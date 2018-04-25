Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports $14.3 Million First Quarter Earnings

"We are pleased to report on another solid quarter of net income driven primarily by continued loan and deposit growth," said Catherine Ngo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our earnings and strong capital position have allowed our company to increase our quarterly cash dividend and continue executing on our stock repurchase plan."

In April 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on its outstanding common shares. This represents a 10.5% increase from the $0.19 dividend paid in the first quarter of 2018. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2018.

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 344,362 shares of common stock, or approximately 1.1% of its common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2017. Total cost of the shares repurchased was $10.1 million, or an average cost per share of $29.36. The Company's remaining repurchase authority under its common stock repurchase program at March 31, 2018 is $43.4 million.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $42.3 million, compared to $41.3 million in the year-ago quarter and $42.8 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 3.21%, compared to 3.30% in the year-ago quarter and 3.27% in the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with an increase in the taxable-equivalent yield earned on the investment security portfolio. These increases were partially offset by higher deposit and borrowing costs attributable to the recent increases in the federal funds rate, which also resulted in the decline in the net interest margin from the year-ago quarter. The decrease in net interest income and net interest margin from the previous quarter was primarily due to a decline in yields earned on the loan and investment securities portfolios, combined with higher rates paid on time deposits and borrowings.

Other operating income for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $9.0 million, compared to $10.0 million in the year-ago quarter and $9.0 million in the previous quarter. The decrease from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to lower income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.8 million and lower income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off of $0.5 million, partially offset by higher commissions on investment services of $0.3 million (included in other service charges and fees). The lower income from bank-owned life insurance was primarily attributable to death benefit income of $0.6 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Other operating income remained relatively unchanged from the previous quarter.

Other operating expense for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $33.5 million, which increased from $31.5 million in the year-ago quarter and decreased from $34.5 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $1.1 million, combined with the write-down of a foreclosed asset of $0.3 million (included in foreclosed asset expense). The higher salaries and employee benefits expense was primarily attributable to the increase in the Company's starting pay rate and the pay scale for other wage progression positions effective January 1, 2018, combined with annual merit increases effective in the second quarter of 2017. The sequential quarter decrease was primarily due to lower advertising expense of $0.4 million, lower legal and professional services of $0.3 million, lower salaries and employee benefits of $0.3 million, and lower net occupancy expense of $0.2 million, partially offset by higher foreclosed asset expense of $0.3 million. The lower salaries and employee benefits from the sequential quarter were primarily attributable to a special, one-time bonus totaling $0.8 million given to all employees, with the exception of executives on the Company's managing committee, in the fourth quarter of 2017, partially offset by higher salaries paid during the current quarter due to aforementioned increases in pay rates.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2018 was 65.37%, compared to 61.36% in the year-ago quarter and 66.54% in the previous quarter. The increase in the efficiency ratio from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to the aforementioned lower other operating income combined with higher other operating expenses in the current quarter compared to the year-ago quarter, partially offset by the improvement in net interest income. The improvement in the efficiency ratio compared to the previous quarter was due to the aforementioned lower other operating expenses, partially offset by the lower net interest income.

In the first quarter of 2018, the Company recorded income tax expense of $3.7 million, compared to $6.8 million in the year-ago quarter and $13.3 million in the previous quarter. Income tax expense in the previous quarter included a one-time, non-cash estimated charge of $7.4 million to income tax expense due to the revaluation of the Company's net deferred tax assets in connection with the enactment of H.R.1, commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 20.5%, compared to 34.2% in the year-ago quarter and 75.6% in the previous quarter. The decline in income tax expense and effective tax rate in the current quarter was primarily due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at March 31, 2018 of $5.65 billion increased by $208.1 million, or 3.8% from March 31, 2017, and increased by $27.6 million, or 0.5% from December 31, 2017.

Total loans and leases at March 31, 2018 of $3.82 billion increased by $270.4 million, or 7.6% and $45.5 million, or 1.2% from March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The increase in total loans and leases from March 31, 2017 was primarily attributable to strong organic growth in the Hawaii loan portfolios, combined with an increase in the U.S. mainland commercial mortgage portfolio, partially offset by reductions in the Hawaii construction loan portfolio and the U.S. mainland consumer loan portfolio. The increase in total loans and leases from the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily due to strong organic growth in the Hawaii loan portfolios, partially offset by a reduction in the U.S. mainland consumer loan portfolio.

