Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports $14.3 Million First Quarter Earnings

- Net income of $14.3 million, or fully diluted EPS of $0.48 for the first quarter.

- ROA of 1.01% and ROE of 11.60% for the first quarter.

- Total loans increased by $45.5 million in the first quarter, or 1.2% sequentially and 7.6% year-over-year.

- Total deposits increased by $24.1 million in the first quarter, or 0.5% sequentially and 4.2% year-over-year. Core deposits increased by $15.7 million in the first quarter, or 0.4% sequentially and 5.1% year-over-year.

- Increased quarterly cash dividend by 10.5% to $0.21 per share from $0.19 per share paid in the first quarter.

News provided by

Central Pacific Financial Corp.

08:00 ET

HONOLULU, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), (the "Company"), today reported net income in the first quarter of 2018 of $14.3 million, or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.48, compared to net income in the first quarter of 2017 of $13.1 million, or EPS of $0.42, and net income in the fourth quarter of 2017 of $4.3 million, or EPS of $0.14

"We are pleased to report on another solid quarter of net income driven primarily by continued loan and deposit growth," said Catherine Ngo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our earnings and strong capital position have allowed our company to increase our quarterly cash dividend and continue executing on our stock repurchase plan."

In April 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on its outstanding common shares. This represents a 10.5% increase from the $0.19 dividend paid in the first quarter of 2018. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2018.

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 344,362 shares of common stock, or approximately 1.1% of its common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2017. Total cost of the shares repurchased was $10.1 million, or an average cost per share of $29.36. The Company's remaining repurchase authority under its common stock repurchase program at March 31, 2018 is $43.4 million.

Earnings Highlights
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2018 was $42.3 million, compared to $41.3 million in the year-ago quarter and $42.8 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 3.21%, compared to 3.30% in the year-ago quarter and 3.27% in the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with an increase in the taxable-equivalent yield earned on the investment security portfolio. These increases were partially offset by higher deposit and borrowing costs attributable to the recent increases in the federal funds rate, which also resulted in the decline in the net interest margin from the year-ago quarter. The decrease in net interest income and net interest margin from the previous quarter was primarily due to a decline in yields earned on the loan and investment securities portfolios, combined with higher rates paid on time deposits and borrowings.

Other operating income for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $9.0 million, compared to $10.0 million in the year-ago quarter and $9.0 million in the previous quarter. The decrease from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to lower income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.8 million and lower income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off of $0.5 million, partially offset by higher commissions on investment services of $0.3 million (included in other service charges and fees). The lower income from bank-owned life insurance was primarily attributable to death benefit income of $0.6 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Other operating income remained relatively unchanged from the previous quarter.

Other operating expense for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $33.5 million, which increased from $31.5 million in the year-ago quarter and decreased from $34.5 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $1.1 million, combined with the write-down of a foreclosed asset of $0.3 million (included in foreclosed asset expense). The higher salaries and employee benefits expense was primarily attributable to the increase in the Company's starting pay rate and the pay scale for other wage progression positions effective January 1, 2018, combined with annual merit increases effective in the second quarter of 2017. The sequential quarter decrease was primarily due to lower advertising expense of $0.4 million, lower legal and professional services of $0.3 million, lower salaries and employee benefits of $0.3 million, and lower net occupancy expense of $0.2 million, partially offset by higher foreclosed asset expense of $0.3 million. The  lower salaries and employee benefits from the sequential quarter were primarily attributable to a special, one-time bonus totaling $0.8 million given to all employees, with the exception of executives on the Company's managing committee, in the fourth quarter of 2017, partially offset by higher salaries paid during the current quarter due to aforementioned increases in pay rates.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2018 was 65.37%, compared to 61.36% in the year-ago quarter and 66.54% in the previous quarter. The increase in the efficiency ratio from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to the aforementioned lower other operating income combined with higher other operating expenses in the current quarter compared to the year-ago quarter, partially offset by the improvement in net interest income. The improvement in the efficiency ratio compared to the previous quarter was due to the aforementioned lower other operating expenses, partially offset by the lower net interest income.

