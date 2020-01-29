Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports Results For Fourth Quarter And Full Year Of 2019

HONOLULU, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, today reported net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $14.2 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.50, compared to net income in the fourth quarter of 2018 of $15.8 million, or EPS of $0.54, and net income in the third quarter of 2019 of $14.6 million, or EPS of $0.51. Net income in the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $58.3 million, or EPS of $2.03, compared to net income in the year ended December 31, 2018 of $59.5 million, or EPS of $2.01.

"2019 was a pivotal year for the Company as we embarked on our RISE2020 transformation. We continue to make significant progress and are on schedule to meet our 2020 milestones in our digital banking and branch transformation initiatives. We are pleased with the financial results for 2019 which reflect continued execution on revenue growth while we invest for the future," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We concluded 2019 with strong financial results including solid loan and deposit growth and core margin expansion. We look forward to continuing to transform our bank in 2020 and beyond," said Catherine Ngo, President.

On January 28, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 165,703 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $4.8 million, or an average cost per share of $29.13. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 797,003 shares of common stock, or approximately 2.8% of its common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2018. Total cost of the shares repurchased during the year ended December 31, 2019 was $22.8 million, or an average cost per share of $28.60. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company returned $48.5 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

In January 2020, the Company's Board of Directors also authorized the repurchase of up to $30 million of its outstanding common stock under its share repurchase program (the "Repurchase Plan"). This authorization supersedes the remaining repurchase authority under the prior repurchase program, which had $21.1 million in remaining repurchase authority at December 31, 2019.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $47.9 million, compared to $44.7 million in the year-ago quarter and $45.6 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.43%, compared to 3.28% in the year-ago quarter and 3.30% in the previous quarter. The increases in net interest income and net interest margin from the year-ago and sequential quarters were primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with higher non-recurring interest and dividends and lower deposit and borrowing costs compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters. These increases were partially offset by lower interest and dividends on investment securities due to the planned runoff of our investment securities portfolio from the year-ago and sequential quarters. Net interest income in the current quarter included higher non-recurring interest and dividends of $0.9 million and $1.1 million from the year-ago and sequential quarters, respectively, which positively impacted net interest income and net interest margin in the current quarter. The non-recurring amounts included in net interest income primarily related to interest recoveries on nonaccrual loans. The decline in deposit and borrowing costs from the year-ago and sequential quarters were primarily attributable to, and consistent with, the three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve during second half of 2019.

Other operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $9.8 million, compared to $9.4 million in the year-ago quarter and $10.3 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher merchant and bank card fees and commission and fees on investment services of $0.3 million and $0.2 million, respectively (both included in other service charges and fees), higher income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.4 million, and net losses on sales of investment securities of $0.3 million recorded the year-ago quarter, partially offset by lower mortgage banking income of $0.6 million. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income of $0.6 million, combined with a net loss on the sale of a foreclosed asset during the current quarter of $0.2 million, partially offset by higher commissions and fees on investment services of $0.1 million (included in other service charges and fees).

Other operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $36.2 million, which increased from $33.6 million in the year-ago quarter and increased from $34.9 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $2.2 million and higher computer software expense of $0.3 million. The higher salaries and employee benefits compared to the year-ago quarter was partially attributable to the addition of positions in strategic areas and higher commissions, combined with annual merit increases effective in the second quarter of 2019. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $0.6 million and higher computer software expense of $0.2 million. The increases from the year-ago and sequential quarter were also attributable to a lower credit to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments. During the current quarter the Company recorded a credit to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $0.2 million (included in other), compared to a credit to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments during the year-ago and previous quarters of $0.5 million. Other operating expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 included approximately $1.3 million in RISE2020-related expenses.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 62.81%, compared to 62.21% in the year-ago quarter and 62.48% in the previous quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $5.2 million, compared to $6.0 million in the year-ago quarter and $4.9 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 26.7%, compared to 27.6% in the year-ago quarter and 25.2% in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at December 31, 2019 of $6.01 billion increased by $205.6 million, or 3.5% from December 31, 2018, and increased by $36.0 million, or 0.6% from September 30, 2019.

