Central Pacific Financial Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

HONOLULU, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, today reported net income in the third quarter of 2019 of $14.6 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.51, compared to net income in the third quarter of 2018 of $15.2 million, or EPS of $0.52, and net income in the second quarter of 2019 of $13.5 million, or EPS of $0.47. Net income in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $44.1 million, or EPS of $1.53, compared to net income in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 of $43.7 million, or EPS of $1.47.

"We are pleased with our third quarter financial results and look towards building upon the momentum and excitement from both our employees and the community as we continue to execute on our RISE2020 initiative," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our strong quarterly loan growth, solid asset quality and progress on early RISE2020 milestones are reflective of the great work of our employees," said Catherine Ngo, President.

On October 22, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on its outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 140,600 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $4.0 million, or an average cost per share of $28.56. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 631,300 shares of common stock, or approximately 2.2% of its common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2018. Total cost of the shares repurchased during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $18.0 million, or an average cost per share of $28.46. The Company's remaining repurchase authority under its share repurchase program at September 30, 2019 is $25.9 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company returned $37.2 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was $45.6 million, compared to $43.3 million in the year-ago quarter and $45.4 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 3.30%, compared to 3.20% in the year-ago quarter and 3.33% in the previous quarter. The increases in net interest income and net interest margin from the year-ago quarter were primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with higher yields earned on the loan portfolio compared to the year-ago quarter. These increases were partially offset by lower interest and dividends on investment securities due to the planned runoff of our investment securities portfolio, combined with higher deposit and borrowing costs from the year-ago quarter. The sequential quarter increase in net interest income was primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with lower deposit costs, partially offset by lower interest and dividends on investment securities. Net interest income in the previous quarter included higher non-recurring interest recoveries of $0.5 million which positively impacted the net interest margin in the previous quarter.

Other operating income for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $10.3 million, compared to $10.8 million in the year-ago quarter and $10.1 million in the previous quarter. The decrease from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to lower income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.4 million, lower income recovered on nonaccrual loans previously charged-off of $0.3 million and lower mortgage banking income of $0.2 million, partially offset by higher merchant and bank card fees of $0.3 million (included in other service charges and fees). The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher merchant and bank card fees of $0.2 million (included in other service charges and fees) and higher mortgage banking income of $0.2 million, partially offset by lower income from bank-owned life insurance of $0.3 million.

Other operating expense for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $34.9 million, which increased from $34.0 million in the year-ago quarter and decreased from $36.1 million in the previous quarter. The increase from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits of $1.6 million and higher legal and professional services of $0.4 million. The higher salaries and employee benefits compared to the year-ago quarter was partially attributable to the addition of positions in strategic areas and higher commissions, combined with annual merit increases effective in the second quarter of 2019. These negative variances were partially offset by lower amortization of core deposit premium of $0.7 million, as the intangible asset was fully amortized as of September 30, 2018, a credit to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments during the current quarter of $0.5 million (included in other) and lower FDIC insurance expense of $0.4 million (included in other). FDIC insurance expense includes a $0.4 million assessment credit received in the current quarter. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a credit to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments during the current quarter of $0.5 million (included in other), compared to an increase to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments during the previous quarter of $0.5 million. The decrease from the previous quarter was also attributable to lower entertainment and promotions expense of $0.7 million (included in other) and lower FDIC insurance expense of $0.4 million (included in other). Entertainment and promotions expense in the previous quarter included expenses related to a core deposit gathering campaign. Other operating expense in the third quarter of 2019 included approximately $1.2 million in RISE2020-related expenses.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 62.48%, compared to 62.84% in the year-ago quarter and 65.09% in the previous quarter. The efficiency ratio in the previous quarter was negatively impacted by the variances in operating expenses noted above.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded income tax expense of $4.9 million, compared to $5.0 million in the year-ago quarter and $4.4 million in the previous quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 25.2%, compared to 24.7% in the year-ago quarter and 24.6% in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at September 30, 2019 of $5.98 billion increased by $248.1 million, or 4.3% from September 30, 2018, and increased by $56.7 million, or 1.0% from June 30, 2019.

Total loans at September 30, 2019 of $4.37 billion increased by $389.8 million, or 9.8%, and $120.7 million, or 2.8% from September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively. The year-over-year and sequential quarter increases in total loans were driven by broad-based growth in all loan categories.

Total deposits at September 30, 2019 of $5.04 billion increased by $34.0 million, or 0.7% from September 30, 2018, and increased by $60.8 million, or 1.2% from June 30, 2019. The sequential quarter increase in total deposits was primarily attributable to increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $48.0 million, savings and money market deposits of $19.9 million and other time deposits greater than $250,000 of $26.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in government time deposits of $22.4 million. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits less than $100,000, totaled $4.16 billion at September 30, 2019. This represents an increase of $139.6 million, or 3.5% from September 30, 2018, and $57.9 million, or 1.4% from June 30, 2019. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 86.7% at September 30, 2019, compared to 79.5% at September 30, 2018 and 85.3% at June 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2019 totaled $1.4 million, or 0.02% of total assets, compared to $3.0 million, or 0.05% of total assets at September 30, 2018, and $1.3 million, or 0.02% of total assets at June 30, 2019.

