CentralReach Acquires Chartlytics, Bringing Precision Data Analysis and Measurement to Its Best-in-Class Applied Behavioral Analysis Software Suite for the Treatment of Autism

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CentralReach, the premier provider of electronic health record and practice management software for clinics focused on applied behavioral analysis (ABA), speech therapy, and occupational therapy (OT) is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of Chartlytics, the leading real-time behavior change analytics software provider. CentralReach, backed by Insight Venture Partners, will combine its cloud-based practice management and clinical data collection software with Chartlytics' best-in-class precision data measurement and advanced analytics technology, bringing the power of the combined offering to its over 40,000 therapist and educator users.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Chartlytics to the CentralReach family," said Charlotte Fudge, CentralReach's founder. "Just this past month alone, the CDC reported higher autism prevalence rates that increased from an estimated 1 in 68 children in 2016 to now 1 in 59 in 2018. By adding Chartlytics to the market-leading CentralReach product portfolio, we will continue to support the growing need from our users for advanced clinical analytics and precision treatment."

By joining forces, CentralReach and Chartlytics will lead the ABA, speech therapy, and OT markets on their journey to adopt next-generation clinical research and assessment technology, including sophisticated data collection, goal graphing, client session notes, and now – with Chartlytics – precision behavior measurement, an information-rich visual display, and real-time decision-making to accelerate learning outcomes. All of this functionality complements CentralReach's scheduling, payroll, billing, claims processing, and content marketplace offerings.

"This acquisition is a pivotal moment in the history of precision behavior measurement," said David Stevens, co-founder of Chartlytics. "Increasing the quality of decision making for CentralReach therapists and educators is truly meaningful since it will help learners, many of them children on the spectrum, to thrive."

"CentralReach already was the scale leader with the most advanced technology in the ABA, speech therapy, and OT segments," said Lonne Jaffe, Managing Director at Insight Venture Partners. "We expect the CentralReach acquisition of Chartlytics to accelerate the industry's adoption of advanced analytics capabilities, augmenting and empowering the best clinicians in the industry with data and insights, and dramatically improving quality of care."

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading EHR and practice management solution for clinicians focused on applied behavior analysis, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and PK-12 education. CentralReach is the only end-to-end solution on the market that integrates clinical data collection, practice management, and a marketplace of certified and continued education courses for therapists and educators. CentralReach is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida. To learn more, visit https://centralreach.com.

About Chartlytics

Chartlytics is the leading provider of clinical decision-making software and related services for professionals in applied behavior analysis, education, occupational therapy, speech-language services, and more. Their digital platform makes Precision Teaching easy, so clinicians can precisely measure any behavior or performance, record it on an honest visual display, and make confident data-driven decisions. Chartlytics is headquartered in State College, PA. For more information, visit https://chartlytics.com.

About Insight Venture Partners

Insight Venture Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight has raised more than $18 billion and invested in over 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners

