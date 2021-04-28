Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports $18.0 Million First Quarter Earnings And Increases Cash Dividend

HONOLULU, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income in the first quarter of 2021 of $18.0 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.64, compared to net income in the first quarter of 2020 of $8.3 million, or EPS of $0.29, and net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 of $12.2 million, or EPS of $0.43.

"Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s first quarter 2021 results are the highest quarterly pre-tax income we have reported since 2007. With this strong start to 2021, combined with the Hawaii economy continuing to recover, we are pleased to announce an increase to our quarterly cash dividend," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe our RISE2020 investments have positioned us well, and we remain highly committed to continuing to deliver results and achievement of our financial targets."

"In the first quarter, we continued to provide significant support for small businesses with the origination of over 3,600 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans totaling over $290 million," said Catherine Ngo, President. "At the same time, we have maintained solid liquidity, capital and asset quality positions."

On April 27, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on its outstanding common shares. This represents a 4.3% increase from the dividend paid of $0.23 per share in the first quarter of 2021 and will be payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2021. On January 26, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $25 million of its common stock. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the first quarter of 2021.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $49.8 million, compared to $47.8 million in the year-ago quarter and $51.5 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.19%, compared to 3.43% in the year-ago quarter and 3.32% in the previous quarter. The sequential quarter decrease in net interest income and net interest margin is primarily due to a decrease in net interest income and net loan fees on PPP loans, combined with decreases in yields earned on the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 included $5.2 million in net interest income and net loan fees on PPP loans, which are accreted into income over the term of the loans and accelerated when the loans are forgiven or paid-off, compared to $6.3 million in the previous quarter. During the first quarter, approximately $100.6 million in PPP loans were forgiven which resulted in the immediate recognition of $2.4 million in net loan fees, compared to approximately $118.9 million in PPP loans which were forgiven in the previous quarter and resulted in the immediate recognition of $3.0 million in net loan fees. Net deferred fees on PPP loans totaled $20.3 million and $9.6 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Additional information on average balances, interest income and expenses and yields and rates is presented in Table 5.

Other operating income for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $10.7 million, compared to $8.9 million in the year-ago quarter and $14.1 million in the previous quarter. The decrease in other operating income from the previous quarter was primarily due to the lower mortgage banking income of $2.5 million, combined with lower income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.4 million. Additional information on other operating income is presented in Tables 3 and 4.

Other operating expense for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $37.8 million, compared to $34.4 million in the year-ago quarter and $44.7 million in the previous quarter. Other operating expense in the previous quarter was elevated due to $5.9 million in nonrecurring expenses, which included: employee incentives and other benefit programs of $2.0 million, branch consolidation costs of $1.3 million, litigation settlements of $0.8 million, Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advance prepayment fee $0.7 million, loss on disposal of fixed assets of $0.6 million and other nonrecurring expenses totaling $0.5 million. In addition, in the first quarter of 2021 the Company deferred $0.8 million in salaries and employee benefits related to the origination of PPP loans. These decreases in other operating expense from the previous quarter were partially offset by higher advertising expense of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. Additional information on other operating expense is presented in Tables 3 and 4.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2021 was 62.54%, compared to 60.73% in the year-ago quarter and 68.20% in the previous quarter. The decrease in the efficiency ratio from the previous quarter was primarily due to the aforementioned nonrecurring items in other operating expense recorded in the previous quarter.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded income tax expense of $5.5 million, compared to $2.8 million in the year-ago quarter and $3.8 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 23.2%, compared to 25.3% in the year-ago quarter and 23.7% in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at March 31, 2021 of $6.98 billion increased by $870.7 million, or 14.3% from March 31, 2020, and increased by $384.7 million, or 5.8% from December 31, 2020.