Total loans at December 31, 2019 of $4.45 billion increased by $371.2 million, or 9.1%, and $81.7 million, or 1.9% from December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The year-over-year increase in total loans were driven by broad-based growth in almost all loan categories. The sequential quarter increase in total loans were primarily due to increases in consumer loans of $43.1 million, residential mortgage loans of $41.1 million, and home equity loans of $15.2 million, partially offset by decreases in commercial mortgage loans of $10.5 million and commercial loans of $6.3 million.

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 of $5.12 billion increased by $173.5 million, or 3.5% from December 31, 2018, and increased by $82.4 million, or 1.6% from September 30, 2019. The sequential quarter increase in total deposits was primarily attributable to increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $51.3 million, interest-bearing demand deposits of $45.0 million and savings and money market deposits of $6.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in government time deposits of $19.4 million. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $4.26 billion at December 31, 2019. This represents an increase of $243.4 million, or 6.1% from December 31, 2018, and $102.7 million, or 2.5% from September 30, 2019. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 86.9% at December 31, 2019, compared to 82.5% at December 31, 2018 and 86.7% at September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019 totaled $1.7 million, or 0.03% of total assets, compared to $2.7 million, or 0.05% of total assets at December 31, 2018, and $1.4 million, or 0.02% of total assets at September 30, 2019.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $1.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $0.5 million and $0.2 million at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $2.3 million, compared to net recoveries of $2.5 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $1.6 million in the previous quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $2.1 million, compared to a credit of $1.4 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $1.5 million in the previous quarter. The increases in the provision from the year-ago and sequential quarters were primarily due to growth in our loan portfolio, combined with increases in net charge-offs. The allowance for loan and lease losses, as a percentage of total loans and leases at December 31, 2019 was 1.08%, compared to 1.17% at December 31, 2018 and 1.10% at September 30, 2019.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $528.5 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $491.7 million and $525.2 million at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At December 31, 2019, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 9.5%, 12.6%, 13.6%, and 11.5%, respectively, compared to 9.5%, 12.6%, 13.7%, and 11.5%, respectively, at September 30, 2019.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning projections of revenues, income/loss, earnings/loss per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure, or other financial items, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our RISE2020 initiative, or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and may include the words "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends," "hopes," "targeting," "should," "estimates," or words of similar meaning. While the Company believes that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could materially differ from projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the effect of, and our failure to comply with any regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; oversupply of inventory and adverse conditions in the Hawaii and California real estate markets and any weakness in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to successfully implement our RISE2020 initiative; current and projected levels of RISE2020-related expense, which include estimates of expense related to dedicated staff and management time and third-party expense; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including political events, acts of war or terrorism, natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanoes, tsunamis and earthquakes) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in economic conditions, including destabilizing factors in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact from any declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; the impact of regulatory action on the Company and Central Pacific Bank and legislation affecting the financial services industry; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequences therefrom; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, other regulatory reform, and any related rules and regulations on our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common shares; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers, including fintech businesses; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, including changes as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; changes in our capital position; our ability to attract and retain skilled directors, executives and employees; changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing items. For further information on factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from projections, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. The Company does not update any of its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1













Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31, except for per share amounts)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT



























Net interest income

$ 47,934



$ 45,649



$ 45,378



$ 45,113



$ 44,679



$ 184,074



$ 172,998

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

2,098



1,532



1,404



1,283



(1,386)



6,317



(1,124)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

45,836



44,117



43,974



43,830



46,065



177,757



174,122

Total other operating income

9,768



10,266



10,094



11,673



9,400



41,801



38,804

Total other operating expense

36,242



34,934



36,107



34,348



33,642



141,631



134,682

Income before taxes

19,362



19,449



17,961



21,155



21,823



77,927



78,244

Income tax expense

5,165



4,895



4,427



5,118



6,031



19,605



18,758

Net income

14,197



14,554



13,534



16,037



15,792



58,322



59,486

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.50



$ 0.51



$ 0.47



$ 0.56



$ 0.54



$ 2.05



$ 2.02

Diluted earnings per common share

0.50



0.51



0.47



0.55



0.54



2.03



2.01

Dividends declared per common share

0.23



0.23



0.23



0.21



0.21



0.90



0.82































PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets (ROA) [1]

