Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports Results For Second Quarter 2020

- Net income of $9.9 million, or fully diluted EPS of $0.35 for the second quarter, compared to net income of $8.3 million, or fully diluted EPS of $0.29 for the first quarter.

- Strong pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $23.5 million for the second quarter, compared to $19.4 million in the year-ago quarter and $20.5 million in the first quarter.

- Supported over 7,200 small businesses with SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan originations totaling $556.9 million, which largely contributed to the increase in total loans of $491.4 million, or 10.9% sequentially, and $756.3 million, or 17.8% year-over-year.

- Core deposits increased by $719.3 million, or 16.7% sequentially, and $925.2 million, or 22.6% year-over-year. The deposit of PPP funds into both new and existing deposit accounts largely contributed to the increase in core deposits.

- Cost of average total deposits of 0.20% in the second quarter declined by 16 basis points from the first quarter.

- We continue to execute on our RISE2020 initiative while navigating the challenging current landscape.

- Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share.

HONOLULU, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, today reported net income in the second quarter of 2020 of $9.9 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.35, compared to net income in the second quarter of 2019 of $13.5 million, or EPS of $0.47, and net income in the first quarter of 2020 of $8.3 million, or EPS of $0.29. Our operating results continue to be impacted by a higher provision for credit loss expense due to deteriorating economic conditions brought on by the current COVID-19 pandemic. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $10.6 million, compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

"Central Pacific is strong and well-positioned to manage through the challenging operating environment. Our credit quality, capital and liquidity are solid, which enables us to support our customers and the community during this time of great need," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Through the Paycheck Protection Program, we've been able to help save thousands of local jobs in our community. We are proud of our employees that stepped up during this tremendous effort and continue to work diligently to help our customers navigate the current challenges," said Catherine Ngo, President.

On July 28, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.

Earnings Highlights
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $49.3 million, compared to $45.4 million in the year-ago quarter and $47.8 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.26%, compared to 3.33% in the year-ago quarter and 3.43% in the previous quarter. The increases in net interest income from the year-ago and sequential quarters were due to growth in the loan portfolio, primarily attributable to loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), combined with lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by lower yields earned on the loan and investment securities portfolios. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 included $2.5 million in PPP net interest income and net loan fees, which are accreted into income over the term of the loans and accelerated when the loans are forgiven or paid-off. The declines in net interest margin, yields earned on the loans and investment securities portfolios and rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities from the year-ago and sequential quarters is primarily attributable to the five rate cuts by the Federal Reserve from August 2019 through March 2020. During the quarter, the Company had an average PPP loan balance of $379.9 million, which earned approximately 2.61% in net interest income and net loan fees.

Other operating income for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $10.7 million, compared to $10.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $8.9 million in the previous quarter. The increase in other operating income from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher mortgage banking income of $1.9 million and higher income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.5 million. These increases were partially offset by lower other service charges and fees of $1.0 million and lower service charges on deposit accounts of $0.9 million as certain service charges were suspended during the quarter to support our customers through the pandemic. In addition, there was less transactional activity due to the pandemic. The increase in other operating income from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher mortgage banking income of $3.2 million, combined with higher income from bank-owned life insurance of $1.4 million, partially offset by lower other service charges and fees of $2.0 million and lower service charges on deposit accounts of $0.9 million. The lower other charges and fees was primarily due to $1.3 million in income related to an interest rate swap recognized in the previous quarter, combined with the aforementioned suspension of service charges and lower transaction activity. The higher mortgage banking income compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily due to higher gains on sales of residential mortgage loans of $3.6 million and $3.8 million, respectively, partially offset by higher amortization of mortgage servicing rights of $1.1 million and $0.1 million, respectively, and lower net servicing fees of $0.6 million and $0.2 million, respectively. The higher amortization of mortgage servicing rights was primarily attributable to the recent decline in market interest rates. The higher income from bank-owned life insurance compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily attributable to current quarter gains in the equity markets.

Other operating expense for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $36.4 million, which increased from $36.1 million in the year-ago quarter and increased from $36.2 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher legal and professional services of $0.5 million and higher computer software expense of $0.5 million, partially offset by lower entertainment and promotions of $0.9 million (included in other). The lower entertainment and promotions was primarily due to expenses related to a core deposit gathering campaign in the year-ago quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $0.3 million and higher legal and professional services of $0.2 million, partially offset by lower advertising expense of $0.2 million.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2020 was 60.76%, compared to 65.09% in the year-ago quarter and 63.90% in the previous quarter.