In the first quarter of 2018, the Company recorded income tax expense of $3.7 million, compared to $6.8 million in the year-ago quarter and $13.3 million in the previous quarter. Income tax expense in the previous quarter included a one-time, non-cash estimated charge of $7.4 million to income tax expense due to the revaluation of the Company's net deferred tax assets in connection with the enactment of H.R.1, commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 20.5%, compared to 34.2% in the year-ago quarter and 75.6% in the previous quarter. The decline in income tax expense and effective tax rate in the current quarter was primarily due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets at March 31, 2018 of $5.65 billion increased by $208.1 million, or 3.8% from March 31, 2017, and increased by $27.6 million, or 0.5% from December 31, 2017.

Total loans and leases at March 31, 2018 of $3.82 billion increased by $270.4 million, or 7.6% and $45.5 million, or 1.2% from March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively. The increase in total loans and leases from March 31, 2017 was primarily attributable to strong organic growth in the Hawaii loan portfolios, combined with an increase in the U.S. mainland commercial mortgage portfolio, partially offset by reductions in the Hawaii construction loan portfolio and the U.S. mainland consumer loan portfolio. The increase in total loans and leases from the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily due to strong organic growth in the Hawaii loan portfolios, partially offset by a reduction in the U.S. mainland consumer loan portfolio.

Total deposits at March 31, 2018 of $4.98 billion increased by $203.0 million, or 4.2% from March 31, 2017, and increased by $24.1 million, or 0.5% from December 31, 2017.  Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $4.01 billion at March 31, 2018.  This represents an increase of $196.0 million, or 5.1% from March 31, 2017, and an increase of $15.7 million, or 0.4% from December 31, 2017.

Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2018 totaled $3.4 million, or 0.06% of total assets, compared to $8.8 million, or 0.16% of total assets at March 31, 2017, and $3.6 million, or 0.06% of total assets at December 31, 2017.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $0.4 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $0.2 million and $0.6 million at March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2018 totaled $0.6 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $1.0 million in the previous quarter.

In the first quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a credit to the provision for loan and lease losses of $0.2 million, compared to a credit of $0.1 million in the year-ago quarter and a credit of $0.2 million in the previous quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses, as a percentage of total loans and leases at March 31, 2018 was 1.29%, compared to 1.56% at March 31, 2017 and 1.33% at December 31, 2017.

Capital
Total shareholders' equity was $484.1 million at March 31, 2018, compared to $511.5 million and $500.0 million at March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At March 31, 2018, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 10.3%, 14.5%, 15.8%, and 12.3%, respectively, compared to 10.4%, 14.7%, 15.9%, and 12.4%, respectively, at December 31, 2017.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items.  These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains.  This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors.  These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Conference Call
The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.centralpacificbank.com. Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-877-505-7644. A playback of the call will be available through May 25, 2018 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (passcode: 10119342) and on the Company's website. Information which may be discussed in the conference call regarding non-GAAP financial performance and reconciliation to GAAP financial performance is provided on the Company's website at http://ir.centralpacificbank.com.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $5.7 billion in assets.  Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 35 branches and 80 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of March 31, 2018.  For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.centralpacificbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning projections of revenues, income/loss, earnings/loss per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure, or other financial items, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future economic performance, or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and may include the words "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends," "hopes," "should," "estimates," or words of similar meaning.  While the Company believes that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect.  Accordingly, actual results could materially differ from projections for a variety of reasons, to include, but not limited to:  the effect of, and our failure to comply with any regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; oversupply of inventory and adverse conditions in the Hawaii and California real estate markets and any weakness in the construction industry;  adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates,  deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including political events, acts of war or terrorism, natural disasters such as wildfires, tsunamis and earthquakes) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in economic conditions, including destabilizing factors in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact from any declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular;  the impact of regulatory action on the Company and Central Pacific Bank and legislation affecting the financial services industry; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, other regulatory reform, and any related rules and regulations on our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews;  the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations;  negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common shares; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers, including fintech businesses; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; changes in our capital position; our ability to attract and retain skilled directors, executives and employees; changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing items. For further information on factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from projections, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K and 10-K/A for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. The Company does not update any of its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

