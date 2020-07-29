Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports Results For Second Quarter 2020

HONOLULU, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, today reported net income in the second quarter of 2020 of $9.9 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.35, compared to net income in the second quarter of 2019 of $13.5 million, or EPS of $0.47, and net income in the first quarter of 2020 of $8.3 million, or EPS of $0.29. Our operating results continue to be impacted by a higher provision for credit loss expense due to deteriorating economic conditions brought on by the current COVID-19 pandemic. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $10.6 million, compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

"Central Pacific is strong and well-positioned to manage through the challenging operating environment. Our credit quality, capital and liquidity are solid, which enables us to support our customers and the community during this time of great need," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Through the Paycheck Protection Program, we've been able to help save thousands of local jobs in our community. We are proud of our employees that stepped up during this tremendous effort and continue to work diligently to help our customers navigate the current challenges," said Catherine Ngo, President.

On July 28, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $49.3 million, compared to $45.4 million in the year-ago quarter and $47.8 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.26%, compared to 3.33% in the year-ago quarter and 3.43% in the previous quarter. The increases in net interest income from the year-ago and sequential quarters were due to growth in the loan portfolio, primarily attributable to loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), combined with lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by lower yields earned on the loan and investment securities portfolios. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 included $2.5 million in PPP net interest income and net loan fees, which are accreted into income over the term of the loans and accelerated when the loans are forgiven or paid-off. The declines in net interest margin, yields earned on the loans and investment securities portfolios and rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities from the year-ago and sequential quarters is primarily attributable to the five rate cuts by the Federal Reserve from August 2019 through March 2020. During the quarter, the Company had an average PPP loan balance of $379.9 million, which earned approximately 2.61% in net interest income and net loan fees.

Other operating income for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $10.7 million, compared to $10.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $8.9 million in the previous quarter. The increase in other operating income from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher mortgage banking income of $1.9 million and higher income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.5 million. These increases were partially offset by lower other service charges and fees of $1.0 million and lower service charges on deposit accounts of $0.9 million as certain service charges were suspended during the quarter to support our customers through the pandemic. In addition, there was less transactional activity due to the pandemic. The increase in other operating income from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher mortgage banking income of $3.2 million, combined with higher income from bank-owned life insurance of $1.4 million, partially offset by lower other service charges and fees of $2.0 million and lower service charges on deposit accounts of $0.9 million. The lower other charges and fees was primarily due to $1.3 million in income related to an interest rate swap recognized in the previous quarter, combined with the aforementioned suspension of service charges and lower transaction activity. The higher mortgage banking income compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily due to higher gains on sales of residential mortgage loans of $3.6 million and $3.8 million, respectively, partially offset by higher amortization of mortgage servicing rights of $1.1 million and $0.1 million, respectively, and lower net servicing fees of $0.6 million and $0.2 million, respectively. The higher amortization of mortgage servicing rights was primarily attributable to the recent decline in market interest rates. The higher income from bank-owned life insurance compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily attributable to current quarter gains in the equity markets.

Other operating expense for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $36.4 million, which increased from $36.1 million in the year-ago quarter and increased from $36.2 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher legal and professional services of $0.5 million and higher computer software expense of $0.5 million, partially offset by lower entertainment and promotions of $0.9 million (included in other). The lower entertainment and promotions was primarily due to expenses related to a core deposit gathering campaign in the year-ago quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $0.3 million and higher legal and professional services of $0.2 million, partially offset by lower advertising expense of $0.2 million.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2020 was 60.76%, compared to 65.09% in the year-ago quarter and 63.90% in the previous quarter.

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded income tax expense of $3.0 million, compared to $4.4 million in the year-ago quarter and $2.8 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 23.0%, compared to 24.6% in the year-ago quarter and 25.3% in the previous quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to higher tax-exempt bank-owned life insurance income in the current quarter, compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at June 30, 2020 of $6.63 billion increased by $713.0 million, or 12.0% from June 30, 2019, and increased by $524.4 million, or 8.6% from March 31, 2020.

Total loans at June 30, 2020 of $5.00 billion increased by $756.3 million, or 17.8%, and $491.4 million, or 10.9% from June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The year-over-year increase in total loans was driven by the origination of PPP loans totaling $526.4 million, net of deferred fees and costs, combined with broad-based growth in almost all other loan categories. The sequential quarter increase in total loans was primarily due to PPP loans and an increase in residential mortgage loans of $25.0 million, partially offset by decreases in other commercial and consumer loans.

Total deposits at June 30, 2020 of $5.79 billion increased by $817.8 million, or 16.4% from June 30, 2019, and increased by $658.6 million, or 12.8% from March 31, 2020. The sequential quarter increase in total deposits was primarily attributable to the increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $420.5 million, savings and money market deposits of $252.5 million and interest-bearing demand deposits of $49.0 million. This increase was offset by a decrease in total time deposits of $63.3 million. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $5.02 billion at June 30, 2020. This represents an increase of $925.2 million, or 22.6% from June 30, 2019, and $719.3 million, or 16.7% from March 31, 2020. The deposit of PPP funds into both new and existing deposit accounts largely contributed to the increase in core deposits. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 86.4% at June 30, 2020, compared to 85.3% at June 30, 2019 and 87.9% at March 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020 totaled $4.7 million, or 0.07% of total assets, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.02% of total assets at June 30, 2019, and $3.6 million, or 0.06% of total assets at March 31, 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company had $1.8 million in additions to nonperforming loans.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $1.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $0.3 million and $1.6 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Loan payment forbearances or deferrals were made for borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with loan balances totaling $567.9 million or 12.7% of the total loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, as of June 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2020 totaled $2.9 million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $1.2 million in the previous quarter.

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $10.6 million, compared to a provision of $1.4 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $9.3 million in the previous quarter. In addition, the Company recorded a provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures (included in other operating expense) of $0.6 million, compared to a provision of $0.5 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $1.8 million in the previous quarter. The increase in the provision for credit losses from the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily due to negative economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2020 was 1.35%, compared to 1.14% at June 30, 2019 and 1.32% at March 31, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2020 was 1.50%.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $544.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $515.7 million and $533.8 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At June 30, 2020, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.9%, 12.5%, 13.6%, and 11.4%, respectively, compared to 9.5%, 12.3%, 13.4%, and 11.3%, respectively, at March 31, 2020.

Conference Call

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30, except for per share amounts)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 CONDENSED INCOME

STATEMENT



























Net interest income

$ 49,259



$ 47,830



$ 47,934



$ 45,649



$ 45,378



$ 97,089



$ 90,491

Provision for credit losses [1]

10,640



9,329



2,098



1,532



1,404



19,969



2,687

Net interest income after

provision for credit losses [1]

38,619



38,501



45,836



44,117



43,974



77,120



87,804

Total other operating income

10,692



8,886



9,768



10,266



10,094



19,578



21,767

Total other operating expense

36,427



36,240



36,242



34,934



36,107



72,667



70,455

Income before taxes

12,884



11,147



19,362



19,449



17,961



24,031



39,116

Income tax expense

2,967



2,821



5,165



4,895



4,427



5,788



9,545

Net income

9,917



8,326



14,197



14,554



13,534



18,243



29,571

Basic earnings per common

share

$ 0.35



$ 0.30



$ 0.50



$ 0.51



$ 0.47



$ 0.65



$ 1.03

Diluted earnings per common

share

0.35



0.29



0.50



0.51



0.47



0.65



1.03

Dividends declared per

common share

0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.46



0.44































PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets (ROA)

[2]

0.61 %

0.55 %

0.95 %

0.99 %

0.92 %

0.58 %

1.01 % Return on average shareholders'

equity (ROE) [2]

7.34



6.21



10.70



11.11



10.73



6.77



11.84

Average shareholders' equity to

average assets

8.36



8.93



8.87



8.87



8.62



8.64



8.57

Efficiency ratio [1] [3]

60.76



63.90



62.81



62.48



65.09



62.29



62.76

Net interest margin (NIM) [2]

3.26



3.43



3.43



3.30



3.33



3.34



3.33

Dividend payout ratio [4]