Total deposits at March 31, 2018 of $4.98 billion increased by $203.0 million, or 4.2% from March 31, 2017, and increased by $24.1 million, or 0.5% from December 31, 2017. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $4.01 billion at March 31, 2018. This represents an increase of $196.0 million, or 5.1% from March 31, 2017, and an increase of $15.7 million, or 0.4% from December 31, 2017.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2018 totaled $3.4 million, or 0.06% of total assets, compared to $8.8 million, or 0.16% of total assets at March 31, 2017, and $3.6 million, or 0.06% of total assets at December 31, 2017.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $0.4 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $0.2 million and $0.6 million at March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2018 totaled $0.6 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $1.0 million in the previous quarter.

In the first quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a credit to the provision for loan and lease losses of $0.2 million, compared to a credit of $0.1 million in the year-ago quarter and a credit of $0.2 million in the previous quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses, as a percentage of total loans and leases at March 31, 2018 was 1.29%, compared to 1.56% at March 31, 2017 and 1.33% at December 31, 2017.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $484.1 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $511.5 million and $500.0 million at March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At March 31, 2018, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 10.3%, 14.5%, 15.8%, and 12.3%, respectively, compared to 10.4%, 14.7%, 15.9%, and 12.4%, respectively, at December 31, 2017.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Conference Call

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1









Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, except for per share amounts)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT



















Net interest income

$ 42,322



$ 42,824



$ 41,995



$ 41,629



$ 41,255

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

(211)



(186)



(126)



(2,282)



(80)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

42,533



43,010



42,121



43,911



41,335

Total other operating income

8,954



9,043



9,569



7,870



10,014

Total other operating expense

33,518



34,511



33,511



32,335



31,460

Income before taxes

17,969



17,542



18,179



19,446



19,889

Income tax expense

3,692



13,254



6,367



7,421



6,810

Net income

14,277



4,288



11,812



12,025



13,079

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.48



$ 0.14



$ 0.39



$ 0.39



$ 0.43

Diluted earnings per common share

0.48



0.14



0.39



0.39



0.42

Dividends declared per common share

0.19



0.18



0.18



0.18



0.16























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



















Return on average assets (1)

1.01 %

0.31 %

0.85 %

0.88 %

0.96 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1)

11.60



3.35



9.16



9.32



10.24

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

11.64



3.37



9.22



9.39



10.33

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

8.73



9.12



9.30



9.44



9.42

Efficiency ratio (2)

65.37



66.54



64.99



65.32



61.36

Net interest margin (1)

3.21



3.27



3.25



3.29



3.30

Dividend payout ratio (3)

39.58



128.57



46.15



46.15



38.10























SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



















Average loans and leases, including loans held for sale

$ 3,789,338



$ 3,719,684



$ 3,625,455



$ 3,593,347



$ 3,547,718

Average interest-earning assets

5,334,276



5,279,360



5,216,089



5,138,038



5,095,455

Average assets

5,638,205



5,605,728



5,545,909



5,467,461



5,422,529

Average deposits

5,000,108



4,936,743



4,893,778



4,800,815



4,762,874

Average interest-bearing liabilities

3,746,012



3,686,222



3,613,872



3,600,761



3,626,229

Average shareholders' equity

492,184



511,277



515,580



515,974



510,804

Average tangible shareholders' equity

490,453



508,886



512,554



512,254



506,366



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)

























Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 REGULATORY CAPITAL



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital

$ 579,221



$ 578,607



$ 585,950



$ 584,441



$ 577,081

Tier 1 risk-based capital

579,221



578,607



585,950



584,441



577,081

Total risk-based capital

629,179



628,068



634,677



632,780



624,735

Common equity tier 1 capital

489,221



490,861



497,828



497,172



491,538

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital

568,409



565,412



569,990



564,765



560,921

Tier 1 risk-based capital

568,409



565,412



569,990



564,765



560,921

Total risk-based capital

618,240



614,732



618,576



612,968



608,450

Common equity tier 1 capital

568,409



565,412



569,990



564,765



560,921























REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital ratio

10.3 %

10.4 %

10.6 %

10.7 %

10.7 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

14.5



14.7



15.1



15.2



15.2

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.8



15.9



16.3



16.4



16.5

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.3



12.4



12.8



12.9



13.0

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital ratio

10.1



10.1



10.3



10.4



10.4

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

14.3



14.4



14.7



14.7



14.8

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.5



15.6



16.0



15.9



16.1

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

14.3



14.4



14.7



14.7



14.8







Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 BALANCE SHEET



















Loans and leases

$ 3,816,146



$ 3,770,615



$ 3,636,370



$ 3,591,735



$ 3,545,718

Total assets

5,651,287



5,623,708



5,569,230



5,533,135



5,443,181

Total deposits

4,980,431



4,956,354



4,927,497



4,886,382



4,777,444

Long-term debt

92,785



92,785



92,785



92,785



92,785

Total shareholders' equity

484,108



500,011



509,846



512,930



511,536

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

8.57 %

8.89 %

9.15 %

9.27 %

9.40 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)

8.54 %

8.86 %

9.11 %

9.22 %

9.33 %





















ASSET QUALITY



















Allowance for loan and lease losses

$ 49,217



$ 50,001



$ 51,217



$ 52,828



$ 55,369

Non-performing assets

3,438



3,626



5,970



9,042



8,834

Allowance to loans and leases outstanding

1.29 %

1.33 %

1.41 %

1.47 %

1.56 % Allowance to non-performing assets

1,431.56 %

1,378.96 %

857.91 %

584.25 %

626.77 %





















PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING



















Book value per common share

$ 16.30



$ 16.65



$ 16.89



$ 16.81



$ 16.66

Tangible book value per common share

16.25



16.59



16.80



16.70



16.53

Closing market price per common share

28.46



29.83



32.18



31.47



30.54



___________________________________________ (1) Annualized (2) Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income) (3) Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share (4) The tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP measure which should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Comparison of our ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate the ratio differently. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Table 2



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) TABLE 2

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our tangible common equity ratio for each of the dates indicated:

























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



















Total shareholders' equity

$ 484,108



$ 500,011



$ 509,846



$ 512,930



$ 511,536

Less: Other intangible assets

(1,337)



(2,006)



(2,674)



(3,343)



(4,012)

Tangible common equity

$ 482,771



$ 498,005



$ 507,172



$ 509,587



$ 507,524























Total assets

$ 5,651,287



$ 5,623,708



$ 5,569,230



$ 5,533,135



$ 5,443,181

Less: Other intangible assets

(1,337)



(2,006)



(2,674)



(3,343)



(4,012)

Tangible assets

$ 5,649,950



$ 5,621,702



$ 5,566,556



$ 5,529,792



$ 5,439,169























Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.54 %

8.86 %

9.11 %

9.22 %

9.33 %

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) TABLE 3















































March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 ASSETS



















Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 59,905



$ 75,318



$ 90,080



$ 85,975



$ 83,670 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

5,875



6,975



18,195



54,576



22,363 Investment securities:



















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (1)

1,326,092



1,304,066



1,349,311



1,315,086



1,302,207 Held-to-maturity debt securities, at fair value of: $171,399 at March 31, 2018, $189,201 at December 31, 2017, $195,714 at September 30, 2017, $203,334 at June 30, 2017, and $208,181 at March 31, 2017

177,078



191,753



197,672



204,588



211,426 Equity securities, at fair value (1)