TABLE 1





Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

except for per share amounts)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT









Net interest income

$

42,322

$

42,824

$

41,995

$

41,629

$

41,255

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

(211)

(186)

(126)

(2,282)

(80)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

42,533

43,010

42,121

43,911

41,335

Total other operating income

8,954

9,043

9,569

7,870

10,014

Total other operating expense

33,518

34,511

33,511

32,335

31,460

Income before taxes

17,969

17,542

18,179

19,446

19,889

Income tax expense

3,692

13,254

6,367

7,421

6,810

Net income

14,277

4,288

11,812

12,025

13,079

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.48

$

0.14

$

0.39

$

0.39

$

0.43

Diluted earnings per common share

0.48

0.14

0.39

0.39

0.42

Dividends declared per common share

0.19

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.16











PERFORMANCE RATIOS









Return on average assets (1)

1.01

%

0.31

%

0.85

%

0.88

%

0.96

%

Return on average shareholders' equity (1)

11.60

3.35

9.16

9.32

10.24

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

11.64

3.37

9.22

9.39

10.33

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

8.73

9.12

9.30

9.44

9.42

Efficiency ratio (2)

65.37

66.54

64.99

65.32

61.36

Net interest margin (1)

3.21

3.27

3.25

3.29

3.30

Dividend payout ratio (3)

39.58

128.57

46.15

46.15

38.10











SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES









Average loans and leases, including loans held for sale

$

3,789,338

$

3,719,684

$

3,625,455

$

3,593,347

$

3,547,718

Average interest-earning assets

5,334,276

5,279,360

5,216,089

5,138,038

5,095,455

Average assets

5,638,205

5,605,728

5,545,909

5,467,461

5,422,529

Average deposits

5,000,108

4,936,743

4,893,778

4,800,815

4,762,874

Average interest-bearing liabilities

3,746,012

3,686,222

3,613,872

3,600,761

3,626,229

Average shareholders' equity

492,184

511,277

515,580

515,974

510,804

Average tangible shareholders' equity

490,453

508,886

512,554

512,254

506,366

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)













Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

REGULATORY CAPITAL









Central Pacific Financial Corp









   Leverage capital

$

579,221

$

578,607

$

585,950

$

584,441

$

577,081

   Tier 1 risk-based capital

579,221

578,607

585,950

584,441

577,081

   Total risk-based capital

629,179

628,068

634,677

632,780

624,735

 Common equity tier 1 capital

489,221

490,861

497,828

497,172

491,538

Central Pacific Bank









   Leverage capital

568,409

565,412

569,990

564,765

560,921

   Tier 1 risk-based capital

568,409

565,412

569,990

564,765

560,921

   Total risk-based capital

618,240

614,732

618,576

612,968

608,450

   Common equity tier 1 capital

568,409

565,412

569,990

564,765

560,921











REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS









Central Pacific Financial Corp









   Leverage capital ratio

10.3

%

10.4

%

10.6

%

10.7

%

10.7

%

   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

14.5

14.7

15.1

15.2

15.2

   Total risk-based capital ratio

15.8

15.9

16.3

16.4

16.5

   Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.3

12.4

12.8

12.9

13.0

Central Pacific Bank









   Leverage capital ratio

10.1

10.1

10.3

10.4

10.4

   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

14.3

14.4

14.7

14.7

14.8

   Total risk-based capital ratio

15.5

15.6

16.0

15.9

16.1

   Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

14.3

14.4

14.7

14.7

14.8



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

BALANCE SHEET









Loans and leases

$

3,816,146

$

3,770,615

$

3,636,370

$

3,591,735

$

3,545,718

Total assets

5,651,287

5,623,708

5,569,230

5,533,135

5,443,181

Total deposits

4,980,431

4,956,354

4,927,497

4,886,382

4,777,444

Long-term debt

92,785

92,785

92,785

92,785

92,785

Total shareholders' equity

484,108

500,011

509,846

512,930

511,536

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

8.57

%

8.89

%

9.15

%

9.27

%

9.40

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)

