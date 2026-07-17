Central Storage & Warehouse Opens New −70°F Ultra-Cold Expansion in Pleasant Prairie
News provided byCentral Storage & Warehouse
Jul 17, 2026, 09:00 ET
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Storage & Warehouse (CSW), a premier Midwest cold storage developer and operator, celebrated the grand opening of its newest ultra-cold expansion at its Pleasant Prairie facility in the Kenosha area, adding specialized storage space maintained at −70°F.
The project is the second expansion of CSW's ultra-cold capacity, originally built in 2016 and expanded in 2020. CSW partnered with Consolidated Construction Company (CCC) and Summit Refrigeration to design and build the new space.
Building a −70°F environment is a specialized engineering feat. The system requires purpose-built refrigeration to hold temperatures far colder than a conventional freezer. The result expands a highly specialized capability — serving temperature-sensitive ingredients that play a critical role in the food manufacturing supply chain. The expansion was purpose-built to support continued growth in CSW's Ultra-Cold Operations.
"The expansion would not have been possible without our frontline team members and leaders living our people-first, team-based, and service-oriented values every day," said Hill Hamrick, Co-CEO of Central Storage & Warehouse.
The Pleasant Prairie expansion reflects CSW's broader strategy of growing in step with its customers — investing in new capacity and capabilities so long-term partners have room to scale with a trusted provider. The project's June 2, 2026 grand opening marks the latest milestone in that ongoing partnership.
About Central Storage & Warehouse
Tracing its roots to 1947, Central Storage & Warehouse (CSW) is a premier provider of temperature-controlled warehouse services, offering extensive cold storage capabilities. With five facilities, CSW is actively expanding to better serve its customers. The company offers custom cold storage solutions and a range of temperature options to meet diverse client needs, maintaining the highest standards in food safety and leveraging state-of-the-art warehouse management technology. CSW is committed to reliability, flexibility, and responsiveness, ensuring exceptional service for all clients.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Name: Andrew Wasz
Title: Head of Commercial Operations
Central Storage & Warehouse LLC
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Central Storage & Warehouse
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