 with a Doctorate of Science in Audiology. He was selected in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022 as one of NJFamily.com favorite doctors for children. He has been working with internationally known musicians and entertainers to treat their hearing loss and preserve their hearing. Sandler is the third generation in his family in this field. Dr. Sandler was joined by fellow Hearing Center audiologists Dr. Michelle Schechter and Dr. Samantha Greenfield at the NJSHA convention in May of 2024.

Originally passed in 2009 to expand insurance coverage of hearing aids for children, Grace's law was updated to include obsolete cochlear implant processor replacements to be covered by health insurance in New Jersey.

Cochlear implants utilize an implanted electrode array to bypass the damaged portion of a significantly hearing impaired ear. Without a functional external processor, the internal portion of the device provides no function. External processors are constantly improving with technological advancements, and are considered obsolete after a useful life of 5-10 years.

The original Grace's law covered $1,000 per hearing impaired ear, every 2 years. Hearing aids generally do not need to be replaced after 2 years, and most pediatric hearing aids come with a 5-year manufacturer warranty. Dr. Sandler was part of the team that suggested to NJ legislators to modify the language of the new law to increase the amount covered to $2,500 per hearing impaired ear, every 5 years. This allows families to have a larger portion of the hearing aid expense to be covered, while not increasing the cost to insurance companies over a 5-year period.

"Throughout the process we recognized that there are political and economic realities that we have to contend with," noted Dr. Sandler. "We wanted to make sure that the needs of hearing-impaired children were met, in a way that would be politically acceptable and also unobjectionable by insurance companies. We realized if something greatly increased their costs, then they would be likely to object, so we came up with terms that we thought were an effective compromise."

It was a process of internal discussions and meetings with legislative staffers to make this updated law a reality. Dr. Sandler also recognized "everyone on the audiology committee at NJSHA that put in a tremendous effort to make sure that this updated bill was signed into law."

The new law was signed on January 16th, 2024 and went into effect on most insurance plans as of April 15th of the same year. It was highlighted by the NJSHA during Speech-Language Hearing Month in May.

About The Hearing Center

The Hearing Center is an advanced full-service audiology practice for pediatrics and adults. The state-of-the-art facilities are the first in New Jersey to offer all audiological services outside a hospital setting. The director of audiology, Eric Sandler, Sc.D., is a sought-after speaker who delivers lectures on cochlear implants around the U.S. For more information, visit www.thcaudiology.com.

About Dr. Eric Sandler

Dr. Eric Sandler is a licensed Audiologist (#722) and Hearing Aid Dispenser (#1082) in the state of New Jersey. Dr. Sandler has presented his doctoral research on patient satisfaction and perceived value of hearing aids. He has worked in the private practice setting since 2007. He also has experience presenting to the community, and at state and national conventions on various topics related to hearing loss.

