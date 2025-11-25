Central Point School District 6 Notifies Community of Data Security Incident

CENTRAL POINT, Ore., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Point School District 6 is notifying the community of a data security incident in May of 2025 that may have affected personal information in its possession. The District is providing this notification so that potentially affected individuals can learn more about what happened and take steps to protect their information, including information about how to enroll in complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

What Happened

On May 14, 2025, the District identified unauthorized activity within certain portions of its network. Upon discovery, the District immediately began investigating and took steps to secure its systems and data and engaged independent cybersecurity experts to assist with containment, investigation, and remediation. The District also notified law enforcement and state regulatory authorities and cooperated with their investigations. The unauthorized activity did not involve its student information system, financial systems or affect student and family access to District resources, and there was no disruption to classroom instruction.

As a result of its investigation, the District confirmed that certain data containing personal information may have been affected. Although there is no evidence of any misuse of the data, out of an abundance of caution, the District is notifying the community and offering information about how individuals may protect their information, including information about how to enroll in complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through IDX.

What Information Was Involved

The investigation determined that certain files stored within the District's network may have contained personal information belonging to students, former students, and former employees. The types of information potentially involved could include names, dates of birth, student identification numbers, and in some cases other educational or employment-related information.

Not all individuals associated with the District were affected; however, the size and complexity of the data set prevented the District from definitively identifying the complete set of individuals whose information may have been impacted.

What We Are Doing

The District has taken steps to improve system security and reduce the likelihood of a similar incident in the future, including enhanced monitoring tools, additional technical safeguards, and strengthened internal procedures.

Out of an abundance of caution, the District is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through IDX to anyone who believes they may have been affected by this event. More information about the incident and how to enroll in these services is available at the following link:

➡ District Webpage: https://www.district6.org/cyber-incident

What You Can Do

In addition to enrolling in the services offered by IDX, the District encourages individuals to remain vigilant by reviewing account statements, monitoring credit reports, and promptly reporting any suspicious activity to the appropriate institution.

For More Information

Individuals seeking additional information may contact the District at:

541.494.6200

300 Ash Street

Central Point, OR 97502

The District regrets any concern this incident may cause and remains committed to safeguarding the personal information entrusted to us.

SOURCE Central Point School District 6