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded income tax expense of $3.0 million, compared to $4.4 million in the year-ago quarter and $2.8 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 23.0%, compared to 24.6% in the year-ago quarter and 25.3% in the previous quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to higher tax-exempt bank-owned life insurance income in the current quarter, compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters.

Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets at June 30, 2020 of $6.63 billion increased by $713.0 million, or 12.0% from June 30, 2019, and increased by $524.4 million, or 8.6% from March 31, 2020.

Total loans at June 30, 2020 of $5.00 billion increased by $756.3 million, or 17.8%, and $491.4 million, or 10.9% from June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The year-over-year increase in total loans was driven by the origination of PPP loans totaling $526.4 million, net of deferred fees and costs, combined with broad-based growth in almost all other loan categories. The sequential quarter increase in total loans was primarily due to PPP loans and an increase in residential mortgage loans of $25.0 million, partially offset by decreases in other commercial and consumer loans.

Total deposits at June 30, 2020 of $5.79 billion increased by $817.8 million, or 16.4% from June 30, 2019, and increased by $658.6 million, or 12.8% from March 31, 2020.  The sequential quarter increase in total deposits was primarily attributable to the increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $420.5 million, savings and money market deposits of $252.5 million and interest-bearing demand deposits of $49.0 million. This increase was offset by a decrease in total time deposits of $63.3 million. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $5.02 billion at June 30, 2020.  This represents an increase of $925.2 million, or 22.6% from June 30, 2019, and $719.3 million, or 16.7% from March 31, 2020. The deposit of PPP funds into both new and existing deposit accounts largely contributed to the increase in core deposits. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 86.4% at June 30, 2020, compared to 85.3% at June 30, 2019 and 87.9% at March 31, 2020.

Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020 totaled $4.7 million, or 0.07% of total assets, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.02% of total assets at June 30, 2019, and $3.6 million, or 0.06% of total assets at March 31, 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company had $1.8 million in additions to nonperforming loans.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $1.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $0.3 million and $1.6 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Loan payment forbearances or deferrals were made for borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with loan balances totaling $567.9 million or 12.7% of the total loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, as of June 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2020 totaled $2.9 million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $1.2 million in the previous quarter.

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $10.6 million, compared to a provision of $1.4 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $9.3 million in the previous quarter. In addition, the Company recorded a provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures (included in other operating expense) of $0.6 million, compared to a provision of $0.5 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $1.8 million in the previous quarter. The increase in the provision for credit losses from the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily due to negative economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2020 was 1.35%, compared to 1.14% at June 30, 2019 and 1.32% at March 31, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2020 was 1.50%.

Capital
Total shareholders' equity was $544.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $515.7 million and $533.8 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At June 30, 2020, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.9%, 12.5%, 13.6%, and 11.4%, respectively, compared to 9.5%, 12.3%, 13.4%, and 11.3%, respectively, at March 31, 2020.

Conference Call
About Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.6 billion in assets.  Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 35 branches (nine of which are temporarily closed to protect the health and well-being of the Company's employees and customers from COVID-19) and 76 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of June 30, 2020.  For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital position, credit losses, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our RISE2020 initiative; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "hopes," "targeting," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "estimates," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees as well as the effects of government programs and initiatives in response to COVID-19; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to successfully implement our RISE2020 initiative; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, earthquakes and pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB"), government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB" or the "Federal Reserve"); inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the anticipated replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") Index and the impact on our loans and debt which are tied to that index; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; political instability; acts of war or terrorism;  pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; the ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the forward-looking statements, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

TABLE 1



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

except for per share amounts)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

CONDENSED INCOME
STATEMENT













Net interest income

$

49,259

$

47,830

$

47,934

$

45,649

$

45,378

$

97,089

$

90,491

Provision for credit losses [1]

10,640

9,329

2,098

1,532

1,404

19,969

2,687

Net interest income after
provision for credit losses [1]

