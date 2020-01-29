Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports Results For Fourth Quarter And Full Year Of 2019

- Net income of $14.2 million, or fully diluted EPS of $0.50 for the fourth quarter, compared to net income of $14.6 million, or fully diluted EPS of $0.51 for the third quarter

- Net income of $58.3 million, or fully diluted EPS of $2.03 for the year, compared to net income of $59.5 million, or fully diluted EPS of $2.01 last year

- Total loans increased by $81.7 million, or 1.9% sequentially, and $371.2 million, or 9.1% year-over-year

- Core deposits increased by $102.7 million, or 2.5% sequentially, and $243.4 million, or 6.1% year-over-year

- Cost of average total deposits of 0.41% in the fourth quarter declined by 8 basis points from the third quarter

- RISE2020 transformation project remains on schedule with significant progress made on multiple initiatives

HONOLULU, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, today reported net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $14.2 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.50, compared to net income in the fourth quarter of 2018 of $15.8 million, or EPS of $0.54, and net income in the third quarter of 2019 of $14.6 million, or EPS of $0.51. Net income in the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $58.3 million, or  EPS of $2.03, compared to net income in the year ended December 31, 2018 of $59.5 million, or EPS of $2.01.

"2019 was a pivotal year for the Company as we embarked on our RISE2020 transformation. We continue to make significant progress and are on schedule to meet our 2020 milestones in our digital banking and branch transformation initiatives. We are pleased with the financial results for 2019 which reflect continued execution on revenue growth while we invest for the future," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We concluded 2019 with strong financial results including solid loan and deposit growth and core margin expansion. We look forward to continuing to transform our bank in 2020 and beyond," said Catherine Ngo, President.

On January 28, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 165,703 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $4.8 million, or an average cost per share of $29.13. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 797,003 shares of common stock, or approximately 2.8% of its common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2018. Total cost of the shares repurchased during the year ended December 31, 2019 was $22.8 million, or an average cost per share of $28.60. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company returned $48.5 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

In January 2020, the Company's Board of Directors also authorized the repurchase of up to $30 million of its outstanding common stock under its share repurchase program (the "Repurchase Plan"). This authorization supersedes the remaining repurchase authority under the prior repurchase program, which had $21.1 million in remaining repurchase authority at December 31, 2019.

Earnings Highlights
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $47.9 million, compared to $44.7 million in the year-ago quarter and $45.6 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.43%, compared to 3.28% in the year-ago quarter and 3.30% in the previous quarter. The increases in net interest income and net interest margin from the year-ago and sequential quarters were primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with higher non-recurring interest and dividends and lower deposit and borrowing costs compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters. These increases were partially offset by lower interest and dividends on investment securities due to the planned runoff of our investment securities portfolio from the year-ago and sequential quarters. Net interest income in the current quarter included higher non-recurring interest and dividends of $0.9 million and $1.1 million from the year-ago and sequential quarters, respectively, which positively impacted net interest income and net interest margin in the current quarter. The non-recurring amounts included in net interest income primarily related to interest recoveries on nonaccrual loans. The decline in deposit and borrowing costs from the year-ago and sequential quarters were primarily attributable to, and consistent with, the three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve during second half of 2019.

Other operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $9.8 million, compared to $9.4 million in the year-ago quarter and $10.3 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher merchant and bank card fees and commission and fees on investment services of $0.3 million and $0.2 million, respectively (both included in other service charges and fees), higher income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.4 million, and net losses on sales of investment securities of $0.3 million recorded the year-ago quarter, partially offset by lower mortgage banking income of $0.6 million. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income of $0.6 million, combined with a net loss on the sale of a foreclosed asset during the current quarter of $0.2 million, partially offset by higher commissions and fees on investment services of $0.1 million (included in other service charges and fees).

