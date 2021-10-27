Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports $20.8 Million Third Quarter Earnings And Increases Cash Dividend

HONOLULU, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income in the third quarter of 2021 of $20.8 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.74, compared to net income in the third quarter of 2020 of $6.9 million, or EPS of $0.24, and net income in the second quarter of 2021 of $18.7 million, or EPS of $0.66.

"We are very pleased with our third quarter results which were driven by the investments in talent, technology and infrastructure we have made over the last two years," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our results include solid core loan and deposit growth, as well as an increase in net interest margin. We continue to be highly focused on digital innovation and we believe our upcoming new offerings will further position us as a leader in our market."

"While we grow and innovate, we remain committed to maintaining our robust capital, liquidity and asset quality position. Additionally, we remain steadfast in our dedication to support our community's needs as we rebound from the pandemic," said Catherine Ngo, President.

On October 26, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its outstanding common shares. This represents a 4.2% increase from the dividend paid of $0.24 per share in the third quarter of 2021 and will be payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 234,700 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $5.9 million, or an average cost per share of $25.12. The Company's remaining repurchase authority under its common stock repurchase program at September 30, 2021 is $14.8 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company returned $30.2 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $56.1 million, compared to $49.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $52.1 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.31%, compared to 3.19% in the year-ago quarter and 3.16% in the previous quarter. The sequential quarter increase in net interest margin and net interest income is primarily due to higher average balances and yields earned on investment securities, combined with higher interest income on loans which included an increase in loan fees on PPP loans. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 included $8.6 million in net interest income and loan fees on PPP loans, compared to $7.9 million in the previous quarter. Net deferred fees on PPP loans totaled $7.9 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $15.9 million at June 30, 2021, respectively. Additional information on average balances, interest income and expenses and yields and rates is presented in Tables 4 and 5.

In the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a credit to the provision for credit losses of $2.6 million, compared to a provision of $14.9 million in the year-ago quarter and a credit to the provision of $3.4 million in the previous quarter. The credit to the provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2021 was driven by continued improvements in the economic forecast and lower net charge-offs as the State of Hawaii continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other operating income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $10.3 million, compared to $11.6 million in the year-ago quarter and $10.5 million in the previous quarter. The decrease from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income and lower bank-owned life insurance of $3.0 million and $0.6 million, respectively, partially offset by higher other service charges of $1.6 million. Additional information on other operating income is presented in Table 3.

Other operating expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $41.3 million, compared to $36.8 million in the year-ago quarter and $41.4 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $3.2 million. Additional information on other operating expense is presented in Table 3.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2021 was 62.32%, compared to 60.56% in the year-ago quarter and 66.20% in the previous quarter.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 24.7%, compared to 24.3% in the year-ago quarter and 23.9% in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at September 30, 2021 of $7.30 billion increased from $6.65 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased from $7.18 billion at June 30, 2021.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at September 30, 2021 of $5.05 billion increased from $5.03 billion at September 30, 2020, and decreased from $5.08 billion at June 30, 2021. The sequential quarter decrease in total loans included a net increase in core loans (or non-PPP loans) of $184.4 million, offset by a decrease in PPP loans of $215.9 million due to forgiveness and payments. Loans on forbearance or deferral totaled $1.3 million, or less than 1% of total loans at September 30, 2021. Loans by geographic distribution are summarized in Table 6.

Total deposits at September 30, 2021 of $6.52 billion increased from $5.68 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased from $6.40 billion at June 30, 2021. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits and time deposits up to $250,000, totaled $6.09 billion at September 30, 2021, and increased by $266.6 million from June 30, 2021. Non-core deposits decreased by $147.9 million, primarily driven by a decline in government time deposits. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 77.4% at September 30, 2021, compared to 79.4% at June 30, 2021. Core deposit and total deposit balances are summarized in Table 7.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2021 totaled $7.2 million, or 0.10% of total assets, compared to $13.2 million, or 0.20% of total assets at September 30, 2020, and $6.7 million, or 0.09% of total assets at June 30, 2021. Additional information on nonperforming assets, past due and restructured loans is presented in Table 8.

Net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $0.2 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.3 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $0.8 million in the previous quarter.