38,619

38,501

45,836

44,117

43,974

77,120

87,804

Total other operating income

10,692

8,886

9,768

10,266

10,094

19,578

21,767

Total other operating expense

36,427

36,240

36,242

34,934

36,107

72,667

70,455

Income before taxes

12,884

11,147

19,362

19,449

17,961

24,031

39,116

Income tax expense

2,967

2,821

5,165

4,895

4,427

5,788

9,545

Net income

9,917

8,326

14,197

14,554

13,534

18,243

29,571

Basic earnings per common
share

$

0.35

$

0.30

$

0.50

$

0.51

$

0.47

$

0.65

$

1.03

Diluted earnings per common
share

0.35

0.29

0.50

0.51

0.47

0.65

1.03

Dividends declared per
common share

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.46

0.44















PERFORMANCE RATIOS













Return on average assets (ROA)
[2]

0.61

%

0.55

%

0.95

%

0.99

%

0.92

%

0.58

%

1.01

%

Return on average shareholders'
equity (ROE) [2]

7.34

6.21

10.70

11.11

10.73

6.77

11.84

Average shareholders' equity to
average assets

8.36

8.93

8.87

8.87

8.62

8.64

8.57

Efficiency ratio [1] [3]

60.76

63.90

62.81

62.48

65.09

62.29

62.76

Net interest margin (NIM) [2]

3.26

3.43

3.43

3.30

3.33

3.34

3.33

Dividend payout ratio [4]

65.71

79.31

46.00

45.10

48.94

70.77

42.72















SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES













Average loans, including loans
held for sale

$

4,902,905

$

4,462,347

$

4,412,247

$

4,293,455

$

4,171,558

$

4,682,626

$

4,127,917

Average interest-earning assets

6,073,361

5,621,043

5,595,142

5,527,532

5,485,977

5,847,202

5,475,237

Average assets

6,468,129

6,007,237

5,978,797

5,907,207

5,856,465

6,237,592

5,833,326

Average deposits

5,614,595

5,121,696

4,998,897

4,987,414

4,977,781

5,368,056

4,978,124

Average interest-bearing liabilities

4,082,699

3,917,332

3,947,924

3,920,304

3,897,619

4,000,016

3,859,784

Average shareholders' equity

540,802

536,721

530,464

524,083

504,749

538,762

499,720

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

REGULATORY CAPITAL









Central Pacific Financial Corp









Leverage capital

$

571,976

$

567,947

$

568,529

$

561,478

$

556,403

Tier 1 risk-based capital

571,976

567,947

568,529

561,478

556,403

Total risk-based capital

622,393

618,504

617,772

611,076

606,567

Common equity tier 1 capital

521,976

517,947

518,529

511,478

506,403

Central Pacific Bank









Leverage capital

559,461

556,895

556,077

550,913

544,480

Tier 1 risk-based capital

559,461

556,895

556,077

550,913

544,480

Total risk-based capital

609,811

607,402

605,320

600,511

594,644

Common equity tier 1 capital

559,461

556,895

556,077

550,913

544,480











REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS









Central Pacific Financial Corp









Leverage capital ratio

8.9

%

9.5

%

9.5

%

9.5

%

9.5

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.5

12.3

12.6

12.6

12.7

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.6

13.4

13.6

13.7

13.9

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.4

11.3

11.5

11.5

11.6

Central Pacific Bank









Leverage capital ratio

8.7

9.3

9.3

9.4

9.3

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.2

12.1

12.3

12.4

12.5

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.3

13.2

13.4

13.5

13.6

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.2

12.1

12.3

12.4

12.5


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

BALANCE SHEET









Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$

5,003,438

$

4,511,998

$

4,449,540

$

4,367,862

$

4,247,113

Total assets

6,632,972

6,108,548

6,012,672

5,976,716

5,920,006

Total deposits

5,794,685

5,136,069

5,120,023

5,037,659

4,976,849

Long-term debt

167,491

101,547

101,547

101,547

101,547

Total shareholders' equity

544,271

533,781

528,520

525,227

515,695

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

8.21

%

8.74

%

8.79

%

8.79

%

8.71

%











ASSET QUALITY









Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") [1]

$

67,339

$

59,645

$

47,971

$

48,167

$

48,267

Non-performing assets

4,741

3,647

1,719

1,360

1,258

ACL to total loans [1]

1.35

%

1.32

%

1.08

%

1.10

%

1.14

%

ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans [1]

1.50

%

1.32

%

1.08

%

1.10

%

1.14

%

ACL to non-performing assets [1]

1,420.35

%

1,635.45

%

2,790.63

%

3,541.69

%

3,836.80

%











PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING









Book value per common share

$

19.33

$

18.99

$

18.68

$

18.47

$

18.05






















[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach. Results for the
reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under CECL, while prior period amounts continue to be reported under previous GAAP.