0.95 %

0.99 %

0.92 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

0.99 %

1.05 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1]

10.70



11.11



10.73



12.97



12.90



11.36



12.22

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

8.87



8.87



8.62



8.51



8.53



8.72



8.56

Efficiency ratio [2]

62.81



62.48



65.09



60.49



62.21



62.70



63.59

Net interest margin (NIM) [1]

3.43



3.30



3.33



3.34



3.28



3.35



3.22

Dividend payout ratio [3]

46.00



45.10



48.94



38.18



38.89



44.33



40.80































SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



























Average loans and leases, including loans held for sale

$ 4,412,247



$ 4,293,455



$ 4,171,558



$ 4,083,791



$ 4,022,376



$ 4,241,308



$ 3,898,250

Average interest-earning assets

5,595,142



5,527,532



5,485,977



5,464,377



5,451,052



5,518,641



5,395,477

Average assets

5,978,797



5,907,207



5,856,465



5,809,931



5,739,228



5,888,615



5,688,076

Average deposits

4,998,897



4,987,414



4,977,781



4,978,470



4,938,560



4,985,701



5,010,698

Average interest-bearing liabilities

3,947,924



3,920,304



3,897,619



3,821,528



3,769,920



3,897,254



3,773,647

Average shareholders' equity

530,464



524,083



504,749



494,635



489,510



513,610



486,841



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)







December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 REGULATORY CAPITAL



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital

$ 568,529



$ 561,478



$ 556,403



$ 554,148



$ 570,260

Tier 1 risk-based capital

568,529



561,478



556,403



554,148



570,260

Total risk-based capital

617,772



611,076



606,567



602,824



619,419

Common equity tier 1 capital

568,529



511,478



506,403



504,148



500,260

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital

556,077



550,913



544,480



539,390



533,166

Tier 1 risk-based capital

556,077



550,913



544,480



539,390



533,166

Total risk-based capital

605,320



600,511



594,644



588,066



582,325

Common equity tier 1 capital

556,077



550,913



544,480



539,390



533,166























REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital ratio

9.5 %

9.5 %

9.5 %

9.5 %

9.9 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.6



12.6



12.7



13.0



13.5

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.6



13.7



13.9



14.1



14.7

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.5



11.5



11.6



11.8



11.9

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital ratio

9.3



9.4



9.3



9.3



9.3

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.3



12.4



12.5



12.7



12.7

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.4



13.5



13.6



13.8



13.8

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.3



12.4



12.5



12.7



12.7





































December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 BALANCE SHEET



















Loans and leases

$ 4,449,540



$ 4,367,862



$ 4,247,113



$ 4,101,571



$ 4,078,366

Total assets

6,012,672



5,976,716



5,920,006



5,841,352



5,807,026

Total deposits

5,120,023



5,037,659



4,976,849



4,948,128



4,946,490

Long-term debt

101,547



101,547



101,547



101,547



122,166

Total shareholders' equity

528,520



525,227



515,695



502,638



491,725

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

8.79 %

8.79 %

8.71 %

8.60 %

8.47 %





















ASSET QUALITY



















Allowance for loan and lease losses

$ 47,971



$ 48,167



$ 48,267



$ 47,267



$ 47,916

Non-performing assets

1,719



1,360



1,258



3,338



2,737

Allowance to loans and leases outstanding

1.08 %

1.10 %

1.14 %

1.15 %

1.17 % Allowance to non-performing assets

2,790.63 %

3,541.69 %

3,836.80 %

1,416.03 %

1,750.68 %





















PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING



















Book value per common share

$ 18.68



$ 18.47



$ 18.05



$ 17.50



$ 16.97













































[1] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual) [2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income) [3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) TABLE 2







December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 ASSETS



















Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 78,418



$ 87,395



$ 83,534



$ 90,869



$ 80,569

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

24,554



7,803



15,173



7,310



21,617

Investment securities:



