Total loans at March 31, 2021 of $5.14 billion increased by $625.9 million, or 13.9% from March 31, 2020, and increased by $173.7 million, or 3.5% from December 31, 2020. The sequential quarter increase in total loans was primarily due to increases in PPP loans of $181.4 million, construction loans of $12.6 million, home equity loans of $8.2 million and commercial mortgage loans of $8.0 million, partially offset by decreases in other commercial loans of $30.9 million. Excluding PPP loans, total loans decreased slightly by $7.7 million, or 0.2% from the previous quarter. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company originated $292.7 million in PPP loans, which were offset by paydowns of PPP loans totaling $100.6 million. Loans by geographic distribution are summarized in Table 6.

Total deposits at March 31, 2021 of $6.21 billion increased by $1.07 billion, or 20.9% from March 31, 2020, and increased by $412.8 million, or 7.1% from December 31, 2020. The sequential quarter increase in total deposits was primarily attributable to the deposit of PPP funds and other government stimulus, and included increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $280.2 million, interest-bearing demand deposits of $62.7 million, and savings and money market deposits of $72.3 million. These increases were offset by a decrease in total time deposits of $2.3 million. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits up to $250,000, totaled $5.55 billion at March 31, 2021. This represents an increase of $1.14 billion, or 25.9% from March 31, 2020, and an increase of $410.3 million, or 8.0% from December 31, 2020. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 82.8% at March 31, 2021, compared to 87.9% at March 31, 2020 and 85.7% at December 31, 2020. Deposit balances are summarized in Table 7.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2021 totaled $7.2 million, or 0.10% of total assets, compared to $3.6 million, or 0.06% of total assets at March 31, 2020, and $6.2 million, or 0.09% of total assets at December 31, 2020.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $4.8 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $1.6 million and $0.8 million at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Additional information on nonperforming assets, past due and restructured loans is presented in Table 8.

Loans on payment forbearance or deferrals granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic declined significantly to $39.5 million or 0.8% of the total loan portfolio (or 0.9% excluding PPP loans), as of March 31, 2021, compared to $120.2 million or 2.4% of the total loan portfolio (or 2.6% excluding PPP loans), as of December 31, 2020. Additional information on loans on payment forbearance or deferrals is presented in Table 10.

Net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2021 totaled $0.7 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $1.8 million in the previous quarter.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a credit to the provision for credit losses on loans of $0.8 million, compared to a provision of $11.1 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $4.9 million in the previous quarter. The credit to the provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2021 included a credit to the provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million, offset by a provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million. The credit to the provision for credit losses on loans in the first quarter of 2021 was driven by an improved economic forecast as the State recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at March 31, 2021 was 1.59%, compared to 1.32% at March 31, 2020 and 1.68% at December 31, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at March 31, 2021 was 1.80%, compared to 1.83% at December 31, 2020. Additional information on the allowance for credit losses is presented in Table 9.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $542.9 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $533.8 million and $546.7 million at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At March 31, 2021, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.9%, 13.1%, 15.4%, and 12.0%, respectively, compared to 8.8%, 12.9%, 15.2%, and 11.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Conference Call

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1







Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, except for per share amounts)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT



















Net interest income

$ 49,804



$ 51,474



$ 49,120



$ 49,259



$ 47,830

(Credit) provision for credit losses [1]

(821)



4,898



14,873



11,213



11,127

Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses [1]

50,625



46,576



34,247



38,046



36,703

Total other operating income

10,711



14,057



11,563



10,692



8,886

Total other operating expense [1]

37,846



44,690



36,751



35,854



34,442

Income before taxes

23,490



15,943



9,059



12,884



11,147

Income tax expense

5,452



3,772



2,200



2,967



2,821

Net income

18,038



12,171



6,859



9,917



8,326

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.64



$ 0.43



$ 0.24



$ 0.35



$ 0.30

Diluted earnings per common share

0.64



0.43



0.24



0.35



0.29

Dividends declared per common share

0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



















Return on average assets (ROA) [2]

1.07 %

0.74 %

0.42 %

0.61 %

0.55 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [2]