65.71



79.31



46.00



45.10



48.94



70.77



42.72































SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



























Average loans, including loans

held for sale

$ 4,902,905



$ 4,462,347



$ 4,412,247



$ 4,293,455



$ 4,171,558



$ 4,682,626



$ 4,127,917

Average interest-earning assets

6,073,361



5,621,043



5,595,142



5,527,532



5,485,977



5,847,202



5,475,237

Average assets

6,468,129



6,007,237



5,978,797



5,907,207



5,856,465



6,237,592



5,833,326

Average deposits

5,614,595



5,121,696



4,998,897



4,987,414



4,977,781



5,368,056



4,978,124

Average interest-bearing liabilities

4,082,699



3,917,332



3,947,924



3,920,304



3,897,619



4,000,016



3,859,784

Average shareholders' equity

540,802



536,721



530,464



524,083



504,749



538,762



499,720



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 REGULATORY CAPITAL



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital

$ 571,976



$ 567,947



$ 568,529



$ 561,478



$ 556,403

Tier 1 risk-based capital

571,976



567,947



568,529



561,478



556,403

Total risk-based capital

622,393



618,504



617,772



611,076



606,567

Common equity tier 1 capital

521,976



517,947



518,529



511,478



506,403

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital

559,461



556,895



556,077



550,913



544,480

Tier 1 risk-based capital

559,461



556,895



556,077



550,913



544,480

Total risk-based capital

609,811



607,402



605,320



600,511



594,644

Common equity tier 1 capital

559,461



556,895



556,077



550,913



544,480























REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital ratio

8.9 %

9.5 %

9.5 %

9.5 %

9.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.5



12.3



12.6



12.6



12.7

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.6



13.4



13.6



13.7



13.9

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.4



11.3



11.5



11.5



11.6

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital ratio

8.7



9.3



9.3



9.4



9.3

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.2



12.1



12.3



12.4



12.5

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.3



13.2



13.4



13.5



13.6

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.2



12.1



12.3



12.4



12.5





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 BALANCE SHEET



















Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,003,438



$ 4,511,998



$ 4,449,540



$ 4,367,862



$ 4,247,113

Total assets

6,632,972



6,108,548



6,012,672



5,976,716



5,920,006

Total deposits

5,794,685



5,136,069



5,120,023



5,037,659



4,976,849

Long-term debt

167,491



101,547



101,547



101,547



101,547

Total shareholders' equity

544,271



533,781



528,520



525,227



515,695

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

8.21 %

8.74 %

8.79 %

8.79 %

8.71 %





















ASSET QUALITY



















Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") [1]

$ 67,339



$ 59,645



$ 47,971



$ 48,167



$ 48,267

Non-performing assets

4,741



3,647



1,719



1,360



1,258

ACL to total loans [1]

1.35 %

1.32 %

1.08 %

1.10 %

1.14 % ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans [1]

1.50 %

1.32 %

1.08 %

1.10 %

1.14 % ACL to non-performing assets [1]

1,420.35 %

1,635.45 %

2,790.63 %

3,541.69 %

3,836.80 %





















PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING



















Book value per common share

$ 19.33



$ 18.99



$ 18.68



$ 18.47



$ 18.05













































[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach. Results for the

reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under CECL, while prior period amounts continue to be reported under previous GAAP. [2] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest

payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual). [3] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income). [4] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) TABLE 2





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 ASSETS



















Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 102,132



$ 81,972



$ 78,418



$ 87,395



$ 83,534

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

41,201



11,021



24,554



7,803



15,173

Investment securities:



















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,168,594



1,184,023



1,126,983



1,186,875



1,254,743

Equity securities, at fair value

1,209



1,002



1,127



1,058



1,034

Total investment securities

1,169,803



1,185,025



1,128,110



1,187,933



1,255,777

Loans held for sale

10,443



3,910



9,083



7,016



6,848

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,003,438



4,511,998



4,449,540



4,367,862



4,247,113

Less allowance for credit losses [1]