[2] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest
payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual).

[3] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income).

[4] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) 

TABLE 2



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

ASSETS









Cash and due from financial institutions

$

102,132

$

81,972

$

78,418

$

87,395

$

83,534

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

41,201

11,021

24,554

7,803

15,173

Investment securities:









Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,168,594

1,184,023

1,126,983

1,186,875

1,254,743

Equity securities, at fair value

1,209

1,002

1,127

1,058

1,034

Total investment securities

1,169,803

1,185,025

1,128,110

1,187,933

1,255,777

Loans held for sale

10,443

3,910

9,083

7,016

6,848

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,003,438

4,511,998

4,449,540

4,367,862

4,247,113

Less allowance for credit losses [1]

67,339

59,645

47,971

48,167

48,267

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

4,936,099

4,452,353

4,401,569

4,319,695

4,198,846

Premises and equipment, net

55,032

50,447

46,343

44,095

43,600

Accrued interest receivable

19,590

16,851

16,500

16,220

17,260

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

16,428

16,721

17,115

17,001

17,247

Other real estate owned



100

164

466

276

Mortgage servicing rights

12,771

13,345

14,718

15,058

15,266

Bank-owned life insurance

161,758

159,637

159,656

158,939

158,294

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

9,229

18,109

14,983

17,183

17,824

Right of use lease asset

50,039

51,198

52,348

52,588

53,678

Other assets

48,447

47,859

49,111

45,324

36,383

Total assets

$

6,632,972

$

6,108,548

$

6,012,672

$

5,976,716

$

5,920,006

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand

$

1,851,012

$

1,430,540

$

1,450,532

$

1,399,200

$

1,351,190

Interest-bearing demand

1,067,483

1,018,508

1,043,010

998,037

1,002,706

Savings and money market

1,945,744

1,693,280

1,600,028

1,593,738

1,573,805

Time

930,446

993,741

1,026,453

1,046,684

1,049,148

Total deposits

5,794,685

5,136,069

5,120,023

5,037,659

4,976,849

FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings



222,000

150,000

205,000

221,000

Long-term debt

167,491

101,547

101,547

101,547

101,547

Lease liability

50,440

51,541

52,632

52,807

53,829

Other liabilities

76,050

63,561

59,950

54,476

51,086

Total liabilities

6,088,666

5,574,718

5,484,152

5,451,489

5,404,311

Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares;
issued and outstanding:  none at June 30, 2020, March 31,
2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and June 30,
2019










Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares;
issued and outstanding:  28,154,159 at June 30, 2020,
 28,115,353 at March 31, 2020, 28,289,257 at December 31,
2019, 28,441,341 at September 30, 2019, and 28,567,777 at
June 30, 2019

442,699

442,853

447,602

452,278

456,293

Additional paid-in capital

93,007

92,284

91,611

90,604

89,724

Accumulated deficit [1]

(16,986)

(20,428)

(19,102)

(26,782)

(34,780)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

25,551

19,072

8,409

9,127

4,458

Total shareholders' equity

544,271

533,781

528,520

525,227

515,695

Non-controlling interest

35

49






Total equity

544,306

533,830

528,520

525,227

515,695

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,632,972

$

6,108,548

$

6,012,672

$

5,976,716

$

5,920,006











[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach.
Results for the reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2020 are presented under CECL, while prior period amounts continue to be reported under previous
GAAP.











CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) 

TABLE 3




Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans

$

45,915

$

46,204

$

47,488

$

45,861

$

45,540

$

92,119

$

89,308

Interest and dividends on investment securities:













Taxable investment securities

6,310

6,757

6,486

7,178

7,530

13,067

15,790

Tax-exempt investment securities

599

668

656

708

814

1,267

1,680

Dividend income on investment securities

17

17

17

14

14

34

32

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

3

36

54

33

46

39

114

Dividend income on FHLB stock

106

132

456

186

161

238

322

Total interest income

52,950

53,814

55,157

53,980

54,105

106,764

107,246

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits:













Demand

114

176

202

207

199

290

391

Savings and money market

567

1,118

1,253

1,549

1,507

1,685

2,298

Time

2,124

3,268

3,653

4,432

4,867

5,392

9,959

Interest on short-term borrowings

74

508

1,139

1,130

1,123

582

2,016

Interest on long-term debt

812

914

976

1,013

1,031

1,726

2,091

Total interest expense

3,691

5,984

7,223

8,331

8,727

9,675

16,755

Net interest income

49,259

47,830

47,934

45,649

45,378

97,089

90,491

Provision for credit losses

10,640

9,329

2,098

1,532

1,404

19,969

2,687

Net interest income after provision for credit
losses

38,619

38,501

45,836

44,117

43,974

77,120

87,804

Other operating income:













Mortgage banking income

3,566

337

1,410

1,994

1,708

3,903

3,281

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,149

2,050

2,159

2,125

2,041

3,199

4,122

Other service charges and fees

2,916

4,897

4,095

3,894

3,909

7,813

7,124

Income from fiduciary activities

1,270

1,297

1,175

1,126

1,129

2,567

2,094

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

104

26

92

86

71

130

79

Net gain (loss) on sales of investment securities







36






Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,424

(19)

594

645

914

1,405

1,866

Net gain (loss) on sales of foreclosed assets

(6)



(162)

17



(6)


Other (refer to Table 4)

269

298

405

343

322

567

3,201

Total other operating income

10,692

8,886

9,768

10,266

10,094

19,578

21,767

Other operating expense:













Salaries and employee benefits

20,622

20,347

21,207

20,631

20,563

40,969

40,452

Net occupancy

3,645

3,672

3,619

3,697

3,525

7,317

6,983

Equipment

1,043

1,097

1,142

1,067

1,138

2,140

2,144

Communication expense

774

837

906

1,008

903

1,611

1,637

Legal and professional services

2,238

2,028

2,123

1,933

1,728

4,266

3,298

Computer software expense

3,035

2,943

2,942

2,713

2,560

5,978

5,157

Advertising expense

923

1,092

527

711

712

2,015

1,423

Foreclosed asset expense



67

28

15

49

67

208

Other (refer to Table 4)

4,147

4,157

3,748

3,159

4,929

8,304

9,153

Total other operating expense

36,427

36,240

36,242

34,934

36,107

72,667

70,455

Income before income taxes

12,884

11,147

19,362

19,449

17,961

24,031

39,116

Income tax expense

2,967

2,821

5,165

4,895

4,427

5,788

9,545

Net income

$

9,917

$

8,326

$

14,197

$

14,554

$

13,534

$

18,243

$

29,571

Per common share data:













Basic earnings per share

$

0.35

$

0.30

$

0.50

$

0.51

$

0.47

$

0.65

$

1.03

Diluted earnings per share

0.35

0.29

0.50

0.51

0.47

0.65

1.03

Cash dividends declared

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.46

0.44

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

28,040,802

28,126,400

28,259,294

28,424,898

28,546,564

28,083,602

28,651,852

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

28,095,230

28,277,753

28,448,243

28,602,338

28,729,510

28,190,132

28,847,786















Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Other Operating Income and Other Operating Expense - Detail

 (Unaudited) 

TABLE 4

The following table sets forth the components of other operating income - other for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Other operating income - other:













Income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off

$

37

$

23

$

80

$

73

$

85

$

60

$

167

Other recoveries

26

40

36

42

26

66

52

Commissions on sale of checks

56

81

75

75

79

137

159

Gain on sale of MasterCard stock













2,555

Other

150

154

214

153

132

304

268

Total other operating income - other

$

269

$

298

$

405

$

343

$

322

$

567

$

3,201















The following table sets forth the components of other operating expense - other for the periods indicated:







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Other operating expense - other:













Charitable contributions

$

10

$

187

$

122

$

230

$

175

$

197

$

329

FDIC insurance assessment

475





5

362

475

863

Miscellaneous loan expenses

399

300

361

274

317

699

611

ATM and debit card expenses

584

634

672

660

620

1,218

1,270

Armored car expenses

229

294

186

220

211

523

409

Entertainment and promotions

165

280

495

323

1,023

445

1,253

Stationery and supplies

220

248

305

240

279

468

504

Directors' fees and expenses

196

241

246

242

238

437

480

Directors' deferred compensation plan expense

103

(1,483)

148

(155)

133

(1,380)

568

Provision (credit) for residential mortgage loan repurchase losses









(403)



(403)

Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures

573

1,798

(160)

(465)

487

2,371

654

Other

1,193

1,658

1,373

1,585

1,487

2,851

2,615

Total other operating expense - other

$

4,147

$

4,157

$

3,748

$

3,159

$

4,929

$

8,304

$

9,153















Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited)  