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,126,983



1,186,875



1,254,743



1,319,450



1,205,478

Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost; fair value of: none at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, and $144,272 at December 31, 2018

—



—



—



—



148,508

Equity securities, at fair value

1,127



1,058



1,034



910



826

Total investment securities

1,128,110



1,187,933



1,255,777



1,320,360



1,354,812

Loans held for sale

9,083



7,016



6,848



3,539



6,647

Loans and leases

4,449,540



4,367,862



4,247,113



4,101,571



4,078,366

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

47,971



48,167



48,267



47,267



47,916

Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses

4,401,569



4,319,695



4,198,846



4,054,304



4,030,450

Premises and equipment, net

46,343



44,095



43,600



44,527



45,285

Accrued interest receivable

16,500



16,220



17,260



17,082



17,000

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

17,115



17,001



17,247



16,054



14,008

Other real estate owned

164



466



276



276



414

Mortgage servicing rights

14,718



15,058



15,266



15,347



15,596

Bank-owned life insurance

159,656



158,939



158,294



158,392



157,440

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

14,983



17,183



17,824



16,145



16,645

Right of use lease asset [1]

52,348



52,588



53,678



54,781



—

Other assets

49,111



45,324



36,383



42,366



46,543

Total assets

$ 6,012,672



$ 5,976,716



$ 5,920,006



$ 5,841,352



$ 5,807,026

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 1,450,532



$ 1,399,200



$ 1,351,190



$ 1,357,890



$ 1,436,967

Interest-bearing demand

1,043,010



998,037



1,002,706



965,316



954,011

Savings and money market

1,600,028



1,593,738



1,573,805



1,562,798



1,448,257

Time

1,026,453



1,046,684



1,049,148



1,062,124



1,107,255

Total deposits

5,120,023



5,037,659



4,976,849



4,948,128



4,946,490

FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings

150,000



205,000



221,000



179,000



197,000

Long-term debt

101,547



101,547



101,547



101,547



122,166

Lease liability [1]

52,632



52,807



53,829



54,861



—

Other liabilities

59,950



54,476



51,086



55,178



49,645

Total liabilities

5,484,152



5,451,489



5,404,311



5,338,714



5,315,301

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018

—



—



—



—



—

Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 28,289,257 at December 31, 2019, 28,441,341 at September 30, 2019, 28,567,777 at June 30, 2019, 28,723,041 at March 31, 2019, and 28,967,715 at December 31, 2018

447,602



452,278



456,293



462,952



470,660

Additional paid-in capital

91,611



90,604



89,724



89,374



88,876

Accumulated deficit

(19,102)



(26,782)



(34,780)



(41,733)



(51,718)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

8,409



9,127



4,458



(7,955)



(16,093)

Total shareholders' equity

528,520



525,227



515,695



502,638



491,725

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,012,672



$ 5,976,716



$ 5,920,006



$ 5,841,352



$ 5,807,026























[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-02 effective January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach and recorded a right of use lease asset and lease liability on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2019 for its operating leases where it is a lessee. The Company also elected to apply the practical expedient available under ASU 2018-11, which allows entities to apply the new leases standard at the adoption date and elect to not recast comparative periods

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) TABLE 3







Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans and leases

$ 47,488



$ 45,861



$ 45,540



$ 43,768



$ 42,836



$ 182,657



$ 159,456

Interest and dividends on investment securities:



























Taxable investment securities

6,486



7,178



7,530



8,260



8,451



29,454



34,501

Tax-exempt investment securities

656



708



814



866



910



3,044



3,696

Dividend income on investment securities

17



14



14



18



17



63



61

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

54



33



46



68



55



201



365

Dividend income on FHLB stock

456



186



161



161



70



964



215

Total interest income

55,157



53,980



54,105



53,141



52,339



216,383



198,294

Interest expense:



























Interest on deposits:



