The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at September 30, 2021 was 1.48%, compared to 1.60% at September 30, 2020 and 1.53% at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of core loans at September 30, 2021 was 1.55%, compared to 1.68% at June 30, 2021. Additional information on net charge-offs and recoveries and the allowance for credit losses is presented in Tables 9 and 10.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $555.4 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $543.9 million and $552.8 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At September 30, 2021, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.5%, 12.2%, 14.6%, and 11.2%, respectively, compared to 8.6%, 12.7%, 14.9%, and 11.6%, respectively, at June 30, 2021.

Executive Promotions

Yesterday, the Company announced the promotion of several key executives effective January 1, 2022. Catherine Ngo, President of the Company and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, will be promoted to Executive Vice Chair of the Boards of Directors of the Company and the Bank; Arnold Martines, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, will be promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and the Bank; David Morimoto, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be promoted to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank; and finally, Kevin Dahlstrom, presently Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer will be promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of the Company and the Bank. In her new role, Ngo will continue to serve on the Bank's Executive Committee, responsible for the overall management of the Bank. Working together, the team will continue to focus on the bank's principal lines of business: residential, small business, the continued development of the Japanese market as well as the expansion of the Bank's digital product and service offerings. We will also remain active in the commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer segments with a focus on driving digital solutions to provide an exceptional customer experience.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 31 branches and 70 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Sep 30, except for per share amounts)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT



























Net interest income

$ 56,086



$ 52,061



$ 49,804



$ 51,474



$ 49,120



$ 157,951



$ 146,209

(Credit) provision for credit losses [1]

(2,635)



(3,443)



(821)



4,898



14,873



(6,899)



37,213

Total other operating income

10,253



10,530



10,711



14,057



11,563



31,494



31,141

Total other operating expense [1]

41,345



41,433



37,846



44,690



36,751



120,624



107,047

Income tax expense

6,814



5,887



5,452



3,772



2,200



18,153



7,988

Net income

20,815



18,714



18,038



12,171



6,859



57,567



25,102

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.74



$ 0.66



$ 0.64



$ 0.43



$ 0.24



$ 2.05



$ 0.89

Diluted earnings per common share

0.74



0.66



0.64



0.43



0.24



2.03



0.89

Dividends declared per common share

0.24



0.24



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.71



0.69































PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets (ROA) [2]

1.15 %

1.06 %

1.07 %

0.74 %

0.42 %

1.10 %

0.53 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [2]

14.83



13.56



13.07



8.87



4.99



13.82



6.17

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

7.79



7.84



8.19



8.29



8.36



7.93



8.54

Efficiency ratio [3]

62.32



66.20



62.54



68.20



60.56



63.67



60.36

Net interest margin (NIM) [2]

3.31



3.16



3.19



3.32



3.19



3.22



3.29

Dividend payout ratio [4]

32.43



36.36



35.94



53.49



95.83



34.98



77.53































SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



























Average loans, including loans held for sale

$ 5,022,909



$ 5,110,820



$ 5,079,874



$ 5,034,717



$ 5,016,955



$ 5,070,993



$ 4,794,883

Average interest-earning assets

6,761,643



6,606,779



6,305,786



6,202,228



6,160,381



6,559,740



5,952,357

Average assets

7,210,210



7,039,928



6,738,825



6,621,127



6,574,492



6,998,034



6,350,696

Average deposits

6,424,768



6,269,516



5,958,742



5,755,257



5,728,147



6,219,372



5,488,947

Average interest-bearing liabilities

4,221,073



4,253,382



4,161,453



4,163,396



4,118,726



4,247,745



4,039,874

Average shareholders' equity

561,606



552,102



551,976



548,663



549,378



555,264



542,326



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)





Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30, (dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital ratio