13.07



8.87



4.99



7.34



6.21

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

8.19



8.29



8.36



8.36



8.93

Efficiency ratio [3]

62.54



68.20



60.56



59.81



60.73

Net interest margin (NIM) [2]

3.19



3.32



3.19



3.26



3.43

Dividend payout ratio [4]

35.94



53.49



95.83



65.71



79.31























SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



















Average loans, including loans held for sale

$ 5,079,874



$ 5,034,717



$ 5,016,955



$ 4,902,905



$ 4,462,347

Average interest-earning assets

6,305,786



6,202,228



6,160,381



6,073,361



5,621,043

Average assets

6,738,825



6,621,127



6,574,492



6,468,129



6,007,237

Average deposits

5,958,742



5,755,257



5,728,147



5,614,595



5,121,696

Average interest-bearing liabilities

4,161,452



4,163,396



4,118,726



4,082,699



3,917,332

Average shareholders' equity

551,976



548,663



549,378



540,802



536,721

































































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)







Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 REGULATORY CAPITAL



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital

$ 594,655



$ 581,358



$ 573,636



$ 571,976



$ 567,947

Tier 1 risk-based capital

594,655



581,358



573,636



571,976



567,947

Total risk-based capital

699,899



686,130



623,157



622,393



618,504

Common equity tier 1 capital

544,655



531,358



523,636



521,976



517,947

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital

632,702



620,372



559,750



559,461



556,895

Tier 1 risk-based capital

632,702



620,372



559,750



559,461



556,895

Total risk-based capital

682,847



670,087



609,203



609,811



607,402

Common equity tier 1 capital

632,702



620,372



559,750



559,461



556,895























REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital ratio

8.9 %

8.8 %

8.8 %

8.9 %

9.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.1



12.9



12.8



12.5



12.3

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.4



15.2



13.9



13.6



13.4

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.0



11.8



11.6



11.4



11.3

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital ratio

9.4



9.4



8.6



8.7



9.3

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.9



13.7



12.5



12.2



12.1

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.0



14.9



13.6



13.3



13.2

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

13.9



13.7



12.5



12.2



12.1

































































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)















































Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 BALANCE SHEET



















Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,137,849



$ 4,964,113



$ 5,030,626



$ 5,003,438



$ 4,511,998

Total assets

6,979,265



6,594,583



6,648,142



6,632,972



6,108,548

Total deposits

6,208,950



5,796,118



5,678,929



5,794,685



5,136,069

Long-term debt

105,436



105,385



101,547



167,491



101,547

Total shareholders' equity

542,865



546,685



543,903



544,271



533,781

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

7.78 %

8.29 %

8.18 %

8.21 %

8.74 %





















ASSET QUALITY



















Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") [1] [2]

$ 81,553



$ 83,269



$ 80,542



$ 67,339



$ 59,645

Non-performing assets ("NPA")

7,194



6,192



13,187



4,741



3,647

ACL to total loans [1]

1.59 %

1.68 %

1.60 %

1.35 %

1.32 % ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans [1]

1.80 %

1.83 %

1.79 %

1.50 %

1.32 % ACL to non-performing assets [1]

1,133.63 %

1,344.78 %

610.77 %

1,420.35 %

1,635.45 % NPA to total assets

0.10 %

0.09 %

0.20 %

0.07 %

0.06 %





















PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING



















Book value per common share

$ 19.19



$ 19.40



$ 19.30



$ 19.33



$ 18.99

Closing market price per common share

26.68



19.01



13.57



16.03



15.90























[1] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities [2] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual) [3] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income) [4] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) TABLE 2







Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 ASSETS



















Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 93,358



$ 97,546



$ 89,665



$ 102,132



$ 81,972

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

166,533



6,521



5,489



41,201



11,021

Investment securities:



