Demand

202



207



199



192



180



800



734

Savings and money market

1,253



1,549



1,507



791



579



5,100



2,000

Time

3,653



4,432



4,867



5,092



4,567



18,044



16,770

Interest on short-term borrowings

1,139



1,130



1,123



893



999



4,285



1,236

Interest on long-term debt

976



1,013



1,031



1,060



1,335



4,080



4,556

Total interest expense

7,223



8,331



8,727



8,028



7,660



32,309



25,296

Net interest income

47,934



45,649



45,378



45,113



44,679



184,074



172,998

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses ("Provision")

2,098



1,532



1,404



1,283



(1,386)



6,317



(1,124)

Net interest income after Provision

45,836



44,117



43,974



43,830



46,065



177,757



174,122

Other operating income:



























Mortgage banking income

1,194



1,764



1,601



1,424



1,770



5,983



7,315

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,159



2,125



2,041



2,081



2,237



8,406



8,406

Other service charges and fees

3,879



3,724



3,691



3,064



3,426



14,358



13,123

Income from fiduciary activities

1,175



1,126



1,129



965



1,113



4,395



4,245

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

92



86



71



8



82



257



233

Fees on foreign exchange

216



170



218



151



197



755



905

Net gains (losses) on sales of investment securities

—



36



—



—



(279)



36



(279)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

594



645



914



952



243



3,105



2,117

Loan placement fees

216



230



107



149



215



702



747

Net gains (losses) on sales of foreclosed assets

(162)



17



—



—



—



(145)



—

Other (refer to Table 4)

405



343



322



2,879



396



3,949



1,992

Total other operating income

9,768



10,266



10,094



11,673



9,400



41,801



38,804

Other operating expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

21,207



20,631



20,563



19,889



19,053



82,290



75,352

Net occupancy

3,619



3,697



3,525



3,458



3,649



14,299



13,763

Equipment

1,142



1,067



1,138



1,006



1,079



4,353



4,239

Amortization of core deposit premium

—



—



—



—



—



—



2,006

Communication expense

906



1,008



903



734



863



3,551



3,410

Legal and professional services

2,123



1,933



1,728



1,570



2,212



7,354



7,330

Computer software expense

2,942



2,713



2,560



2,597



2,597



10,812



9,841

Advertising expense

527



711



712



711



834



2,661



2,675

Foreclosed asset expense

28



15



49



159



37



251



574

Other (refer to Table 4)

3,748



3,159



4,929



4,224



3,318



16,060



15,492

Total other operating expense

36,242



34,934



36,107



34,348



33,642



141,631



134,682

Income before income taxes

19,362



19,449



17,961



21,155



21,823



77,927



78,244

Income tax expense

5,165



4,895



4,427



5,118



6,031



19,605



18,758

Net income

$ 14,197



$ 14,554



$ 13,534



$ 16,037



$ 15,792



$ 58,322



$ 59,486

Per common share data:



























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.50



$ 0.51



$ 0.47



$ 0.56



$ 0.54



$ 2.05



$ 2.02

Diluted earnings per share

0.50



0.51



0.47



0.55



0.54



2.03



2.01

Cash dividends declared

0.23



0.23



0.23



0.21



0.21



0.90



0.82

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

28,259,294



28,424,898



28,546,564



28,758,310



29,033,261



28,495,699



29,409,683

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

28,448,243



28,602,338



28,729,510



28,979,855



29,217,480



28,677,100



29,609,907



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Other Operating Income and Other Operating Expense - Detail (Unaudited) TABLE 4

The following table sets forth the components of other operating income - other for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Other operating income - other:



























Income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off

$ 80



$ 73



$ 85



$ 82



$ 99



$ 320



$ 720

Other recoveries

36



42



26



26



25



130



221

Commissions on sale of checks

75



75



79



80



79



309



328

Gain on sale of MasterCard stock

—



—



—



2,555



—



2,555



—

Other

214



153



132



136



193



635



723

Total other operating income - other

$ 405



$ 343



$ 322



$ 2,879



$ 396



$ 3,949



$ 1,992

































The following table sets forth the components of other operating expense - other for the periods indicated:













Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Other operating expense - other:



