8.54

%

8.86

%

9.11

%

9.22

%

9.33

%











ASSET QUALITY









Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

49,217

$

50,001

$

51,217

$

52,828

$

55,369

Non-performing assets

3,438

3,626

5,970

9,042

8,834

Allowance to loans and leases outstanding

1.29

%

1.33

%

1.41

%

1.47

%

1.56

%

Allowance to non-performing assets

1,431.56

%

1,378.96

%

857.91

%

584.25

%

626.77

%











PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING









Book value per common share

$

16.30

$

16.65

$

16.89

$

16.81

$

16.66

Tangible book value per common share

16.25

16.59

16.80

16.70

16.53

Closing market price per common share

28.46

29.83

32.18

31.47

30.54

___________________________________________

(1) Annualized

(2) Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income)

(3) Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share

(4) The tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP measure which should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Comparison of our ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate the ratio differently. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Table 2

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

TABLE 2

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our tangible common equity ratio for each of the dates indicated:













March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Tangible Common Equity Ratio:









Total shareholders' equity

$

484,108

$

500,011

$

509,846

$

512,930

$

511,536

  Less: Other intangible assets

(1,337)

(2,006)

(2,674)

(3,343)

(4,012)

Tangible common equity

$

482,771

$

498,005

$

507,172

$

509,587

$

507,524











Total assets

$

5,651,287

$

5,623,708

$

5,569,230

$

5,533,135

$

5,443,181

  Less: Other intangible assets

(1,337)

(2,006)

(2,674)

(3,343)

(4,012)

Tangible assets

$

5,649,950

$

5,621,702

$

5,566,556

$

5,529,792

$

5,439,169











Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.54

%

8.86

%

9.11

%

9.22

%

9.33

%

 


CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

TABLE 3
























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

ASSETS









Cash and due from financial institutions

$

59,905

$

75,318

$

90,080

$

85,975

$

83,670

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

5,875

6,975

18,195

54,576

22,363

Investment securities:









Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (1)

1,326,092

1,304,066

1,349,311

1,315,086

1,302,207

Held-to-maturity debt securities, at fair value of: $171,399 at March 31, 2018, $189,201 at December 31, 2017, $195,714 at September 30, 2017, $203,334 at June 30, 2017, and $208,181 at March 31, 2017

177,078

191,753

197,672

204,588

211,426

Equity securities, at fair value (1)

753

825

794

809

682

Total investment securities

1,503,923

1,496,644

1,547,777

1,520,483

1,514,315

Loans held for sale

7,492

16,336

10,828

13,288

9,905

Loans and leases

3,816,146

3,770,615

3,636,370

3,591,735

3,545,718

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

49,217

50,001

51,217

52,828

55,369

Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses

3,766,929

3,720,614

3,585,153

3,538,907

3,490,349

Premises and equipment, net

47,436

48,348

48,339

49,252

48,303

Accrued interest receivable

16,070

16,581

15,434

15,636

14,819

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

6,478

7,088

7,101

6,189

6,279

Other real estate owned

595

851

851

1,008

851

Mortgage servicing rights

15,821

15,843

16,093

15,932

15,847

Core deposit premium

1,337

2,006

2,674

3,343

4,012

Bank-owned life insurance

156,611

156,293

155,928

156,053

155,019

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

9,007

7,761

6,484

6,492

7,333

Other assets

53,808

53,050

64,293

66,001

70,116

Total assets

$

5,651,287

$

5,623,708

$

5,569,230

$

5,533,135

$

5,443,181

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand

$

1,349,029

$

1,395,556

$

1,383,548

$

1,383,754

$

1,290,632

Interest-bearing demand

946,464

933,054

911,273

917,956

898,306

Savings and money market

1,533,483

1,481,876

1,476,017

1,453,108

1,430,399

Time

1,151,455

1,145,868

1,156,659

1,131,564

1,158,107

Total deposits

4,980,431

4,956,354

4,927,497

4,886,382

4,777,444

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

56,000

32,000





21,000

Long-term debt

92,785

92,785

92,785

92,785

92,785

Other liabilities

37,963

42,534

39,078

41,013

40,391

Total liabilities

5,167,179

5,123,673

5,059,360

5,020,180

4,931,620

Equity:









Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding none at:  March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and March 31, 2017









Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding:  29,707,122 at March 31, 2018, 30,024,222 at December 31, 2017, 30,188,748 at September 30, 2017, 30,514,799 at June 30, 2017, and 30,701,219 at March 31, 2017

493,794

503,988

509,243

519,383

527,403

Surplus

86,497

86,098

85,300

84,592

84,678

Accumulated deficit

(78,454)

(89,036)

(87,913)

(94,269)

(100,784)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(17,729)

(1,039)

3,216

3,224

239

Total shareholders' equity

484,108

500,011

509,846

512,930

511,536

Non-controlling interest



24

24

25

25

Total equity

484,108

500,035

509,870

512,955

511,561

Total liabilities and equity

$

5,651,287

$

5,623,708

$

5,569,230

$

5,533,135

$

5,443,181


(1) Financial information for prior quarters has been revised to reflect the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-01, Financial Instruments - Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities

 


CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

TABLE 4





Three Months Ended


Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Interest income:









Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

37,390

$

37,447

$

36,289

$

35,531

$

34,957

Interest and dividends on investment securities:









  Taxable investment securities

8,843

8,777

8,540

8,481

8,135

  Tax-exempt investment securities

933

955

966

974

979

  Dividend income on investment securities

15

13

12

12

12

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

84

58

163

61

74

Dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

45

26

23

21

56

Total interest income

47,310

47,276

45,993

45,080

44,213

Interest expense:









Interest on deposits:









  Demand

180

170

177

154

140

  Savings and money market

369

302

281

259

257

  Time

3,425

2,967

2,637

2,136

1,717

Interest on short-term borrowings

43

97

9

46

31

Interest on long-term debt

971

916

894

856

813

Total interest expense

4,988

4,452

3,998

3,451

2,958

Net interest income

42,322

42,824

41,995

41,629

41,255

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

(211)

(186)

(126)

(2,282)

(80)

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

42,533

43,010

42,121

43,911

41,335

Other operating income:









Mortgage banking income (refer to Table 5)

1,847

1,531

1,531

1,957

1,943

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,003

2,130

2,182

2,120

2,036

Other service charges and fees

3,034

2,532

3,185

3,053

2,748

Income from fiduciary activities

956

935

911

964

864

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

43

214

176

151

61

Fees on foreign exchange

211

135

101

130

163

Net gains (losses) on sales of investment securities



230



(1,640)


Income from bank-owned life insurance

318

614

1,074

583

1,117

Loan placement fees

197

170

86

146

134

Net gains on sales of foreclosed assets





19

84

102

Other (refer to Table 5)

345

552

304

322

846

Total other operating income

8,954

9,043

9,569

7,870

10,014

Other operating expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

18,505

18,759

18,157

17,983

17,387

Net occupancy

3,266

3,418

3,404

3,335

3,414

Equipment

1,068

1,007

969

967

842

Amortization of core deposit premium

669

668

669

669

668

Communication expense

898

924

944

891

900

Legal and professional services

1,821

2,091

1,854

1,987

1,792

Computer software expense

2,267

2,404

2,346

2,190

2,252

Advertising expense

612

1,000

626

390

392

Foreclosed asset expense

294

28

24

63

36

Other (refer to Table 5)

4,118

4,212

4,518

3,860

3,777

Total other operating expense

33,518

34,511

33,511

32,335

31,460

Income before income taxes

17,969

17,542

18,179

19,446

19,889

Income tax expense

3,692

13,254

6,367

7,421

6,810

Net income

$

14,277

$

4,288

$

11,812

$

12,025

$

13,079

Per common share data:









Basic earnings per share

$

0.48

$

0.14

$

0.39

$

0.39

$

0.43

Diluted earnings per share

0.48

0.14

0.39

0.39

0.42

Cash dividends declared

0.19

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.16

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

29,807,572

30,027,366

30,300,195

30,568,247

30,714,895

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

30,041,351

30,271,910

30,514,459

30,803,725

31,001,238

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Other Operating Income and Other Operating Expense - Detail

(Unaudited)

TABLE 5

The following table sets forth the components of mortgage banking income for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended


Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Mortgage banking income:









Loan servicing fees

$

1,311

$

1,316

$

1,323

$

1,340

$

1,358

Amortization of mortgage servicing rights

(457)

(745)

(476)

(547)

(520)

Net gains on sales of residential mortgage loans

972

968

705

1,084

1,312

Unrealized gains (losses) on loans-held-for-sale and interest rate locks

21

(8)

(21)

80

(207)

  Total mortgage banking income

$

1,847

$

1,531

$

1,531

$

1,957

$

1,943

The following table sets forth the components of other operating income - other for the periods indicated:


Three Months Ended


Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Other operating income - other:









Income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off

$

96

$

156

$

25

$

25

$

561

Other recoveries

46

26

32

54

37

Commissions on sale of checks

86

83

86

85

87

Other

117

287

161

158

161

  Total other operating income - other

$

345

$

552

$

304

$

322

$

846

The following table sets forth the components of other operating expense - other for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended


Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Other operating expense - other:









Charitable contributions

$

200

$

165

$

141

$

136

$

151

FDIC insurance assessment

434

438

433

429

424

Miscellaneous loan expenses

299

288

302

293

261

ATM and debit card expenses

648

495

548

468

450

Amortization of investments in low-income housing tax credit partnerships

114

114

174

223

233

Armored car expenses

166

241

176

198

258

Entertainment and promotions

159

438

818

246

158

Stationery and supplies

201

202

204

230

178

Directors' fees and expenses

231

209

208

250

207

Provision (credit) for residential mortgage loan repurchase losses



209






Increase (decrease) to the reserve for unfunded commitments

41

(101)

72

53

70

Other

1,625

1,514

1,442

1,334

1,387

  Total other operating expense - other

$

4,118

$

4,212

$

4,518

$

3,860

$

3,777

 


CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited)

TABLE 6









Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017


Average

Average


Average

Average


Average

Average

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$

22,790

1.50

%

$

84

$

17,944

1.27

%

$

58

$

39,910

0.75

%

$

74

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:

















  Taxable

1,350,135

2.62

8,858

1,367,530

2.57

8,790

1,329,915

2.45

8,147

  Tax-exempt (1)