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,216,341



1,182,609



1,166,319



1,168,594



1,184,023

Equity securities, at fair value

1,435



1,351



1,204



1,209



1,002

Total investment securities

1,217,776



1,183,960



1,167,523



1,169,803



1,185,025

Loans held for sale

5,234



16,687



23,962



10,443



3,910

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,137,849



4,964,113



5,030,626



5,003,438



4,511,998

Less allowance for credit losses

81,553



83,269



80,542



67,339



59,645

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

5,056,296



4,880,844



4,950,084



4,936,099



4,452,353

Premises and equipment, net

72,599



65,278



61,095



55,032



50,447

Accrued interest receivable

19,440



20,224



21,478



19,590



16,851

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

31,487



29,968



30,239



16,428



16,721

Other real estate owned

—



—



128



—



100

Mortgage servicing rights

11,094



11,865



12,429



12,771



13,345

Bank-owned life insurance

167,110



163,161



161,743



161,758



159,637

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

8,155



8,237



17,468



9,229



18,109

Right of use lease asset

44,727



45,857



44,896



50,039



51,198

Other assets

85,456



64,435



61,943



48,447



47,859

Total assets

$ 6,979,265



$ 6,594,583



$ 6,648,142



$ 6,632,972



$ 6,108,548

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 2,070,428



$ 1,790,269



$ 1,762,476



$ 1,851,012



$ 1,430,540

Interest-bearing demand

1,237,574



1,174,888



1,114,123



1,067,483



1,018,508

Savings and money market

2,004,368



1,932,043



1,881,104



1,945,744



1,693,280

Time

896,580



898,918



921,226



930,446



993,741

Total deposits

6,208,950



5,796,118



5,678,929



5,794,685



5,136,069

FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings

—



22,000



206,000



—



222,000

Long-term debt

105,436



105,385



101,547



167,491



101,547

Lease liability

46,033



47,191



45,355



50,440



51,541

Other liabilities

75,933



77,156



72,369



76,050



63,561

Total liabilities

6,436,352



6,047,850



6,104,200



6,088,666



5,574,718

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020

—



—



—



—



—

Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 28,282,530 at March 31, 2021, 28,183,340 at December 31, 2020, 28,179,798 at September 30, 2020, 28,154,159 at June 30, 2020, and 28,115,353 at March 31, 2020

443,505



442,635



442,635



442,699



442,853

Additional paid-in capital

95,721



94,842



94,336



93,007



92,284

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

628



(10,920)



(16,609)



(16,986)



(20,428)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,011



20,128



23,541



25,551



19,072

Total shareholders' equity

542,865



546,685



543,903



544,271



533,781

Non-controlling interest

48



48



39



35



49

Total equity

542,913



546,733



543,942



544,306



533,830

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,979,265



$ 6,594,583



$ 6,648,142



$ 6,632,972



$ 6,108,548

























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) TABLE 3







Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Interest income:



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 46,074



$ 48,259



$ 45,751



$ 45,915



$ 46,204

Interest and dividends on investment securities:



















Taxable investment securities

5,106



5,002



5,233



6,310



6,757

Tax-exempt investment securities

514



504



621



599



668

Dividend income on investment securities

18



18



17



17



17

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

10



4



3



3



36

Dividend income on FHLB stock

59



114



128



106



132

Total interest income

51,781



53,901



51,753



52,950



53,814

Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits:



















Demand

86



105



115



114



176

Savings and money market

274



314



417



567



1,118

Time

588



813



1,284



2,124



3,268

Interest on short-term borrowings

2



65



71



74



508

Interest on long-term debt

1,027



1,130



746



812



914

Total interest expense

1,977



2,427



2,633



3,691



5,984

Net interest income

49,804



51,474



49,120



49,259



47,830

(Credit) provision for credit losses

(821)



4,898



14,873



11,213



11,127

Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses

50,625



46,576



34,247



38,046



36,703

Other operating income:



















Mortgage banking income

2,970



5,434



4,345



3,566



337

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,478



1,560



1,475



1,149



2,050

Other service charges and fees

3,790



3,709



3,345



2,916



4,897

Income from fiduciary activities

1,231



1,113



1,149



1,270



1,297

Net gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

—



151



(352)