Other operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $36.2 million, which increased from $33.6 million in the year-ago quarter and increased from $34.9 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $2.2 million and higher computer software expense of $0.3 million. The higher salaries and employee benefits compared to the year-ago quarter was partially attributable to the addition of positions in strategic areas and higher commissions, combined with annual merit increases effective in the second quarter of 2019. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $0.6 million and higher computer software expense of $0.2 million. The increases from the year-ago and sequential quarter were also attributable to a lower credit to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments. During the current quarter the Company recorded a credit to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $0.2 million (included in other), compared to a credit to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments during the year-ago and previous quarters of $0.5 million. Other operating expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 included approximately $1.3 million in RISE2020-related expenses.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 62.81%, compared to 62.21% in the year-ago quarter and 62.48% in the previous quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $5.2 million, compared to $6.0 million in the year-ago quarter and $4.9 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 26.7%, compared to 27.6% in the year-ago quarter and 25.2% in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets at December 31, 2019 of $6.01 billion increased by $205.6 million, or 3.5% from December 31, 2018, and increased by $36.0 million, or 0.6% from September 30, 2019.

Total loans at December 31, 2019 of $4.45 billion increased by $371.2 million, or 9.1%, and $81.7 million, or 1.9% from December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively. The year-over-year increase in total loans were driven by broad-based growth in almost all loan categories. The sequential quarter increase in total loans were primarily due to increases in consumer loans of $43.1 million, residential mortgage loans of $41.1 million, and home equity loans of $15.2 million, partially offset by decreases in commercial mortgage loans of $10.5 million and commercial loans of $6.3 million.

Total deposits at December 31, 2019 of $5.12 billion increased by $173.5 million, or 3.5% from December 31, 2018, and increased by $82.4 million, or 1.6% from September 30, 2019.  The sequential quarter increase in total deposits was primarily attributable to increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $51.3 million, interest-bearing demand deposits of $45.0 million and savings and money market deposits of $6.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in government time deposits of $19.4 million. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $4.26 billion at December 31, 2019.  This represents an increase of $243.4 million, or 6.1% from December 31, 2018, and $102.7 million, or 2.5% from September 30, 2019. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 86.9% at December 31, 2019, compared to 82.5% at December 31, 2018 and 86.7% at September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019 totaled $1.7 million, or 0.03% of total assets, compared to $2.7 million, or 0.05% of total assets at December 31, 2018, and $1.4 million, or 0.02% of total assets at September 30, 2019.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $1.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $0.5 million and $0.2 million at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $2.3 million, compared to net recoveries of $2.5 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $1.6 million in the previous quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $2.1 million, compared to a credit of $1.4 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $1.5 million in the previous quarter. The increases in the provision from the year-ago and sequential quarters were primarily due to growth in our loan portfolio, combined with increases in net charge-offs. The allowance for loan and lease losses, as a percentage of total loans and leases at December 31, 2019 was 1.08%, compared to 1.17% at December 31, 2018 and 1.10% at September 30, 2019.

Capital
Total shareholders' equity was $528.5 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $491.7 million and $525.2 million at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At December 31, 2019, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 9.5%, 12.6%, 13.6%, and 11.5%, respectively, compared to 9.5%, 12.6%, 13.7%, and 11.5%, respectively, at September 30, 2019.

Conference Call
The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.centralpacificbank.com. Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-877-505-7644. A playback of the call will be available through February 29, 2020 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (passcode: 10138495) and on the Company's website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.0 billion in assets.  Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 35 branches and 77 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of December 31, 2019.  For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning projections of revenues, income/loss, earnings/loss per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure, or other financial items, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our RISE2020 initiative, or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and may include the words "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "intends," "hopes," "targeting," "should," "estimates," or words of similar meaning.  While the Company believes that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect.  Accordingly, actual results could materially differ from projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to:  the effect of, and our failure to comply with any regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; oversupply of inventory and adverse conditions in the Hawaii and California real estate markets and any weakness in the construction industry;  adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates,  deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to successfully implement our RISE2020 initiative; current and projected levels of RISE2020-related expense, which include estimates of expense related to dedicated staff and management time and third-party expense; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including political events, acts of war or terrorism, natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanoes, tsunamis and earthquakes) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in economic conditions, including destabilizing factors in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact from any declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular;  the impact of regulatory action on the Company and Central Pacific Bank and legislation affecting the financial services industry; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequences therefrom; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, other regulatory reform, and any related rules and regulations on our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews;  the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations;  negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common shares; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers, including fintech businesses; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, including changes as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; changes in our capital position; our ability to attract and retain skilled directors, executives and employees; changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing items. For further information on factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from projections, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. The Company does not update any of its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