8.5 %

8.6 %

8.9 %

8.8 %

8.8 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.2



12.7



13.1



12.9



12.8

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.6



14.9



15.4



15.2



13.9

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.2



11.6



12.0



11.8



11.6

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital ratio

9.0



9.1



9.4



9.4



8.6

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.0



13.5



13.9



13.7



12.5

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.3



14.6



15.0



14.9



13.6

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

13.0



13.5



13.9



13.7



12.5









Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 BALANCE SHEET



















Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,045,797



$ 5,077,318



$ 5,137,849



$ 4,964,113



$ 5,030,626

Total assets

7,298,231



7,178,481



6,979,265



6,594,583



6,648,142

Total deposits

6,515,863



6,397,159



6,208,950



5,796,118



5,678,929

Long-term debt

105,556



105,495



105,436



105,385



101,547

Total shareholders' equity

555,419



552,793



542,865



546,685



543,903

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

7.61 %

7.70 %

7.78 %

8.29 %

8.18 %





















ASSET QUALITY



















Allowance for credit losses (ACL) [1] [2]

$ 74,587



$ 77,781



$ 81,553



$ 83,269



$ 80,542

Non-performing assets (NPA)

7,237



6,745



7,194



6,192



13,187

ACL to total loans [1]

1.48 %

1.53 %

1.59 %

1.68 %

1.60 % ACL to core loans (refer to Table 10) [1]

1.55 %

1.68 %

1.80 %

1.83 %

1.79 % ACL to non-performing assets [1]

1,030.63 %

1,153.17 %

1,133.63 %

1,344.78 %

610.77 % NPA to total assets

0.10 %

0.09 %

0.10 %

0.09 %

0.20 %





















PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING



















Book value per common share

$ 19.84



$ 19.59



$ 19.19



$ 19.40



$ 19.30

Closing market price per common share

25.68



26.06



26.68



19.01



13.57

























[1] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities [2] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual) [3] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income) [4] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) TABLE 2





Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 ASSETS



















Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 108,669



$ 116,009



$ 93,358



$ 97,546



$ 89,665

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

240,173



224,469



166,533



6,521



5,489

Investment securities:



















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,535,450



1,407,340



1,216,341



1,182,609



1,166,319

Equity securities, at fair value

1,593



1,578



1,435



1,351



1,204

Total investment securities

1,537,043



1,408,918



1,217,776



1,183,960



1,167,523

Loans held for sale

5,290



5,361



5,234



16,687



23,962

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,045,797



5,077,318



5,137,849



4,964,113



5,030,626

Less allowance for credit losses

74,587



77,781



81,553



83,269



80,542

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

4,971,210



4,999,537



5,056,296



4,880,844



4,950,084

Premises and equipment, net

80,190



76,740



72,599



65,278



61,095

Accrued interest receivable

17,110



19,014



19,440



20,224



21,478

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

30,397



31,052



31,487



29,968



30,239

Other real estate owned

—



—



—



—



128

Mortgage servicing rights

9,976



10,500



11,094



11,865



12,429

Bank-owned life insurance

167,961



167,289



167,110



163,161



161,743

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

7,952



8,149



8,155



8,237



17,468

Right of use lease asset

40,757



41,890



44,727



45,857



44,896

Other assets

81,503



69,553



85,456



64,435



61,943

Total assets

$ 7,298,231



$ 7,178,481



$ 6,979,265



$ 6,594,583



$ 6,648,142

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 2,195,404



$ 2,203,806



$ 2,070,428



$ 1,790,269



$ 1,762,476

Interest-bearing demand

1,372,626



1,341,280



1,237,574



1,174,888



1,114,123

Savings and money market

2,296,968



2,048,945



2,004,368



1,932,043



1,881,104

Time

650,865



803,128



896,580



898,918



921,226

Total deposits

6,515,863



6,397,159



6,208,950



5,796,118



5,678,929

FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings

—



—



—



22,000



206,000

Long-term debt

105,556



105,495



105,436



105,385



101,547

Lease liability

41,933



43,112



46,033



47,191



45,355

Other liabilities

79,412



79,874



75,933



77,156



72,369

Total liabilities

6,742,764



6,625,640



6,436,352



6,047,850



6,104,200

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020

—



—



—



—



—

Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 27,999,588 at September 30, 2021, 28,218,860 at June 30, 2021, 28,282,530 at March 31, 2021, 28,183,340 at December 31, 2020, and 28,179,798 at September 30, 2020

436,957



440,854



443,505



442,635



442,635

Additional paid-in capital

97,279



96,182



95,721



94,842



94,336

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

22,916



10,831



628



(10,920)