Charitable contributions

$ 122



$ 230



$ 175



$ 154



$ 138



$ 681



$ 635

FDIC insurance assessment

—



5



362



501



427



868



1,732

Miscellaneous loan expenses

361



274



317



294



339



1,246



1,365

ATM and debit card expenses

672



660



620



650



613



2,602



2,645

Armored car expenses

186



220



211



198



238



815



822

Entertainment and promotions

495



323



1,023



230



445



2,071



1,062

Stationery and supplies

305



240



279



225



271



1,049



914

Directors' fees and expenses

246



242



238



242



263



968



1,040

Provision (credit) for residential mortgage loan repurchase losses

—



—



(403)



—



(181)



(403)



150

Increase (decrease) to the reserve for unfunded commitments

(160)



(465)



487



167



(461)



29



(425)

Other

1,521



1,430



1,620



1,563



1,226



6,134



5,552

Total other operating expense - other

$ 3,748



$ 3,159



$ 4,929



$ 4,224



$ 3,318



$ 16,060



$ 15,492

































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 5

















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018



Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:



































Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 13,704



1.57 %

$ 54



$ 6,295



2.05 %

$ 33



$ 9,393



2.29 %

$ 55

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:



































Taxable

1,042,057



2.50



6,503



1,093,352



2.63



7,192



1,243,226



2.72



8,468

Tax-exempt [1]

108,630



3.06



830



117,784



3.04



896



161,935



2.84



1,152

Total investment securities

1,150,687



2.55



7,333



1,211,136



2.67



8,088



1,405,161



2.74



9,620

Loans and leases, including loans held for sale

4,412,247



4.28



47,488



4,293,455



4.25



45,861



4,022,376



4.24



42,836

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

18,504



9.85



456



16,646



4.46



186



14,122



1.98



70

Total interest-earning assets

5,595,142



3.94



55,331



5,527,532



3.90



54,168



5,451,052



3.84



52,581

Noninterest-earning assets

383,655











379,675











288,176









Total assets

$ 5,978,797











$ 5,907,207











$ 5,739,228















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,019,854



0.08 %

$ 202



$ 1,002,875



0.08 %

$ 207



$ 923,810



0.08 %

$ 180

Savings and money market deposits

1,592,398



0.31



1,253



1,582,795



0.39



1,549



1,459,326



0.16



579

Time deposits under $100,000

167,675



0.71



299



167,331



0.69



293



176,669



0.60



265

Time deposits $100,000 and over

828,434



1.61



3,354



874,192



1.88



4,139



940,348



1.81



4,302

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,608,361



0.56



5,108



3,627,193



0.68



6,188



3,500,153



0.60



5,326

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

238,016



1.90



1,139



191,564



2.34



1,130



157,299



2.52



999

Long-term debt

101,547



3.81



976



101,547



3.96



1,013



112,468



4.71



1,335

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,947,924



0.73



7,223



3,920,304



0.84



8,331



3,769,920



0.81



7,660

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,390,536











1,360,221











1,438,407









Other liabilities

109,873











102,599











41,391









Total liabilities

5,448,333











5,383,124











5,249,718









Shareholders' equity

530,464











524,083











489,510









Non-controlling interest

—











—











—









Total equity

530,464











524,083











489,510









Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,978,797











$ 5,907,207











$ 5,739,228















































Net interest income









$ 48,108











$ 45,837











$ 44,921







































Interest rate spread





3.21 %









3.06 %









3.03 %









































Net interest margin





3.43 %









3.30 %









3.28 %









































[1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21% effective January 1, 2018







































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 6













Year Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018



Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 9,842



2.04 %

$ 201



$ 20,104



1.81 %

$ 365

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:























Taxable

1,120,711



2.63



29,517



1,304,523



2.65



34,562

Tax-exempt [1]

130,411



2.95



3,853



163,610



2.86



4,678

Total investment securities

1,251,122



2.67



33,370



1,468,133



2.67



39,240

Loans and leases, including loans held for sale

4,241,308



4.31



182,657



3,898,250



4.09



159,456

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

16,369



5.89



964



8,990



2.40



215

Total interest-earning assets

5,518,641



3.94



217,192



5,395,477



3.69



199,276

Noninterest-earning assets

369,974











292,599









Total assets

$ 5,888,615











$ 5,688,076



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 984,298



0.08 %

$ 800



$ 936,034



0.08 %

$ 734

Savings and money market deposits

1,556,766



0.33



5,100



1,494,658



0.13



2,000

Time deposits under $100,000

171,064



0.69



1,183



177,936



0.51



910

Time deposits $100,000 and over

897,670



1.88



16,861



1,016,643



1.56



15,860

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,609,798



0.66



23,944



3,625,271



0.54



19,504

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

185,909



2.31



4,285



50,630



2.44



1,236

Long-term debt

101,547



4.02



4,080



97,746



4.66



4,556

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,897,254



0.83



32,309



3,773,647



0.67



25,296

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,375,903











1,385,427









Other liabilities

101,848











42,157









Total liabilities

5,375,005











5,201,231









Shareholders' equity

513,610











486,841









Non-controlling interest

—











4









Total equity

513,610











486,845









Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,888,615











$ 5,688,076



































Net interest income









$ 184,883











$ 173,980



























Interest rate spread





3.11 %









3.02 %





























Net interest margin





3.35 %









3.22 %





























[1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21% effective January 1, 2018



























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Loans and Leases by Geographic Distribution (Unaudited) TABLE 7

























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 HAWAII:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 454,582



$ 439,296



$ 435,353



$ 411,396



$ 439,112

Real estate:



















Construction

95,854



96,661



72,427



68,981



64,654

Residential mortgage

1,599,801



1,558,735



1,516,936



1,451,794



1,428,205

Home equity

490,734



475,565



473,151



465,905



468,966

Commercial mortgage

909,798



909,987



905,479



869,521



861,086

Consumer

373,451



369,511



353,282



352,771



357,908

Leases

—



31



52



83



124

Total loans and leases

3,924,220



3,849,786



3,756,680



3,620,451



3,620,055

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(42,592)



(42,286)



(42,414)



(41,413)



(42,993)

Net loans and leases

$ 3,881,628



$ 3,807,500



$ 3,714,266



$ 3,579,038



$ 3,577,062























U.S. MAINLAND: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 115,722



$ 137,316



$ 155,130



$ 155,399



$ 142,548

Real estate:



















Construction

—



—



—



2,194



2,273

Residential mortgage

—



—



—



—



—

Home equity

—



—



—



—



—

Commercial mortgage

213,617



223,925



187,379



188,485



179,192

Consumer

195,981



156,835



147,924



135,042



134,298

Leases

—



—



—



—



—

Total loans and leases

525,320



518,076



490,433



481,120



458,311

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(5,379)



(5,881)



(5,853)



(5,854)



(4,923)

Net loans and leases

$ 519,941



$ 512,195



$ 484,580



$ 475,266



$ 453,388























TOTAL:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 570,304



$ 576,612



$ 590,483



$ 566,795



$ 581,660

Real estate:



















Construction

95,854



96,661



72,427



71,175



66,927

Residential mortgage

1,599,801



1,558,735



1,516,936



1,451,794



1,428,205

Home equity

490,734



475,565



473,151



465,905



468,966

Commercial mortgage

1,123,415



1,133,912



1,092,858



1,058,006



1,040,278

Consumer

569,432



526,346



501,206



487,813



492,206

Leases

—



31



52



83



124

Total loans and leases

4,449,540



4,367,862



4,247,113



4,101,571



4,078,366

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(47,971)



(48,167)



(48,267)



(47,267)



(47,916)

Net loans and leases

$ 4,401,569



$ 4,319,695



$ 4,198,846



$ 4,054,304



$ 4,030,450























[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Deposits (Unaudited) TABLE 8

























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 1,450,532



$ 1,399,200



$ 1,351,190



$ 1,357,890



$ 1,436,967

Interest-bearing demand

1,043,010



998,037



1,002,706



965,316



954,011

Savings and money market

1,600,028



1,593,738



1,573,805



1,562,798



1,448,257

Time deposits less than $100,000

165,755



165,687



171,106



174,265



176,707

Core deposits

4,259,325



4,156,662



4,098,807



4,060,269



4,015,942























Government time deposits

533,088



552,470



574,825



600,572



631,293

Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000

107,550



103,959



105,382



107,051



106,783

Other time deposits greater than $250,000

220,060



224,568



197,835



180,236



192,472

Total time deposits $100,000 and over

860,698



880,997



878,042



887,859



930,548

Total deposits

$ 5,120,023



$ 5,037,659



$ 4,976,849



$ 4,948,128



$ 4,946,490



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans (Unaudited) TABLE 9

























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 Nonaccrual loans (including loans held for sale):