TABLE 1







Three Months Ended

Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

except for per share amounts)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT













Net interest income

$

47,934

$

45,649

$

45,378

$

45,113

$

44,679

$

184,074

$

172,998

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

2,098

1,532

1,404

1,283

(1,386)

6,317

(1,124)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

45,836

44,117

43,974

43,830

46,065

177,757

174,122

Total other operating income

9,768

10,266

10,094

11,673

9,400

41,801

38,804

Total other operating expense

36,242

34,934

36,107

34,348

33,642

141,631

134,682

Income before taxes

19,362

19,449

17,961

21,155

21,823

77,927

78,244

Income tax expense

5,165

4,895

4,427

5,118

6,031

19,605

18,758

Net income

14,197

14,554

13,534

16,037

15,792

58,322

59,486

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.50

$

0.51

$

0.47

$

0.56

$

0.54

$

2.05

$

2.02

Diluted earnings per common share

0.50

0.51

0.47

0.55

0.54

2.03

2.01

Dividends declared per common share

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.21

0.21

0.90

0.82















PERFORMANCE RATIOS













Return on average assets (ROA) [1]

0.95

%

0.99

%

0.92

%

1.10

%

1.10

%

0.99

%

1.05

%

Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1]

10.70

11.11

10.73

12.97

12.90

11.36

12.22

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

8.87

8.87

8.62

8.51

8.53

8.72

8.56

Efficiency ratio  [2]

62.81

62.48

65.09

60.49

62.21

62.70

63.59

Net interest margin (NIM) [1]

3.43

3.30

3.33

3.34

3.28

3.35

3.22

Dividend payout ratio [3]

46.00

45.10

48.94

38.18

38.89

44.33

40.80















SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES













Average loans and leases, including loans held for sale

$

4,412,247

$

4,293,455

$

4,171,558

$

4,083,791

$

4,022,376

$

4,241,308

$

3,898,250

Average interest-earning assets

5,595,142

5,527,532

5,485,977

5,464,377

5,451,052

5,518,641

5,395,477

Average assets

5,978,797

5,907,207

5,856,465

5,809,931

5,739,228

5,888,615

5,688,076

Average deposits

4,998,897

4,987,414

4,977,781

4,978,470

4,938,560

4,985,701

5,010,698

Average interest-bearing liabilities

3,947,924

3,920,304

3,897,619

3,821,528

3,769,920

3,897,254

3,773,647

Average shareholders' equity

530,464

524,083

504,749

494,635

489,510

513,610

486,841

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)




