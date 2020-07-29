Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports Results For Second Quarter 2020
- Net income of $9.9 million, or fully diluted EPS of $0.35 for the second quarter, compared to net income of $8.3 million, or fully diluted EPS of $0.29 for the first quarter.
- Strong pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $23.5 million for the second quarter, compared to $19.4 million in the year-ago quarter and $20.5 million in the first quarter.
- Supported over 7,200 small businesses with SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan originations totaling $556.9 million, which largely contributed to the increase in total loans of $491.4 million, or 10.9% sequentially, and $756.3 million, or 17.8% year-over-year.
- Core deposits increased by $719.3 million, or 16.7% sequentially, and $925.2 million, or 22.6% year-over-year. The deposit of PPP funds into both new and existing deposit accounts largely contributed to the increase in core deposits.
- Cost of average total deposits of 0.20% in the second quarter declined by 16 basis points from the first quarter.
- We continue to execute on our RISE2020 initiative while navigating the challenging current landscape.
- Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share.
HONOLULU, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, today reported net income in the second quarter of 2020 of $9.9 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.35, compared to net income in the second quarter of 2019 of $13.5 million, or EPS of $0.47, and net income in the first quarter of 2020 of $8.3 million, or EPS of $0.29. Our operating results continue to be impacted by a higher provision for credit loss expense due to deteriorating economic conditions brought on by the current COVID-19 pandemic. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss expense of $10.6 million, compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.
"Central Pacific is strong and well-positioned to manage through the challenging operating environment. Our credit quality, capital and liquidity are solid, which enables us to support our customers and the community during this time of great need," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Through the Paycheck Protection Program, we've been able to help save thousands of local jobs in our community. We are proud of our employees that stepped up during this tremendous effort and continue to work diligently to help our customers navigate the current challenges," said Catherine Ngo, President.
On July 28, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.
Earnings Highlights
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $49.3 million, compared to $45.4 million in the year-ago quarter and $47.8 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.26%, compared to 3.33% in the year-ago quarter and 3.43% in the previous quarter. The increases in net interest income from the year-ago and sequential quarters were due to growth in the loan portfolio, primarily attributable to loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), combined with lower rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by lower yields earned on the loan and investment securities portfolios. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 included $2.5 million in PPP net interest income and net loan fees, which are accreted into income over the term of the loans and accelerated when the loans are forgiven or paid-off. The declines in net interest margin, yields earned on the loans and investment securities portfolios and rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities from the year-ago and sequential quarters is primarily attributable to the five rate cuts by the Federal Reserve from August 2019 through March 2020. During the quarter, the Company had an average PPP loan balance of $379.9 million, which earned approximately 2.61% in net interest income and net loan fees.
Other operating income for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $10.7 million, compared to $10.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $8.9 million in the previous quarter. The increase in other operating income from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher mortgage banking income of $1.9 million and higher income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.5 million. These increases were partially offset by lower other service charges and fees of $1.0 million and lower service charges on deposit accounts of $0.9 million as certain service charges were suspended during the quarter to support our customers through the pandemic. In addition, there was less transactional activity due to the pandemic. The increase in other operating income from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher mortgage banking income of $3.2 million, combined with higher income from bank-owned life insurance of $1.4 million, partially offset by lower other service charges and fees of $2.0 million and lower service charges on deposit accounts of $0.9 million. The lower other charges and fees was primarily due to $1.3 million in income related to an interest rate swap recognized in the previous quarter, combined with the aforementioned suspension of service charges and lower transaction activity. The higher mortgage banking income compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily due to higher gains on sales of residential mortgage loans of $3.6 million and $3.8 million, respectively, partially offset by higher amortization of mortgage servicing rights of $1.1 million and $0.1 million, respectively, and lower net servicing fees of $0.6 million and $0.2 million, respectively. The higher amortization of mortgage servicing rights was primarily attributable to the recent decline in market interest rates. The higher income from bank-owned life insurance compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily attributable to current quarter gains in the equity markets.
Other operating expense for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $36.4 million, which increased from $36.1 million in the year-ago quarter and increased from $36.2 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher legal and professional services of $0.5 million and higher computer software expense of $0.5 million, partially offset by lower entertainment and promotions of $0.9 million (included in other). The lower entertainment and promotions was primarily due to expenses related to a core deposit gathering campaign in the year-ago quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $0.3 million and higher legal and professional services of $0.2 million, partially offset by lower advertising expense of $0.2 million.
The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2020 was 60.76%, compared to 65.09% in the year-ago quarter and 63.90% in the previous quarter.
In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded income tax expense of $3.0 million, compared to $4.4 million in the year-ago quarter and $2.8 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 23.0%, compared to 24.6% in the year-ago quarter and 25.3% in the previous quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to higher tax-exempt bank-owned life insurance income in the current quarter, compared to the year-ago and sequential quarters.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets at June 30, 2020 of $6.63 billion increased by $713.0 million, or 12.0% from June 30, 2019, and increased by $524.4 million, or 8.6% from March 31, 2020.
Total loans at June 30, 2020 of $5.00 billion increased by $756.3 million, or 17.8%, and $491.4 million, or 10.9% from June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The year-over-year increase in total loans was driven by the origination of PPP loans totaling $526.4 million, net of deferred fees and costs, combined with broad-based growth in almost all other loan categories. The sequential quarter increase in total loans was primarily due to PPP loans and an increase in residential mortgage loans of $25.0 million, partially offset by decreases in other commercial and consumer loans.