753



825



794



809



682 Total investment securities

1,503,923



1,496,644



1,547,777



1,520,483



1,514,315 Loans held for sale

7,492



16,336



10,828



13,288



9,905 Loans and leases

3,816,146



3,770,615



3,636,370



3,591,735



3,545,718 Less allowance for loan and lease losses

49,217



50,001



51,217



52,828



55,369 Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses

3,766,929



3,720,614



3,585,153



3,538,907



3,490,349 Premises and equipment, net

47,436



48,348



48,339



49,252



48,303 Accrued interest receivable

16,070



16,581



15,434



15,636



14,819 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

6,478



7,088



7,101



6,189



6,279 Other real estate owned

595



851



851



1,008



851 Mortgage servicing rights

15,821



15,843



16,093



15,932



15,847 Core deposit premium

1,337



2,006



2,674



3,343



4,012 Bank-owned life insurance

156,611



156,293



155,928



156,053



155,019 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

9,007



7,761



6,484



6,492



7,333 Other assets

53,808



53,050



64,293



66,001



70,116 Total assets

$ 5,651,287



$ 5,623,708



$ 5,569,230



$ 5,533,135



$ 5,443,181 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 1,349,029



$ 1,395,556



$ 1,383,548



$ 1,383,754



$ 1,290,632 Interest-bearing demand

946,464



933,054



911,273



917,956



898,306 Savings and money market

1,533,483



1,481,876



1,476,017



1,453,108



1,430,399 Time

1,151,455



1,145,868



1,156,659



1,131,564



1,158,107 Total deposits

4,980,431



4,956,354



4,927,497



4,886,382



4,777,444 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

56,000



32,000



—



—



21,000 Long-term debt

92,785



92,785



92,785



92,785



92,785 Other liabilities

37,963



42,534



39,078



41,013



40,391 Total liabilities

5,167,179



5,123,673



5,059,360



5,020,180



4,931,620 Equity:



















Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding none at: March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017

—



—



—



—



— Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 29,707,122 at March 31, 2018, 30,024,222 at December 31, 2017, 30,188,748 at September 30, 2017, 30,514,799 at June 30, 2017, and 30,701,219 at March 31, 2017

493,794



503,988



509,243



519,383



527,403 Surplus

86,497



86,098



85,300



84,592



84,678 Accumulated deficit

(78,454)



(89,036)



(87,913)



(94,269)



(100,784) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(17,729)



(1,039)



3,216



3,224



239 Total shareholders' equity

484,108



500,011



509,846



512,930



511,536 Non-controlling interest

—



24



24



25



25 Total equity

484,108



500,035



509,870



512,955



511,561 Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,651,287



$ 5,623,708



$ 5,569,230



$ 5,533,135



$ 5,443,181



(1) Financial information for prior quarters has been revised to reflect the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-01, Financial Instruments - Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) TABLE 4









Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Interest income:



















Interest and fees on loans and leases

$ 37,390



$ 37,447



$ 36,289



$ 35,531



$ 34,957

Interest and dividends on investment securities:



















Taxable investment securities

8,843



8,777



8,540



8,481



8,135

Tax-exempt investment securities

933



955



966



974



979

Dividend income on investment securities

15



13



12



12



12

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

84



58



163



61



74

Dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

45



26



23



21



56

Total interest income

47,310



47,276



45,993



45,080



44,213

Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits:



















Demand

180



170



177



154



140

Savings and money market

369



302



281



259



257

Time

3,425



2,967



2,637



2,136



1,717

Interest on short-term borrowings

43



97



9



46



31

Interest on long-term debt

971



916



894



856



813

Total interest expense

4,988



4,452



3,998



3,451



2,958

Net interest income

42,322



42,824



41,995



41,629



41,255

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

(211)



(186)



(126)



(2,282)



(80)

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

42,533



43,010



42,121



43,911



41,335

Other operating income:



















Mortgage banking income (refer to Table 5)

1,847



1,531



1,531



1,957



1,943

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,003



2,130



2,182



2,120



2,036

Other service charges and fees

3,034



2,532



3,185



3,053



2,748

Income from fiduciary activities

956



935



911



964



864

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

43



214



176



151



61

Fees on foreign exchange

211



135



101



130



163

Net gains (losses) on sales of investment securities

—



230



—



(1,640)



—

Income from bank-owned life insurance

318



614



1,074



583



1,117

Loan placement fees

197



170



86



146



134

Net gains on sales of foreclosed assets

—



—



19



84



102

Other (refer to Table 5)

