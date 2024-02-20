Central States Water Resources Surpasses 150,000 Connections Served

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central States Water Resources (CSWR), the 10th largest investor-owned water and wastewater utility in the United States, has achieved yet another milestone, surpassing 150,000 households served as of the end of 2023 and reaching 165,000 connections to date. Across a national footprint of 11 states, that number translates to over 400,000 customers. No small feat for a company that began ten years ago with a one-person team and a plan for attacking the water and wastewater infrastructure crisis across the U.S., particularly in smaller communities.

But CSWR is anything but a typical organization. What makes this story unique is the fact that Josiah Cox, who founded the company in 2014, was willing to take such a big challenge head-on, navigating a severely fragmented industry plagued with under-investment, aging infrastructure, and environmental compliance issues. Water and wastewater utilities deal with our planet's most precious resource – water. Water is the only utility resource ingested by humans, and sewerage is the only utility resource that people come into direct contact with by means of effluent discharged into streams, rivers, and lakes. "Our company focuses on predominantly smaller, underserved communities across our national footprint," said Cox. "Our mission is founded on the premise – and the promise – that we will bring safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible water and wastewater resources to every community in the United States."

To adapt and respond to the challenges facing the water and wastewater industry today, CSWR has built a team of just under 100 employees working throughout the 11-state footprint. Since its founding, the company has experienced exceptional growth in the past decade, today owning and operating over 900 water and wastewater systems. CSWR believes it has brought more water and wastewater utilities from noncompliance with environmental and health standards to full compliance than any other utility since the passing of the Clean Water Act.

Cox expressed his excitement about reaching the 150,000 household connection milestone, noting, "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the CSWR team – a team that has gone from 10 employees to 85 employees in the last six years alone. The investments we make in the systems we acquire allow us to restore reliable water resources to communities who have previously experienced issues with compliance, reliability, and often safety. As we continue to grow, our commitment to transforming and restoring aging and deteriorating water and sewer infrastructure remains unwavering."

ABOUT CENTRAL STATES WATER RESOURCES

Founded in 2014, Central States Water Resources (CSWR) is the 10th largest investor-owned water and wastewater utility in the United States. CSWR has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to acquire and transform critical water infrastructure, using technology and innovation to bring safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible water resources to more than 400,000 customers across Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Learn more about CSWR at centralstateswaterresources.com .

