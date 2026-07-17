Central Storage & Warehouse Opens New −70°F Ultra-Cold Expansion in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Storage & Warehouse (CSW), a premier Midwest cold storage developer and operator, celebrated the grand opening of its newest ultra-cold expansion at its Pleasant Prairie facility in the Kenosha area, adding specialized storage space maintained at −70°F.

The project is the second expansion of CSW's ultra-cold capacity, originally built in 2016 and expanded in 2020. CSW partnered with Consolidated Construction Company (CCC) and Summit Refrigeration to design and build the new space.

CSW leaders and construction partners tour the newly commissioned −70°F ultra-cold space at the Pleasant Prairie facility.

Building a −70°F environment is a specialized engineering feat. The system requires purpose-built refrigeration to hold temperatures far colder than a conventional freezer. The result expands a highly specialized capability — serving temperature-sensitive ingredients that play a critical role in the food manufacturing supply chain. The expansion was purpose-built to support continued growth in CSW's Ultra-Cold Operations.

"The expansion would not have been possible without our frontline team members and leaders living our people-first, team-based, and service-oriented values every day," said Hill Hamrick, Co-CEO of Central Storage & Warehouse.

The Pleasant Prairie expansion reflects CSW's broader strategy of growing in step with its customers — investing in new capacity and capabilities so long-term partners have room to scale with a trusted provider. The project's June 2, 2026 grand opening marks the latest milestone in that ongoing partnership.

About Central Storage & Warehouse

Tracing its roots to 1947, Central Storage & Warehouse (CSW) is a premier provider of temperature-controlled warehouse services, offering extensive cold storage capabilities. With five facilities, CSW is actively expanding to better serve its customers. The company offers custom cold storage solutions and a range of temperature options to meet diverse client needs, maintaining the highest standards in food safety and leveraging state-of-the-art warehouse management technology. CSW is committed to reliability, flexibility, and responsiveness, ensuring exceptional service for all clients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Andrew Wasz

Title: Head of Commercial Operations

Central Storage & Warehouse LLC

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Central Storage & Warehouse