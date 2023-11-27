Central Texans Spending Cautiously Ahead of Holiday Season

News provided by

UFCU

27 Nov, 2023, 17:44 ET

Findings from UFCU's Q3 Spending Index show a slowdown in spending and an increase in credit utilization.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University Federal Credit Union, Austin's largest locally-based and member-owned financial institution, released the top findings from its quarterly "Spending Index." The data, aggregated from approximately 230,000 UFCU cardholders in Central Texas, depict spending trends from the third fiscal quarter of 2023 as consumers prepare for the holiday season.  

According to our research, aggregate spending is up year over year, while spending at the individual level has decreased by approximately 1-2%. The difference is largely attributable to the annual inflation rate measured at 2.39% in October. A closer look at the top 10 categories where people are spending show a mixed story of where those dollars are going.

Trends during Q3 show that consumers remain cautious about spending in many categories. Despite year-over-year increases (shown in table below), spending in categories including supermarkets, restaurants, housing services and medical and health services slowed since Q2. Categories including fuel, telecom and utilities, leisure goods retail, fashion retail and general merchandise stores are seeing slight upticks from earlier in the year—likely an indicator of early holiday shopping.

 Spending Category

YoY Change Q3'22 to Q3'23

Supermarkets

­↑ Up 3.8%

Restaurants

­­↑ Up 5.1%

Fuel

Down 9.3%

Telecom and Utilities

­↑ ­Up 4.0%

Leisure Goods Retail

­­↑ Up 32.1%

Auto Services

­­↑ Up 3.2%

Housing Services

­­↑ Up 19.2%

Medical and Health Services

­­↑ Up 1.8%

Fashion Retail

Down 5.5%

General Merchandise Stores

Up 3.5%

"We continue to see impact on consumers' spending behaviors from an uncertain economic landscape nationally, and in Central Texas," said UFCU CEO and President Michael Crowl. "This holiday season, many may find it challenging to keep up with typical spending habits when it comes to travel, gifts, and other leisure spending categories. Further utilization of credit is likely for additional purchasing power."

About UFCU
As a Member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, UFCU is passionate about helping Members improve their lives. With more than 370,000 Members and $4.7 billion in total assets under management, UFCU offers a variety of products, services, and education programs to empower Members in achieving financial success. More information about UFCU Mortgage Services and the credit union can be found on its website www.ufcu.org or its social media platforms: FacebookTwitterInstagram.

Opinions, analyses, estimates, forecasts, and other views of UFCU's Analytics Group included in these materials are based on a number of assumptions, and are subject to change without notice. Unless otherwise indicated, any data contained herein is presented in aggregate form, and cannot be used to identify any individual or entity.  Although UFCU's Analytics Research Group bases its opinions, analyses, estimates, forecasts and other views on information it considers reliable, it does not guarantee that the information provided in these materials is accurate, current or suitable for any particular purpose. Changes in the assumptions or the information underlying these views could produce materially different results. The analyses, opinions, estimates, forecasts, and other views published by the UFCU Analytics Research Group represent the views of that group as of the date indicated and do not necessarily represent the views of UFCU, its management or members.

SOURCE UFCU

Also from this source

UFCU Named a Trusted Banking Partner for The University of Texas at Austin™ Faculty and Staff

UFCU Named a Trusted Banking Partner for The University of Texas at Austin™ Faculty and Staff

UFCU, Austin's largest locally owned financial institution, has been selected as a trusted banking partner for faculty and staff at The University of ...
Christy Soukhamneut Joins UFCU as Chief Lending Officer

Christy Soukhamneut Joins UFCU as Chief Lending Officer

UFCU, Austin's largest locally owned financial institution, announced today that Christy Soukhamneut has joined the credit union as Chief Lending...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.