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 467



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

979



799



738



2,492



2,048

Home equity

92



95



244



570



275

Consumer

17



—



—



—



—

Total nonaccrual loans

1,555



894



982



3,062



2,323























Other real estate owned ("OREO"):



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

—



302



276



276



414

Home equity

164



164



—



—



—

Total OREO

164



466



276



276



414

Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

1,719



1,360



1,258



3,338



2,737























Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest:



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

724



—



—



—



—

Home equity

—



—



—



—



298

Consumer

286



235



267



159



238

Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest

1,010



235



267



159



536























Restructured loans still accruing interest:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

135



157



178



199



220

Real estate:



















Construction

—



—



—



2,194



2,273

Residential mortgage

5,502



6,717



6,831



7,141



8,026

Commercial mortgage

1,839



1,985



2,097



2,222



2,348

Total restructured loans still accruing interest

7,476



8,859



9,106



11,756



12,867

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest

$ 10,205



$ 10,454



$ 10,631



$ 15,253



$ 16,140























Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of loans and leases

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.07 %

0.06 % Total NPAs as a percentage of loans and leases and OREO

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.08 %

0.07 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of loans and leases and OREO

0.06 %

0.04 %

0.04 %

0.09 %

0.08 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of loans and leases and OREO

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.25 %

0.37 %

0.40 %





















Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:



















Balance at beginning of quarter

$ 1,360



$ 1,258



$ 3,338



$ 2,737



$ 3,026

Additions

695



112



—



810



—

Reductions:



















Payments

(34)



(51)



(2,055)



(71)



(154)

Return to accrual status

—



(2)



(25)



—



(135)

Sales of NPAs

(302)



—



—



—



—

Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments

—



43



—



(138)



—

Total reductions

(336)



(10)



(2,080)



(209)



(289)

Balance at end of quarter

$ 1,719



$ 1,360



$ 1,258



$ 3,338



$ 2,737



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (Unaudited) TABLE 10













Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Allowance for loan and lease losses:



























Balance at beginning of period

$ 48,167



$ 48,267



$ 47,267



$ 47,916



$ 46,826



$ 47,916



$ 50,001































Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

2,098



1,532



1,404



1,283



(1,386)



6,317



(1,124)































Charge-offs:



























Commercial, financial and agricultural

379



797



839



463



881



2,478



2,852

Real estate:



























Home equity

—



5



—



—



—



5



—

Consumer

2,723



1,832



1,459



2,251



1,899



8,265



7,323

Total charge-offs

3,102



2,634



2,298



2,714



2,780



10,748



10,175































Recoveries:



























Commercial, financial and agricultural

264



362



315



233



186



1,174



1,203

Real estate:



























Construction

6



6



592



6



4,554



610



5,759

Residential mortgage

26



104



372



22



106



524



204

Home equity

—



24



9



9



9



42



27

Commercial mortgage

—



—



25



—



—



25



52

Consumer

512



506



581



512



401



2,111



1,969

Total recoveries

808



1,002



1,894



782



5,256



4,486



9,214

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

2,294



1,632



404



1,932



(2,476)



6,262



961

Balance at end of period

$ 47,971



$ 48,167



$ 48,267



$ 47,267



$ 47,916



$ 47,971



$ 47,916































Average loans and leases, net of deferred costs

$ 4,412,247



$ 4,293,455



$ 4,171,558



$ 4,083,791



$ 4,022,376



$ 4,241,308



$ 3,898,250































Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases

0.21 %

0.15 %

0.04 %

0.19 %

(0.25) %

0.15 %

0.02 %





























Ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases

1.08 %

1.10 %

1.14 %

1.15 %

1.17 %

1.08 %

1.17 %