Total deposits at June 30, 2020 of $5.79 billion increased by $817.8 million, or 16.4% from June 30, 2019, and increased by $658.6 million, or 12.8% from March 31, 2020. The sequential quarter increase in total deposits was primarily attributable to the increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $420.5 million, savings and money market deposits of $252.5 million and interest-bearing demand deposits of $49.0 million. This increase was offset by a decrease in total time deposits of $63.3 million. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $5.02 billion at June 30, 2020. This represents an increase of $925.2 million, or 22.6% from June 30, 2019, and $719.3 million, or 16.7% from March 31, 2020. The deposit of PPP funds into both new and existing deposit accounts largely contributed to the increase in core deposits. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 86.4% at June 30, 2020, compared to 85.3% at June 30, 2019 and 87.9% at March 31, 2020.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020 totaled $4.7 million, or 0.07% of total assets, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.02% of total assets at June 30, 2019, and $3.6 million, or 0.06% of total assets at March 31, 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company had $1.8 million in additions to nonperforming loans.
Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $1.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $0.3 million and $1.6 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
Loan payment forbearances or deferrals were made for borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with loan balances totaling $567.9 million or 12.7% of the total loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, as of June 30, 2020.
Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2020 totaled $2.9 million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $1.2 million in the previous quarter.
In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $10.6 million, compared to a provision of $1.4 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $9.3 million in the previous quarter. In addition, the Company recorded a provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures (included in other operating expense) of $0.6 million, compared to a provision of $0.5 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $1.8 million in the previous quarter. The increase in the provision for credit losses from the year-ago and sequential quarters was primarily due to negative economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2020 was 1.35%, compared to 1.14% at June 30, 2019 and 1.32% at March 31, 2020. Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2020 was 1.50%.
Capital
Total shareholders' equity was $544.3 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $515.7 million and $533.8 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At June 30, 2020, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.9%, 12.5%, 13.6%, and 11.4%, respectively, compared to 9.5%, 12.3%, 13.4%, and 11.3%, respectively, at March 31, 2020.
About Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $6.6 billion in assets. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 35 branches (nine of which are temporarily closed to protect the health and well-being of the Company's employees and customers from COVID-19) and 76 ATMs in the state of Hawaii, as of June 30, 2020. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Financial Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 1
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
except for per share amounts)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
CONDENSED INCOME
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
49,259
|
$
|
47,830
|
$
|
47,934
|
$
|
45,649
|
$
|
45,378
|
$
|
97,089
|
$
|
90,491
|
Provision for credit losses [1]
|
10,640
|
9,329
|
2,098
|
1,532
|
1,404
|
19,969
|
2,687
|
Net interest income after
|
38,619
|
38,501
|
45,836
|
44,117
|
43,974
|
77,120
|
87,804
|
Total other operating income
|
10,692
|
8,886
|
9,768
|
10,266
|
10,094
|
19,578
|
21,767
|
Total other operating expense
|
36,427
|
36,240
|
36,242
|
34,934
|
36,107
|
72,667
|
70,455
|
Income before taxes
|
12,884
|
11,147
|
19,362
|
19,449
|
17,961
|
24,031
|
39,116
|
Income tax expense
|
2,967
|
2,821
|
5,165
|
4,895
|
4,427
|
5,788
|
9,545
|
Net income
|
9,917
|
8,326
|
14,197
|
14,554
|
13,534
|
18,243
|
29,571
|
Basic earnings per common
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.30
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
0.51
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
0.65
|
$
|
1.03
|
Diluted earnings per common
|
0.35
|
0.29
|
0.50
|
0.51
|
0.47
|
0.65
|
1.03
|
Dividends declared per
|
0.23
|
0.23
|
0.23
|
0.23
|
0.23
|
0.46
|
0.44
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
Return on average assets (ROA)
|
0.61
|
%
|
0.55
|
%
|
0.95
|
%
|
0.99
|
%
|
0.92
|
%
|
0.58
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
Return on average shareholders'
|
7.34
|
6.21
|
10.70