TABLE 5




Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019


Average

Average


Average

Average


Average

Average

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits in
other financial institutions

$

15,777

0.10

%

$

3

$

11,082

1.29

%

$

36

$

8,002

2.34

%

$

46

Investment securities,
excluding valuation allowance:

















Taxable

1,042,441

2.43

6,327

1,027,695

2.64

6,774

1,147,759

2.63

7,544

Tax-exempt

100,485

3.02

758

105,330

3.21

845

142,660

2.89

1,030

Total investment securities

1,142,926

2.48

7,085

1,133,025

2.69

7,619

1,290,419

2.66

8,574

Loans, including loans held for sale

4,902,905

3.76

45,915

4,462,347

4.16

46,204

4,171,558

4.37

45,540

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

11,753

3.62

106

14,589

3.61

132

15,998

4.02

161

Total interest-earning assets

6,073,361

3.51

53,109

5,621,043

3.85

53,991

5,485,977

3.97

54,321

Noninterest-earning assets

394,768





386,194





370,488




Total assets

$

6,468,129





$

6,007,237





$

5,856,465























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,056,885

0.04

%

$

114

$

1,013,795

0.07

%

$

176

$

962,402

0.08

%

$

199

Savings and money market deposits

1,856,621

0.12

567

1,651,751

0.27

1,118

1,577,437

0.38

1,507

Time deposits under $100,000

161,874

0.65

261

164,274

0.70

284

173,556

0.70

305

Time deposits $100,000 and over

807,276

0.93

1,863

846,152

1.42

2,984

907,330

2.02

4,562

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,882,656

0.29

2,805

3,675,972

0.50

4,562

3,620,725

0.73

6,573

Federal Home Loan Bank
advances and other short-term
borrowings

63,104

0.48

74

139,813

1.46

508

175,347

2.57

1,123

Long-term debt

136,939

2.38

812

101,547

3.62

914

101,547

4.07

1,031

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,082,699

0.36

3,691

3,917,332

0.61

5,984

3,897,619

0.90

8,727

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,731,939





1,445,724





1,357,056




Other liabilities

112,687





107,458





97,041




Total liabilities

5,927,325





5,470,514





5,351,716




Shareholders' equity

540,802





536,721





504,749




Non-controlling interest

2





2










Total equity

540,804





536,723





504,749




Total liabilities and equity

$

6,468,129





$

6,007,237





$

5,856,465























Net interest income




$

49,418





$

48,007





$

45,594



















Interest rate spread


3.15

%




3.24

%




3.07

%




















Net interest margin


3.26

%




3.43

%




3.33

%







































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited)  

TABLE 6




Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019


Average

Average


Average

Average

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:











Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$

13,430

0.59

%

$

39

$

9,682

2.38

%

$

114

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:











Taxable

1,035,068

2.53

13,101

1,174,596

2.69

15,822

Tax-exempt

102,907

3.12

1,604

147,899

2.88

2,127

Total investment securities

1,137,975

2.58

14,705

1,322,495

2.71

17,949

Loans, including loans held for sale

4,682,626

3.95

92,119

4,127,917

4.35

89,308

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

13,171

3.61

238

15,143

4.26

322

Total interest-earning assets

5,847,202

3.67

107,101

5,475,237

3.95

107,693

Noninterest-earning assets

390,390





358,089




Total assets

$

6,237,592





$

5,833,326

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,035,340

0.06

%

$

290

$

956,783

0.08

%

$

391

Savings and money market deposits

1,754,186

0.19

1,685

1,525,425

0.30

2,298

Time deposits under $100,000

163,074

0.67

546

174,683

0.68

592

Time deposits $100,000 and over

826,714

1.18

4,846

944,796

2.00

9,367

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,779,314

0.39

7,367

3,601,687

0.71

12,648

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term
borrowings

101,459

1.15

582

156,550

2.60

2,016

Long-term debt

119,243

2.91

1,726

101,547

4.15

2,091

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,000,016

0.49

9,675

3,859,784

0.88

16,755

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,588,742





1,376,437




Other liabilities

110,070





97,385




Total liabilities

5,698,828





5,333,606




Shareholders' equity

538,762





499,720




Non-controlling interest

2










Total equity

538,764





499,720




Total liabilities and equity

$

6,237,592





$

5,833,326

















Net interest income




$

97,426





$

90,938













Interest rate spread


3.18

%




3.07

%














Net interest margin


3.34

%




3.33

%




























CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Loans by Geographic Distribution

