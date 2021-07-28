Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports Increase In Second Quarter Earnings To $18.7 Million

HONOLULU, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income in the second quarter of 2021 of $18.7 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.66, compared to net income in the second quarter of 2020 of $9.9 million, or EPS of $0.35, and net income in the first quarter of 2021 of $18.0 million, or EPS of $0.64.

"We are pleased to report very strong financial results with quarterly pre-tax income reaching a new high since 2007," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "During the second quarter we resumed share repurchases as the Hawaii economy continued to rebound, and our asset quality, liquidity and capital levels remained very strong."

"Our quarterly results are a reflection of the extraordinary work of our teams who continue to diligently manage risks while growing our loans and deposits to meet our customer's needs," said Catherine Ngo, President.

On July 27, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company resumed repurchases under its common stock repurchase program and repurchased 156,600 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $4.3 million, or an average cost per share of $27.63. The Company's remaining repurchase authority under its common stock repurchase program at June 30, 2021 is $20.7 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company returned $17.6 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $52.1 million, compared to $49.3 million in the year-ago quarter and $49.8 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.16%, compared to 3.26% in the year-ago quarter and 3.19% in the previous quarter. The sequential quarter increase in net interest income is primarily due to an increase in loan fees on PPP loans and was partially offset by decreases in yields earned on the Company's interest-earning assets. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 included $7.9 million in net interest income and loan fees on PPP loans, compared to $5.2 million in the previous quarter. Net deferred fees on PPP loans totaled $15.9 million and $20.3 million at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Additional information on average balances, interest income and expenses and yields and rates is presented in Tables 4 and 5.

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a credit to the provision for credit losses on loans of $3.4 million, compared to a provision of $11.2 million in the year-ago quarter and a credit to the provision of $0.8 million in the previous quarter. The credit to the provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2021 was driven by an improved economic forecast and positive migration of loan grades as the State of Hawaii continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other operating income for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $10.5 million, compared to $10.7 million in the year-ago quarter and $10.7 million in the previous quarter. Additional information on other operating income is presented in Table 3.

Other operating expense for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $41.4 million, compared to $35.9 million in the year-ago quarter and $37.8 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $4.0 million. Additional information on other operating expense is presented in Table 3.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 66.20%, compared to 59.81% in the year-ago quarter and 62.54% in the previous quarter.

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 23.9%, compared to 23.0% in the year-ago quarter and 23.2% in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at June 30, 2021 of $7.18 billion increased from $6.63 billion at June 30, 2020, and increased from $6.98 billion at March 31, 2021.

Total loans at June 30, 2021 of $5.08 billion increased from $5.00 billion at June 30, 2020, and decreased from $5.14 billion at March 31, 2021. The sequential quarter decrease in total loans was due to a decrease in PPP loans of $163.2 million, offset by a net increase in core loans of $102.7 million. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company received repayments of PPP loans totaling $195.8 million, which were offset by PPP originations of $28.1 million. Loans on forbearance or deferral totaled $3.5 million, or less than 1% of total loans at June 30, 2021, and declined 91.2% from the first quarter of 2021. Loans by geographic distribution are summarized in Table 6.

Total deposits at June 30, 2021 of $6.40 billion increased from $5.79 billion at June 30, 2020, and increased from $6.21 billion at March 31, 2021. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits and time deposits up to $250,000, totaled $5.83 billion at June 30, 2021, and increased by $278.6 million from March 31, 2021. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 79.4% at June 30, 2021, compared to 86.4% at June 30, 2020 and 82.8% at March 31, 2021. Core deposit and total deposit balances are summarized in Table 7.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021 totaled $6.7 million, or 0.09% of total assets, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.07% of total assets at June 30, 2020, and $7.2 million, or 0.10% of total assets at March 31, 2021. Additional information on nonperforming assets, past due and restructured loans is presented in Table 8.

Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $0.8 million, compared to net charge-offs of $2.9 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $0.7 million in the previous quarter.

