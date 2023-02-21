Central Standard Talent Opens U.S. Headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Standard Talent (CST), a leading provider of talent acquisition and human resources services, focused on building high-performance software engineer and accounting teams, announced today the opening of its U.S. headquarters in the Ledger Building in downtown Bentonville. This new location will complement the existing headquarters in Guadalajara, Mexico, and allow the company to better serve its clients in the U.S.

"As a veteran-run business, we are proud to establish a presence in a region that values innovation and service. Our goal is to help companies win the war for talent and become valuable members of the thriving business community here in Bentonville," says Tyler Dunbar, president of Central Standard Talent.

The opening of Central Standard Talent's U.S. headquarters in Bentonville has been met with support from state and local leaders.

"The opening of Central Standard Talent's U.S. headquarters in Bentonville highlights the growing opportunities and supportive environment Arkansas provides tech-based ventures," said Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Department of Economic Development. "We are proud to welcome this veteran-run business to our state and look forward to the contributions they will bring to the thriving business community here. This development further cements Arkansas as an emerging leader in the technology sector and a destination for companies seeking top talent and innovative solutions."

"Northwest Arkansas is home to a diverse and growing business community," said Nelson Peacock, president of the Northwest Arkansas Council. "We are excited to welcome Central Standard Talent to Northwest Arkansas and look forward to collaborating with them to continue supporting the businesses in our region who have felt the pain of having more work than qualified staff. Their emphasis on building strong teams is another key component in ensuring our region thrives."

Josh Smith, CEO of Central Standard Talent and Metova, added, "Central Standard Talent specializes in talent development and staff augmentation, helping companies build high-performing teams through customized hiring programs and support services. With Central Standard Talent as a partner, our clients attract, retain, and develop top talent that aligns with their culture and values, freeing up the burden of traditional HR functions or subcontracting agencies. Together with the strengths of Metova, we offer a synergistic, comprehensive solution that keeps companies ahead of the innovation curve by attracting and retaining top talent and achieving their goals more effectively and efficiently."

About Central Standard Talent

Central Standard Talent is a leading provider of talent acquisition and human resources services, with headquarters in Guadalajara, Mexico and Bentonville, Arkansas. The company offers various services, including talent acquisition, human resources consulting, and employee development to clients across various industries.

About The Ledger Building

The Ledger Building is a unique, bike-friendly building located in downtown Bentonville. The facility offers stunning city views with six stories of exterior switchbacks. During business hours, the ramps are open to the public, and workplace members have exclusive access to bike-friendly amenities.