(16,609)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,733)



4,926



3,011



20,128



23,541

Total shareholders' equity

555,419



552,793



542,865



546,685



543,903

Non-controlling interest

48



48



48



48



39

Total equity

555,467



552,841



542,913



546,733



543,942

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 7,298,231



$ 7,178,481



$ 6,979,265



$ 6,594,583



$ 6,648,142















































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) TABLE 3





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans

$ 51,104



$ 49,024



$ 46,074



$ 48,259



$ 45,751



$ 146,202



$ 137,870

Interest and dividends on investment securities:



























Taxable investment securities

6,210



4,447



5,106



5,002



5,233



15,763



18,300

Tax-exempt investment securities

470



346



514



504



621



1,330



1,888

Dividend income on investment securities

18



18



18



18



17



54



51

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

105



61



10



4



3



176



42

Dividend income on FHLB stock

62



63



59



114



128



184



366

Total interest income

57,969



53,959



51,781



53,901



51,753



163,709



158,517

Interest expense:



























Interest on deposits:



























Demand

101



93



86



105



115



280



405

Savings and money market

332



282



274



314



417



888



2,102

Time

428



498



588



813



1,284



1,514



6,676

Interest on short-term borrowings

—



—



2



65



71



2



653

Interest on long-term debt

1,022



1,025



1,027



1,130



746



3,074



2,472

Total interest expense

1,883



1,898



1,977



2,427



2,633



5,758



12,308

Net interest income

56,086



52,061



49,804



51,474



49,120



157,951



146,209

(Credit) provision for credit losses

(2,635)



(3,443)



(821)



4,898



14,873



(6,899)



37,213

Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses

58,721



55,504



50,625



46,576



34,247



164,850



108,996

Other operating income:



























Mortgage banking income

1,327



1,533



2,970



5,434



4,345



5,830



8,248

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,637



1,443



1,478



1,560



1,475



4,558



4,674

Other service charges and fees

4,942



4,619



3,790



3,709



3,345



13,351



11,158

Income from fiduciary activities

1,292



1,269



1,231



1,113



1,149



3,792



3,716

Net gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

100



50



—



151



(352)



150



(352)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

540



1,210



797



1,219



1,179



2,547



2,584

Other

415



406



445



871



422



1,266



1,113

Total other operating income

10,253



10,530



10,711



14,057



11,563



31,494



31,141

Other operating expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

23,566



23,790



19,827



23,090



20,375



67,183



60,758

Net occupancy

4,185



4,055



3,764



4,011



3,834



12,004



11,151

Equipment

1,089



1,048



1,000



1,157



1,234



3,137



3,374

Communication expense

824



756



769



758



856



2,349



2,467

Legal and professional services

2,575



2,572



2,377



2,507



2,262



7,524



6,528

Computer software expense

2,998



3,398



3,783



3,625



3,114



10,179



9,092

Advertising expense

1,329



1,329



1,658



756



1,020



4,316



3,035

Other

4,779



4,485



4,668



8,786



4,056



13,932



10,642

Total other operating expense

41,345



41,433



37,846



44,690



36,751



120,624



107,047

Income before income taxes

27,629



24,601



23,490



15,943



9,059



75,720



33,090

Income tax expense

6,814



5,887



5,452



3,772



2,200



18,153



7,988

Net income

$ 20,815



$ 18,714



$ 18,038



$ 12,171



$ 6,859



$ 57,567



$ 25,102

Per common share data:



























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.74



$ 0.66



$ 0.64



$ 0.43



$ 0.24



$ 2.05



$ 0.89

Diluted earnings per share

0.74



0.66



0.64



0.43



0.24



2.03



0.89

Cash dividends declared

0.24



0.24



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.71



0.69

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

27,967,089



28,173,710



28,108,648



28,071,151



28,060,020



28,082,632



28,075,684

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

28,175,953



28,456,624



28,313,014



28,177,366



28,111,664



28,316,574



28,172,153

































Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 4





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:



































Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 273,039



0.15 %

$ 105



$ 222,934



0.11 %

$ 61



$ 12,262



0.09 %

$ 3

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:



































