Central Piedmont Community College Selects Aviso Retention as Higher Education Equity Solution

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviso Retention , a higher education equity solution, today announces a partnership with Central Piedmont Community College , as the Charlotte, N.C., institution adapts to rapid changes brought on by COVID-19. Aviso Retention focuses on achieving student success for underserved students and institutions by combining proven coaching methodologies with supportive software tools and predictive analytics.

Serving around 43,000 students annually across six campuses and two locations, Central Piedmont is the second-largest community college in the North Carolina Community College system. Through the partnership, Aviso Retention will work closely with Central Piedmont to improve student success metrics such as retention, persistence and completion by providing comprehensive student engagement and advising support through technology-enabled success coaching.

As a result of COVID-19, Central Piedmont was forced to adapt quickly to a "virtual-preferred" format to ensure the safety and well-being of its students and staff. More than 1,500 class sections were moved online, and 1,270 laptops and 1,120 Wi-Fi hotspots were provided to students in need. The institution also created the Central Piedmont Cares initiative, which provides additional resources such as financial aid, food assistance, legal services, technology support, and medical and mental/emotional wellness care.

Aviso Retention's technology solution will help the college ensure the well-being of its students amid the changes brought on by the coronavirus crisis. As in-person classes resume, Central Piedmont will use the Aviso Retention solution to focus on holistic student support services and provide more personalized guidance for students. Aviso Retention will also enable staff to accurately identify academically at-risk students through custom, predictive modeling. This will allow Central Piedmont teams to proactively engage with the right students, at the right time.

"Serving the underserved means adapting and pivoting our services to promote equity and success during times of need," said Alexander Leader, founder and CEO of Aviso Retention. "Through our partnership with Central Piedmont, we are focused on ensuring students have the tools and support they need for success through the pandemic and beyond."

Through the Aviso Retention platform, Central Piedmont has access to a variety of product features and resources to help better serve students. Features include predictive analytics, flagging potential at-risk students and providing student risk assessments to help success coaches and advisers. The Aviso platform also provides case management, meeting scheduling and reporting capabilities, configured to meet the individual institution's and college system's requirements. As the pandemic continues, colleges across the country are finding new ways to leverage Aviso Retention to assist with COVID-19 contact tracing.

"With the implementation of Aviso Retention, Central Piedmont will have the technology-enabled tools required to make a beneficial and crucial difference in the lives of our students" said Dr. Chris Cathcart, vice president of student affairs. "Student success is not an independent task but instead a communal effort to identify and implement a strategy that best promotes success among our students. Aviso Retention is a helping hand for institutions ready to make that change."

Aviso Retention's new partnership with Central Piedmont comes on the heels of Aviso's recent webinar, " An Equity Solution: Proactive and Personalized Student Support ," in which Aviso donated tuition funding for underserved students at 18 institutions that attended the webinar. Additionally, Aviso Retention — alongside DVP-PRAXIS LTD , JFF , and the Carolina Works consortium led by Central Carolina — recently published the First In The World research study , highlighting the positive effects of success coaching in higher education.

Aviso Retention, which celebrated a year of customer growth in 2020, continues to focus on helping underserved students and institutions further close the equity gap.

About Aviso Retention

Founded in 2012, Aviso Retention is an AI student success software and equity solution that helps underserved colleges and universities keep at-risk students engaged, increase retention, and optimize the chances of degree and certificate completion. Aviso does this in a holistic way by combining proven coaching methodologies with supportive software tools and predictive analytics.

About Central Piedmont Community College

Central Piedmont Community College is highly accessible and convenient to people of all ages who seek a real-world, affordable, hands-on education that will transform their lives and strengthen the economic, social, and cultural environment of Mecklenburg County. Central Piedmont is also a smart investment. At a fraction of the cost, students learn by doing, receiving a combination of technical and soft skills training from quality faculty who prepare them to enter the workforce and make a difference in their family, business, community, and world. Founded in 1963, Central Piedmont Community College has eight locations throughout Mecklenburg County, offering nearly 300 degree, diploma, and certification programs; customized corporate training; market-focused continuing education; and special interest classes. For more information visit cpcc.edu or connect with the college on social media at cpcc.edu/social.