67,339



59,645



47,971



48,167



48,267

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

4,936,099



4,452,353



4,401,569



4,319,695



4,198,846

Premises and equipment, net

55,032



50,447



46,343



44,095



43,600

Accrued interest receivable

19,590



16,851



16,500



16,220



17,260

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

16,428



16,721



17,115



17,001



17,247

Other real estate owned

—



100



164



466



276

Mortgage servicing rights

12,771



13,345



14,718



15,058



15,266

Bank-owned life insurance

161,758



159,637



159,656



158,939



158,294

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

9,229



18,109



14,983



17,183



17,824

Right of use lease asset

50,039



51,198



52,348



52,588



53,678

Other assets

48,447



47,859



49,111



45,324



36,383

Total assets

$ 6,632,972



$ 6,108,548



$ 6,012,672



$ 5,976,716



$ 5,920,006

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 1,851,012



$ 1,430,540



$ 1,450,532



$ 1,399,200



$ 1,351,190

Interest-bearing demand

1,067,483



1,018,508



1,043,010



998,037



1,002,706

Savings and money market

1,945,744



1,693,280



1,600,028



1,593,738



1,573,805

Time

930,446



993,741



1,026,453



1,046,684



1,049,148

Total deposits

5,794,685



5,136,069



5,120,023



5,037,659



4,976,849

FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings

—



222,000



150,000



205,000



221,000

Long-term debt

167,491



101,547



101,547



101,547



101,547

Lease liability

50,440



51,541



52,632



52,807



53,829

Other liabilities

76,050



63,561



59,950



54,476



51,086

Total liabilities

6,088,666



5,574,718



5,484,152



5,451,489



5,404,311

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding: none at June 30, 2020, March 31,

2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and June 30,

2019

—



—



—



—



—

Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding: 28,154,159 at June 30, 2020,

28,115,353 at March 31, 2020, 28,289,257 at December 31,

2019, 28,441,341 at September 30, 2019, and 28,567,777 at

June 30, 2019

442,699



442,853



447,602



452,278



456,293

Additional paid-in capital

93,007



92,284



91,611



90,604



89,724

Accumulated deficit [1]

(16,986)



(20,428)



(19,102)



(26,782)



(34,780)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

25,551



19,072



8,409



9,127



4,458

Total shareholders' equity

544,271



533,781



528,520



525,227



515,695

Non-controlling interest

35



49



—



—



—

Total equity

544,306



533,830



528,520



525,227



515,695

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,632,972



$ 6,108,548



$ 6,012,672



$ 5,976,716



$ 5,920,006























[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach.

Results for the reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under CECL, while prior period amounts continue to be reported under previous

GAAP.























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) TABLE 3





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans

$ 45,915



$ 46,204



$ 47,488



$ 45,861



$ 45,540



$ 92,119



$ 89,308

Interest and dividends on investment securities:



























Taxable investment securities

6,310



6,757



6,486



7,178



7,530



13,067



15,790

Tax-exempt investment securities

599



668



656



708



814



1,267



1,680

Dividend income on investment securities

17



17



17



14



14



34



32

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

3



36



54



33



46



39



114

Dividend income on FHLB stock

106



132



456



186



161



238



322

Total interest income

52,950



53,814



55,157



53,980



54,105



106,764



107,246

Interest expense:



























Interest on deposits:



























Demand

114



176



202



207



199



290



391

Savings and money market

567



1,118



1,253



1,549



1,507



1,685



2,298

Time

2,124



3,268



3,653



4,432



4,867



5,392



9,959

Interest on short-term borrowings

74



508



1,139



1,130



1,123



582



2,016

Interest on long-term debt

812



914



976



1,013



1,031



1,726



2,091

Total interest expense

3,691



5,984



7,223



8,331



8,727



9,675



16,755

Net interest income

49,259



47,830



47,934



45,649



45,378



97,089



90,491

Provision for credit losses

10,640



9,329



2,098



1,532



1,404



19,969



2,687

Net interest income after provision for credit

losses

38,619



38,501



45,836



44,117



43,974



77,120



87,804

Other operating income:



























Mortgage banking income

3,566



337



1,410



1,994



1,708



3,903



3,281

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,149



2,050



2,159



2,125



2,041



3,199



4,122

Other service charges and fees

2,916



4,897



4,095



3,894



3,909



7,813



7,124

Income from fiduciary activities

1,270



1,297



1,175



1,126



1,129



2,567



2,094

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

104



26



92



86



71



130



79

Net gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

—



—



—



36



—



—



—

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,424



(19)



594



645



914



1,405



1,866

Net gain (loss) on sales of foreclosed assets

(6)



—



(162)



17



—



(6)



—

Other (refer to Table 4)

