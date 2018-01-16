Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-877-505-7644, or by listening to the webcast on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.centralpacificbank.com. A replay of the call will be available through February 24, 2018 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (passcode: 10116271) and on the company's website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with $5.6 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 35 branches and 81 ATMs in the state of Hawaii as of September 30, 2017. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.centralpacificbank.com.