345



552



304



322



846

Total other operating income

8,954



9,043



9,569



7,870



10,014

Other operating expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

18,505



18,759



18,157



17,983



17,387

Net occupancy

3,266



3,418



3,404



3,335



3,414

Equipment

1,068



1,007



969



967



842

Amortization of core deposit premium

669



668



669



669



668

Communication expense

898



924



944



891



900

Legal and professional services

1,821



2,091



1,854



1,987



1,792

Computer software expense

2,267



2,404



2,346



2,190



2,252

Advertising expense

612



1,000



626



390



392

Foreclosed asset expense

294



28



24



63



36

Other (refer to Table 5)

4,118



4,212



4,518



3,860



3,777

Total other operating expense

33,518



34,511



33,511



32,335



31,460

Income before income taxes

17,969



17,542



18,179



19,446



19,889

Income tax expense

3,692



13,254



6,367



7,421



6,810

Net income

$ 14,277



$ 4,288



$ 11,812



$ 12,025



$ 13,079

Per common share data:



















Basic earnings per share

$ 0.48



$ 0.14



$ 0.39



$ 0.39



$ 0.43

Diluted earnings per share

0.48



0.14



0.39



0.39



0.42

Cash dividends declared

0.19



0.18



0.18



0.18



0.16

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

29,807,572



30,027,366



30,300,195



30,568,247



30,714,895

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

30,041,351



30,271,910



30,514,459



30,803,725



31,001,238



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Other Operating Income and Other Operating Expense - Detail (Unaudited) TABLE 5

The following table sets forth the components of mortgage banking income for the periods indicated:









Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Mortgage banking income:



















Loan servicing fees

$ 1,311



$ 1,316



$ 1,323



$ 1,340



$ 1,358

Amortization of mortgage servicing rights

(457)



(745)



(476)



(547)



(520)

Net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans

972



968



705



1,084



1,312

Unrealized gains (losses) on loans-held-for-sale and interest rate locks

21



(8)



(21)



80



(207)

Total mortgage banking income

$ 1,847



$ 1,531



$ 1,531



$ 1,957



$ 1,943



The following table sets forth the components of other operating income - other for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Other operating income - other:



















Income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off

$ 96



$ 156



$ 25



$ 25



$ 561

Other recoveries

46



26



32



54



37

Commissions on sale of checks

86



83



86



85



87

Other

117



287



161



158



161

Total other operating income - other

$ 345



$ 552



$ 304



$ 322



$ 846



The following table sets forth the components of other operating expense - other for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Other operating expense - other:



















Charitable contributions

$ 200



$ 165



$ 141



$ 136



$ 151

FDIC insurance assessment

434



438



433



429



424

Miscellaneous loan expenses

299



288



302



293



261

ATM and debit card expenses

648



495



548



468



450

Amortization of investments in low-income housing tax credit partnerships

114



114



174



223



233

Armored car expenses

166



241



176



198



258

Entertainment and promotions

159



438



818



246



158

Stationery and supplies

201



202



204



230



178

Directors' fees and expenses

231



209



208



250



207

Provision (credit) for residential mortgage loan repurchase losses

—



209



—



—



—

Increase (decrease) to the reserve for unfunded commitments

41



(101)



72



53



70

Other

1,625



1,514



1,442



1,334



1,387

Total other operating expense - other

$ 4,118



$ 4,212



$ 4,518



$ 3,860



$ 3,777



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 6

















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017



Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:



































Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 22,790



1.50 %

$ 84



$ 17,944



1.27 %

$ 58



$ 39,910



0.75 %

$ 74

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:



































Taxable

1,350,135



2.62



8,858



1,367,530



2.57



8,790



1,329,915



2.45



8,147

Tax-exempt (1)

