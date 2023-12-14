Central States Manufacturing Honors Veterans with Wreaths Across America

News provided by

Central States Manufacturing

14 Dec, 2023, 12:57 ET

TONTITOWN, Ark., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Central States Manufacturing, Inc., a leader in metal building components, roofing, and buildings, today announced its partnership with Wreaths Across America to honor and remember veterans by delivering wreaths to cemeteries across the nation. For the 3rd year in a row, Central States has worked alongside Wreaths Across America to deliver wreaths, joining forces with the communities in which it works, lives, and serves to express gratitude to those who have served in the armed forces.

"Our collaboration with Wreaths Across America reflects our deep commitment to supporting and honoring our veterans," said Tim Ruger, president of Central States Manufacturing. "We believe it is crucial to take time to remember and appreciate the brave men and women who have selflessly served our country. It is an honor for us to partner with Wreaths Across America and participate in this touching tribute."

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at cemeteries nationwide, including Arlington National Cemetery. The mission of the organization is to "Remember, Honor, Teach," by coordinating wreath-laying events, educating the public about the importance of remembering our veterans, and fostering a sense of patriotism. This annual tradition, taking place on December 16th, seeks to recognize the sacrifices made by veterans and their families during the holiday season. This collaborative effort aims to spread awareness about the importance of remembering and honoring veterans during the holiday season and throughout the year.

Five veteran drivers from Central States Manufacturing are part of the fleet delivering to national cemeteries across the nation. Employee-owners at the company's 11 plants will be volunteering to help lay the wreaths in their local community cemeteries.

About Central States Manufacturing, Inc.

Central States Manufacturing, Inc. (www.centralstatesmfg.com) is 100% employee-owned and was founded in 1988. With over 1,300 employee-owners and 11 manufacturing facilities and others under construction, the company serves over 6,000 commercial, architectural, post frame, and residential contractors and customers across the United States. Central States Manufacturing is a leading manufacturer of a diverse range of metal roofing and wall panel profiles, along with a comprehensive line of trim, accessories, and structural purlins. In 2023, Central States acquired Storage Structures to become a leader in self-storage buildings.

SOURCE Central States Manufacturing