Taxable

1,351,272



1.84



6,228



1,172,183



1.52



4,465



1,029,987



2.04



5,250

Tax-exempt

106,333



2.24



595



92,702



1.89



438



88,749



3.54



786

Total investment securities

1,457,605



1.87



6,823



1,264,885



1.55



4,903



1,118,736



2.16



6,036

Loans, including loans held for sale

5,022,909



4.05



51,104



5,110,820



3.84



49,024



5,016,955



3.64



45,751

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

8,090



3.09



62



8,140



3.11



63



12,428



4.12



128

Total interest-earning assets

6,761,643



3.42



58,094



6,606,779



3.28



54,051



6,160,381



3.36



51,918

Noninterest-earning assets

448,567











433,149











414,111









Total assets

$ 7,210,210











$ 7,039,928











$ 6,574,492















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,356,967



0.03 %

$ 101



$ 1,269,676



0.03 %

$ 93



$ 1,092,976



0.04 %

$ 115

Savings and money market deposits

2,168,055



0.06



332



2,028,583



0.06



282



1,910,971



0.09



417

Time deposits up to $250,000

228,762



0.31



181



231,922



0.34



196



257,518



0.70



453

Time deposits over $250,000

467,289



0.21



247



617,745



0.20



302



672,146



0.49



831

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,221,073



0.08



861



4,147,926



0.08



873



3,933,611



0.18



1,816

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

—



—



—



—



—



—



79,984



0.35



71

Long-term debt

105,516



3.84



1,022



105,456



3.90



1,025



105,131



2.82



746

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,326,589



0.17



1,883



4,253,382



0.18



1,898



4,118,726



0.25



2,633

Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,203,695











2,121,590











1,794,536









Other liabilities

118,272











112,852











111,851









Total liabilities

6,648,556











6,487,824











6,025,113









Shareholders' equity

561,606











552,102











549,378









Non-controlling interest

48











2











1









Total equity

561,654











552,104











549,379









Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,210,210











$ 7,039,928











$ 6,574,492















































Net interest income









$ 56,211











$ 52,153











$ 49,285







































Interest rate spread





3.25 %









3.10 %









3.11 %









































Net interest margin





3.31 %









3.16 %









3.19 %























































































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 5





Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 180,646



0.13 %

$ 176



$ 13,038



0.43 %

$ 42

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:























Taxable

1,202,564



1.75



15,817



1,033,362



2.37



18,351

Tax-exempt

97,613



2.30



1,684



98,153



3.25



2,390

Total investment securities

1,300,177



1.79



17,501



1,131,515



2.44



20,741

Loans, including loans held for sale

5,070,993



3.85



146,202



4,794,883



3.84



137,870

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

7,924



3.11



184



12,921



3.78



366

Total interest-earning assets

6,559,740



3.34



164,063



5,952,357



3.57



159,019

Noninterest-earning assets

438,294











398,339









Total assets

$ 6,998,034











$ 6,350,696



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,271,825



0.03 %

$ 280



$ 1,054,692



0.05 %

$ 405

Savings and money market deposits

2,057,194



0.06



888



1,806,829



0.16



2,102

Time deposits up to $250,000

232,474



0.36



619



162,255



0.64



777

Time deposits over $250,000

579,984



0.21



895



807,346



0.98



5,899

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,141,477



0.09



2,682



3,831,122



0.32



9,183

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

810



0.30



2



94,248



0.93



653

Long-term debt

105,458



3.90



3,074



114,504



2.88



2,472

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,247,745



0.18



5,758



4,039,874



0.41



12,308

Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,077,895











1,657,825









Other liabilities

117,113











110,669









Total liabilities

6,442,753











5,808,368









Shareholders' equity

555,264











542,326









Non-controlling interest

17











2









Total equity

555,281











542,328









Total liabilities and equity

$ 6,998,034











$ 6,350,696



































Net interest income









$ 158,305











$ 146,711



























Interest rate spread





3.16 %









3.16 %





























Net interest margin





3.22 %









3.29 %



























































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Loans by Geographic Distribution (Unaudited) TABLE 6





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 HAWAII:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 198,315