165,176



2.86



1,181



166,665



3.53



1,469



171,139



3.52



1,506

Total investment securities

1,515,311



2.65



10,039



1,534,195



2.67



10,259



1,501,054



2.57



9,653

Loans and leases, including loans held for sale

3,789,338



3.98



37,390



3,719,684



4.01



37,447



3,547,718



3.98



34,957

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

6,837



2.61



45



7,537



1.38



26



6,773



3.31



56

Total interest-earning assets

5,334,276



3.59



47,558



5,279,360



3.61



47,790



5,095,455



3.54



44,740

Noninterest-earning assets

303,929











326,368











327,074









Total assets

$ 5,638,205











$ 5,605,728











$ 5,422,529















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 935,483



0.08 %

$ 180



$ 916,957



0.07 %

$ 170



$ 879,428



0.06 %

$ 140

Savings and money market deposits

1,499,419



0.10



369



1,492,707



0.08



302



1,419,420



0.07



257

Time deposits under $100,000

179,547



0.44



195



183,234



0.43



198



193,638



0.38



180

Time deposits $100,000 and over

1,029,972



1.27



3,230



974,163



1.13



2,769



1,026,181



0.61



1,537

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,644,421



0.44



3,974



3,567,061



0.38



3,439



3,518,667



0.24



2,114

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

8,806



1.97



43



26,376



1.45



97



14,777



0.84



31

Long-term debt

92,785



4.25



971



92,785



3.92



916



92,785



3.55



813

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,746,012



0.54



4,988



3,686,222



0.48



4,452



3,626,229



0.33



2,958

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,355,687











1,369,682











1,244,207









Other liabilities

44,306











38,523











41,264









Total liabilities

5,146,005











5,094,427











4,911,700









Shareholders' equity

492,184











511,277











510,804









Non-controlling interest

16











24











25









Total equity

492,200











511,301











510,829









Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,638,205











$ 5,605,728











$ 5,422,529















































Net interest income









$ 42,570











$ 43,338











$ 41,782







































Interest rate spread





3.05 %









3.13 %









3.21 %









































Net interest margin





3.21 %









3.27 %









3.30 %







(1) Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21% effective January 1, 2018 and 35% for all prior periods

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Loans and Leases by Geographic Distribution (Unaudited) TABLE 7

























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 HAWAII:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 413,181



$ 400,529



$ 398,619



$ 395,512



$ 395,915

Real estate:



















Construction

59,136



61,643



95,309



91,080



89,970

Residential mortgage

1,351,488



1,341,221



1,267,144



1,249,617



1,237,150

Home equity

425,509



412,230



396,812



394,720



370,856

Commercial mortgage

831,160



807,009



801,113



767,661



776,098

Consumer

325,452



322,713



313,706



305,908



300,239

Leases

285



362



448



523



598

Total loans and leases

3,406,211



3,345,707



3,273,151



3,205,021



3,170,826

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(43,939)



(44,779)



(46,337)



(47,185)



(49,146)

Net loans and leases

$ 3,362,272



$ 3,300,928



$ 3,226,814



$ 3,157,836



$ 3,121,680























U.S. MAINLAND:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 103,299



$ 103,490



$ 88,566



$ 104,380



$ 107,133

Real estate:



















Construction

2,517



2,597



2,677



2,757



4,137

Residential mortgage

—



—



—



—



—

Home equity

—



—



—



—



—

Commercial mortgage

174,668



170,788



139,079



127,351



117,690

Consumer

129,451



148,033



132,897



152,226



145,932

Leases

—



—



—



—



—

Total loans and leases

409,935



424,908



363,219



386,714



374,892

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(5,278)



(5,222)



(4,880)



(5,643)



(6,223)

Net loans and leases

$ 404,657



$ 419,686



$ 358,339



$ 381,071



$ 368,669























TOTAL:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 516,480



$ 504,019



$ 487,185



$ 499,892



$ 503,048

Real estate:



















Construction

61,653



64,240



97,986



93,837



94,107

Residential mortgage

1,351,488



1,341,221



1,267,144



1,249,617



1,237,150

Home equity

425,509



412,230



396,812



394,720



370,856

Commercial mortgage

1,005,828



977,797



940,192



895,012



893,788

Consumer

454,903



470,746



446,603



458,134



446,171

Leases

285



362



448



523



598

Total loans and leases

3,816,146



3,770,615



3,636,370



3,591,735



3,545,718

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(49,217)



(50,001)



(51,217)



(52,828)



(55,369)

Net loans and leases

$ 3,766,929



$ 3,720,614



$ 3,585,153



$ 3,538,907



$ 3,490,349



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Deposits (Unaudited) TABLE 8

























