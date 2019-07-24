Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Launches RISE2020 Initiative

HONOLULU, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, today reported net income in the second quarter of 2019 of $13.5 million, or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.47, compared to net income in the second quarter of 2018 of $14.2 million, or EPS of $0.48, and net income in the first quarter of 2019 of $16.0 million, or EPS of $0.55. Net income in the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $29.6 million, or EPS of $1.03, compared to net income in the six months ended June 30, 2018 of $28.5 million, or EPS of $0.95.

"The second quarter results were highlighted by solid loan and core deposit growth and excellent asset quality. In our 65th Anniversary year, we are excited to launch RISE2020, a company-wide initiative that we believe will take Central Pacific Bank to a new level of customer experience and financial performance," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"RISE2020 includes a number of initiatives and investments to build a better bank to meet the changing needs of our customers," said Catherine Ngo, President.

RISE2020 includes initiatives in the following key areas of opportunity: Digital Banking, Revenue Enhancements, Branch Transformation and Operational Excellence. RISE2020 will provide Central Pacific Bank with best-in class products and services in several strategic areas. The Company anticipates investing roughly $40 million in RISE2020 and expects the initiative to lead to enhanced profitability that will result in a 15% return on average shareholders' equity and a 57% efficiency ratio by the end of 2022. The second quarter of 2019 included roughly $1.0 million of RISE2020-related expense. The Company will share more on RISE2020 on today's conference call and in future quarters.

On July 23, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.

In June 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $30 million of its common stock from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to a newly authorized share repurchase program (the "Repurchase Plan"). The Repurchase Plan replaces and supersedes in its entirety the share repurchase program previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors, which had $6.8 million in remaining repurchase authority. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 213,700 shares of common stock, at a total of $6.2 million, or an average cost per share of $29.22. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 490,700 shares of common stock, or approximately 1.7% of its common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2018. Total cost of the shares repurchased during the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $14.0 million, or an average cost per share of $28.43. The Company's remaining repurchase authority under the Repurchase Plan at June 30, 2019 is $29.9 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company returned $26.6 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $45.4 million, compared to $42.7 million in the year-ago quarter and $45.1 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 3.33%, compared to 3.20% in the year-ago quarter and 3.34% in the previous quarter. The increases in net interest income from the year-ago and sequential quarters were primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with higher yields earned on the loan portfolio in the second quarter of 2019. In addition, the Company recorded non-recurring interest recoveries of $0.5 million and $0.3 million in the second and first quarters of 2019, respectively. These increases were partially offset by lower interest and dividends on investment securities due to the planned runoff of our investment securities portfolio, combined with higher deposit and borrowing costs from the year-ago and sequential quarters.

Other operating income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $10.1 million, compared to $9.6 million in the year-ago quarter and $11.7 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.4 million and higher commissions and fees on investment services of $0.3 million (included in other service charges and fees), partially offset by higher amortization of mortgage servicing rights of $0.2 million (included in mortgage banking income). The increase in income from bank-owned life insurance from the year-ago quarter was primarily attributable to death benefit income of $0.1 million recorded in the current quarter, combined with fluctuations in the equity markets. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to the conversion of MasterCard Class B common stock received during their initial public offering to Class A common stock and immediate sale of the converted shares resulting in a gain of $2.6 million (included in other) in the previous quarter, partially offset by higher commissions and fees on investment services of $0.5 million (included in other service charges and fees) in the current quarter.

Other operating expense for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $36.1 million, which increased from $33.6 million in the year-ago quarter and increased from $34.3 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $1.8 million, higher entertainment and promotions expense of $0.7 million (included in other) and higher computer software expense of $0.3 million. These negative variances were partially offset by lower amortization of core deposit premium of $0.7 million, as the intangible asset was fully amortized as of September 30, 2018. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $0.7 million, combined with higher entertainment and promotions expense of $0.8 million (included in other). The higher salaries and employee benefits compared to the year-ago and previous quarters was partially attributable to the addition of positions in strategic areas and higher commissions, combined with annual merit increases effective in the second quarter of 2019. The higher entertainment and promotions expense compared to the year-ago and previous quarters was primarily attributable to expenses related to a recent core deposit gathering campaign.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2019 was 65.09%, compared to 64.26% in the year-ago quarter and 60.49% in the previous quarter. The efficiency ratio in the previous quarter was positively impacted by the aforementioned MasterCard stock gain.