December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

REGULATORY CAPITAL









Central Pacific Financial Corp









Leverage capital

$

568,529

$

561,478

$

556,403

$

554,148

$

570,260

Tier 1 risk-based capital

568,529

561,478

556,403

554,148

570,260

Total risk-based capital

617,772

611,076

606,567

602,824

619,419

Common equity tier 1 capital

568,529

511,478

506,403

504,148

500,260

Central Pacific Bank









Leverage capital

556,077

550,913

544,480

539,390

533,166

Tier 1 risk-based capital

556,077

550,913

544,480

539,390

533,166

Total risk-based capital

605,320

600,511

594,644

588,066

582,325

Common equity tier 1 capital

556,077

550,913

544,480

539,390

533,166











REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS









Central Pacific Financial Corp









Leverage capital ratio

9.5

%

9.5

%

9.5

%

9.5

%

9.9

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.6

12.6

12.7

13.0

13.5

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.6

13.7

13.9

14.1

14.7

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.5

11.5

11.6

11.8

11.9

Central Pacific Bank









Leverage capital ratio

9.3

9.4

9.3

9.3

9.3

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.3

12.4

12.5

12.7

12.7

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.4

13.5

13.6

13.8

13.8

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.3

12.4

12.5

12.7

12.7


















December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

BALANCE SHEET









Loans and leases

$

4,449,540

$

4,367,862

$

4,247,113

$

4,101,571

$

4,078,366

Total assets

6,012,672

5,976,716

5,920,006

5,841,352

5,807,026

Total deposits

5,120,023

5,037,659

4,976,849

4,948,128

4,946,490

Long-term debt

101,547

101,547

101,547

101,547

122,166

Total shareholders' equity

528,520

525,227

515,695

502,638

491,725

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

8.79

%

8.79

%

8.71

%

8.60

%

8.47

%











ASSET QUALITY









Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

47,971

$

48,167

$

48,267

$

47,267

$

47,916

Non-performing assets

1,719

1,360

1,258

3,338

2,737

Allowance to loans and leases outstanding

1.08

%

1.10

%

1.14

%

1.15

%

1.17

%

Allowance to non-performing assets

2,790.63

%

3,541.69

%

3,836.80

%

1,416.03

%

1,750.68

%











PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING









Book value per common share

$

18.68

$

18.47

$

18.05

$

17.50

$

16.97






















[1] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual)

[2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income)

[3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

TABLE 2




December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

ASSETS









Cash and due from financial institutions

$

78,418

$

87,395

$

83,534

$

90,869

$

80,569

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

24,554

7,803

15,173

7,310

21,617

Investment securities:









Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,126,983

1,186,875

1,254,743

1,319,450

1,205,478

Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost; fair value of:  none at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, and $144,272 at December 31, 2018









148,508

Equity securities, at fair value

1,127

1,058

1,034

910

826

Total investment securities

1,128,110

1,187,933

1,255,777

1,320,360

1,354,812

Loans held for sale

9,083

7,016

6,848

3,539

6,647

Loans and leases

4,449,540

4,367,862

4,247,113

4,101,571

4,078,366

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

47,971

48,167

48,267

47,267

47,916

Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses

4,401,569

4,319,695

4,198,846

4,054,304

4,030,450

Premises and equipment, net

46,343

44,095

43,600

44,527

45,285

Accrued interest receivable

16,500

16,220

17,260

17,082

17,000

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

17,115

17,001

17,247

16,054

14,008

Other real estate owned

164

466

276

276

414

Mortgage servicing rights

14,718

15,058

15,266

15,347

15,596

Bank-owned life insurance

159,656

158,939

158,294

158,392

157,440

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

14,983

17,183

17,824

16,145

16,645

Right of use lease asset [1]

52,348

52,588

53,678

54,781


Other assets

49,111

45,324

36,383

42,366

46,543

Total assets

$

6,012,672

$

5,976,716

$

5,920,006

$

5,841,352

$

5,807,026

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand

$

1,450,532

$

1,399,200

$

1,351,190

$

1,357,890

$

1,436,967

Interest-bearing demand

1,043,010

998,037

1,002,706

965,316

954,011

Savings and money market

1,600,028

1,593,738

1,573,805

1,562,798

1,448,257

Time

1,026,453

1,046,684

1,049,148

1,062,124

1,107,255

Total deposits

5,120,023

5,037,659

4,976,849

4,948,128

4,946,490

FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings

150,000

205,000

221,000

179,000

197,000

Long-term debt

101,547

101,547

101,547

101,547

122,166

Lease liability [1]

52,632

52,807

53,829

54,861


Other liabilities

59,950

54,476

51,086

55,178

49,645

Total liabilities

5,484,152

5,451,489

5,404,311

5,338,714

5,315,301

Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding:  none at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018










Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding:  28,289,257 at December 31, 2019, 28,441,341 at September 30, 2019, 28,567,777 at June 30, 2019, 28,723,041 at March 31, 2019, and 28,967,715 at December 31, 2018

447,602

452,278

456,293

462,952

470,660

Additional paid-in capital

91,611

90,604

89,724

89,374

88,876

Accumulated deficit

(19,102)

(26,782)

(34,780)

(41,733)

(51,718)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

8,409

9,127

4,458

(7,955)

(16,093)

Total shareholders' equity

528,520

525,227

515,695

502,638

491,725

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,012,672

$

5,976,716

$

5,920,006

$

5,841,352

$

5,807,026











[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-02 effective January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach and recorded a right of use lease asset and lease liability on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2019 for its operating leases where it is a lessee. The Company also elected to apply the practical expedient available under ASU 2018-11, which allows entities to apply the new leases standard at the adoption date and elect to not recast comparative periods

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

TABLE 3




Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

47,488

$

45,861

$

45,540

$

43,768

$

42,836

$

182,657

$

159,456

Interest and dividends on investment securities:













Taxable investment securities

6,486

7,178

7,530

8,260

8,451

29,454

34,501

Tax-exempt investment securities

656

708

814

866

910

3,044

3,696

Dividend income on investment securities

17

14

14

18

17

63

61

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

54

33

46

68

55

201

365

Dividend income on FHLB stock

456

186

161

161

70

964

215

Total interest income

55,157

53,980

54,105

53,141

52,339

216,383

198,294

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits:













Demand

202

207

199

192

180

800

734

Savings and money market

1,253

1,549

1,507

791

579

5,100

2,000

Time

3,653

4,432

4,867

5,092

4,567

18,044

16,770

Interest on short-term borrowings

1,139

1,130

1,123

893

999

4,285

1,236

Interest on long-term debt

976

1,013

1,031

1,060

1,335

4,080

4,556

Total interest expense

7,223

8,331

8,727

8,028

7,660

32,309

25,296

Net interest income

47,934

45,649

45,378

45,113

44,679

184,074

172,998

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses ("Provision")

2,098

1,532

1,404

1,283

(1,386)

6,317

(1,124)

Net interest income after Provision

45,836

44,117

43,974

43,830

46,065

177,757

174,122

Other operating income:













Mortgage banking income

1,194

1,764

1,601

1,424

1,770

5,983

7,315

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,159

2,125

2,041

2,081

2,237

8,406

8,406

Other service charges and fees

3,879

3,724

3,691

3,064

3,426

14,358

13,123

Income from fiduciary activities

1,175

1,126

1,129

965

1,113

4,395

4,245

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

92

86

71

8

82

257

233

Fees on foreign exchange

216

170

218

151

197

755

905

Net gains (losses) on sales of investment securities



36





(279)

36

(279)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

594

645

914

952

243

3,105

2,117

Loan placement fees

216

230

107

149

215

702

747

Net gains (losses) on sales of foreclosed assets

(162)

17







(145)


Other (refer to Table 4)

405

343

322

2,879

396

3,949

1,992

Total other operating income

9,768

10,266

10,094

11,673

9,400

41,801

38,804

Other operating expense:













Salaries and employee benefits

21,207

20,631

20,563

19,889

19,053

82,290

75,352

Net occupancy

3,619

3,697

3,525

3,458

3,649

14,299

13,763

Equipment

1,142

1,067

1,138

1,006

1,079

4,353

4,239

Amortization of core deposit premium













2,006

Communication expense

906

1,008

903

734

863

3,551

3,410

Legal and professional services

2,123

1,933

1,728

1,570

2,212

7,354

7,330

Computer software expense

2,942

2,713

2,560

2,597

2,597

10,812

9,841

Advertising expense

527

711

712

711

834

2,661

2,675

Foreclosed asset expense

28

15

49

159

37

251

574

Other (refer to Table 4)

3,748

3,159

4,929

4,224

3,318

16,060

15,492

Total other operating expense

36,242

34,934

36,107

34,348

33,642

141,631

134,682

Income before income taxes

19,362

19,449

17,961

21,155

21,823

77,927

78,244

Income tax expense

5,165

4,895

4,427

5,118

6,031

19,605

18,758

Net income

$

14,197

$

14,554

$

13,534

$

16,037

$

15,792

$

58,322

$

59,486

Per common share data:













Basic earnings per share

$

0.50

$

0.51

$

0.47

$

0.56

$

0.54

$

2.05

$

2.02

Diluted earnings per share

0.50

0.51

0.47

0.55

0.54

2.03

2.01

Cash dividends declared

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.21

0.21

0.90

0.82

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

28,259,294

28,424,898

28,546,564

28,758,310

29,033,261

28,495,699

29,409,683

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

28,448,243

28,602,338

28,729,510

28,979,855

29,217,480

28,677,100

29,609,907

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Other Operating Income and Other Operating Expense - Detail

(Unaudited)

TABLE 4

The following table sets forth the components of other operating income - other for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Other operating income - other:













Income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off

$

80

$

73

$

85

$

82

$

99

$

320

$

720

Other recoveries

36

42

26

26

25

130

221

Commissions on sale of checks

75

75

79

80

79

309

328

Gain on sale of MasterCard stock







2,555



2,555


Other

214

153

132

136

193

635

723

Total other operating income - other

$

405

$

343

$

322

$

2,879

$

396

$

3,949

$

1,992
















The following table sets forth the components of other operating expense - other for the periods indicated:







Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Other operating expense - other:













Charitable contributions

$

122

$

230

$

175

$

154

$

138

$

681

$

635

FDIC insurance assessment



5

362

501

427

868

1,732

Miscellaneous loan expenses

361

274

317

294

339

1,246

1,365

ATM and debit card expenses

672

660

620

650

613

2,602

2,645

Armored car expenses

186

220

211

198

238

815

822

Entertainment and promotions

495

323

1,023

230

445

2,071

1,062

Stationery and supplies

305

240

279

225

271

1,049

914

Directors' fees and expenses

246

242

238

242

263

968

1,040

Provision (credit) for residential mortgage loan repurchase losses





(403)



(181)

(403)

150

Increase (decrease) to the reserve for unfunded commitments

(160)

(465)

487

167

(461)

29

(425)

Other

1,521

1,430

1,620

1,563

1,226

6,134

5,552

Total other operating expense - other

$

3,748

$

3,159

$

4,929

$

4,224

$

3,318

$

16,060

$

15,492















CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited)

TABLE 5









Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018


Average

Average


Average

Average


Average

Average

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$

13,704

1.57

%

$

54

$

6,295

2.05

%

$

33

$

9,393

2.29

%

$

55

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:

















Taxable

1,042,057

2.50

6,503

1,093,352

2.63

7,192

1,243,226

2.72

8,468

Tax-exempt [1]

108,630

3.06

830

117,784

3.04

896

161,935

2.84

1,152

Total investment securities

1,150,687

2.55

7,333

1,211,136

2.67

8,088

1,405,161

2.74

9,620

Loans and leases, including loans held for sale

4,412,247

4.28

47,488

4,293,455

4.25

45,861

4,022,376

4.24

42,836

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

18,504

9.85

456

16,646

4.46

186

14,122

1.98

70

Total interest-earning assets

5,595,142

3.94

55,331

5,527,532

3.90

54,168

5,451,052

3.84

52,581

Noninterest-earning assets

383,655





379,675





288,176




Total assets

$

5,978,797





$

5,907,207





$

5,739,228























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,019,854

0.08

%

$

202

$

1,002,875

0.08

%

$

207

$

923,810

0.08

%

$

180

Savings and money market deposits

1,592,398

0.31

1,253

1,582,795

0.39

1,549

1,459,326

0.16

579

Time deposits under $100,000

167,675

0.71

299

167,331

0.69

293

176,669

0.60

265

Time deposits $100,000 and over

828,434

1.61

3,354

874,192

1.88

4,139

940,348

1.81

4,302

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,608,361

0.56

5,108

3,627,193

0.68

6,188

3,500,153

0.60

5,326

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

238,016

1.90

1,139

191,564

2.34

1,130

157,299

2.52

999

Long-term debt

101,547

3.81

976

101,547

3.96

1,013

112,468

4.71

1,335

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,947,924

0.73

7,223

3,920,304

0.84

8,331

3,769,920

0.81

7,660

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,390,536





1,360,221





1,438,407




Other liabilities

109,873





102,599





41,391




Total liabilities

5,448,333





5,383,124





5,249,718




Shareholders' equity

530,464





524,083





489,510




Non-controlling interest


















Total equity

530,464





524,083





489,510




Total liabilities and equity

$

5,978,797





$

5,907,207





$

5,739,228























Net interest income




$

48,108





$

45,837





$

44,921



















Interest rate spread


3.21

%




3.06

%




3.03

%




















Net interest margin


3.43

%




3.30

%




3.28

%




















[1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21% effective January 1, 2018



















CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited)

TABLE 6







Year Ended

Year Ended


December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018


Average

Average


Average

Average

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:











Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$

9,842

2.04

%

$

201

$

20,104

1.81

%

$

365

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:











Taxable

1,120,711

2.63

29,517

1,304,523

2.65

34,562

Tax-exempt [1]