—



—

Income from bank-owned life insurance

797



1,219



1,179



1,424



(19)

Other (refer to Table 4)

445



871



422



367



324

Total other operating income

10,711



14,057



11,563



10,692



8,886

Other operating expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

19,827



23,090



20,375



20,329



20,054

Net occupancy

3,764



4,011



3,834



3,645



3,672

Equipment

1,000



1,157



1,234



1,043



1,097

Communication expense

769



758



856



774



837

Legal and professional services

2,377



2,507



2,262



2,238



2,028

Computer software expense

3,783



3,625



3,114



3,035



2,943

Advertising expense

1,658



756



1,020



923



1,092

Other (refer to Table 4)

4,668



8,786



4,056



3,867



2,719

Total other operating expense

37,846



44,690



36,751



35,854



34,442

Income before income taxes

23,490



15,943



9,059



12,884



11,147

Income tax expense

5,452



3,772



2,200



2,967



2,821

Net income

$ 18,038



$ 12,171



$ 6,859



$ 9,917



$ 8,326

Per common share data:



















Basic earnings per share

$ 0.64



$ 0.43



$ 0.24



$ 0.35



$ 0.30

Diluted earnings per share

0.64



0.43



0.24



0.35



0.29

Cash dividends declared

0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

28,108,648



28,071,151



28,060,020



28,040,802



28,126,400

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

28,313,014



28,177,366



28,111,664



28,095,230



28,277,753























Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Other Operating Income and Other Operating Expense - Detail

(Unaudited) TABLE 4



The following table sets forth the components of other operating income - other for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Other operating income - other:



















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

$ 107



$ 181



$ 104



$ 104



$ 26

Net loss on sales of foreclosed assets

—



(9)



—



(6)



—

Income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off

35



73



47



37



23

Other recoveries

28



38



22



26



40

Commissions on sale of checks

77



69



73



56



81

Other

198



519



176



150



154

Total other operating income - other

$ 445



$ 871



$ 422



$ 367



$ 324























Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period



The following table sets forth the components of other operating expense - other for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Other operating expense - other:



















Pension plan and SERP expense

$ 247



$ 313



$ 354



$ 293



$ 293

Foreclosed asset expense

3



(2)



6



—



67

Charitable contributions

21



63



12



10



187

FDIC insurance assessment

440



733



649



475



—

Miscellaneous loan expenses

370



512



497



399



300

ATM and debit card expenses

665



498



573



584



634

Armored car expenses

192



251



192



229



294

Entertainment and promotions

199



220



132



165



280

Stationery and supplies

213



196



226



220



248

Directors' fees and expenses

217



213



213



196



241

Directors' deferred compensation plan expense

902



706



(237)



103



(1,483)

Branch consolidation costs

—



1,310



321



—



—

Litigation settlement

—



750



—



—



—

FHLB advance prepayment fee

—



747



—



—



—

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

32



552



—



—



—

Other

1,167



1,724



1,118



1,193



1,658

Total other operating expense - other

$ 4,668



$ 8,786



$ 4,056



$ 3,867



$ 2,719























Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited) TABLE 5







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020



Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:



































Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 43,442



0.10 %

$ 10



$ 16,786



0.10 %

$ 4



$ 11,082



1.29 %

$ 36

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:



































