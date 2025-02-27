Centralis Group to Secure Majority Investment from HGGC

LUXEMBOURG and PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centralis Group ("Centralis" or "the Group"), a leading global alternative asset and corporate services provider, today announced a transaction naming HGGC, a values-driven, partnership-focused middle-market private equity firm with over $8 billion of cumulative capital commitments, as its new majority investor. The deal is expected to close later in 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including requisite regulatory approvals. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Centralis collaborates with alternative investment firms and corporate organisations, offering tailored fund administration, SPV-fund linked services, global expansion and governance solutions to meet diverse client needs. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with key locations in the U.S. and UK, the Group's global footprint spans 13 countries. Centralis has established itself as an industry leader in providing customer-centric services, driven by a growing workforce of highly experienced, local and sector-specific professionals.

HGGC specializes in transforming good businesses in the middle market into great companies through its differentiated approach to partnership investing. Collaboration with investors, employees, and management teams is at the heart of the firm's success as both investors and business builders. HGGC has an impressive portfolio of market leading businesses and brings deep expertise in scaling financial and business services companies. The firm will support the long-term strategic growth of Centralis, working in close partnership with Centralis's leadership team to continue driving value creation and exploring new opportunities in business lines and jurisdictions aligned with Centralis's agile and forward-thinking approach.

HGGC commented: "Centralis is well-known for its quality service, expertise in servicing complex funds and corporates, and breadth of solutions, all of which have produced a stellar reputation, loyal customer base, and strong growth. We are aligned with management on how to continue to unlock the potential the organisation has to offer and achieve our shared vision. We welcome CEO Aidan Foley and his team to the HGGC family, and we look forward to future successes."

Aidan Foley, CEO of Centralis commented: "I have every confidence our new partnership with HGGC will support the Centralis team in our growth plans. Together, we will be well-positioned to continue to make significant inroads into the Group's markets, and we are delighted to welcome HGGC as a partner to our business. We are highly appreciative of the excellent support that we have received from our previous investor CBPE, staff, suppliers and clients over the last 5 years."

Deal advisers for Centralis:

Exclusive financial adviser: Baird

Legal Adviser: Reed Smith

Financial, Tax, Operations + IT: PWC

Commercial: Oliver Wyman

Regulatory and Compliance: Kroll

Deal advisers for HGGC:

Exclusive Financial Adviser: Raymond James

Legal Adviser: Kirkland & Ellis

About Centralis

www.centralisgroup.com

About HGGC

www.hggc.com