130,411

2.95

3,853

163,610

2.86

4,678

Total investment securities

1,251,122

2.67

33,370

1,468,133

2.67

39,240

Loans and leases, including loans held for sale

4,241,308

4.31

182,657

3,898,250

4.09

159,456

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

16,369

5.89

964

8,990

2.40

215

Total interest-earning assets

5,518,641

3.94

217,192

5,395,477

3.69

199,276

Noninterest-earning assets

369,974





292,599




Total assets

$

5,888,615





$

5,688,076

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

984,298

0.08

%

$

800

$

936,034

0.08

%

$

734

Savings and money market deposits

1,556,766

0.33

5,100

1,494,658

0.13

2,000

Time deposits under $100,000

171,064

0.69

1,183

177,936

0.51

910

Time deposits $100,000 and over

897,670

1.88

16,861

1,016,643

1.56

15,860

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,609,798

0.66

23,944

3,625,271

0.54

19,504

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

185,909

2.31

4,285

50,630

2.44

1,236

Long-term debt

101,547

4.02

4,080

97,746

4.66

4,556

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,897,254

0.83

32,309

3,773,647

0.67

25,296

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,375,903





1,385,427




Other liabilities

101,848





42,157




Total liabilities

5,375,005





5,201,231




Shareholders' equity

513,610





486,841




Non-controlling interest







4




Total equity

513,610





486,845




Total liabilities and equity

$

5,888,615





$

5,688,076

















Net interest income




$

184,883





$

173,980













Interest rate spread


3.11

%




3.02

%














Net interest margin


3.35

%




3.22

%














[1] Interest income and resultant yield information for tax-exempt investment securities is expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis using a federal statutory tax rate of 21% effective January 1, 2018













CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Loans and Leases by Geographic Distribution

(Unaudited)

TABLE 7













December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

HAWAII:









Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

454,582

$

439,296

$

435,353

$

411,396

$

439,112

Real estate:









Construction

95,854

96,661

72,427

68,981

64,654

Residential mortgage

1,599,801

1,558,735

1,516,936

1,451,794

1,428,205

Home equity

490,734

475,565

473,151

465,905

468,966

Commercial mortgage

909,798

909,987

905,479

869,521

861,086

Consumer

373,451

369,511

353,282

352,771

357,908

Leases



31

52

83

124

Total loans and leases

3,924,220

3,849,786

3,756,680

3,620,451

3,620,055

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(42,592)

(42,286)

(42,414)

(41,413)

(42,993)

Net loans and leases

$

3,881,628

$

3,807,500

$

3,714,266

$

3,579,038

$

3,577,062











U.S. MAINLAND: [1]









Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

115,722

$

137,316

$

155,130

$

155,399

$

142,548

Real estate:









Construction







2,194

2,273

Residential mortgage










Home equity










Commercial mortgage

213,617

223,925

187,379

188,485

179,192

Consumer

195,981

156,835

147,924

135,042

134,298

Leases










Total loans and leases

525,320

518,076

490,433

481,120

458,311

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(5,379)

(5,881)

(5,853)

(5,854)

(4,923)

Net loans and leases

$

519,941

$

512,195

$

484,580

$

475,266

$

453,388











TOTAL:









Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

570,304

$

576,612

$

590,483

$

566,795

$

581,660

Real estate:









Construction

95,854

96,661

72,427

71,175

66,927

Residential mortgage

1,599,801

1,558,735

1,516,936

1,451,794

1,428,205

Home equity

490,734

475,565

473,151

465,905

468,966

Commercial mortgage

1,123,415

1,133,912

1,092,858

1,058,006

1,040,278

Consumer

569,432

526,346

501,206

487,813

492,206

Leases



31

52

83

124

Total loans and leases

4,449,540

4,367,862

4,247,113

4,101,571

4,078,366

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(47,971)

(48,167)

(48,267)

(47,267)

(47,916)

Net loans and leases

$

4,401,569

$

4,319,695

$

4,198,846

$

4,054,304

$

4,030,450











[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Deposits

(Unaudited)