|
11.11
|
10.73
|
6.77
|
11.84
|
Average shareholders' equity to
|
8.36
|
8.93
|
8.87
|
8.87
|
8.62
|
8.64
|
8.57
|
Efficiency ratio [1] [3]
|
60.76
|
63.90
|
62.81
|
62.48
|
65.09
|
62.29
|
62.76
|
Net interest margin (NIM) [2]
|
3.26
|
3.43
|
3.43
|
3.30
|
3.33
|
3.34
|
3.33
|
Dividend payout ratio [4]
|
65.71
|
79.31
|
46.00
|
45.10
|
48.94
|
70.77
|
42.72
|
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES
|
Average loans, including loans
|
$
|
4,902,905
|
$
|
4,462,347
|
$
|
4,412,247
|
$
|
4,293,455
|
$
|
4,171,558
|
$
|
4,682,626
|
$
|
4,127,917
|
Average interest-earning assets
|
6,073,361
|
5,621,043
|
5,595,142
|
5,527,532
|
5,485,977
|
5,847,202
|
5,475,237
|
Average assets
|
6,468,129
|
6,007,237
|
5,978,797
|
5,907,207
|
5,856,465
|
6,237,592
|
5,833,326
|
Average deposits
|
5,614,595
|
5,121,696
|
4,998,897
|
4,987,414
|
4,977,781
|
5,368,056
|
4,978,124
|
Average interest-bearing liabilities
|
4,082,699
|
3,917,332
|
3,947,924
|
3,920,304
|
3,897,619
|
4,000,016
|
3,859,784
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
540,802
|
536,721
|
530,464
|
524,083
|
504,749
|
538,762
|
499,720
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Financial Highlights
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
REGULATORY CAPITAL
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp
|
Leverage capital
|
$
|
571,976
|
$
|
567,947
|
$
|
568,529
|
$
|
561,478
|
$
|
556,403
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
571,976
|
567,947
|
568,529
|
561,478
|
556,403
|
Total risk-based capital
|
622,393
|
618,504
|
617,772
|
611,076
|
606,567
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
521,976
|
517,947
|
518,529
|
511,478
|
506,403
|
Central Pacific Bank
|
Leverage capital
|
559,461
|
556,895
|
556,077
|
550,913
|
544,480
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
559,461
|
556,895
|
556,077
|
550,913
|
544,480
|
Total risk-based capital
|
609,811
|
607,402
|
605,320
|
600,511
|
594,644
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
559,461
|
556,895
|
556,077
|
550,913
|
544,480
|
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp
|
Leverage capital ratio
|
8.9
|
%
|
9.5
|
%
|
9.5
|
%
|
9.5
|
%
|
9.5
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
12.5
|
12.3
|
12.6
|
12.6
|
12.7
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
13.6
|
13.4
|
13.6
|
13.7
|
13.9
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
11.4
|
11.3
|
11.5
|
11.5
|
11.6
|
Central Pacific Bank
|
Leverage capital ratio
|
8.7
|
9.3
|
9.3
|
9.4
|
9.3
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
12.2
|
12.1
|
12.3
|
12.4
|
12.5
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
13.3
|
13.2
|
13.4
|
13.5
|
13.6
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
12.2
|
12.1
|
12.3
|
12.4
|
12.5
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
BALANCE SHEET
|
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|
$
|
5,003,438
|
$
|
4,511,998
|
$
|
4,449,540
|
$
|
4,367,862
|
$
|
4,247,113
|
Total assets
|
6,632,972
|
6,108,548
|
6,012,672
|
5,976,716
|
5,920,006
|
Total deposits
|
5,794,685
|
5,136,069
|
5,120,023
|
5,037,659
|
4,976,849
|
Long-term debt
|
167,491
|
101,547
|
101,547
|
101,547
|
101,547
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
544,271
|
533,781
|
528,520
|
525,227
|
515,695
|
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|
8.21
|
%
|
8.74
|
%
|
8.79
|
%
|
8.79
|
%
|
8.71
|
%
|
ASSET QUALITY
|
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") [1]
|
$
|
67,339
|
$
|
59,645
|
$
|
47,971
|
$
|
48,167
|
$
|
48,267
|
Non-performing assets
|
4,741
|
3,647
|
1,719
|
1,360
|
1,258
|
ACL to total loans [1]
|
1.35
|
%
|
1.32
|
%
|
1.08
|
%
|
1.10
|
%
|
1.14
|
%
|
ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans [1]
|
1.50
|
%
|
1.32
|
%
|
1.08
|
%
|
1.10
|
%
|
1.14
|
%
|
ACL to non-performing assets [1]
|
1,420.35
|
%
|
1,635.45
|
%
|
2,790.63
|
%
|
3,541.69
|
%
|
3,836.80
|
%
|
PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
19.33
|
$
|
18.99
|
$
|
18.68
|
$
|
18.47
|
$
|
18.05
|
[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach. Results for the
|
[2] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest
|
[3] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income).
|
[4] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 2
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from financial institutions
|
$
|
102,132
|
$
|
81,972
|
$
|
78,418
|
$
|
87,395
|
$
|
83,534
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
41,201
|
11,021
|
24,554
|
7,803
|
15,173
|
Investment securities:
|
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
|
1,168,594
|
1,184,023
|
1,126,983
|
1,186,875
|
1,254,743
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
1,209
|
1,002
|
1,127
|
1,058
|
1,034
|
Total investment securities
|
1,169,803
|
1,185,025
|
1,128,110
|
1,187,933
|
1,255,777
|
Loans held for sale
|
10,443
|
3,910
|
9,083
|
7,016
|
6,848
|
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|
5,003,438
|
4,511,998
|
4,449,540
|
4,367,862
|
4,247,113
|
