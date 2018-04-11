Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

HONOLULU, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its first quarter 2018 earnings on April 25, 2018, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange.  Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on April 25, 2018.

Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-877-505-7644, or by listening to the webcast on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.centralpacificbank.com. A replay of the call will be available through May 25, 2018 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (passcode: 10119342) and on the company's website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with $5.6 billion in assets.  Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 35 branches and 79 ATMs in the state of Hawaii as of December 31, 2017.  For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.centralpacificbank.com.

 