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest totaled $0.2 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $0.3 million and $0.3 million at September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2019 totaled $1.6 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.3 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $0.4 million in the previous quarter.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $1.5 million, compared to a credit of $0.1 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision of $1.4 million in the previous quarter. The increases in the provision from the year-ago and sequential quarters were primarily due to growth in our loan portfolio. The allowance for loan and lease losses, as a percentage of total loans and leases at September 30, 2019 was 1.10%, compared to 1.18% at September 30, 2018 and 1.14% at June 30, 2019.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $525.2 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $478.2 million and $515.7 million at September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At September 30, 2019, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 9.5%, 12.6%, 13.7%, and 11.5%, respectively, compared to 9.5%, 12.7%, 13.9%, and 11.6%, respectively, at June 30, 2019.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30, except for per share amounts)

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2019

2018 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT



























Net interest income

$ 45,649



$ 45,378



$ 45,113



$ 44,679



$ 43,325



$ 136,140



$ 128,319

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

1,532



1,404



1,283



(1,386)



(59)



4,219



262

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

44,117



43,974



43,830



46,065



43,384



131,921



128,057

Total other operating income

10,266



10,094



11,673



9,400



10,820



32,033



29,404

Total other operating expense

34,934



36,107



34,348



33,642



34,025



105,389



101,040

Income before taxes

19,449



17,961



21,155



21,823



20,179



58,565



56,421

Income tax expense

4,895



4,427



5,118



6,031



4,986



14,440



12,727

Net income

14,554



13,534



16,037



15,792



15,193



44,125



43,694

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.51



$ 0.47



$ 0.56



$ 0.54



$ 0.52



$ 1.54



$ 1.48

Diluted earnings per common share

0.51



0.47



0.55



0.54



0.52



1.53



1.47

Dividends declared per common share

0.23



0.23



0.21



0.21



0.21



0.67



0.61































PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets (ROA) [1]

0.99 %

0.92 %

1.10 %

1.10 %

1.06 %

1.00 %

1.03 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [1]

11.11



10.73



12.97



12.90



12.54



11.58



11.99

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

8.87



8.62



8.51



8.53



8.49



8.67



8.57

Efficiency ratio [2]

62.48



65.09



60.49



62.21



62.84



62.67



64.06

Net interest margin (NIM) [1]

3.30



3.33



3.34



3.28



3.20



3.32



3.20

Dividend payout ratio [3]

