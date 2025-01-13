Central Storage & Warehouse Welcomes Jennifer Jung as Chief Financial Officer

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Storage & Warehouse (CSW), a leading provider of advanced temperature-controlled warehousing and comprehensive cold storage solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Jung as its new Chief Financial Officer. Jennifer is a first principles operator and strategic leader, bringing over a decade of finance experience that will be instrumental as the company continues its growth trajectory.

Jennifer joins CSW from Tesla, where she most recently led the company's global corporate finance division, championing the use of data-driven approaches to operational decisions and cost optimization. During her tenure, she also served as the primary architect behind scaling the company's global pricing strategy and operations function. Prior to that, Jennifer held several key positions at Sunrun, the leading residential solar power company in the United States, helping build out the company's first finance team and launching strategic partnerships with big box retailers. Her career began at J.P. Morgan in the investment banking division.

"Jennifer's strong service-oriented mindset and innovative approach make her an ideal fit for CSW," said Sam Krieg, CSW's co-Chief Executive Officer. "Her extensive experience and leadership style align with our core values of putting people first, fostering a team-based culture, and delivering exceptional service both internally and externally. We are confident that Jennifer will drive accountability and coachability within our finance and accounting teams."

In addition to leading the finance functions at CSW, Jennifer will also play a key role in driving CSW's growth strategy, particularly in evaluating and financing opportunities for expansion. As CSW works toward its goal of becoming a top cold storage provider nationwide, Jennifer's expertise will be a key asset in navigating the next phase of growth.

"I am excited to join the CSW family and contribute to the company's continued success," said Jennifer Jung. "I look forward to working with the talented team at CSW to drive financial and operational excellence and support our ambitious growth plans."

About Central Storage & Warehouse

Tracing its roots to 1947, Central Storage & Warehouse (CSW) is a premier provider of temperature-controlled warehouse services, offering extensive cold storage capabilities. With five facilities, CSW is actively expanding to better serve its customers. The company offers custom cold storage solutions and a range of temperature options to meet diverse client needs, maintaining the highest standards in food safety and leveraging state-of-the-art warehouse management technology. CSW is committed to reliability, flexibility, and responsiveness, ensuring exceptional service for all clients.

SOURCE Central Storage & Warehouse