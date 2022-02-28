CENTRALNIC GROUP ANNOUNCES RECORD PERFORMANCE IN 2021

CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC) announceS its unaudited results for 2021, with organic growth at 39% for the year. Tweet this

More than 99% of CentralNic Group's total revenue was generated by recurring-revenue products. This, combined with an exceptionally strong start into the year augurs well for the Company's performance in 2022.

The record organic growth in 2021 demonstrates CentralNic Group's success in capitalising on the investments that it has undertaken during the pandemic to thrive as the world comes out of lockdown.

The audited annual report and accounts for 2021 will be published in early April 2022.

Ben Crawford, CEO of CentralNic, commented: "CentralNic has enjoyed a very strong 2021 across both our online presence subscription products and our privacy-safe online marketing technologies – achieving record organic growth of 39% for the year. Significant investment in human resources, restructuring and market-leading products has contributed to the Group meeting market expectations.

These robust results reflect CentralNic's continued success in sourcing, completing and integrating transformative acquisitions and driving the organic growth of the business. The pipeline of future acquisition targets remains strong and we are confident in continuing our trajectory towards joining the ranks of the global leaders in our industry."

About CentralNic

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a global tech company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which drives the growth of the global digital economy by providing businesses around the world with tools to build their online presence and to win customers and earn revenues online. The Company complements its organic growth with target acquisitions of cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms. CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of online presence and online marketing services on a subscription or pay per use basis. For more information please visit: www.centralnicgroup.com

For further information please contact CentralNic Group at [email protected]

SOURCE CentralNic Group