Less allowance for credit losses [1]
|
67,339
|
59,645
|
47,971
|
48,167
|
48,267
|
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|
4,936,099
|
4,452,353
|
4,401,569
|
4,319,695
|
4,198,846
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
55,032
|
50,447
|
46,343
|
44,095
|
43,600
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
19,590
|
16,851
|
16,500
|
16,220
|
17,260
|
Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
16,428
|
16,721
|
17,115
|
17,001
|
17,247
|
Other real estate owned
|
—
|
100
|
164
|
466
|
276
|
Mortgage servicing rights
|
12,771
|
13,345
|
14,718
|
15,058
|
15,266
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
161,758
|
159,637
|
159,656
|
158,939
|
158,294
|
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock
|
9,229
|
18,109
|
14,983
|
17,183
|
17,824
|
Right of use lease asset
|
50,039
|
51,198
|
52,348
|
52,588
|
53,678
|
Other assets
|
48,447
|
47,859
|
49,111
|
45,324
|
36,383
|
Total assets
|
$
|
6,632,972
|
$
|
6,108,548
|
$
|
6,012,672
|
$
|
5,976,716
|
$
|
5,920,006
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$
|
1,851,012
|
$
|
1,430,540
|
$
|
1,450,532
|
$
|
1,399,200
|
$
|
1,351,190
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
1,067,483
|
1,018,508
|
1,043,010
|
998,037
|
1,002,706
|
Savings and money market
|
1,945,744
|
1,693,280
|
1,600,028
|
1,593,738
|
1,573,805
|
Time
|
930,446
|
993,741
|
1,026,453
|
1,046,684
|
1,049,148
|
Total deposits
|
5,794,685
|
5,136,069
|
5,120,023
|
5,037,659
|
4,976,849
|
FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings
|
—
|
222,000
|
150,000
|
205,000
|
221,000
|
Long-term debt
|
167,491
|
101,547
|
101,547
|
101,547
|
101,547
|
Lease liability
|
50,440
|
51,541
|
52,632
|
52,807
|
53,829
|
Other liabilities
|
76,050
|
63,561
|
59,950
|
54,476
|
51,086
|
Total liabilities
|
6,088,666
|
5,574,718
|
5,484,152
|
5,451,489
|
5,404,311
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares;
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares;
|
442,699
|
442,853
|
447,602
|
452,278
|
456,293
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
93,007
|
92,284
|
91,611
|
90,604
|
89,724
|
Accumulated deficit [1]
|
(16,986)
|
(20,428)
|
(19,102)
|
(26,782)
|
(34,780)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
25,551
|
19,072
|
8,409
|
9,127
|
4,458
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
544,271
|
533,781
|
528,520
|
525,227
|
515,695
|
Non-controlling interest
|
35
|
49
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total equity
|
544,306
|
533,830
|
528,520
|
525,227
|
515,695
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
6,632,972
|
$
|
6,108,548
|
$
|
6,012,672
|
$
|
5,976,716
|
$
|
5,920,006
|
[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" ("CECL"), effective January 1, 2020 using the modified retrospective approach.
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 3
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
45,915
|
$
|
46,204
|
$
|
47,488
|
$
|
45,861
|
$
|
45,540
|
$
|
92,119
|
$
|
89,308
|
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
|
Taxable investment securities
|
6,310
|
6,757
|
6,486
|
7,178
|
7,530
|
13,067
|
15,790
|
Tax-exempt investment securities
|
599
|
668
|
656
|
708
|
814
|
1,267
|
1,680
|
Dividend income on investment securities
|
17
|
17
|
17
|
14
|
14
|
34
|
32
|
Interest on deposits in other financial institutions
|
3
|
36
|
54
|
33
|
46
|
39
|
114
|
Dividend income on FHLB stock
|
106
|
132
|
456
|
186
|
161
|
238
|
322
|
Total interest income
|
52,950
|
53,814
|
55,157
|
53,980
|
54,105
|
106,764
|
107,246
|
Interest expense:
|
Interest on deposits:
|
Demand
|
114
|
176
|
202
|
207
|
199
|
290
|
391
|
Savings and money market
|
567
|
1,118
|
1,253
|
1,549
|
1,507
|
1,685
|
2,298
|
Time
|
2,124
|
3,268
|
3,653
|
4,432
|
4,867
|
5,392
|
9,959
|
Interest on short-term borrowings
|
74
|
508
|
1,139
|
1,130
|
1,123
|
582
|
2,016
|
Interest on long-term debt
|
812
|
914
|
976
|
1,013
|
1,031
|
1,726
|
2,091
|
Total interest expense
|
3,691
|
5,984
|
7,223
|
8,331
|
8,727
|
9,675
|
16,755
|
Net interest income
|
49,259
|
47,830
|
47,934
|
45,649
|
45,378
|
97,089
|
90,491
|
Provision for credit losses
|
10,640
|
9,329
|
2,098
|
1,532
|
1,404
|
19,969
|
2,687
|
Net interest income after provision for credit
|
38,619
|
38,501
|
45,836
|
44,117
|
43,974
|
77,120
|
87,804
|
Other operating income:
|
Mortgage banking income
|
3,566
|
337
|
1,410
|
1,994
|
1,708
|
3,903
|
3,281
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
1,149
|
2,050
|
2,159
|
2,125
|
2,041
|
3,199
|
4,122
|
Other service charges and fees
|
2,916
|
4,897
|
4,095
|
3,894
|
3,909
|
7,813
|
7,124
|
Income from fiduciary activities
|
1,270
|
1,297
|
1,175
|
1,126
|
1,129
|
2,567
|
2,094
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
104
|
26
|
92
|
86
|
71
|
130
|
79
|
Net gain (loss) on sales of investment securities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
36
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
1,424
|
(19)
|
594
|
645
|
914
|
1,405
|
1,866
|
Net gain (loss) on sales of foreclosed assets
