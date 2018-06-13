CENTRAL WIRE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Central Steel and Wire Company

NEW ORLEANS, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Central Steel and Wire Company (Other OTC: CSTW) to Ryerson Holding Corp. (NYSE: RYI).

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-cstw/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