The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2021 was 1.53%, compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2020 and 1.59% at March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of core loans at June 30, 2021 was 1.68%, compared to 1.80% at March 31, 2021. Additional information on net charge-offs and recoveries and the allowance for credit losses is presented in Tables 9 and 10.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $552.8 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $544.3 million and $542.9 million at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At June 30, 2021, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.6%, 12.7%, 14.9%, and 11.6%, respectively, compared to 8.9%, 13.1%, 15.4%, and 12.0%, respectively, at March 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank. Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-877-505-7644. A playback of the call will be available through August 28, 2021 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (passcode: 10158618) and on the Company's website. Information which may be discussed in the conference call is provided in an earnings supplement presentation on the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 31 branches and 70 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital position, credit losses, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our RISE2020 and other business initiatives; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "hopes," "targeting," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "estimates," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees as well as the effects of government programs and initiatives in response to COVID-19; the impact of our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and fulfillment of government guarantees on our PPP loans; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to successfully implement our RISE2020 and other business initiatives; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, earthquakes and pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB"), government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB" or the "Federal Reserve"); inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the anticipated replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") Index and the impact on our loans and debt which are tied to that index; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; political instability; acts of war or terrorism; pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; the ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the forward-looking statements, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Jun 30, except for per share amounts)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT



























Net interest income

$ 52,061



$ 49,804



$ 51,474



$ 49,120



$ 49,259



$ 101,865



$ 97,089

(Credit) provision for credit losses [1]

(3,443)



(821)



4,898



14,873



11,213



(4,264)



22,340

Total other operating income

10,530



10,711



14,057



11,563



10,692



21,241



19,578

Total other operating expense [1]

41,433



37,846



44,690



36,751



35,854



79,279



70,296

Income tax expense

5,887



5,452



3,772



2,200



2,967



11,339



5,788

Net income

18,714



18,038



12,171



6,859



9,917



36,752



18,243

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.66



$ 0.64



$ 0.43



$ 0.24



$ 0.35



$ 1.31



$ 0.65

Diluted earnings per common share

0.66



0.64



0.43



0.24



0.35



1.29



0.65

Dividends declared per common share

0.24



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.47



0.46































PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets (ROA) [2]

1.06 %

1.07 %

0.74 %

0.42 %

0.61 %

1.07 %

0.58 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [2]

13.56



13.07



8.87



4.99



7.34



13.31



6.77

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

7.84



8.19



8.29



8.36



8.36



8.01



8.64

Efficiency ratio [3]

66.20



62.54



68.20



60.56



59.81



64.40



60.25

Net interest margin (NIM) [2]

3.16



3.19



3.32



3.19



3.26



3.18



3.34

Dividend payout ratio [4]

36.36



35.94



53.49



95.83



65.71



36.43



70.77































SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



























Average loans, including loans held for sale

$ 5,110,820



$ 5,079,874



$ 5,034,717



$ 5,016,955



$ 4,902,905



$ 5,095,433



$ 4,682,626

Average interest-earning assets

6,606,779



6,305,786



6,202,228



6,160,381



6,073,361



6,457,115



5,847,202

Average assets

7,039,928



6,738,825



6,621,127



6,574,492



6,468,129



6,890,195



6,237,592

Average deposits

6,269,516



5,958,742



5,755,257



5,728,147



5,614,595



6,114,975



5,368,056

Average interest-bearing liabilities

4,253,382



4,161,453



4,163,396



4,118,726



4,082,699



4,207,670



4,000,016

Average shareholders' equity

552,102



551,976



548,663



549,378



540,802



552,039



538,762



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)







Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30, (dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital ratio

8.6 %

8.9 %

8.8 %

8.8 %

8.9 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.7



13.1



12.9



12.8



12.5

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.9



15.4



15.2



13.9



13.6

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.6



12.0



11.8



11.6



11.4

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital ratio

9.1



9.4



9.4



8.6



8.7

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.5



13.9



13.7



12.5



12.2

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.6



15.0



14.9



13.6



13.3

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

13.5



13.9



13.7



12.5



12.2



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)

























Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 BALANCE SHEET



















Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,077,318



$ 5,137,849



$ 4,964,113



$ 5,030,626



$ 5,003,438

Total assets

7,178,481



6,979,265



6,594,583



6,648,142



6,632,972

Total deposits

6,397,159



6,208,950



5,796,118



5,678,929



5,794,685

Long-term debt

105,495



105,436



105,385



101,547



167,491

Total shareholders' equity

552,793



542,865



546,685



543,903



544,271

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

7.70 %

7.78 %

8.29 %

8.18 %

8.21 %





















ASSET QUALITY



















Allowance for credit losses (ACL) [1] [2]