|
(6)
|
—
|
(162)
|
17
|
—
|
(6)
|
—
|
Other (refer to Table 4)
|
269
|
298
|
405
|
343
|
322
|
567
|
3,201
|
Total other operating income
|
10,692
|
8,886
|
9,768
|
10,266
|
10,094
|
19,578
|
21,767
|
Other operating expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
20,622
|
20,347
|
21,207
|
20,631
|
20,563
|
40,969
|
40,452
|
Net occupancy
|
3,645
|
3,672
|
3,619
|
3,697
|
3,525
|
7,317
|
6,983
|
Equipment
|
1,043
|
1,097
|
1,142
|
1,067
|
1,138
|
2,140
|
2,144
|
Communication expense
|
774
|
837
|
906
|
1,008
|
903
|
1,611
|
1,637
|
Legal and professional services
|
2,238
|
2,028
|
2,123
|
1,933
|
1,728
|
4,266
|
3,298
|
Computer software expense
|
3,035
|
2,943
|
2,942
|
2,713
|
2,560
|
5,978
|
5,157
|
Advertising expense
|
923
|
1,092
|
527
|
711
|
712
|
2,015
|
1,423
|
Foreclosed asset expense
|
—
|
67
|
28
|
15
|
49
|
67
|
208
|
Other (refer to Table 4)
|
4,147
|
4,157
|
3,748
|
3,159
|
4,929
|
8,304
|
9,153
|
Total other operating expense
|
36,427
|
36,240
|
36,242
|
34,934
|
36,107
|
72,667
|
70,455
|
Income before income taxes
|
12,884
|
11,147
|
19,362
|
19,449
|
17,961
|
24,031
|
39,116
|
Income tax expense
|
2,967
|
2,821
|
5,165
|
4,895
|
4,427
|
5,788
|
9,545
|
Net income
|
$
|
9,917
|
$
|
8,326
|
$
|
14,197
|
$
|
14,554
|
$
|
13,534
|
$
|
18,243
|
$
|
29,571
|
Per common share data:
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.30
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
0.51
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
0.65
|
$
|
1.03
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.35
|
0.29
|
0.50
|
0.51
|
0.47
|
0.65
|
1.03
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.23
|
0.23
|
0.23
|
0.23
|
0.23
|
0.46
|
0.44
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
28,040,802
|
28,126,400
|
28,259,294
|
28,424,898
|
28,546,564
|
28,083,602
|
28,651,852
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
28,095,230
|
28,277,753
|
28,448,243
|
28,602,338
|
28,729,510
|
28,190,132
|
28,847,786
|
Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Other Operating Income and Other Operating Expense - Detail
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 4
|
The following table sets forth the components of other operating income - other for the periods indicated:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Other operating income - other:
|
Income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off
|
$
|
37
|
$
|
23
|
$
|
80
|
$
|
73
|
$
|
85
|
$
|
60
|
$
|
167
|
Other recoveries
|
26
|
40
|
36
|
42
|
26
|
66
|
52
|
Commissions on sale of checks
|
56
|
81
|
75
|
75
|
79
|
137
|
159
|
Gain on sale of MasterCard stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,555
|
Other
|
150
|
154
|
214
|
153
|
132
|
304
|
268
|
Total other operating income - other
|
$
|
269
|
$
|
298
|
$
|
405
|
$
|
343
|
$
|
322
|
$
|
567
|
$
|
3,201
|
The following table sets forth the components of other operating expense - other for the periods indicated:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Other operating expense - other:
|
Charitable contributions
|
$
|
10
|
$
|
187
|
$
|
122
|
$
|
230
|
$
|
175
|
$
|
197
|
$
|
329
|
FDIC insurance assessment
|
475
|
—
|
—
|
5
|
362
|
475
|
863
|
Miscellaneous loan expenses
|
399
|
300
|
361
|
274
|
317
|
699
|
611
|
ATM and debit card expenses
|
584
|
634
|
672
|
660
|
620
|
1,218
|
1,270
|
Armored car expenses
|
229
|
294
|
186
|
220
|
211
|
523
|
409
|
Entertainment and promotions
|
165
|
280
|
495
|
323
|
1,023
|
445
|
1,253
|
Stationery and supplies
|
220
|
248
|
305
|
240
|
279
|
468
|
504
|
Directors' fees and expenses
|
196
|
241
|
246
|
242
|
238
|
437
|
480
|
Directors' deferred compensation plan expense
|
103
|
(1,483)
|
148
|
(155)
|
133
|
(1,380)
|
568
|
Provision (credit) for residential mortgage loan repurchase losses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(403)
|
—
|
(403)
|
Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures
|
573
|
1,798
|
(160)
|
(465)
|
487
|
2,371
|
654
|
Other
|
1,193
|
1,658
|
1,373
|
1,585
|
1,487
|
2,851
|
2,615
|
Total other operating expense - other
|
$
|
4,147
|
$
|
4,157
|
$
|
3,748
|
$
|
3,159
|
$
|
4,929
|
$
|
8,304
|
$
|
9,153
|
Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 5
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
June 30, 2019
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Balance
|
Yield/Rate
|
Interest
|
Balance
|
Yield/Rate
|
Interest
|
Balance
|
Yield/Rate
|
Interest
|
ASSETS
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Interest-bearing deposits in
|
$
|
15,777
|
0.10
|
%
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
11,082
|
1.29
|
%
|
$
|
36
|
$
|
8,002
|
2.34
|
%
|
$
|
46
|
Investment securities,
|
Taxable
|
1,042,441
|
2.43
|
6,327
|
1,027,695
|
2.64
|
6,774
|
1,147,759
|
2.63
|
7,544
|
Tax-exempt
|
100,485
|
3.02
|
758
|
105,330
|
3.21
|
845
|
142,660
|
2.89
|
1,030
|
Total investment securities
|
1,142,926
|
2.48
|
7,085
|
1,133,025
|
2.69
|
7,619
|
1,290,419
|
2.66
|
8,574
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
4,902,905
|
3.76
|
45,915
|