(Unaudited) 

TABLE 7



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

HAWAII:









Commercial, financial and agricultural:









SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$

483,827

$



$



$



$


Other

431,887

454,817

454,582

439,296

435,353

Real estate:









Construction

103,518

100,617

95,854

96,661

72,427

Residential mortgage

1,657,558

1,632,536

1,599,801

1,558,735

1,516,936

Home equity

510,962

504,686

490,734

475,565

473,151

Commercial mortgage

912,422

917,886

909,798

909,987

905,479

Consumer

350,414

367,960

373,451

369,511

353,282

Leases







31

52

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

4,450,588

3,978,502

3,924,220

3,849,786

3,756,680

Allowance for credit losses

(59,765)

(51,646)

(42,592)

(42,286)

(42,414)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$

4,390,823

$

3,926,856

$

3,881,628

$

3,807,500

$

3,714,266











U.S. MAINLAND: [1]









Commercial, financial and agricultural:









SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$

42,581

$



$



$



$


Other

115,971

120,507

115,722

137,316

155,130

Real estate:









Construction










Residential mortgage










Home equity










Commercial mortgage

217,747

221,251

213,617

223,925

187,379

Consumer

176,551

191,738

195,981

156,835

147,924

Leases










Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

552,850

533,496

525,320

518,076

490,433

Allowance for credit losses

(7,574)

(7,999)

(5,379)

(5,881)

(5,853)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$

545,276

$

525,497

$

519,941

$

512,195

$

484,580











TOTAL:









Commercial, financial and agricultural:









SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$

526,408

$



$



$



$


Other

547,858

575,324

570,304

576,612

590,483

Real estate:









Construction

103,518

100,617

95,854

96,661

72,427

Residential mortgage

1,657,558

1,632,536

1,599,801

1,558,735

1,516,936

Home equity

510,962

504,686

490,734

475,565

473,151

Commercial mortgage

1,130,169

1,139,137

1,123,415

1,133,912

1,092,858

Consumer

526,965

559,698

569,432

526,346

501,206

Leases







31

52

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,003,438

4,511,998

4,449,540

4,367,862

4,247,113

Allowance for credit losses

(67,339)

(59,645)

(47,971)

(48,167)

(48,267)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$

4,936,099

$

4,452,353

$

4,401,569

$

4,319,695

$

4,198,846











[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Deposits

(Unaudited) 

TABLE 8



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

1,851,012

$

1,430,540

$

1,450,532

$

1,399,200

$

1,351,190

Interest-bearing demand

1,067,483

1,018,508

1,043,010

998,037

1,002,706

Savings and money market

1,945,744

1,693,280

1,600,028

1,593,738

1,573,805

Time deposits less than $100,000

159,739

162,399

165,755

165,687

171,106

Core deposits

5,023,978

4,304,727

4,259,325

4,156,662

4,098,807











Government time deposits

509,927

523,343

533,088

552,470

574,825

Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000

96,633

100,047

107,550

103,959

105,382

Other time deposits greater than $250,000

164,147

207,952

220,060

224,568

197,835

Total time deposits $100,000 and over

770,707

831,342

860,698

880,997

878,042

Total deposits

$

5,794,685

$

5,136,069

$

5,120,023

$

5,037,659

$

4,976,849

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans

(Unaudited) 

TABLE 9



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Nonaccrual loans (including loans held for sale): [1]









Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

934

$

667

$

467

$



$


Real estate:









Residential mortgage

3,215

2,287

979

799

738

Home equity

538

545

92

95

244

Consumer

54

48

17




Total nonaccrual loans

4,741

3,547

1,555

894

982











Other real estate owned ("OREO"):









Real estate:









Residential mortgage







302

276

Home equity



100

164

164


Total OREO



100

164

466

276

Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

4,741

3,647

1,719

1,360

1,258











Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]









Real estate:









Residential mortgage

726

1,221

724




Consumer

444

352

286

235

267

Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing
interest

1,170

1,573

1,010

235

267











Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]









Commercial, financial and agricultural

172

113

135

157

178

Real estate:









Residential mortgage

5,290

5,431

5,502

6,717

6,831

Commercial mortgage

1,888

1,709

1,839

1,985

2,097

Consumer

145








Total restructured loans still accruing interest

7,495

7,253

7,476

8,859

9,106

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more
and restructured loans still accruing interest