269



298



405



343



322



567



3,201

Total other operating income

10,692



8,886



9,768



10,266



10,094



19,578



21,767

Other operating expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

20,622



20,347



21,207



20,631



20,563



40,969



40,452

Net occupancy

3,645



3,672



3,619



3,697



3,525



7,317



6,983

Equipment

1,043



1,097



1,142



1,067



1,138



2,140



2,144

Communication expense

774



837



906



1,008



903



1,611



1,637

Legal and professional services

2,238



2,028



2,123



1,933



1,728



4,266



3,298

Computer software expense

3,035



2,943



2,942



2,713



2,560



5,978



5,157

Advertising expense

923



1,092



527



711



712



2,015



1,423

Foreclosed asset expense

—



67



28



15



49



67



208

Other (refer to Table 4)

4,147



4,157



3,748



3,159



4,929



8,304



9,153

Total other operating expense

36,427



36,240



36,242



34,934



36,107



72,667



70,455

Income before income taxes

12,884



11,147



19,362



19,449



17,961



24,031



39,116

Income tax expense

2,967



2,821



5,165



4,895



4,427



5,788



9,545

Net income

$ 9,917



$ 8,326



$ 14,197



$ 14,554



$ 13,534



$ 18,243



$ 29,571

Per common share data:



























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.35



$ 0.30



$ 0.50



$ 0.51



$ 0.47



$ 0.65



$ 1.03

Diluted earnings per share

0.35



0.29



0.50



0.51



0.47



0.65



1.03

Cash dividends declared

0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.23



0.46



0.44

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

28,040,802



28,126,400



28,259,294



28,424,898



28,546,564



28,083,602



28,651,852

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

28,095,230



28,277,753



28,448,243



28,602,338



28,729,510



28,190,132



28,847,786































Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Other Operating Income and Other Operating Expense - Detail (Unaudited) TABLE 4

The following table sets forth the components of other operating income - other for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 Other operating income - other:



























Income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off

$ 37



$ 23



$ 80



$ 73



$ 85



$ 60



$ 167

Other recoveries

26



40



36



42



26



66



52

Commissions on sale of checks

56



81



75



75



79



137



159

Gain on sale of MasterCard stock

—



—



—



—



—



—



2,555

Other

150



154



214



153



132



304



268

Total other operating income - other

$ 269



$ 298



$ 405



$ 343



$ 322



$ 567



$ 3,201































The following table sets forth the components of other operating expense - other for the periods indicated:













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 Other operating expense - other:



























Charitable contributions

$ 10



$ 187



$ 122



$ 230



$ 175



$ 197



$ 329

FDIC insurance assessment

475



—



—



5



362



475



863

Miscellaneous loan expenses

399



300



361



274



317



699



611

ATM and debit card expenses

584



634



672



660



620



1,218



1,270

Armored car expenses

229



294



186



220



211



523



409

Entertainment and promotions

165



280



495



323



1,023



445



1,253

Stationery and supplies

220



248



305



240



279



468



504

Directors' fees and expenses

196



241



246



242



238



437



480

Directors' deferred compensation plan expense

103



(1,483)



148



(155)



133



(1,380)



568

Provision (credit) for residential mortgage loan repurchase losses

—



—



—



—



(403)



—



(403)

Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures

573



1,798



(160)



(465)



487



2,371



654

Other

1,193



1,658



1,373



1,585



1,487



2,851



2,615

Total other operating expense - other

$ 4,147



$ 4,157



$ 3,748



$ 3,159



$ 4,929



$ 8,304



$ 9,153































Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 5





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019



Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:



































Interest-bearing deposits in

other financial institutions

$ 15,777



0.10 %

$ 3



$ 11,082



1.29 %

$ 36



$ 8,002



2.34 %

$ 46

Investment securities,

excluding valuation allowance:



