4,462,347
|
4.16
|
46,204
|
4,171,558
|
4.37
|
45,540
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
11,753
|
3.62
|
106
|
14,589
|
3.61
|
132
|
15,998
|
4.02
|
161
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
6,073,361
|
3.51
|
53,109
|
5,621,043
|
3.85
|
53,991
|
5,485,977
|
3.97
|
54,321
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
394,768
|
386,194
|
370,488
|
Total assets
|
$
|
6,468,129
|
$
|
6,007,237
|
$
|
5,856,465
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
1,056,885
|
0.04
|
%
|
$
|
114
|
$
|
1,013,795
|
0.07
|
%
|
$
|
176
|
$
|
962,402
|
0.08
|
%
|
$
|
199
|
Savings and money market deposits
|
1,856,621
|
0.12
|
567
|
1,651,751
|
0.27
|
1,118
|
1,577,437
|
0.38
|
1,507
|
Time deposits under $100,000
|
161,874
|
0.65
|
261
|
164,274
|
0.70
|
284
|
173,556
|
0.70
|
305
|
Time deposits $100,000 and over
|
807,276
|
0.93
|
1,863
|
846,152
|
1.42
|
2,984
|
907,330
|
2.02
|
4,562
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
3,882,656
|
0.29
|
2,805
|
3,675,972
|
0.50
|
4,562
|
3,620,725
|
0.73
|
6,573
|
Federal Home Loan Bank
|
63,104
|
0.48
|
74
|
139,813
|
1.46
|
508
|
175,347
|
2.57
|
1,123
|
Long-term debt
|
136,939
|
2.38
|
812
|
101,547
|
3.62
|
914
|
101,547
|
4.07
|
1,031
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
4,082,699
|
0.36
|
3,691
|
3,917,332
|
0.61
|
5,984
|
3,897,619
|
0.90
|
8,727
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
1,731,939
|
1,445,724
|
1,357,056
|
Other liabilities
|
112,687
|
107,458
|
97,041
|
Total liabilities
|
5,927,325
|
5,470,514
|
5,351,716
|
Shareholders' equity
|
540,802
|
536,721
|
504,749
|
Non-controlling interest
|
2
|
2
|
—
|
Total equity
|
540,804
|
536,723
|
504,749
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
6,468,129
|
$
|
6,007,237
|
$
|
5,856,465
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
49,418
|
$
|
48,007
|
$
|
45,594
|
Interest rate spread
|
3.15
|
%
|
3.24
|
%
|
3.07
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.26
|
%
|
3.43
|
%
|
3.33
|
%
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 6
|
Six Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2019
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Balance
|
Yield/Rate
|
Interest
|
Balance
|
Yield/Rate
|
Interest
|
ASSETS
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
$
|
13,430
|
0.59
|
%
|
$
|
39
|
$
|
9,682
|
2.38
|
%
|
$
|
114
|
Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:
|
Taxable
|
1,035,068
|
2.53
|
13,101
|
1,174,596
|
2.69
|
15,822
|
Tax-exempt
|
102,907
|
3.12
|
1,604
|
147,899
|
2.88
|
2,127
|
Total investment securities
|
1,137,975
|
2.58
|
14,705
|
1,322,495
|
2.71
|
17,949
|
Loans, including loans held for sale
|
4,682,626
|
3.95
|
92,119
|
4,127,917
|
4.35
|
89,308
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
13,171
|
3.61
|
238
|
15,143
|
4.26
|
322
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
5,847,202
|
3.67
|
107,101
|
5,475,237
|
3.95
|
107,693
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
390,390
|
358,089
|
Total assets
|
$
|
6,237,592
|
$
|
5,833,326
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
1,035,340
|
0.06
|
%
|
$
|
290
|
$
|
956,783
|
0.08
|
%
|
$
|
391
|
Savings and money market deposits
|
1,754,186
|
0.19
|
1,685
|
1,525,425
|
0.30
|
2,298
|
Time deposits under $100,000
|
163,074
|
0.67
|
546
|
174,683
|
0.68
|
592
|
Time deposits $100,000 and over
|
826,714
|
1.18
|
4,846
|
944,796
|
2.00
|
9,367
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
3,779,314
|
0.39
|
7,367
|
3,601,687
|
0.71
|
12,648
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term
|
101,459
|
1.15
|
582
|
156,550
|
2.60
|
2,016
|
Long-term debt
|
119,243
|
2.91
|
1,726
|
101,547
|
4.15
|
2,091
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
4,000,016
|
0.49
|
9,675
|
3,859,784
|
0.88
|
16,755
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
1,588,742
|
1,376,437
|
Other liabilities
|
110,070
|
97,385
|
Total liabilities
|
5,698,828
|
5,333,606
|
Shareholders' equity
|
538,762
|
499,720
|
Non-controlling interest
|
2
|
—
|
Total equity
|
538,764
|
499,720
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
6,237,592
|
$
|
5,833,326
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
97,426
|
$
|
90,938
|
Interest rate spread
|
3.18
|
%
|
3.07
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.34
|
%
|
3.33
|
%
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Loans by Geographic Distribution
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 7
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
HAWAII:
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural:
|
SBA Paycheck Protection Program
|
$
|
483,827
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Other
|
431,887
|
454,817
|
454,582
|
439,296
|
435,353
|
Real estate:
|
Construction
|
103,518
|
100,617
|
95,854
|
96,661
|
72,427
|
Residential mortgage
|
1,657,558
|
1,632,536
|
1,599,801
|
1,558,735
|
1,516,936
|
Home equity
|
510,962
|
504,686
|
490,734
|
475,565
|
473,151
|
Commercial mortgage
|
912,422
|
917,886
|
909,798
|
909,987
|
905,479
