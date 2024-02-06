CENTRAL STATES UNVEILS STEEL BOARD & BATTEN SIDING, DELIVERING UNMATCHED DURABILITY AND STYLE TO THE MARKET

Pioneer in metal building products and services launches new offering for those who want the look of board and batten, in painted and woodgrain finishes, with the benefits of steel

TONTITOWN, Ark., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central States, a leader in metal building components, roofing, and buildings, is proud to introduce its latest offering, Central States Board & Batten siding. This exceptionally durable siding system is set to redefine the exterior appeal of residential and light commercial structures. Residential contractors and custom home builders, homeowners, commercial building owners, and architects and designers can now utilize the strength and durability of metal while imparting a welcoming and enduring character and delivering lasting value in fifteen painted and three wood grain finishes.

"The Central States Board & Batten product is beautiful, easy to install, and is something we are excited to offer to our clients," said Jonathan Bucher, VP at Stoneburner Inc. "We sell a good amount of wood board and batten, but have been looking for years for a more durable, maintenance-free option. This product exceeds our expectations! Our initial installations look great and will last a lifetime."

Steel board and batten is a cost-effective siding solution with superior durability over comparable systems as it brings a lifetime warranty and classic aesthetic to residential and commercial structures. The rising trend in residential design, leaning towards modern farmhouse or industrial chic aesthetics, has made this profile increasingly attractive to individuals who may not have previously considered metal siding or those whose communities might have restricted the use of metal siding in the past.

"Our customers have expressed a desire for a product that emulates the look of traditional exterior finishes with the added benefits of steel, and we are excited to meet that demand with excellence," stated Tim Ruger, President of Central States Manufacturing. "As a 100% employee-owned company, we are dedicated to our customers and believe this product will introduce fresh possibilities for the advantages of steel for more building types in more communities."

The Central States Board & Batten siding is a superior option to other products on the market including engineered wood, fiber cement, and vinyl. These traditional materials have various downsides including mold, rot, sagging, limited flexibility, inferior weather resistance, and environmental concerns.

Metal board and batten eliminates the need for painting or repainting throughout its lifespan. As one of the most environmentally-friendly building materials, metal is 100% recyclable, and dissipates heat, contributing to cooler interiors. The Central States Board & Batten stands out for homeowners and designers alike, offering custom lengths up to 30' in versatile widths up to 25.25". Crafted from 26-gauge steel, one of the heaviest gauges available, it combines durability with field workability. The exclusive lifetime paint warranty ensures that this cost-effective siding choice retains its aesthetic appeal for years.

Key Features of Central States' Steel Board & Batten Siding:

Metal board and batten siding is a contemporary and durable exterior cladding option that adds a touch of modern sophistication to residential and commercial buildings alike. This siding style combines the robustness of metal materials with the timeless appeal of the board and batten design, giving a lifetime of beauty at a price that's comparable to other options on the market.

Timeless Design Appeal: Central States Board & Batten siding is an ideal choice for both residential and commercial structures seeking enduring beauty and the benefits of modern construction materials.

The Look of Wood with the Strength of Steel: In addition to the 15 solid painted and textured color options, Central States Board & Batten is available in three realistic woodgrain prints: Dark Oak, Barnwood (a gray weathered look), and Hickory. The woodgrain is applied in a state-of-the-art direct printing process which results in a thin, highly-durable finish that fools the eye, even up close.

Exceptional Warranty Confidence: Central States backs the durability of steel Board & Batten siding with a lifetime warranty on its painted products and a 20-year warranty on the woodgrain options. This commitment reflects the confidence the company has in the product's performance and longevity.

Versatility in Application: Suitable for residential homes, custom builds, and commercial structures, steel Board & Batten siding is a flexible solution catering to the diverse needs of contractors, builders, commercial developers, and homeowners.

Durable Investment: Steel Board & Batten offers a durable solution without compromising on cost-effectiveness. The Central States offering provides an impressive return on investment, given its lower total cost of ownership. The steel construction ensures longevity, making it a wise investment for both residential and commercial applications.

The product is currently available for sale in the following states: NY, OH, PA, NJ, MD, DE, NC, SC, TN, KY, WV, GA, VA, and FL. For more information about Central States Board & Batten visit https://centralstatesco.com/products/metal-siding/board-and-batten/ or contact your Central States sales representative.

About Central States Manufacturing

Central States (www.centralstatesco.com) is 100% employee-owned. Founded in 1988, the company now has 1,300 employee-owners, 11 manufacturing facilities, and serves over 6,000 commercial, architectural, post frame, and residential contractors and customers across the United States. Construction has begun on two new plants, including a rigid frame plant for metal building systems and a panel and trim plant in Utah, both expected to open in 2025. Central States has three business groups: Central States Manufacturing, Central States Building Works, and Elevate Structures (formerly Storage Structures, Inc) each serving their customers with a commitment to customer service and innovation.

SOURCE Central States Manufacturing