165,176

2.86

1,181

166,665

3.53

1,469

171,139

3.52

1,506

  Total investment securities

1,515,311

2.65

10,039

1,534,195

2.67

10,259

1,501,054

2.57

9,653

Loans and leases, including loans held for sale

3,789,338

3.98

37,390

3,719,684

4.01

37,447

3,547,718

3.98

34,957

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

6,837

2.61

45

7,537

1.38

26

6,773

3.31

56

  Total interest-earning assets

5,334,276

3.59

47,558

5,279,360

3.61

47,790

5,095,455

3.54

44,740

Noninterest-earning assets

303,929





326,368





327,074




Total assets

$

5,638,205





$

5,605,728





$

5,422,529























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

935,483

0.08

%

$

180

$

916,957

0.07

%

$

170

$

879,428

0.06

%

$

140

Savings and money market deposits

1,499,419

0.10

369

1,492,707

0.08

302

1,419,420

0.07

257

Time deposits under $100,000

179,547

0.44

195

183,234

0.43

198

193,638

0.38

180

Time deposits $100,000 and over

1,029,972

1.27

3,230

974,163

1.13

2,769

1,026,181

0.61

1,537

  Total interest-bearing deposits

3,644,421

0.44

3,974

3,567,061

0.38

3,439

3,518,667

0.24

2,114

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

8,806

1.97

43

26,376

1.45

97

14,777

0.84

31

Long-term debt

92,785

4.25

971

92,785

3.92

916

92,785

3.55

813

  Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,746,012

0.54

4,988

3,686,222

0.48

4,452

3,626,229

0.33

2,958

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,355,687





1,369,682





1,244,207




Other liabilities

44,306





38,523





41,264




Total liabilities

5,146,005





5,094,427





4,911,700




Shareholders' equity

492,184





511,277





510,804




Non-controlling interest

16





24





25




Total equity

492,200





511,301





510,829




Total liabilities and equity

$

5,638,205





$

5,605,728





$

5,422,529























Net interest income




$

42,570





$

43,338





$

41,782



















Interest rate spread


3.05

%




3.13

%




3.21

%




















Net interest margin


3.21

%




3.27

%




3.30

%


(1) Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21% effective January 1, 2018 and 35% for all prior periods

 


CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Loans and Leases by Geographic Distribution

(Unaudited)

TABLE 7













March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

HAWAII:









Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

413,181

$

400,529

$

398,619

$

395,512

$

395,915

Real estate:









   Construction

59,136

61,643

95,309

91,080

89,970

   Residential mortgage

1,351,488

1,341,221

1,267,144

1,249,617

1,237,150

   Home equity

425,509

412,230

396,812

394,720

370,856

   Commercial mortgage

831,160

807,009

801,113

767,661

776,098

Consumer

325,452

322,713

313,706

305,908

300,239

Leases

285

362

448

523

598

Total loans and leases

3,406,211

3,345,707

3,273,151

3,205,021

3,170,826

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(43,939)

(44,779)

(46,337)

(47,185)

(49,146)

Net loans and leases

$

3,362,272

$

3,300,928

$

3,226,814

$

3,157,836

$

3,121,680











U.S. MAINLAND:









Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

103,299

$

103,490

$

88,566

$

104,380

$

107,133

Real estate:









   Construction

2,517

2,597

2,677

2,757

4,137

   Residential mortgage










   Home equity










   Commercial mortgage

174,668

170,788

139,079

127,351

117,690

Consumer

129,451

148,033

132,897

152,226

145,932

Leases










Total loans and leases

409,935

424,908

363,219

386,714

374,892

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(5,278)

(5,222)

(4,880)

(5,643)

(6,223)

Net loans and leases

$

404,657

$

419,686

$

358,339

$

381,071

$

368,669











TOTAL:









Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

516,480

$

504,019

$

487,185

$

499,892

$

503,048

Real estate:









   Construction

61,653

64,240

97,986

93,837

94,107

   Residential mortgage

1,351,488

1,341,221

1,267,144

1,249,617

1,237,150

   Home equity

425,509

412,230

396,812

394,720

370,856

   Commercial mortgage

1,005,828

977,797

940,192

895,012

893,788

Consumer

454,903

470,746

446,603

458,134

446,171

Leases

285

362

448

523

598

Total loans and leases

3,816,146

3,770,615

3,636,370

3,591,735

3,545,718

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(49,217)

(50,001)

(51,217)

(52,828)

(55,369)

Net loans and leases

$

3,766,929

$

3,720,614

$

3,585,153

$

3,538,907

$

3,490,349

 


CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Deposits

(Unaudited)

TABLE 8













March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

1,349,029

$

1,395,556

$

1,383,548

$

1,383,754

$

1,290,632

Interest-bearing demand

946,464

933,054

911,273

917,956

898,306

Savings and money market

1,533,483

1,481,876

1,476,017

1,453,108

1,430,399

Time deposits less than $100,000

177,999

180,748

184,459

188,782

191,611

Core deposits

4,006,975

3,991,234

3,955,297

3,943,600

3,810,948











Government time deposits

703,467

687,052

710,658

700,284

720,333

Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000

97,800

101,560

101,955

100,780

103,999

Other time deposits greater than $250,000

172,189

176,508

159,587

141,718

142,164

Total time deposits $100,000 and over

973,456

965,120

972,200

942,782

966,496

Total deposits

$

4,980,431

$

4,956,354

$

4,927,497

$

4,886,382

$

4,777,444

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans

(Unaudited)