$ 77,781



$ 81,553



$ 83,269



$ 80,542



$ 67,339

Non-performing assets (NPA)

6,745



7,194



6,192



13,187



4,741

ACL to total loans [1]

1.53 %

1.59 %

1.68 %

1.60 %

1.35 % ACL to core loans (refer to Table 10) [1]

1.68 %

1.80 %

1.83 %

1.79 %

1.50 % ACL to non-performing assets [1]

1,153.17 %

1,133.63 %

1,344.78 %

610.77 %

1,420.35 % NPA to total assets

0.09 %

0.10 %

0.09 %

0.20 %

0.07 %





















PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING



















Book value per common share

$ 19.59



$ 19.19



$ 19.40



$ 19.30



$ 19.33

Closing market price per common share

26.06



26.68



19.01



13.57



16.03

























[1] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities [2] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual) [3] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income) [4] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) TABLE 2

























Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 ASSETS



















Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 116,009



$ 93,358



$ 97,546



$ 89,665



$ 102,132

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

224,469



166,533



6,521



5,489



41,201

Investment securities:



















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,407,340



1,216,341



1,182,609



1,166,319



1,168,594

Equity securities, at fair value

1,578



1,435



1,351



1,204



1,209

Total investment securities

1,408,918



1,217,776



1,183,960



1,167,523



1,169,803

Loans held for sale

5,361



5,234



16,687



23,962



10,443

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,077,318



5,137,849



4,964,113



5,030,626



5,003,438

Less allowance for credit losses

77,781



81,553



83,269



80,542



67,339

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

4,999,537



5,056,296



4,880,844



4,950,084



4,936,099

Premises and equipment, net

76,740



72,599



65,278



61,095



55,032

Accrued interest receivable

19,014



19,440



20,224



21,478



19,590

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

31,052



31,487



29,968



30,239



16,428

Other real estate owned

—



—



—



128



—

Mortgage servicing rights

10,500



11,094



11,865



12,429



12,771

Bank-owned life insurance

167,289



167,110



163,161



161,743



161,758

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

8,149



8,155



8,237



17,468



9,229

Right of use lease asset

41,890



44,727



45,857



44,896



50,039

Other assets

69,553



85,456



64,435



61,943



48,447

Total assets

$ 7,178,481



$ 6,979,265



$ 6,594,583



$ 6,648,142



$ 6,632,972

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 2,203,806



$ 2,070,428



$ 1,790,269



$ 1,762,476



$ 1,851,012

Interest-bearing demand

1,341,280



1,237,574



1,174,888



1,114,123



1,067,483

Savings and money market

2,048,945



2,004,368



1,932,043



1,881,104



1,945,744

Time

803,128



896,580



898,918



921,226



930,446

Total deposits

6,397,159



6,208,950



5,796,118



5,678,929



5,794,685

FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings

—



—



22,000



206,000



—

Long-term debt

105,495



105,436



105,385



101,547



167,491

Lease liability

43,112



46,033



47,191



45,355



50,440

Other liabilities

79,874



75,933



77,156



72,369



76,050

Total liabilities

6,625,640



6,436,352



6,047,850



6,104,200



6,088,666

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued

and outstanding: none at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021,

December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020

—



—



—



—



—

Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding: 28,218,860 at June 30, 2021, 28,282,530

at March 31, 2021, 28,183,340 at December 31, 2020, 28,179,798

at September 30, 2020, and 28,154,159 at June 30, 2020

440,854



443,505



442,635



442,635



442,699

Additional paid-in capital

96,182



95,721



94,842



94,336



93,007

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

10,831



628



(10,920)



(16,609)



(16,986)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,926



3,011



20,128



23,541



25,551

Total shareholders' equity

552,793



542,865



546,685



543,903



544,271

Non-controlling interest

48



48



48



39



35

Total equity

552,841



542,913



546,733



543,942



544,306

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 7,178,481



$ 6,979,265



$ 6,594,583



$ 6,648,142



$ 6,632,972















































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) TABLE 3







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans

$ 49,024



$ 46,074



$ 48,259



$ 45,751



$ 45,915



$ 95,098



$ 92,119

Interest and dividends on investment securities:



