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 1,349,029



$ 1,395,556



$ 1,383,548



$ 1,383,754



$ 1,290,632

Interest-bearing demand

946,464



933,054



911,273



917,956



898,306

Savings and money market

1,533,483



1,481,876



1,476,017



1,453,108



1,430,399

Time deposits less than $100,000

177,999



180,748



184,459



188,782



191,611

Core deposits

4,006,975



3,991,234



3,955,297



3,943,600



3,810,948























Government time deposits

703,467



687,052



710,658



700,284



720,333

Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000

97,800



101,560



101,955



100,780



103,999

Other time deposits greater than $250,000

172,189



176,508



159,587



141,718



142,164

Total time deposits $100,000 and over

973,456



965,120



972,200



942,782



966,496

Total deposits

$ 4,980,431



$ 4,956,354



$ 4,927,497



$ 4,886,382



$ 4,777,444



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans (Unaudited) TABLE 9

























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Nonaccrual loans (including loans held for sale):



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ —



$ —



$ 956



$ 1,000



$ 1,030

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

2,184



2,280



2,633



4,691



4,621

Home equity

659



416



1,449



1,509



1,490

Commercial mortgage

—



79



81



834



842

Total nonaccrual loans

2,843



2,775



5,119



8,034



7,983























Other real estate owned ("OREO"):



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

595



851



851



1,008



851

Total OREO

595



851



851



1,008



851

Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

3,438



3,626



5,970



9,042



8,834























Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest:



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

—



49



50



—



—

Home equity

—



—



108



—



—

Consumer

417



515



216



253



240

Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest

417



564



374



253



240























Restructured loans still accruing interest:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

457



491



217



265



306

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

10,555



10,677



12,373



12,230



13,292

Commercial mortgage

1,360



1,466



1,571



1,675



1,777

Total restructured loans still accruing interest

12,372



12,634



14,161



14,170



15,375

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest

$ 16,227



$ 16,824



$ 20,505



$ 23,465



$ 24,449























Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of loans and leases

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.14 %

0.22 %

0.23 % Total NPAs as a percentage of loans and leases and OREO

0.09 %

0.10 %

0.16 %

0.25 %

0.25 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of loans and leases and OREO

0.10 %

0.11 %

0.17 %

0.26 %

0.26 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of loans and leases and OREO

0.43 %

0.45 %

0.56 %

0.65 %

0.69 %





















Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:



















Balance at beginning of quarter

$ 3,626



$ 5,970



$ 9,042



$ 8,834



$ 9,187

Additions

263



107



160



1,530



1,881

Reductions:



















Payments

(155)



(2,060)



(2,614)



(401)



(447)

Return to accrual status

—



(391)



(453)



(1,014)



(1,787)

Sales of NPAs

(40)



—



(165)



—



—

Charge-offs/valuation adjustments

(256)



—



—



93



—

Total reductions

(451)



(2,451)



(3,232)



(1,322)



(2,234)

Balance at end of quarter

$ 3,438



$ 3,626



$ 5,970



$ 9,042



$ 8,834



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (Unaudited) TABLE 10









Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Allowance for loan and lease losses:



















Balance at beginning of period

$ 50,001



$ 51,217



$ 52,828



$ 55,369



$ 56,631























Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

(211)



(186)



(126)



(2,282)



(80)























Charge-offs:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

498



438



429



337



500

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

—



73



—



—



—

Consumer

1,933



1,618



1,709



1,470



1,497

Total charge-offs

2,431



2,129



2,138



1,807



1,997























Recoveries:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

144



690



165



236



275

Real estate:



















Construction

1,193



52



40



56



21

Residential mortgage

26



22



124



637



96

Home equity

3



9



6



27



2

Commercial mortgage

15



11



7



128



11

Consumer

477



315



311



464



410

Total recoveries

1,858



1,099



653



1,548



815

Net charge-offs

573



1,030



1,485



259



1,182

Balance at end of period

$ 49,217



$ 50,001



$ 51,217



$ 52,828



$ 55,369























Average loans and leases, net of deferred costs

$ 3,789,338



$ 3,719,684



$ 3,625,455



$ 3,593,347



$ 3,547,718























Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases

0.06 %

0.11 %

0.16 %

0.03 %

0.13 %





















Ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases

1.29 %

1.33 %

1.41 %

1.47 %

1.56 %