|
Consumer
|
350,414
|
367,960
|
373,451
|
369,511
|
353,282
|
Leases
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
31
|
52
|
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|
4,450,588
|
3,978,502
|
3,924,220
|
3,849,786
|
3,756,680
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(59,765)
|
(51,646)
|
(42,592)
|
(42,286)
|
(42,414)
|
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|
$
|
4,390,823
|
$
|
3,926,856
|
$
|
3,881,628
|
$
|
3,807,500
|
$
|
3,714,266
|
U.S. MAINLAND: [1]
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural:
|
SBA Paycheck Protection Program
|
$
|
42,581
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Other
|
115,971
|
120,507
|
115,722
|
137,316
|
155,130
|
Real estate:
|
Construction
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Residential mortgage
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Home equity
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Commercial mortgage
|
217,747
|
221,251
|
213,617
|
223,925
|
187,379
|
Consumer
|
176,551
|
191,738
|
195,981
|
156,835
|
147,924
|
Leases
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|
552,850
|
533,496
|
525,320
|
518,076
|
490,433
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(7,574)
|
(7,999)
|
(5,379)
|
(5,881)
|
(5,853)
|
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|
$
|
545,276
|
$
|
525,497
|
$
|
519,941
|
$
|
512,195
|
$
|
484,580
|
TOTAL:
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural:
|
SBA Paycheck Protection Program
|
$
|
526,408
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Other
|
547,858
|
575,324
|
570,304
|
576,612
|
590,483
|
Real estate:
|
Construction
|
103,518
|
100,617
|
95,854
|
96,661
|
72,427
|
Residential mortgage
|
1,657,558
|
1,632,536
|
1,599,801
|
1,558,735
|
1,516,936
|
Home equity
|
510,962
|
504,686
|
490,734
|
475,565
|
473,151
|
Commercial mortgage
|
1,130,169
|
1,139,137
|
1,123,415
|
1,133,912
|
1,092,858
|
Consumer
|
526,965
|
559,698
|
569,432
|
526,346
|
501,206
|
Leases
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
31
|
52
|
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
|
5,003,438
|
4,511,998
|
4,449,540
|
4,367,862
|
4,247,113
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(67,339)
|
(59,645)
|
(47,971)
|
(48,167)
|
(48,267)
|
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|
$
|
4,936,099
|
$
|
4,452,353
|
$
|
4,401,569
|
$
|
4,319,695
|
$
|
4,198,846
|
[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Deposits
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 8
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$
|
1,851,012
|
$
|
1,430,540
|
$
|
1,450,532
|
$
|
1,399,200
|
$
|
1,351,190
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
1,067,483
|
1,018,508
|
1,043,010
|
998,037
|
1,002,706
|
Savings and money market
|
1,945,744
|
1,693,280
|
1,600,028
|
1,593,738
|
1,573,805
|
Time deposits less than $100,000
|
159,739
|
162,399
|
165,755
|
165,687
|
171,106
|
Core deposits
|
5,023,978
|
4,304,727
|
4,259,325
|
4,156,662
|
4,098,807
|
Government time deposits
|
509,927
|
523,343
|
533,088
|
552,470
|
574,825
|
Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000
|
96,633
|
100,047
|
107,550
|
103,959
|
105,382
|
Other time deposits greater than $250,000
|
164,147
|
207,952
|
220,060
|
224,568
|
197,835
|
Total time deposits $100,000 and over
|
770,707
|
831,342
|
860,698
|
880,997
|
878,042
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
5,794,685
|
$
|
5,136,069
|
$
|
5,120,023
|
$
|
5,037,659
|
$
|
4,976,849
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 9
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
Nonaccrual loans (including loans held for sale): [1]
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural
|
$
|
934
|
$
|
667
|
$
|
467
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Real estate:
|
Residential mortgage
|
3,215
|
2,287
|
979
|
799
|
738
|
Home equity
|
538
|
545
|
92
|
95
|
244
|
Consumer
|
54
|
48
|
17
|
—
|
—
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
4,741
|
3,547
|
1,555
|
894
|
982
|
Other real estate owned ("OREO"):
|
Real estate:
|
Residential mortgage
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
302
|
276
|
Home equity
|
—
|
100
|
164
|
164
|
—
|
Total OREO
|
—
|
100
|
164
|
466
|
276
|
Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
|
4,741
|
3,647
|
1,719
|
1,360
|
1,258
|
Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]
|
Real estate:
|
Residential mortgage
|
726
|
1,221
|
724
|
—
|
—
|
Consumer
|
444
|
352
|
286
|
235
|
267
|
Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing
|
1,170
|
1,573
|
1,010
|
235
|
267
|
Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural
|
172
|
113
|
135
|
157
|
178
|
Real estate:
|
Residential mortgage
|
5,290
|
5,431
|
5,502
|
6,717
|
6,831
|
Commercial mortgage
|
1,888
|
1,709
|
1,839
|
1,985
|
2,097
|
Consumer
|
145
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total restructured loans still accruing interest
|
7,495
|
7,253
|
7,476
|
8,859
|
9,106
|
Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more