Taxable investment securities

4,447



5,106



5,002



5,233



6,310



9,553



13,067

Tax-exempt investment securities

346



514



504



621



599



860



1,267

Dividend income on investment securities

18



18



18



17



17



36



34

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

61



10



4



3



3



71



39

Dividend income on FHLB stock

63



59



114



128



106



122



238

Total interest income

53,959



51,781



53,901



51,753



52,950



105,740



106,764

Interest expense:



























Interest on deposits:



























Demand

93



86



105



115



114



179



290

Savings and money market

282



274



314



417



567



556



1,685

Time

498



588



813



1,284



2,124



1,086



5,392

Interest on short-term borrowings

—



2



65



71



74



2



582

Interest on long-term debt

1,025



1,027



1,130



746



812



2,052



1,726

Total interest expense

1,898



1,977



2,427



2,633



3,691



3,875



9,675

Net interest income

52,061



49,804



51,474



49,120



49,259



101,865



97,089

(Credit) provision for credit losses

(3,443)



(821)



4,898



14,873



11,213



(4,264)



22,340

Net interest income after (credit) provision for

credit losses

55,504



50,625



46,576



34,247



38,046



106,129



74,749

Other operating income:



























Mortgage banking income

1,533



2,970



5,434



4,345



3,566



4,503



3,903

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,443



1,478



1,560



1,475



1,149



2,921



3,199

Other service charges and fees

4,619



3,790



3,709



3,345



2,916



8,409



7,813

Income from fiduciary activities

1,269



1,231



1,113



1,149



1,270



2,500



2,567

Net gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

50



—



151



(352)



—



50



—

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,210



797



1,219



1,179



1,424



2,007



1,405

Other

406



445



871



422



367



851



691

Total other operating income

10,530



10,711



14,057



11,563



10,692



21,241



19,578

Other operating expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

23,790



19,827



23,090



20,375



20,329



43,617



40,383

Net occupancy

4,055



3,764



4,011



3,834



3,645



7,819



7,317

Equipment

1,048



1,000



1,157



1,234



1,043



2,048



2,140

Communication expense

756



769



758



856



774



1,525



1,611

Legal and professional services

2,572



2,377



2,507



2,262



2,238



4,949



4,266

Computer software expense

3,398



3,783



3,625



3,114



3,035



7,181



5,978

Advertising expense

1,329



1,658



756



1,020



923



2,987



2,015

Other

4,485



4,668



8,786



4,056



3,867



9,153



6,586

Total other operating expense

41,433



37,846



44,690



36,751



35,854



79,279



70,296

Income before income taxes

24,601



23,490



15,943



9,059



12,884



48,091



24,031

Income tax expense

5,887



5,452



3,772



2,200



2,967



11,339



5,788

Net income

$ 18,714



$ 18,038



$ 12,171



$ 6,859



$ 9,917



$ 36,752



$ 18,243

Per common share data:



























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.66



$ 0.64



$ 0.43



$ 0.24



$ 0.35



$ 1.31



$ 0.65

Diluted earnings per share

0.66



0.64



0.43



0.24



0.35



1.29



0.65

Cash dividends declared

0.24



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.47



0.46

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

28,173,710



28,108,648



28,071,151



28,060,020



28,040,802



28,141,360



28,083,602

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

28,456,624



28,313,014



28,177,366



28,111,664



28,095,230



28,407,479



28,190,132































Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited) TABLE 4







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020



Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:



































Interest-bearing deposits in

other financial institutions

$ 222,934



0.11 %

$ 61



$ 43,442



0.10 %

$ 10



$ 15,777



0.10 %

$ 3

Investment securities, excluding

valuation allowance:



































Taxable

1,172,183



1.52



4,465



1,081,271



1.90



5,124



1,042,441



2.43



6,327

Tax-exempt

92,702



1.89



438



93,665



2.78



651



100,485



3.02



758

Total investment securities

1,264,885



1.55



4,903



1,174,936



1.97



5,775



1,142,926



2.48



7,085

Loans, including loans held for

sale

5,110,820



3.84



49,024



5,079,874



3.66



46,074



4,902,905



3.76



45,915

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

8,140



3.11



63



7,534



3.13



59



11,753



3.62



106

Total interest-earning assets

6,606,779



3.28



54,051



6,305,786



3.32



51,918



6,073,361



3.51



53,109

Noninterest-earning assets

433,149











433,039











394,768









Total assets

$ 7,039,928











$ 6,738,825











$ 6,468,129















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand

deposits

$ 1,269,676



0.03 %

$ 93



$ 1,186,963



0.03 %

$ 86



$ 1,056,885



0.04 %

$ 114

Savings and money market

deposits

2,028,583



0.06



282



1,972,800



0.06



274



1,856,621



0.12



567

Time deposits up to $250,000

231,922



0.34



196



236,828



0.41



241



260,319



0.81



525

Time deposits over $250,000

617,745



0.20



302



657,004



0.21



347



708,831



0.91



1,599

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,147,926



0.08



873



4,053,595



0.09



948



3,882,656



0.29



2,805

Federal Home Loan Bank

advances and other short-term

borrowings

—



—



—



2,456



0.30



2



63,104



0.48



74

Long-term debt

105,456



3.90



1,025



105,402



3.95



1,027



136,939



2.38



812

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,253,382



0.18



1,898



4,161,453



0.19



1,977



4,082,699



0.36



3,691

Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,121,590











1,905,147











1,731,939









Other liabilities

112,852











120,247











112,687









Total liabilities

6,487,824











6,186,847











5,927,325









Shareholders' equity

552,102











551,976











540,802









Non-controlling interest

2











2











2









Total equity

552,104











551,978











540,804









Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,039,928











$ 6,738,825











$ 6,468,129















































Net interest income









$ 52,153











$ 49,941











$ 49,418







































Interest rate spread





3.10 %









3.13 %









3.15 %









































Net interest margin





3.16 %









3.19 %









3.26 %



















































































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited) TABLE 5







Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020



Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 133,684



0.11 %

$ 71



$ 13,430



0.59 %

$ 39

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:























Taxable

1,126,978



1.70



9,589



1,035,068



2.53



13,101

Tax-exempt

93,181



2.34



1,089



102,907



3.12



1,604

Total investment securities

1,220,159



1.75



10,678



1,137,975



2.58



14,705

Loans, including loans held for sale

5,095,433



3.75



95,098



4,682,626



3.95



92,119

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

7,839



3.12



122



13,171



3.61



238

Total interest-earning assets

6,457,115



3.30



105,969



5,847,202



3.67



107,101

Noninterest-earning assets

433,080











390,390









Total assets

$ 6,890,195











$ 6,237,592



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,228,548



0.03 %

$ 179



$ 1,035,340



0.06 %

$ 290

Savings and money market deposits

2,000,845



0.06



556



1,754,186



0.19



1,685

Time deposits up to $250,000

234,361



0.38



437



163,074



1.38



1,116

Time deposits over $250,000

637,266



0.21



649



826,714



1.04



4,276

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,101,020



0.09



1,821



3,779,314



0.39



7,367

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other

short-term borrowings

1,221



0.30



2



101,459



1.15



582

Long-term debt

105,429



3.93



2,052



119,243



2.91



1,726

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,207,670



0.19



3,875



4,000,016



0.49



9,675

Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,013,955











1,588,742









Other liabilities

116,529











110,070









Total liabilities

6,338,154











5,698,828









Shareholders' equity

552,039











538,762









Non-controlling interest

2











2









Total equity

552,041











538,764









Total liabilities and equity

$ 6,890,195











$ 6,237,592



































Net interest income









$ 102,094











$ 97,426



























Interest rate spread





3.11 %









3.18 %





























Net interest margin





3.18 %









3.34 %



























































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Loans by Geographic Distribution

(Unaudited) TABLE 6

























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 HAWAII:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 395,352



$ 548,880



$ 375,879



$ 485,286



$ 483,827

Other

389,341



399,154



426,670



414,754



431,887

Real estate:





















Construction

133,457



137,976



125,407



118,247



103,518

Residential mortgage

1,711,801



1,687,513



1,690,212



1,680,060



1,657,558

Home equity

583,430



559,514



551,266



534,056



510,962

Commercial mortgage

926,006



911,216



898,055



914,144



912,422

Consumer

328,332



319,032



332,430



342,203



350,414

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

4,467,719



4,563,285



4,399,919



4,488,750



4,450,588

Allowance for credit losses

(67,773)



(70,961)



(73,152)



(71,575)



(59,765)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 4,399,946



$ 4,492,324



$ 4,326,767



$ 4,417,175



$ 4,390,823

























U.S. MAINLAND: [1]





















Commercial, financial and agricultural:





















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 39,258



$ 48,939



$ 40,496



$ 43,295



$ 42,581

Other

96,884



115,035



118,421



113,316



115,971

Real estate:





















Commercial mortgage

260,424



253,122



258,273



227,121



217,747

Consumer

213,033



157,468



147,004



158,144



176,551

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

609,599



574,564



564,194



541,876



552,850

Allowance for credit losses

(10,008)



(10,592)



(10,117)



(8,967)



(7,574)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 599,591



$ 563,972



$ 554,077



$ 532,909



$ 545,276

























TOTAL:





















Commercial, financial and agricultural:





















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 434,610



$ 597,819



$ 416,375



$ 528,581



$ 526,408

Other

486,225



514,189



545,091



528,070



547,858

Real estate:



















Construction

133,457



137,976



125,407



118,247



103,518

Residential mortgage

1,711,801



1,687,513



1,690,212



1,680,060



1,657,558

Home equity

583,430



559,514



551,266



534,056



510,962

Commercial mortgage

1,186,430



1,164,338



1,156,328



1,141,265



1,130,169

Consumer

541,365



476,500



479,434



500,347



526,965

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,077,318



5,137,849



4,964,113



5,030,626



5,003,438

Allowance for credit losses

(77,781)



(81,553)



(83,269)



(80,542)



(67,339)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 4,999,537



$ 5,056,296



$ 4,880,844



$ 4,950,084



$ 4,936,099























[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Deposits

(Unaudited) TABLE 7







June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 2,203,806



$ 2,070,428



$ 1,790,269



$ 1,762,476



$ 1,851,012

Interest-bearing demand

1,341,280



1,237,574



1,174,888



1,114,123



1,067,483

Savings and money market

2,048,945



2,004,368



1,932,043



1,881,104



1,945,744

Time deposits less than $100,000

141,498



145,497



149,063



157,051



159,739

Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000 [1]

89,710



88,814



90,149



95,918



96,633

Core deposits

5,825,239



5,546,681



5,136,412



5,010,672



5,120,611























Government time deposits

403,755



500,194



500,344



500,762



509,927

Other time deposits greater than $250,000

168,165



162,075



159,362



167,495



164,147

Total time deposits greater than $250,000

571,920



662,269



659,706



668,257



674,074

Total deposits

$ 6,397,159



$ 6,208,950



$ 5,796,118



$ 5,678,929



$ 5,794,685























[1] As of January 1, 2021, other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000 have been included in core deposits. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans

(Unaudited) TABLE 8







June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 Nonaccrual loans: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

$ 699



$ 1,412



$ 1,461



$ 1,536



$ 934

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

5,280



4,553



4,115



4,032



3,215

Home equity

434



439



524



533



538

Commercial mortgage

—



—



—



6,889



—

Consumer

332



790



92



69



54

Total nonaccrual loans

6,745



7,194



6,192



13,059



4,741

Other real estate owned ("OREO"):



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

—



—



—



128



—

Total OREO

—



—



—



128



—

Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

6,745



7,194



6,192



13,187



4,741

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

29



—



—



—



—

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

1,438



4,522



567



588



726

Consumer

100



262



240



321



444

Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest

1,567



4,784



807



909



1,170

Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

26



63



100



137



172

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

4,258



5,473



5,718



5,178



5,290

Commercial mortgage

1,636



1,698



1,761



1,825



1,888

Consumer

132



198



207



214



145

Total restructured loans still accruing interest

6,052



7,432



7,786



7,354



7,495

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and

restructured loans still accruing interest

$ 14,364



$ 19,410



$ 14,785



$ 21,450



$ 13,406























Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.12 %

0.26 %

0.09 % Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.12 %

0.26 %

0.09 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing

interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.16 %

0.23 %

0.14 %

0.28 %

0.12 % Total NPAs, loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured

loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.28 %

0.38 %

0.30 %

0.43 %

0.27 %





















Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:



















Balance at beginning of quarter

$ 7,194



$ 6,192



$ 13,187



$ 4,741



$ 3,647

Additions

1,879



2,257



1,370



9,060



1,771

Reductions:



















Payments

(1,120)



(292)



(3,186)



(393)



(367)

Return to accrual status

(84)



(99)



(548)



—



(123)

Sales of NPAs

—



—



(4,353)



—



(94)

Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments

(1,124)



(864)



(278)



(221)



(93)

Total reductions

(2,328)



(1,255)



(8,365)



(614)



(677)

Balance at end of quarter

$ 6,745



$ 7,194



$ 6,192



$ 13,187



$ 4,741

























[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement are being applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as eligible and applicable. These loan modifications are not included in the delinquent or restructured loan balances presented above.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Unaudited) TABLE 9









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

2021

2020 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):



























ACL at beginning of period

$ 81,553



$ 83,269



$ 80,542



$ 67,339



$ 59,645



$ 83,269



$ 47,971

Adoption of ASU 2016-13

—



—



—



—



—



—



3,566

Adjusted ACL at beginning of period

81,553



83,269



80,542



67,339



59,645



83,269



51,537































(Credit) provision for credit losses on

loans [1] [2]

(2,963)



(974)



4,496



14,465



10,640



(3,937)



19,969































Charge-offs:



























Commercial, financial and

agricultural - Other

401



609



676



810



1,103



1,010



1,540

Real estate:



























Residential mortgage

—



—



—



11



52



—



52

Commercial mortgage

—



—



—



75



—



—



—

Consumer

1,523



1,098



1,856



1,492



2,626



2,621



4,843

Leases

—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Total charge-offs

1,924



1,707



2,532



2,388



3,781



3,631



6,435































Recoveries:



























Commercial, financial and

agricultural - Other

276



89



189



321



305



365



647

Real estate:



























Construction

—



—



—



—



—



—



131

Residential mortgage

186



106



15



13



20



292



201

Home equity

—



9



2



—



—



9



31

Commercial mortgage

65



8



1



12



1



73



3

Consumer

588



753



556



780



509



1,341



1,255

Total recoveries

1,115



965



763



1,126



835



2,080



2,268

Net charge-offs

809



742



1,769



1,262



2,946



1,551



4,167

ACL at end of period

$ 77,781



$ 81,553



$ 83,269



$ 80,542



$ 67,339



$ 77,781



$ 67,339































Average loans, net of deferred fees and

costs

$ 5,110,820



$ 5,079,874



$ 5,034,717



$ 5,016,955



$ 4,902,905



$ 5,095,433



$ 4,682,626

Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to

average loans

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.14 %

0.10 %

0.24 %

0.06 %

0.18 %































[1] In 2020, the Company recorded a reserve on accrued interest receivable ("AIR") of $0.2 million for loans on payment forbearance or deferral, which were granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This reserve was recorded as a contra-asset against AIR with the offset to the provision for credit losses. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company reversed the entire reserve on AIR. The provision for credit losses presented in this table excludes the provision for credit losses on AIR. [2] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities. For roll-forward purposes, in this table we exclude the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) TABLE 10

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our core loans and the ratios of our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total loans and ACL to core loans (or total loans, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans), for each of the periods indicated:











Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020 ACL

$ 77,781



$ 81,553



$ 83,269



$ 80,542



$ 67,339























Total loans

$ 5,077,318



$ 5,137,849



$ 4,964,113



$ 5,030,626



$ 5,003,438

Less: PPP loans

434,610



597,819



416,375



528,581



526,408

Core loans (or total loans, excluding PPP loans)

$ 4,642,708



$ 4,540,030



4,547,738



4,502,045



$ 4,477,030























Ratio of ACL to total loans

1.53 %

1.59 %

1.68 %

1.60 %

1.35 % Ratio of ACL to core loans

1.68 %

1.80 %

1.83 %

1.79 %

1.50 %

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Related Links

cpb.bank