Taxable

1,042,441



2.43



6,327



1,027,695



2.64



6,774



1,147,759



2.63



7,544

Tax-exempt

100,485



3.02



758



105,330



3.21



845



142,660



2.89



1,030

Total investment securities

1,142,926



2.48



7,085



1,133,025



2.69



7,619



1,290,419



2.66



8,574

Loans, including loans held for sale

4,902,905



3.76



45,915



4,462,347



4.16



46,204



4,171,558



4.37



45,540

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

11,753



3.62



106



14,589



3.61



132



15,998



4.02



161

Total interest-earning assets

6,073,361



3.51



53,109



5,621,043



3.85



53,991



5,485,977



3.97



54,321

Noninterest-earning assets

394,768











386,194











370,488









Total assets

$ 6,468,129











$ 6,007,237











$ 5,856,465















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,056,885



0.04 %

$ 114



$ 1,013,795



0.07 %

$ 176



$ 962,402



0.08 %

$ 199

Savings and money market deposits

1,856,621



0.12



567



1,651,751



0.27



1,118



1,577,437



0.38



1,507

Time deposits under $100,000

161,874



0.65



261



164,274



0.70



284



173,556



0.70



305

Time deposits $100,000 and over

807,276



0.93



1,863



846,152



1.42



2,984



907,330



2.02



4,562

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,882,656



0.29



2,805



3,675,972



0.50



4,562



3,620,725



0.73



6,573

Federal Home Loan Bank

advances and other short-term

borrowings

63,104



0.48



74



139,813



1.46



508



175,347



2.57



1,123

Long-term debt

136,939



2.38



812



101,547



3.62



914



101,547



4.07



1,031

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,082,699



0.36



3,691



3,917,332



0.61



5,984



3,897,619



0.90



8,727

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,731,939











1,445,724











1,357,056









Other liabilities

112,687











107,458











97,041









Total liabilities

5,927,325











5,470,514











5,351,716









Shareholders' equity

540,802











536,721











504,749









Non-controlling interest

2











2











—









Total equity

540,804











536,723











504,749









Total liabilities and equity

$ 6,468,129











$ 6,007,237











$ 5,856,465















































Net interest income









$ 49,418











$ 48,007











$ 45,594







































Interest rate spread





3.15 %









3.24 %









3.07 %









































Net interest margin





3.26 %









3.43 %









3.33 %

















































































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent) (Unaudited) TABLE 6





Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019



Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 13,430



0.59 %

$ 39



$ 9,682



2.38 %

$ 114

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:























Taxable

1,035,068



2.53



13,101



1,174,596



2.69



15,822

Tax-exempt

102,907



3.12



1,604



147,899



2.88



2,127

Total investment securities

1,137,975



2.58



14,705



1,322,495



2.71



17,949

Loans, including loans held for sale

4,682,626



3.95



92,119



4,127,917



4.35



89,308

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

13,171



3.61



238



15,143



4.26



322

Total interest-earning assets

5,847,202



3.67



107,101



5,475,237



3.95



107,693

Noninterest-earning assets

390,390











358,089









Total assets

$ 6,237,592











$ 5,833,326



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,035,340



0.06 %

$ 290



$ 956,783



0.08 %

$ 391

Savings and money market deposits

1,754,186



0.19



1,685



1,525,425



0.30



2,298

Time deposits under $100,000

163,074



0.67



546



174,683



0.68



592

Time deposits $100,000 and over

826,714



1.18



4,846



944,796



2.00



9,367

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,779,314



0.39



7,367



3,601,687



0.71



12,648

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term

borrowings

101,459



1.15



582



156,550



2.60



2,016

Long-term debt

119,243



2.91



1,726



101,547



4.15



2,091

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,000,016



0.49



9,675



3,859,784



0.88



16,755

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,588,742











1,376,437









Other liabilities

110,070











97,385









Total liabilities

5,698,828











5,333,606









Shareholders' equity

538,762











499,720









Non-controlling interest

2











—









Total equity

538,764











499,720









Total liabilities and equity

$ 6,237,592











$ 5,833,326



































Net interest income









$ 97,426











$ 90,938



























Interest rate spread





3.18 %









3.07 %





























Net interest margin





3.34 %









3.33 %



























































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Loans by Geographic Distribution (Unaudited) TABLE 7





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 HAWAII:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 483,827



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Other

431,887



454,817



454,582



439,296



435,353

Real estate:



















Construction

103,518



100,617



95,854



96,661



72,427

Residential mortgage

1,657,558



1,632,536



1,599,801



1,558,735



1,516,936

Home equity

510,962



504,686



490,734



475,565



473,151

Commercial mortgage

912,422



917,886



909,798



909,987



905,479

Consumer

350,414



367,960



373,451



369,511



353,282

Leases

—



—



—



31



52

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

4,450,588



3,978,502



3,924,220



3,849,786



3,756,680

Allowance for credit losses

(59,765)