In the second quarter of 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $4.4 million, compared to $3.9 million in the year-ago quarter and $5.1 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 24.6%, compared to 21.7% in the year-ago quarter and 24.2% in the previous quarter. Income tax expense in the year-ago quarter included a one-time estimated income tax benefit of $0.6 million related to a tax accounting method change strategy that allows the deduction for certain expenses to be accelerated for income tax purposes.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at June 30, 2019 of $5.92 billion increased by $238.5 million, or 4.2% from June 30, 2018, and increased by $78.7 million, or 1.3% from March 31, 2019.

Total loans at June 30, 2019 of $4.25 billion increased by $365.5 million, or 9.4%, and $145.5 million, or 3.5% from June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively. The year-over-year and sequential quarter increases in total loans were driven by broad-based growth in all loan categories.

Total deposits at June 30, 2019 of $4.98 billion remained relatively unchanged from June 30, 2018, and increased by $28.7 million, or 0.6% from March 31, 2019. The sequential quarter increase in total deposits was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits of $37.4 million, savings and money market deposits of $11.0 million and other time deposits greater than $250,000 of $17.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in government time deposits of $25.7 million. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $4.10 billion at June 30, 2019. This represents an increase of $102.8 million, or 2.6% from June 30, 2018, and $38.5 million, or 0.9% from March 31, 2019. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 85.3% at June 30, 2019, compared to 78.0% at June 30, 2018 and 82.9% at March 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2019 declined to $1.3 million, or 0.02% of total assets, compared to $3.5 million, or 0.06% of total assets at June 30, 2018, and $3.3 million, or 0.06% of total assets at March 31, 2019.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $0.3 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $0.6 million and $0.2 million at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2019 totaled $0.4 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.6 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $1.9 million in the previous quarter.

In the second quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $1.4 million, compared to a provision of $0.5 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $1.3 million in the previous quarter. The increases in the provision from the year-ago and sequential quarters were primarily due to growth in our loan portfolio. The allowance for loan and lease losses, as a percentage of total loans and leases at June 30, 2019 was 1.14%, compared to 1.24% at June 30, 2018 and 1.15% at March 31, 2019.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $515.7 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $480.7 million and $502.6 million at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At June 30, 2019, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 9.5%, 12.7%, 13.9%, and 11.6%, respectively, compared to 9.5%, 13.0%, 14.1%, and 11.8%, respectively, at March 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Conference Call

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

June 30, except for per share amounts)

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

2019

2018 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT



























Net interest income

$ 45,378



$ 45,113



$ 44,679



$ 43,325



$ 42,672



$ 90,491



$ 84,994

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

1,404



1,283



(1,386)



(59)



532



2,687



321

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

43,974



43,830



46,065



43,384



42,140



87,804



84,673

Total other operating income

10,094



11,673



9,400



10,820



9,630



21,767



18,584

Total other operating expense

36,107



34,348



33,642



34,025



33,611



70,455



67,015

Income before taxes

17,961



21,155



21,823



20,179



18,159



39,116



36,242

Income tax expense

4,427



5,118



6,031



4,986



3,935



9,545



7,741

Net income

13,534



16,037



15,792



15,193



14,224



29,571



28,501

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.47



$ 0.56



$ 0.54



$ 0.52



$ 0.48



$ 1.03



$ 0.96

Diluted earnings per common share

0.47



0.55



0.54



0.52



0.48



1.03



0.95

Dividends declared per common share

0.23



0.21



0.21



0.21



0.21



0.44



0.40































PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets (ROA) [1]

0.92 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.06 %

1.00 %

1.01 %

1.01 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1]

10.73



12.97



12.90



12.54



11.83



11.84



11.72

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (ROTE) [1]

10.73



12.97



12.90



12.55



11.85



11.84



11.75

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

8.62



8.51



8.53



8.49



8.49



8.57



8.61

Efficiency ratio [2]

65.09



60.49



62.21



62.84



64.26



62.76



64.70

Net interest margin (NIM) [1]

3.33



3.34



3.28



3.20



3.20



3.33



3.20

Dividend payout ratio [3]

