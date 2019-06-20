Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

HONOLULU, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), (the "Company"), announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $30 million of its outstanding common stock under its share repurchase program (the "Repurchase Program"). This authorization will supersede the remaining repurchase authority under the prior repurchase program. The repurchases may be made from time to time, in the open market or privately negotiated transactions, as and when deemed appropriate by management and in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Repurchase Program may be suspended or terminated at any time.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $5.8 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 35 branches and 79 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of March 31, 2019. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.centralpacificbank.com.

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.