(51,646)



(42,592)



(42,286)



(42,414)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 4,390,823



$ 3,926,856



$ 3,881,628



$ 3,807,500



$ 3,714,266























U.S. MAINLAND: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 42,581



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Other

115,971



120,507



115,722



137,316



155,130

Real estate:



















Construction

—



—



—



—



—

Residential mortgage

—



—



—



—



—

Home equity

—



—



—



—



—

Commercial mortgage

217,747



221,251



213,617



223,925



187,379

Consumer

176,551



191,738



195,981



156,835



147,924

Leases

—



—



—



—



—

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

552,850



533,496



525,320



518,076



490,433

Allowance for credit losses

(7,574)



(7,999)



(5,379)



(5,881)



(5,853)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 545,276



$ 525,497



$ 519,941



$ 512,195



$ 484,580























TOTAL:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 526,408



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Other

547,858



575,324



570,304



576,612



590,483

Real estate:



















Construction

103,518



100,617



95,854



96,661



72,427

Residential mortgage

1,657,558



1,632,536



1,599,801



1,558,735



1,516,936

Home equity

510,962



504,686



490,734



475,565



473,151

Commercial mortgage

1,130,169



1,139,137



1,123,415



1,133,912



1,092,858

Consumer

526,965



559,698



569,432



526,346



501,206

Leases

—



—



—



31



52

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,003,438



4,511,998



4,449,540



4,367,862



4,247,113

Allowance for credit losses

(67,339)



(59,645)



(47,971)



(48,167)



(48,267)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 4,936,099



$ 4,452,353



$ 4,401,569



$ 4,319,695



$ 4,198,846























[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Deposits (Unaudited) TABLE 8





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 1,851,012



$ 1,430,540



$ 1,450,532



$ 1,399,200



$ 1,351,190

Interest-bearing demand

1,067,483



1,018,508



1,043,010



998,037



1,002,706

Savings and money market

1,945,744



1,693,280



1,600,028



1,593,738



1,573,805

Time deposits less than $100,000

159,739



162,399



165,755



165,687



171,106

Core deposits

5,023,978



4,304,727



4,259,325



4,156,662



4,098,807























Government time deposits

509,927



523,343



533,088



552,470



574,825

Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000

96,633



100,047



107,550



103,959



105,382

Other time deposits greater than $250,000

164,147



207,952



220,060



224,568



197,835

Total time deposits $100,000 and over

770,707



831,342



860,698



880,997



878,042

Total deposits

$ 5,794,685



$ 5,136,069



$ 5,120,023



$ 5,037,659



$ 4,976,849



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans (Unaudited) TABLE 9





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Nonaccrual loans (including loans held for sale): [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

$ 934



$ 667



$ 467



$ —



$ —

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

3,215



2,287



979



799



738

Home equity

538



545



92



95



244

Consumer

54



48



17



—



—

Total nonaccrual loans

4,741



3,547



1,555



894



982























Other real estate owned ("OREO"):



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

—



—



—



302



276

Home equity

—



100



164



164



—

Total OREO

—



100



164



466



276

Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

4,741



3,647



1,719



1,360



1,258























Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

726



1,221



724



—



—

Consumer

444



352



286



235



267

Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing

interest

1,170



1,573



1,010



235



267























Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural

172



113



135



157



178

Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

5,290



5,431



5,502



6,717



6,831

Commercial mortgage

1,888



1,709



1,839



1,985



2,097

Consumer

145



—



—



—



—

Total restructured loans still accruing interest

7,495



7,253



7,476



8,859



9,106

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more

and restructured loans still accruing interest

$ 13,406



$ 12,473



$ 10,205



$ 10,454



$ 10,631























Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.09 %

0.08 %

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.02 % Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.09 %

0.08 %

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.03 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still

accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.06 %

0.04 %

0.04 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and

restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total

loans and OREO

0.27 %

0.28 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.25 %





















Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:



















Balance at beginning of quarter

$ 3,647



$ 1,719



$ 1,360



$ 1,258



$ 3,338

Additions

1,771



2,056



695



112



—

Reductions:



