$

13,406

$

12,473

$

10,205

$

10,454

$

10,631











Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.09

%

0.08

%

0.03

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.09

%

0.08

%

0.04

%

0.03

%

0.03

%

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still
accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.06

%

0.04

%

0.04

%

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and
restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total
loans and OREO

0.27

%

0.28

%

0.23

%

0.24

%

0.25

%











Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:









Balance at beginning of quarter

$

3,647

$

1,719

$

1,360

$

1,258

$

3,338

Additions

1,771

2,056

695

112


Reductions:









Payments

(367)

(60)

(34)

(51)

(2,055)

Return to accrual status

(123)





(2)

(25)

Sales of NPAs

(94)



(302)




Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments

(93)

(68)



43


Total reductions

(677)

(128)

(336)

(10)

(2,080)

Balance at end of quarter

$

4,741

$

3,647

$

1,719

$

1,360

$

1,258











[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement are being applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as
eligible and applicable. These loan modifications are not included in the delinquent, nonaccrual or restructured loan balances presented above

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Unaudited) 

TABLE 10



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Allowance for credit  losses ("ACL"):













ACL at beginning of period

$

59,645

$

47,971

$

48,167

$

48,267

$

47,267

$

47,971

$

47,916

Adoption of ASU 2016-13



3,566







3,566


Adjusted ACL at beginning of period

59,645

51,537

48,167

48,267

47,267

51,537

47,916















Provision for credit losses

10,640

9,329

2,098

1,532

1,404

19,969

2,687















Charge-offs:













Commercial, financial and agricultural

1,103

437

379

797

839

1,540

1,302

Real estate:













Residential mortgage

52









52


Home equity







5






Consumer

2,626

2,217

2,723

1,832

1,459

4,843

3,710

Total charge-offs

3,781

2,654

3,102

2,634

2,298

6,435

5,012















Recoveries:













Commercial, financial and agricultural

305

342

264

362

315

647

548

Real estate:













Construction



131

6

6

592

131

598

Residential mortgage

20

181

26

104

372

201

394

Home equity



31



24

9

31

18

Commercial mortgage

1

2





25

3

25

Consumer

509

746

512

506

581

1,255

1,093

Total recoveries

835

1,433

808

1,002

1,894

2,268

2,676

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

2,946

1,221

2,294

1,632

404

4,167

2,336

ACL at end of period

$

67,339

$

59,645

$

47,971

$

48,167

$

48,267

$

67,339

$

48,267















Average loans, net of deferred
fees and costs

$

4,902,905

$

4,462,347

$

4,412,247

$

4,293,455

$

4,171,558

$

4,682,626

$

4,127,917















Annualized ratio of net charge-
offs to average loans

0.24

%

0.11

%

0.21

%

0.15

%

0.04

%

0.18

%

0.11

%















Ratio of ACL to total loans

1.35

%

1.32

%

1.08

%

1.10

%

1.14

%

1.35

%

1.14

%















Ratio of ACL to total loans,
excluding PPP loans

1.50

%

1.32

%

1.08

%

1.10

%

1.14

%

1.50

%

1.14

%

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

TABLE 11

The Company believes that pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful as a tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our pre-tax pre-provision earnings for each of the dates indicated:



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019

Net income

$

9,917

$

8,326

$

14,197

$

14,554

$

13,534

$

18,243

$

29,571

Add: Income tax expense

2,967

2,821

5,165

4,895

4,427

5,788

9,545

Income before taxes

12,884

11,147

19,362

19,449

17,961

24,031

39,116

Add: Provision for credit losses

10,640

9,329

2,098

1,532

1,404

19,969

2,687

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings

$

23,524

$

20,476

$

21,460

$

20,981

$

19,365

$

44,000

$

41,803

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the ratios of our allowance for credit losses to total loans and total loans, excluding PPP loans, for each of the dates indicated:













June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")

$

67,339

$

59,645

$

47,971

$

48,167

$

48,267











Total loans

$

5,003,438

$

4,511,998

$

4,449,540

$

4,367,862

$

4,247,113

SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP
loans")

526,408








Total loans, excluding PPP loans

$

4,477,030

$

4,511,998

4,449,540

4,367,862

$

4,247,113











Ratio of ACL to total loans

1.35

%

1.32

%

1.08

%

1.10

%

1.14

%











Ratio of ACL to total loans, excluding PPP
loans

1.50

%

1.32

%

1.08

%

1.10

%

1.14

%