TABLE 8













December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

1,450,532

$

1,399,200

$

1,351,190

$

1,357,890

$

1,436,967

Interest-bearing demand

1,043,010

998,037

1,002,706

965,316

954,011

Savings and money market

1,600,028

1,593,738

1,573,805

1,562,798

1,448,257

Time deposits less than $100,000

165,755

165,687

171,106

174,265

176,707

Core deposits

4,259,325

4,156,662

4,098,807

4,060,269

4,015,942











Government time deposits

533,088

552,470

574,825

600,572

631,293

Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000

107,550

103,959

105,382

107,051

106,783

Other time deposits greater than $250,000

220,060

224,568

197,835

180,236

192,472

Total time deposits $100,000 and over

860,698

880,997

878,042

887,859

930,548

Total deposits

$

5,120,023

$

5,037,659

$

4,976,849

$

4,948,128

$

4,946,490

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans

(Unaudited)

TABLE 9













December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Nonaccrual loans (including loans held for sale):









Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

467

$



$



$



$


Real estate:









Residential mortgage

979

799

738

2,492

2,048

Home equity

92

95

244

570

275

Consumer

17








Total nonaccrual loans

1,555

894

982

3,062

2,323











Other real estate owned ("OREO"):









Real estate:









Residential mortgage



302

276

276

414

Home equity

164

164






Total OREO

164

466

276

276

414

Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

1,719

1,360

1,258

3,338

2,737











Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest:









Real estate:









Residential mortgage

724








Home equity









298

Consumer

286

235

267

159

238

Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest

1,010

235

267

159

536











Restructured loans still accruing interest:









Commercial, financial and agricultural

135

157

178

199

220

Real estate:









Construction







2,194

2,273

Residential mortgage

5,502

6,717

6,831

7,141

8,026

Commercial mortgage

1,839

1,985

2,097

2,222

2,348

Total restructured loans still accruing interest

7,476

8,859

9,106

11,756

12,867

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest

$

10,205

$

10,454

$

10,631

$

15,253

$

16,140











Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of loans and leases

0.03

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.07

%

0.06

%

Total NPAs as a percentage of loans and leases and OREO

0.04

%

0.03

%

0.03

%

0.08

%

0.07

%

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of loans and leases and OREO

0.06

%

0.04

%

0.04

%

0.09

%

0.08

%

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of loans and leases and OREO

0.23

%

0.24

%

0.25

%

0.37

%

0.40

%











Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:









Balance at beginning of quarter

$

1,360

$

1,258

$

3,338

$

2,737

$

3,026

Additions

695

112



810


Reductions:









Payments

(34)

(51)

(2,055)

(71)

(154)

Return to accrual status



(2)

(25)



(135)

Sales of NPAs

(302)








Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments



43



(138)


Total reductions

(336)

(10)

(2,080)

(209)

(289)

Balance at end of quarter

$

1,719

$

1,360

$

1,258

$

3,338

$

2,737

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

(Unaudited)

TABLE 10







Three Months Ended

Year Ended


December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Allowance for loan and lease losses:













Balance at beginning of period

$

48,167

$

48,267

$

47,267

$

47,916

$

46,826

$

47,916

$

50,001















Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

2,098

1,532

1,404

1,283

(1,386)

6,317

(1,124)















Charge-offs:













Commercial, financial and agricultural

379

797

839

463

881

2,478

2,852

Real estate:













Home equity



5







5


Consumer

2,723

1,832

1,459

2,251

1,899

8,265

7,323

Total charge-offs

3,102

2,634

2,298

2,714

2,780

10,748

10,175















Recoveries:













Commercial, financial and agricultural

264

362

315

233

186

1,174

1,203

Real estate:













Construction

6

6

592

6

4,554

610

5,759

Residential mortgage

26

104

372

22

106

524

204

Home equity



24

9

9

9

42

27

Commercial mortgage





25





25

52

Consumer

512

506

581

512

401

2,111

1,969

Total recoveries

808

1,002

1,894

782

5,256

4,486

9,214

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

2,294

1,632

404

1,932

(2,476)

6,262

961

Balance at end of period

$

47,971

$

48,167

$

48,267

$

47,267

$

47,916

$

47,971

$

47,916















Average loans and leases, net of deferred costs

$

4,412,247

$

4,293,455

$

4,171,558

$

4,083,791

$

4,022,376

$

4,241,308

$

3,898,250















Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases

0.21

%

0.15

%

0.04

%

0.19

%

(0.25)

%

0.15

%

0.02

%















Ratio of allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases

1.08

%

1.10

%

1.14

%

1.15

%

1.17

%

1.08

%

1.17

%

SOURCE Central Pacific Financial Corp.