Payments

(367)



(60)



(34)



(51)



(2,055)

Return to accrual status

(123)



—



—



(2)



(25)

Sales of NPAs

(94)



—



(302)



—



—

Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments

(93)



(68)



—



43



—

Total reductions

(677)



(128)



(336)



(10)



(2,080)

Balance at end of quarter

$ 4,741



$ 3,647



$ 1,719



$ 1,360



$ 1,258























[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement are being applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as

eligible and applicable. These loan modifications are not included in the delinquent, nonaccrual or restructured loan balances presented above

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (Unaudited) TABLE 10





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):



























ACL at beginning of period

$ 59,645



$ 47,971



$ 48,167



$ 48,267



$ 47,267



$ 47,971



$ 47,916

Adoption of ASU 2016-13

—



3,566



—



—



—



3,566



—

Adjusted ACL at beginning of period

59,645



51,537



48,167



48,267



47,267



51,537



47,916































Provision for credit losses

10,640



9,329



2,098



1,532



1,404



19,969



2,687































Charge-offs:



























Commercial, financial and agricultural

1,103



437



379



797



839



1,540



1,302

Real estate:



























Residential mortgage

52



—



—



—



—



52



—

Home equity

—



—



—



5



—



—



—

Consumer

2,626



2,217



2,723



1,832



1,459



4,843



3,710

Total charge-offs

3,781



2,654



3,102



2,634



2,298



6,435



5,012































Recoveries:



























Commercial, financial and agricultural

305



342



264



362



315



647



548

Real estate:



























Construction

—



131



6



6



592



131



598

Residential mortgage

20



181



26



104



372



201



394

Home equity

—



31



—



24



9



31



18

Commercial mortgage

1



2



—



—



25



3



25

Consumer

509



746



512



506



581



1,255



1,093

Total recoveries

835



1,433



808



1,002



1,894



2,268



2,676

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

2,946



1,221



2,294



1,632



404



4,167



2,336

ACL at end of period

$ 67,339



$ 59,645



$ 47,971



$ 48,167



$ 48,267



$ 67,339



$ 48,267































Average loans, net of deferred

fees and costs

$ 4,902,905



$ 4,462,347



$ 4,412,247



$ 4,293,455



$ 4,171,558



$ 4,682,626



$ 4,127,917































Annualized ratio of net charge-

offs to average loans

0.24 %

0.11 %

0.21 %

0.15 %

0.04 %

0.18 %

0.11 %





























Ratio of ACL to total loans

1.35 %

1.32 %

1.08 %

1.10 %

1.14 %

1.35 %

1.14 %





























Ratio of ACL to total loans,

excluding PPP loans

1.50 %

1.32 %

1.08 %

1.10 %

1.14 %

1.50 %

1.14 %

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) TABLE 11

The Company believes that pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful as a tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our pre-tax pre-provision earnings for each of the dates indicated:





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 Net income

$ 9,917



$ 8,326



$ 14,197



$ 14,554



$ 13,534



$ 18,243



$ 29,571

Add: Income tax expense

2,967



2,821



5,165



4,895



4,427



5,788



9,545

Income before taxes

12,884



11,147



19,362



19,449



17,961



24,031



39,116

Add: Provision for credit losses

10,640



9,329



2,098



1,532



1,404



19,969



2,687

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings

$ 23,524



$ 20,476



$ 21,460



$ 20,981



$ 19,365



$ 44,000



$ 41,803



The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the ratios of our allowance for credit losses to total loans and total loans, excluding PPP loans, for each of the dates indicated:

























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")

$ 67,339



$ 59,645



$ 47,971



$ 48,167



$ 48,267























Total loans

$ 5,003,438



$ 4,511,998



$ 4,449,540



$ 4,367,862



$ 4,247,113

SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP

loans")

526,408



—



—



—



—

Total loans, excluding PPP loans

$ 4,477,030



$ 4,511,998



4,449,540



4,367,862



$ 4,247,113























Ratio of ACL to total loans

1.35 %

1.32 %

1.08 %

1.10 %

1.14 %





















Ratio of ACL to total loans, excluding PPP

loans

1.50 %

1.32 %

1.08 %

1.10 %

1.14 %