48.94



38.18



38.89



40.38



43.75



42.72



42.11































SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



























Average loans and leases, including loans held for sale

$ 4,171,558



$ 4,083,791



$ 4,022,376



$ 3,941,511



$ 3,836,739



$ 4,127,917



$ 3,813,169

Average interest-earning assets

5,485,977



5,464,377



5,451,052



5,418,924



5,376,115



5,475,237



5,355,311

Average assets

5,856,465



5,809,931



5,739,228



5,709,825



5,663,697



5,833,326



5,651,021

Average deposits

4,977,781



4,978,470



4,938,560



5,063,061



5,041,164



4,978,124



5,020,750

Average interest-bearing liabilities

3,897,619



3,821,528



3,769,920



3,802,028



3,776,053



3,859,784



3,761,115

Average shareholders' equity

504,749



494,635



489,510



484,737



480,985



499,720



486,554

Average tangible shareholders' equity

504,749



494,635



489,510



484,391



479,959



499,720



485,177



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018 REGULATORY CAPITAL



















Central Pacific Financial Corp.



















Leverage capital

$ 556,403



$ 554,148



$ 570,260



$ 590,627



$ 586,799

Tier 1 risk-based capital

556,403



554,148



570,260



590,627



586,799

Total risk-based capital

606,567



602,824



619,419



639,157



636,755

Common equity tier 1 capital

506,403



504,148



500,260



500,627



496,799

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital

544,480



539,390



533,166



571,949



569,128

Tier 1 risk-based capital

544,480



539,390



533,166



571,949



569,128

Total risk-based capital

594,644



588,066



582,325



620,479



619,084

Common equity tier 1 capital

544,480



539,390



533,166



571,949



569,128























REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS



















Central Pacific Financial Corp.



















Leverage capital ratio

9.5 %

9.5 %

9.9 %

10.3 %

10.3 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.7



13.0



13.5



14.2



14.4

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.9



14.1



14.7



15.4



15.7

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.6



11.8



11.9



12.0



12.2

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital ratio

9.3



9.3



9.3



10.0



10.0

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.5



12.7



12.7



13.8



14.0

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.6



13.8



13.8



15.0



15.3

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.5



12.7



12.7



13.8



14.0



























June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018 BALANCE SHEET



















Loans and leases

$ 4,247,113



$ 4,101,571



$ 4,078,366



$ 3,978,027



$ 3,881,581

Total assets

5,920,006



5,841,352



5,807,026



5,728,640



5,681,519

Total deposits

4,976,849



4,948,128



4,946,490



5,003,680



4,979,099

Long-term debt

101,547



101,547



122,166



92,785



92,785

Total shareholders' equity

515,695



502,638



491,725



478,151



480,668

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

8.71 %

8.60 %

8.47 %

8.35 %

8.46 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets [4]

8.71 %

8.60 %

8.47 %

8.35 %

8.45 %





















ASSET QUALITY



















Allowance for loan and lease losses

$ 48,267



$ 47,267



$ 47,916



$ 46,826



$ 48,181

Non-performing assets

1,258



3,338



2,737



3,026



3,509

Allowance to loans and leases outstanding

1.14 %

1.15 %

1.17 %

1.18 %

1.24 % Allowance to non-performing assets

3,836.80 %

1,416.03 %

1,750.68 %

1,547.46 %

1,373.07 %





















PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING



















Book value per common share

$ 18.05



$ 17.50



$ 16.97



$ 16.34



$ 16.30

Tangible book value per common share

18.05



17.50



16.97



16.34



16.28















































[1] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual). [2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income). [3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share. [4] The tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP measure which should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Comparison of our ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate the ratio differently. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Table 2.



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) TABLE 2

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our tangible common equity ratio for each of the dates indicated:





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018 Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



















Total shareholders' equity

$ 515,695



$ 502,638



$ 491,725



$ 478,151



$ 480,668

Less: Other intangible assets

—



—



—



—



(669)

Tangible common equity

$ 515,695



$ 502,638



$ 491,725



$ 478,151



$ 479,999























Total assets

$ 5,920,006



$ 5,841,352



$ 5,807,026



$ 5,728,640



$ 5,681,519

Less: Other intangible assets

—



—



—



—



(669)

Tangible assets

$ 5,920,006



$ 5,841,352



$ 5,807,026



$ 5,728,640



$ 5,680,850























Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.71 %

8.60 %

8.47 %

8.35 %

8.45 %