Taxable

1,081,271



1.90



5,124



1,048,665



1.91



5,020



1,027,695



2.64



6,774

Tax-exempt

93,665



2.78



651



90,452



2.83



638



105,330



3.21



845

Total investment securities

1,174,936



1.97



5,775



1,139,117



1.99



5,658



1,133,025



2.69



7,619

Loans, including loans held for sale

5,079,874



3.66



46,074



5,034,717



3.82



48,259



4,462,347



4.16



46,204

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

7,534



3.13



59



11,608



3.91



114



14,589



3.61



132

Total interest-earning assets

6,305,786



3.32



51,918



6,202,228



3.48



54,035



5,621,043



3.85



53,991

Noninterest-earning assets

433,039











418,899











386,194









Total assets

$ 6,738,825











$ 6,621,127











$ 6,007,237















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,186,963



0.03 %

$ 86



$ 1,149,759



0.04 %

$ 105



$ 1,013,795



0.07 %

$ 176

Savings and money market deposits

1,972,800



0.06



274



1,902,876



0.07



314



1,651,751



0.27



1,118

Time deposits up to $250,000

236,828



0.41



241



246,573



0.57



351



266,549



0.89



591

Time deposits over $250,000

657,004



0.21



347



662,389



0.28



462



743,877



1.45



2,677

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,053,595



0.09



948



3,961,597



0.12



1,232



3,675,972



0.50



4,562

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

2,456



0.30



2



76,968



0.33



65



139,813



1.46



508

Long-term debt

105,402



3.95



1,027



124,830



3.60



1,130



101,547



3.62



914

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,161,453



0.19



1,977



4,163,395



0.23



2,427



3,917,332



0.61



5,984

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,905,147











1,793,660











1,445,724









Other liabilities

120,247











115,407











107,458









Total liabilities

6,186,847











6,072,462











5,470,514









Shareholders' equity

551,976











548,663











536,721









Non-controlling interest

2











2











2









Total equity

551,978











548,665











536,723









Total liabilities and equity

$ 6,738,825











$ 6,621,127











$ 6,007,237















































Net interest income









$ 49,941











$ 51,608











$ 48,007







































Interest rate spread





3.13 %









3.25 %









3.24 %









































Net interest margin





3.19 %









3.32 %









3.43 %



















































































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Loans by Geographic Distribution

(Unaudited) TABLE 6







March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 HAWAII:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 548,880



$ 375,879



$ 485,286



$ 483,827



$ —

Other

399,154



426,670



414,754



431,887



454,817

Real estate:



















Construction

137,976



125,407



118,247



103,518



100,617

Residential mortgage

1,687,513



1,690,212



1,680,060



1,657,558



1,632,536

Home equity

559,514



551,266



534,056



510,962



504,686

Commercial mortgage

911,216



898,055



914,144



912,422



917,886

Consumer

319,032



332,430



342,203



350,414



367,960

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

4,563,285



4,399,919



4,488,750



4,450,588



3,978,502

Allowance for credit losses

(70,961)



(73,152)



(71,575)



(59,765)



(51,646)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 4,492,324



$ 4,326,767



$ 4,417,175



$ 4,390,823



$ 3,926,856























U.S. MAINLAND: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 48,939



$ 40,496



$ 43,295



$ 42,581



$ —

Other

115,035



118,421



113,316



115,971



120,507

Real estate:



















Commercial mortgage

253,122



258,273



227,121



217,747



221,251

Consumer

157,468



147,004



158,144



176,551



191,738

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

574,564



564,194



541,876



552,850



533,496

Allowance for credit losses

(10,592)



(10,117)



(8,967)



(7,574)



(7,999)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 563,972



$ 554,077



$ 532,909



$ 545,276



$ 525,497























TOTAL:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 597,819



$ 416,375



$ 528,581



$ 526,408



$ —

Other

514,189



545,091



528,070



547,858



575,324

Real estate:



















Construction

137,976



125,407



118,247



103,518



100,617

Residential mortgage

1,687,513



1,690,212



1,680,060



1,657,558



1,632,536

Home equity

559,514



551,266



534,056



510,962



504,686

Commercial mortgage

1,164,338



1,156,328



1,141,265



1,130,169



1,139,137

Consumer

476,500



479,434



500,347



526,965



559,698

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,137,849



4,964,113



5,030,626



5,003,438



4,511,998

Allowance for credit losses

(81,553)



(83,269)



(80,542)



(67,339)