45.10



48.94



38.18



38.89



40.38



43.79



41.50































SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



























Average loans and leases, including loans held for sale

$ 4,293,455



$ 4,171,558



$ 4,083,791



$ 4,022,376



$ 3,941,511



$ 4,183,703



$ 3,856,420

Average interest-earning assets

5,527,532



5,485,977



5,464,377



5,451,052



5,418,924



5,492,860



5,376,748

Average assets

5,907,207



5,856,465



5,809,931



5,739,228



5,709,825



5,858,224



5,670,838

Average deposits

4,987,414



4,977,781



4,978,470



4,938,560



5,063,061



4,981,254



5,035,009

Average interest-bearing liabilities

3,920,304



3,897,619



3,821,528



3,769,920



3,802,028



3,880,179



3,774,903

Average shareholders' equity

524,083



504,749



494,635



489,510



484,737



507,930



485,942



CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018 REGULATORY CAPITAL



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital

$ 561,478



$ 556,403



$ 554,148



$ 570,260



$ 590,627

Tier 1 risk-based capital

561,478



556,403



554,148



570,260



590,627

Total risk-based capital

611,076



606,567



602,824



619,419



639,157

Common equity tier 1 capital

511,478



506,403



504,148



500,260



500,627

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital

550,913



544,480



539,390



533,166



571,949

Tier 1 risk-based capital

550,913



544,480



539,390



533,166



571,949

Total risk-based capital

600,511



594,644



588,066



582,325



620,479

Common equity tier 1 capital

550,913



544,480



539,390



533,166



571,949























REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS



















Central Pacific Financial Corp



















Leverage capital ratio

9.5 %

9.5 %

9.5 %

9.9 %

10.3 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.6



12.7



13.0



13.5



14.2

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.7



13.9



14.1



14.7



15.4

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.5



11.6



11.8



11.9



12.0

Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital ratio

9.4



9.3



9.3



9.3



10.0

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.4



12.5



12.7



12.7



13.8

Total risk-based capital ratio

13.5



13.6



13.8



13.8



15.0

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.4



12.5



12.7



12.7



13.8





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018 BALANCE SHEET



















Loans and leases

$ 4,367,862



$ 4,247,113



$ 4,101,571



$ 4,078,366



$ 3,978,027

Total assets

5,976,716



5,920,006



5,841,352



5,807,026



5,728,640

Total deposits

5,037,659



4,976,849



4,948,128



4,946,490



5,003,680

Long-term debt

101,547



101,547



101,547



122,166



92,785

Total shareholders' equity

525,227



515,695



502,638



491,725



478,151

Total shareholders' equity to total assets

8.79 %

8.71 %

8.60 %

8.47 %

8.35 %





















ASSET QUALITY



















Allowance for loan and lease losses

$ 48,167



$ 48,267



$ 47,267



$ 47,916



$ 46,826

Non-performing assets

1,360



1,258



3,338



2,737



3,026

Allowance to loans and leases outstanding

1.10 %

1.14 %

1.15 %

1.17 %

1.18 % Allowance to non-performing assets

3,541.69 %

3,836.80 %

1,416.03 %

1,750.68 %

1,547.46 %





















PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING



















Book value per common share

$ 18.47



$ 18.05



$ 17.50



$ 16.97



$ 16.34













































[1] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual) [2] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income) [3] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) TABLE 2



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018 ASSETS



















Cash and due from f inancial institutions

$ 87,395



$ 83,534



$ 90,869



$ 80,569



$ 82,668

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

7,803



15,173



7,310



21,617



7,051

Investment securities:



















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,186,875



1,254,743



1,319,450



1,205,478



1,233,002

Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost; fair value of: none at September 30, 2019, none at June 30, 2019, none at March 31, 2019, $144,272 at December 31, 2018, and $146,466 at September 30, 2018

—



—



—



148,508



152,852

Equity securities, at fair value

1,058



1,034



910



826



885

Total investment securities

1,187,933



1,255,777



1,320,360



1,354,812



1,386,739

Loans held for sale

7,016



6,848



3,539



6,647



4,460

Loans and leases

4,367,862



4,247,113



4,101,571



4,078,366



3,978,027

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

48,167



48,267



47,267



47,916



46,826

Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses

4,319,695



4,198,846



4,054,304



4,030,450



3,931,201

Premises and equipment, net

44,095



43,600



44,527



45,285



46,184

Accrued interest receivable

16,220



17,260



17,082



17,000



16,755

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

17,001



17,247



16,054



14,008



15,283

Other real estate owned

466



276



276



414



414

Mortgage servicing rights

15,058



15,266



15,347



15,596



15,634

Bank-owned life insurance

158,939



158,294



158,392



157,440



157,085

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

17,183



17,824



16,145



16,645



10,965

Right of use lease asset [1]

52,588



53,678



54,781



—



—

Other assets

45,324



36,383



42,366



46,543



54,201

Total assets

$ 5,976,716



$ 5,920,006



$ 5,841,352



$ 5,807,026



$ 5,728,640

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 1,399,200



$ 1,351,190



$ 1,357,890



$ 1,436,967



$ 1,403,534

Interest-bearing demand

998,037



1,002,706



965,316



954,011



935,130

Savings and money market

1,593,738



1,573,805



1,562,798



1,448,257



1,503,465

Time

1,046,684



1,049,148



1,062,124



1,107,255



1,161,551

Total deposits

5,037,659



4,976,849



4,948,128



4,946,490



5,003,680

FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings

205,000



221,000



179,000



197,000



105,000

Long-term debt

101,547



101,547



101,547



122,166



92,785

Lease liability [1]

52,807



53,829



54,861



—



—

Other liabilities

54,476



51,086



55,178



49,645



49,024

Total liabilities

5,451,489



5,404,311



5,338,714



5,315,301



5,250,489

Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2018

—



—



—



—



—

Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 28,441,341 at September 30, 2019, 28,567,777 at June 30, 2019, 28,723,041 at March 31, 2019, 28,967,715 at December 31, 2018, and 29,270,398 at September 30, 2018

452,278



456,293



462,952



470,660



478,721

Additional paid-in capital

90,604



89,724



89,374



88,876



87,939

Accumulated deficit

(26,782)



(34,780)



(41,733)



(51,718)



(61,406)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

9,127



4,458



(7,955)



(16,093)



(27,103)

Total shareholders' equity

525,227



515,695



502,638



491,725



478,151

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,976,716



$ 5,920,006



$ 5,841,352



$ 5,807,026



$ 5,728,640























[1] The Company adopted ASU 2016-02 effective January 1, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach and recorded a right of use lease asset and lease liability on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2019 for its operating leases where it is a lessee. The Company also elected to apply the practical expedient available under ASU 2018-11, which allows entities to apply the new leases standard at the adoption date and elect to not recast comparative periods