$ 395,352



$ 548,880



$ 375,879



$ 485,286

Other

404,751



389,341



399,154



426,670



414,754

Real estate:



















Construction

128,908



133,457



137,976



125,407



118,247

Residential mortgage

1,748,729



1,711,801



1,687,513



1,690,212



1,680,060

Home equity

618,951



583,430



559,514



551,266



534,056

Commercial mortgage

915,746



926,006



911,216



898,055



914,144

Consumer

331,987



328,332



319,032



332,430



342,203

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

4,347,387



4,467,719



4,563,285



4,399,919



4,488,750

Allowance for credit losses

(62,126)



(67,773)



(70,961)



(73,152)



(71,575)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 4,285,261



$ 4,399,946



$ 4,492,324



$ 4,326,767



$ 4,417,175























U.S. MAINLAND: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 20,356



$ 39,258



$ 48,939



$ 40,496



$ 43,295

Other

114,122



96,884



115,035



118,421



113,316

Real estate:



















Commercial mortgage

292,671



260,424



253,122



258,273



227,121

Consumer

271,261



213,033



157,468



147,004



158,144

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

698,410



609,599



574,564



564,194



541,876

Allowance for credit losses

(12,461)



(10,008)



(10,592)



(10,117)



(8,967)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 685,949



$ 599,591



$ 563,972



$ 554,077



$ 532,909























TOTAL:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 218,671



$ 434,610



$ 597,819



$ 416,375



$ 528,581

Other

518,873



486,225



514,189



545,091



528,070

Real estate:



















Construction

128,908



133,457



137,976



125,407



118,247

Residential mortgage

1,748,729



1,711,801



1,687,513



1,690,212



1,680,060

Home equity

618,951



583,430



559,514



551,266



534,056

Commercial mortgage

1,208,417



1,186,430



1,164,338



1,156,328



1,141,265

Consumer

603,248



541,365



476,500



479,434



500,347

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,045,797



5,077,318



5,137,849



4,964,113



5,030,626

Allowance for credit losses

(74,587)



(77,781)



(81,553)



(83,269)



(80,542)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 4,971,210



$ 4,999,537



$ 5,056,296



$ 4,880,844



$ 4,950,084

























[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Deposits

(Unaudited) TABLE 7





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 2,195,404



$ 2,203,806



$ 2,070,428



$ 1,790,269



$ 1,762,476

Interest-bearing demand

1,372,626



1,341,280



1,237,574



1,174,888



1,114,123

Savings and money market

2,296,968



2,048,945



2,004,368



1,932,043



1,881,104

Time deposits less than $100,000

139,358



141,498



145,497



149,063



157,051

Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000 [1]

87,491



89,710



88,814



90,149



95,918

Core deposits

6,091,847



5,825,239



5,546,681



5,136,412



5,010,672























Government time deposits

238,950



403,755



500,194



500,344



500,762

Other time deposits greater than $250,000

185,066



168,165



162,075



159,362



167,495

Total time deposits greater than $250,000

424,016



571,920



662,269



659,706



668,257

Total deposits

$ 6,515,863



$ 6,397,159



$ 6,208,950



$ 5,796,118



$ 5,678,929

























[1] As of January 1, 2021, other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000 have been included in core deposits. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans

(Unaudited) TABLE 8





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 Nonaccrual loans: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

$ 689



$ 699



$ 1,412



$ 1,461



$ 1,536

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

5,351



5,280



4,553



4,115



4,032

Home equity

880



434



439



524



533

Commercial mortgage

—



—



—



—



6,889

Consumer

317



332



790



92



69

Total nonaccrual loans

7,237



6,745



7,194



6,192



13,059

Other real estate owned ("OREO"):



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

—



—



—



—



128

Total OREO

—



—



—



—



128

Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

7,237



6,745



7,194



6,192



13,187

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

—



29



—



—



—

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

444



1,438



4,522



567



588

Consumer

166



100



262



240



321

Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest

610



1,567



4,784



807



909

Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

12



26



63



100



137

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

4,458



4,258



5,473



5,718



5,178

Commercial mortgage

1,577



1,636



1,698



1,761



1,825

Consumer

99



132



198



207



214

Total restructured loans still accruing interest

6,146



6,052



7,432



7,786



7,354

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest

$ 13,993



$ 14,364



$ 19,410



$ 14,785



$ 21,450























Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.14 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.12 %

0.26 % Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.14 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.12 %

0.26 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.23 %

0.14 %

0.28 % Total NPAs, loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.28 %

0.28 %

0.38 %

0.30 %

0.43 %





















Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:



















Balance at beginning of quarter

$ 6,745



$ 7,194



$ 6,192



$ 13,187



$ 4,741

Additions

1,951



1,879



2,257



1,370



9,060

Reductions:



















Payments

(767)



(1,120)



(292)



(3,186)



(393)

Return to accrual status

(141)



(84)



(99)



(548)



—

Sales of NPAs

—



—



—



(4,353)



—

Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments

(551)



(1,124)



(864)



(278)



(221)

Total reductions

(1,459)



(2,328)



(1,255)



(8,365)



(614)

Balance at end of quarter

$ 7,237



$ 6,745



$ 7,194



$ 6,192



$ 13,187

























[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement are being applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as eligible and applicable. These loan modifications are not included in the delinquent or restructured loan balances presented above

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (Unaudited) TABLE 9





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):



























ACL at beginning of period

$ 77,781



$ 81,553



$ 83,269



$ 80,542



$ 67,339



$ 83,269



$ 47,971

Adoption of ASU 2016-13

—



—



—



—



—



—



3,566

Adjusted ACL at beginning of period

77,781



81,553



83,269



80,542



67,339



83,269



51,537































(Credit) provision for credit losses on loans [1] [2]

(2,969)



(2,963)



(974)



4,496



14,465



(6,906)



34,434































Charge-offs:



























Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

334



401



609



676



810



1,344



2,350

Real estate:



























Residential mortgage

—



—



—



—



11



—



63

Commercial mortgage

—



—



—



—



75



—



75

Consumer

829



1,523



1,098



1,856



1,492



3,450



6,335

Total charge-offs

1,163



1,924



1,707



2,532



2,388



4,794



8,823































Recoveries:



























Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

281



276



89



189



321



646



968

Real estate:



























Construction

—



—



—



—



—



—



131

Residential mortgage

53



186



106



15



13



345



214

Home equity

—



—



9



2



—



9



31

Commercial mortgage

—



65



8



1



12



73



15

Consumer

604



588



753



556



780



1,945



2,035

Total recoveries

938



1,115



965



763



1,126



3,018



3,394

Net charge-offs

225



809



742



1,769



1,262



1,776



5,429

ACL at end of period

$ 74,587



$ 77,781



$ 81,553



$ 83,269



$ 80,542



$ 74,587



$ 80,542































Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,022,909



$ 5,110,820



$ 5,079,874



$ 5,034,717



$ 5,016,955



$ 5,070,993



$ 4,794,883

Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans

0.02 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.14 %

0.10 %

0.05 %

0.15 %































[1] In 2020, the Company recorded a reserve on accrued interest receivable ("AIR") of $0.2 million for loans on payment forbearance or deferral, which were granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This reserve was recorded as a contra-asset against AIR with the offset to the provision for credit losses. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company reversed the entire reserve on AIR. The provision for credit losses presented in this table excludes the provision for credit losses on AIR [2] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities. For roll-forward purposes, in this table we exclude the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) TABLE 10

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our core loans and the ratios of our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total loans and ACL to core loans (or total loans, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans), for each of the periods indicated:





Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 ACL

$ 74,587



$ 77,781



$ 81,553



$ 83,269



$ 80,542























Total loans

$ 5,045,797



$ 5,077,318



$ 5,137,849



$ 4,964,113



$ 5,030,626

Less: PPP loans

218,671



434,610



597,819



416,375



528,581

Core loans (or total loans, excluding PPP loans)

$ 4,827,126



$ 4,642,708



4,540,030



4,547,738



$ 4,502,045























Ratio of ACL to total loans

1.48 %

1.53 %

1.59 %

1.68 %

1.60 % Ratio of ACL to core loans

1.55 %

1.68 %

1.80 %

1.83 %

1.79 %

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Related Links

cpb.bank