TABLE 9













March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Nonaccrual loans (including loans held for sale):









Commercial, financial and agricultural

$



$



$

956

$

1,000

$

1,030

Real estate:









  Residential mortgage

2,184

2,280

2,633

4,691

4,621

  Home equity

659

416

1,449

1,509

1,490

  Commercial mortgage



79

81

834

842

  Total nonaccrual loans

2,843

2,775

5,119

8,034

7,983











Other real estate owned ("OREO"):









Real estate:









  Residential mortgage

595

851

851

1,008

851

  Total OREO

595

851

851

1,008

851

  Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

3,438

3,626

5,970

9,042

8,834











Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest:









Real estate:









  Residential mortgage



49

50




  Home equity





108




Consumer

417

515

216

253

240

Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest

417

564

374

253

240











Restructured loans still accruing interest:









Commercial, financial and agricultural

457

491

217

265

306

Real estate:









  Residential mortgage

10,555

10,677

12,373

12,230

13,292

  Commercial mortgage

1,360

1,466

1,571

1,675

1,777

  Total restructured loans still accruing interest

12,372

12,634

14,161

14,170

15,375

  Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest

$

16,227

$

16,824

$

20,505

$

23,465

$

24,449











Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of loans and leases

0.07

%

0.07

%

0.14

%

0.22

%

0.23

%

Total NPAs as a percentage of loans and leases and OREO

0.09

%

0.10

%

0.16

%

0.25

%

0.25

%

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of loans and leases and OREO

0.10

%

0.11

%

0.17

%

0.26

%

0.26

%

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of loans and leases and OREO

0.43

%

0.45

%

0.56

%

0.65

%

0.69

%











Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:









Balance at beginning of quarter

$

3,626

$

5,970

$

9,042

$

8,834

$

9,187

Additions

263

107

160

1,530

1,881

Reductions:









Payments

(155)

(2,060)

(2,614)

(401)

(447)

Return to accrual status



(391)

(453)

(1,014)

(1,787)

Sales of NPAs

(40)



(165)




Charge-offs/valuation adjustments

(256)





93


Total reductions

(451)

(2,451)

(3,232)

(1,322)

(2,234)

Balance at end of quarter

$

3,438

$

3,626

$

5,970

$

9,042

$

8,834

 


CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

(Unaudited)

TABLE 10





Three Months Ended


Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Allowance for loan and lease losses:









Balance at beginning of period

$

50,001

$

51,217

$

52,828

$

55,369

$

56,631











Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

(211)

(186)

(126)

(2,282)

(80)











Charge-offs:









Commercial, financial and agricultural

498

438

429

337

500

Real estate:









  Residential mortgage



73






Consumer

1,933

1,618

1,709

1,470

1,497

Total charge-offs

2,431

2,129

2,138

1,807

1,997











Recoveries:









Commercial, financial and agricultural

144

690

165

236

275

Real estate:









  Construction

1,193

52

40

56

21

  Residential mortgage

26

22

124

637

96

  Home equity

3

9

6

27

2

  Commercial mortgage

15

11

7

128

11

Consumer

477

315

311

464

410

Total recoveries

1,858

1,099

653

1,548

815

Net charge-offs

573

1,030

1,485

259

1,182

Balance at end of period

$

49,217

$

50,001

$

51,217

$

52,828

$

55,369











Average loans and leases, net of deferred costs

$

3,789,338

$

3,719,684

$

3,625,455

$

3,593,347

$

3,547,718











Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases

0.06

%

0.11

%

0.16

%

0.03

%

0.13

%











Ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases

1.29

%

1.33

%

1.41

%

1.47

%

1.56

%

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/central-pacific-financial-corp-reports-14-3-million-first-quarter-earnings-300636075.html

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Related Links

http://www.centralpacificbank.com

Also from this source

Apr 11, 2018, 17:30 ET Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Conference Call To...

Jan 24, 2018, 08:00 ET Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports Earnings Of $4.3 Million...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports $14.3 Million First Quarter Earnings

News provided by

Central Pacific Financial Corp.

08:00 ET