|
$
|
13,406
|
$
|
12,473
|
$
|
10,205
|
$
|
10,454
|
$
|
10,631
|
Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.08
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.02
|
%
|
0.02
|
%
|
Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.08
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still
|
0.12
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
0.06
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
|
Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and
|
0.27
|
%
|
0.28
|
%
|
0.23
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:
|
Balance at beginning of quarter
|
$
|
3,647
|
$
|
1,719
|
$
|
1,360
|
$
|
1,258
|
$
|
3,338
|
Additions
|
1,771
|
2,056
|
695
|
112
|
—
|
Reductions:
|
Payments
|
(367)
|
(60)
|
(34)
|
(51)
|
(2,055)
|
Return to accrual status
|
(123)
|
—
|
—
|
(2)
|
(25)
|
Sales of NPAs
|
(94)
|
—
|
(302)
|
—
|
—
|
Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments
|
(93)
|
(68)
|
—
|
43
|
—
|
Total reductions
|
(677)
|
(128)
|
(336)
|
(10)
|
(2,080)
|
Balance at end of quarter
|
$
|
4,741
|
$
|
3,647
|
$
|
1,719
|
$
|
1,360
|
$
|
1,258
|
[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement are being applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 10
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):
|
ACL at beginning of period
|
$
|
59,645
|
$
|
47,971
|
$
|
48,167
|
$
|
48,267
|
$
|
47,267
|
$
|
47,971
|
$
|
47,916
|
Adoption of ASU 2016-13
|
—
|
3,566
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3,566
|
—
|
Adjusted ACL at beginning of period
|
59,645
|
51,537
|
48,167
|
48,267
|
47,267
|
51,537
|
47,916
|
Provision for credit losses
|
10,640
|
9,329
|
2,098
|
1,532
|
1,404
|
19,969
|
2,687
|
Charge-offs:
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural
|
1,103
|
437
|
379
|
797
|
839
|
1,540
|
1,302
|
Real estate:
|
Residential mortgage
|
52
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
52
|
—
|
Home equity
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Consumer
|
2,626
|
2,217
|
2,723
|
1,832
|
1,459
|
4,843
|
3,710
|
Total charge-offs
|
3,781
|
2,654
|
3,102
|
2,634
|
2,298
|
6,435
|
5,012
|
Recoveries:
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural
|
305
|
342
|
264
|
362
|
315
|
647
|
548
|
Real estate:
|
Construction
|
—
|
131
|
6
|
6
|
592
|
131
|
598
|
Residential mortgage
|
20
|
181
|
26
|
104
|
372
|
201
|
394
|
Home equity
|
—
|
31
|
—
|
24
|
9
|
31
|
18
|
Commercial mortgage
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
—
|
25
|
3
|
25
|
Consumer
|
509
|
746
|
512
|
506
|
581
|
1,255
|
1,093
|
Total recoveries
|
835
|
1,433
|
808
|
1,002
|
1,894
|
2,268
|
2,676
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
2,946
|
1,221
|
2,294
|
1,632
|
404
|
4,167
|
2,336
|
ACL at end of period
|
$
|
67,339
|
$
|
59,645
|
$
|
47,971
|
$
|
48,167
|
$
|
48,267
|
$
|
67,339
|
$
|
48,267
|
Average loans, net of deferred
|
$
|
4,902,905
|
$
|
4,462,347
|
$
|
4,412,247
|
$
|
4,293,455
|
$
|
4,171,558
|
$
|
4,682,626
|
$
|
4,127,917
|
Annualized ratio of net charge-
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.11
|
%
|
0.21
|
%
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
|
0.18
|
%
|
0.11
|
%
|
Ratio of ACL to total loans
|
1.35
|
%
|
1.32
|
%
|
1.08
|
%
|
1.10
|
%
|
1.14
|
%
|
1.35
|
%
|
1.14
|
%
|
Ratio of ACL to total loans,
|
1.50
|
%
|
1.32
|
%
|
1.08
|
%
|
1.10
|
%
|
1.14
|
%
|
1.50
|
%
|
1.14
|
%
|
CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited)
|
TABLE 11
|
The Company believes that pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is useful as a tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our pre-tax pre-provision earnings for each of the dates indicated:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net income
|
$
|
9,917
|
$
|
8,326
|
$
|
14,197
|
$
|
14,554
|
$
|
13,534
|
$
|
18,243
|
$
|
29,571
|
Add: Income tax expense
|
2,967
|
2,821
|
5,165
|
4,895
|
4,427
|
5,788
|
9,545
|
Income before taxes
|
12,884
|
11,147
|
19,362
|
19,449
|
17,961
|
24,031
|
39,116
|
Add: Provision for credit losses
|
10,640
|
9,329
|
2,098
|
1,532
|
1,404
|
19,969
|
2,687
|
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings
|
$
|
23,524
|
$
|
20,476
|
$
|
21,460
|
$
|
20,981
|
$
|
19,365
|
$
|
44,000
|
$
|
41,803
|
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the ratios of our allowance for credit losses to total loans and total loans, excluding PPP loans, for each of the dates indicated:
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")
|
$
|
67,339
|
$
|
59,645
|
$
|
47,971
|
$
|
48,167
|
$
|
48,267
|
Total loans
|
$
|
5,003,438
|
$
|
4,511,998
|
$
|
4,449,540
|
$
|
4,367,862
|
$
|
4,247,113
|
SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP
|
526,408
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total loans, excluding PPP loans
|
$
|
4,477,030
|
$
|
4,511,998
|
4,449,540
|
4,367,862
|
$
|
4,247,113
|
Ratio of ACL to total loans
|
1.35
|
%
|
1.32
|
%
|
1.08
|
%
|
1.10
|
%
|
1.14
|
%
|
Ratio of ACL to total loans, excluding PPP
|
1.50
|
%
|
1.32
|
%
|
1.08
|
%
|
1.10
|
%
|
1.14
|
%