(59,645)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 5,056,296



$ 4,880,844



$ 4,950,084



$ 4,936,099



$ 4,452,353























[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Deposits

(Unaudited) TABLE 7







March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 2,070,428



$ 1,790,269



$ 1,762,476



$ 1,851,012



$ 1,430,540

Interest-bearing demand

1,237,574



1,174,888



1,114,123



1,067,483



1,018,508

Savings and money market

2,004,368



1,932,043



1,881,104



1,945,744



1,693,280

Time deposits less than $100,000

145,497



149,063



157,051



159,739



162,399

Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000 [1]

88,814



90,149



95,918



96,633



100,047

Core deposits

5,546,681



5,136,412



5,010,672



5,120,611



4,404,774























Government time deposits

500,194



500,344



500,762



509,927



523,343

Other time deposits greater than $250,000

162,075



159,362



167,495



164,147



207,952

Total time deposits greater than $250,000

662,269



659,706



668,257



674,074



731,295

Total deposits

$ 6,208,950



$ 5,796,118



$ 5,678,929



$ 5,794,685



$ 5,136,069























[1] As of January 1, 2021, other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000 have been included in core deposits. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans

(Unaudited) TABLE 8







March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Nonaccrual loans: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

$ 1,412



$ 1,461



$ 1,536



$ 934



$ 667

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

4,553



4,115



4,032



3,215



2,287

Home equity

439



524



533



538



545

Commercial mortgage

—



—



6,889



—



—

Consumer

790



92



69



54



48

Total nonaccrual loans

7,194



6,192



13,059



4,741



3,547

Other real estate owned ("OREO"):



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

—



—



128



—



—

Home equity

—



—



—



—



100

Total OREO

—



—



128



—



100

Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

7,194



6,192



13,187



4,741



3,647

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

4,522



567



588



726



1,221

Consumer

262



240



321



444



352

Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest

4,784



807



909



1,170



1,573

Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

63



100



137



172



113

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

5,473



5,718



5,178



5,290



5,431

Commercial mortgage

1,698



1,761



1,825



1,888



1,709

Consumer

198



207



214



145



—

Total restructured loans still accruing interest

7,432



7,786



7,354



7,495



7,253

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest

$ 19,410



$ 14,785



$ 21,450



$ 13,406



$ 12,473























Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.14 %

0.12 %

0.26 %

0.09 %

0.08 % Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.14 %

0.12 %

0.26 %

0.09 %

0.08 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.23 %

0.14 %

0.28 %

0.12 %

0.12 % Total NPAs, loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.38 %

0.30 %

0.43 %

0.27 %

0.28 %





















Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:



















Balance at beginning of quarter

$ 6,192



$ 13,187



$ 4,741



$ 3,647



$ 1,719

Additions

2,257



1,370



9,060



1,771



2,056

Reductions:



















Payments

(292)



(3,186)



(393)



(367)



(60)

Return to accrual status

(99)



(548)



—



(123)



—

Sales of NPAs

—



(4,353)



—



(94)



—

Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments

(864)



(278)



(221)



(93)



(68)

Total reductions

(1,255)



(8,365)



(614)



(677)



(128)

Balance at end of quarter

$ 7,194



$ 6,192



$ 13,187



$ 4,741



$ 3,647























[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement are being applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as eligible and applicable. These loan modifications are not included in the delinquent or restructured loan balances presented above

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Unaudited) TABLE 9







Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):



















ACL at beginning of period

$ 83,269



$ 80,542



$ 67,339



$ 59,645



$ 47,971

Adoption of ASU 2016-13

—



—



—



—



3,566

Adjusted ACL at beginning of period

83,269



80,542



67,339



59,645



51,537























(Credit) provision for credit losses on loans [1] [2]

(974)



4,496



14,465



10,640



9,329























Charge-offs:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

609



676



810



1,103



437

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

—



—



11



52



—

Commercial mortgage

—



—



75



—



—

Consumer

1,098



1,856



1,492



2,626



2,217

Leases

—



—



—



—



—

Total charge-offs

1,707



2,532



2,388



3,781



2,654























Recoveries:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

89



189



321



305



342

Real estate:



















