Central Texans Spending Cautiously Ahead of Holiday Season

Findings from UFCU's Q3 Spending Index show a slowdown in spending and an increase in credit utilization.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University Federal Credit Union, Austin's largest locally-based and member-owned financial institution, released the top findings from its quarterly "Spending Index." The data, aggregated from approximately 230,000 UFCU cardholders in Central Texas, depict spending trends from the third fiscal quarter of 2023 as consumers prepare for the holiday season.

According to our research, aggregate spending is up year over year, while spending at the individual level has decreased by approximately 1-2%. The difference is largely attributable to the annual inflation rate measured at 2.39% in October. A closer look at the top 10 categories where people are spending show a mixed story of where those dollars are going.

Trends during Q3 show that consumers remain cautious about spending in many categories. Despite year-over-year increases (shown in table below), spending in categories including supermarkets, restaurants, housing services and medical and health services slowed since Q2. Categories including fuel, telecom and utilities, leisure goods retail, fashion retail and general merchandise stores are seeing slight upticks from earlier in the year—likely an indicator of early holiday shopping.

Spending Category YoY Change Q3'22 to Q3'23 Supermarkets ­↑ Up 3.8% Restaurants ­­↑ Up 5.1% Fuel ↓ Down 9.3% Telecom and Utilities ­↑ ­Up 4.0% Leisure Goods Retail ­­↑ Up 32.1% Auto Services ­­↑ Up 3.2% Housing Services ­­↑ Up 19.2% Medical and Health Services ­­↑ Up 1.8% Fashion Retail ↓ Down 5.5% General Merchandise Stores ↑ Up 3.5%

"We continue to see impact on consumers' spending behaviors from an uncertain economic landscape nationally, and in Central Texas," said UFCU CEO and President Michael Crowl. "This holiday season, many may find it challenging to keep up with typical spending habits when it comes to travel, gifts, and other leisure spending categories. Further utilization of credit is likely for additional purchasing power."

About UFCU

