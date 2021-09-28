Central Rivers Power Selects Freedom Energy Logistics to Administer Net Metering for Hydro Assets in New Hampshire

AUBURN, N.H. and MANCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Rivers Power and Freedom Energy Logistics ("Freedom Energy") are pleased to announce that Freedom Energy has been selected by Central Rivers Power as the group net metering administrator for four of its hydro assets interconnected in New Hampshire. The portfolio, which produces approximately 40,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity per year, includes Gorham Hydro, Canaan Hydro, Jackman Hydro, and Hooksett Hydro each located in towns of Gorham, Stewartstown, Hillsborough, and Hooksett respectively.

Freedom Energy, a leading energy advisory headquartered in Auburn, New Hampshire, will be responsible for administration and subscription of the Central Rivers Power net metering group. Freedom's team of energy advisors work with municipalities, businesses, and organizations providing comprehensive energy management and renewable energy solutions in support of their energy and sustainability goals.

"Central Rivers Power selected Freedom Energy as our administrator because of their proven experience with group net metering as well as their deep and longstanding ties with the New Hampshire municipal community," stated Todd Wynn, Chief Executive Officer of Central Rivers Power. "This is a significant program for New Hampshire. It simultaneously supports the state's renewable generators while bringing real dollars to local communities and public schools." Under HB315, recently signed by Governor Sununu, the New Hampshire legislature expanded group net metering to include qualifying renewable generators that can produce between one and five megawatts per hour, so long as they sell to municipal entities such as towns, cities, school districts, charter schools and counties.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for Freedom Energy and for New Hampshire municipal clients," said Bart Fromuth, Chief Operating Officer of Freedom Energy. "We are sincerely grateful to Todd and the team at Central Rivers Power for selecting Freedom to administer their net metering program, and we are delighted to be able to extend the program benefits and incentives related to the Central Rivers fleet to local municipalities."

About Central Rivers Power

Central Rivers Power owns and operates 45 hydroelectric power plants with a combined installed capacity of 340 megawatts across the United States including eight hydroelectric plants located in New Hampshire, which provide reliable, carbon-free energy to the local power grid supporting the communities in which they operate. In total, Central Rivers Power produces about 1.25 million megawatt-hours of clean energy annually, offsetting greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to the emissions of 192,000 passenger vehicles. Central Rivers Power is an affiliate of Hull Street Energy. For more information visit www.centralriverspower.com.

About Freedom Energy Logistics

Founded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom's team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. Freedom Energy has been twice named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America; recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Family Businesses in NH by Business New Hampshire Magazine. Stay Work Play's Coolest Company for Young Professionals; and received multiple Business Excellence Awards from New Hampshire Business Review. For more information, visit www.felpower.com.

