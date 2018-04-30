Central Ohio Property Management Company Achieves Historic Milestone

Oakwood has been celebrating employee tenure during April in honor of National Residential Property Management Careers Month. Founded in 1970, Oakwood has created a loyal employee base with the current companywide tenure at over 1500 years. Four of those employees (John Wymer, President, Dana Moore, VP of Operations, Deborah Pizzurro, Regional Manager of New Construction, and Sandy Jones-Kidwell, Auditor) have been with Oakwood for 30 years or more.

John Wymer is a prime example of why Oakwood has so many long time employees. Starting in 1970 during his time in college, John began as a groundskeeper mowing grass and landscaping. He has since been in virtually every role that Oakwood has to offer and is not only President, but a property owner as well.

Dana Moore says, "I have stayed [with Oakwood] because I respect Oakwood's sincere concern that a resident's experience be a positive one and Oakwood knows how important home is."

Sandy Jones-Kidwell states, "I'm in my 38th year at Oakwood. I have worn many hats during my tenure and enjoyed wearing all of them! One of my greatest achievements are all the lasting friendships I have made over the years. And I thank Oakwood for that gift."

Oakwood celebrates their long term employees of 20 years or more every 3 years with an all-expenses paid Caribbean cruise as a way to thank them for being part of the company and growing as a team. Being team oriented is something in particular that Deborah Pizzurro has experienced during her time at Oakwood, saying "We are asked be a part of the decision making process and rewarded for our efforts. I feel valued and respected and that's important."

Oakwood Management Company is recognized as one of Central Ohio's top property management organizations and is currently the largest local management company of apartment communities in the Columbus Ohio area. Incorporated in 1970, with less than a dozen employees, Oakwood has shown continual growth during the past 48 years.

Oakwood is proud to be consistently involved with lease up communities around Columbus, some of which include Franklinton's River and Rich, Hilliard's urban Landmark Lofts, and the smart-technology equipped Pointe at Polaris. Specializing in the operations of multi-family residential communities over 100 units in size, the current portfolio represents over 9.17 million square feet of income producing property.

