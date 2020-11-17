Central Venous Catheter Market in the United States 2020-2026: Moderate Increases in Unit Sales and Appreciating ASPs are Driving Overall Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Central Venous Catheter Market Report with COVID Impact - United States - 2020-2026 - MedCore" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This MedCore report focuses on the Central Venous Catheters market segment and provides detailed analysis on the Market Size, Unit Sales, ASPs, and Company Market Shares.



The total U.S. market for central venous catheters (CVCs) comprises acute CVCs and chronic CVCs. Growth in the value of the acute CVC segment is expected to apply upward pressure to the value of the total CVC market over the forecast period. Decreases in the chronic CVC segment will moderate gains in the value of the total CVC market.



The largest CVC segment in 2019 was the acute CVC segment, which represented the vast majority of the total CVC market. The acute CVC market is a mature and stable market. Moderate increases in unit sales coupled with appreciating ASPs, due to the sales of more complex CVC kits, are driving overall market growth.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ol3leq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