Construction

—



—



—



—



131

Residential mortgage

106



15



13



20



181

Home equity

9



2



—



—



31

Commercial mortgage

8



1



12



1



2

Consumer

753



556



780



509



746

Total recoveries

965



763



1,126



835



1,433

Net charge-offs

742



1,769



1,262



2,946



1,221

ACL at end of period

$ 81,553



$ 83,269



$ 80,542



$ 67,339



$ 59,645























Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,079,874



$ 5,034,717



$ 5,016,955



$ 4,902,905



$ 4,462,347

Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans

0.06 %

0.14 %

0.10 %

0.24 %

0.11 %





















[1] The Company recorded a reserve on accrued interest receivable for loans on payment forbearance or deferral, which were granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This reserve was recorded as a contra-asset against accrued interest receivable with the offset to provision for credit losses. The provision for credit losses presented in this table excludes the provision for credit losses on accrued interest receivable of $0.187 million [2] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities. For roll-forward purposes, in this table we exclude the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) TABLE 10



The Company believes that pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful as a tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations. The following tables set forth a reconciliation of our PTPP earnings and our PTPP earnings to average assets for each of the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Net income

$ 18,038



$ 12,171



$ 6,859



$ 9,917



$ 8,326

Add: Income tax expense

5,452



3,772



2,200



2,967



2,821

Income before taxes

23,490



15,943



9,059



12,884



11,147

Add: (Credit) provision for credit losses

(821)



4,898



14,873



11,213



11,127

PTPP earnings

$ 22,669



$ 20,841



$ 23,932



$ 24,097



$ 22,274









Three Months Ended



Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Net income

$ 18,038



$ 12,171



$ 6,859



$ 9,917



$ 8,326

Net income (annualized)

72,152



48,684



27,436



39,668



33,304

PTPP earnings

22,669



20,841



23,932



24,097



22,274

PTPP earnings (annualized)

90,676



83,364



95,728



96,388



89,096

Average assets

6,738,825



6,621,127



6,574,492



6,468,129



6,007,237

Return on average assets

1.07 %

0.74 %

0.42 %

0.61 %

0.55 % PTPP earnings to average assets

1.35 %

1.26 %

1.46 %

1.49 %

1.48 %



The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the ratios of our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total loans and ACL to total loans, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, for each of the periods indicated:





Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 ACL

$ 81,553



$ 83,269



$ 80,542



$ 67,339



$ 59,645























Total loans

$ 5,137,849



$ 4,964,113



$ 5,030,626



$ 5,003,438



$ 4,511,998

PPP loans

597,819



416,375



528,581



526,408



—

Total loans, excluding PPP loans

$ 4,540,030



$ 4,547,738



4,502,045



4,477,030



$ 4,511,998























Ratio of ACL to total loans

1.59 %

1.68 %

1.60 %

1.35 %

1.32 % Ratio of ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans

1.80 %

1.83 %

1.79 %

1.50 %

1.32 %

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) TABLE 10 (CONTINUED)



The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the ratios of our loans on payment forbearance or deferrals to total loans and loans on payment forbearance or deferrals to total loans, excluding PPP loans, for each of the periods indicated:





Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,



2021

2020

2020

2020 Loans on payment forbearance or deferrals

$ 39,499



$ 120,206



$ 290,841



$ 567,860

Total loans

5,137,849



4,964,113



5,030,626



5,003,438

Total loans, excluding PPP loans

4,540,030



4,547,738



4,502,045



4,477,030

Ratio of loans on payment forbearance or deferrals to total loans

0.77 %

2.42 %

5.78 %

11.35 % Ratio of loans on payment forbearance or deferrals to total loans, excluding PPP loans

0.87 %

2.64 %

6.46 %

12.68 %



















