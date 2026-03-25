CentralReach Introduces Agentic Layer to Automate and Accelerate Revenue Cycle Operations for Autism and IDD Care

Rising Denials, Administrative Burden, and Compliance Pressures Drive Need for Automation

Healthcare providers are facing increasing administrative pressure as claim denials continue to rise, with more than 41% reporting denial rates above 10%. In autism and IDD care, where reimbursement depends on highly specific, time-based documentation, even small errors can lead to rework, delays, or lost revenue. At the same time, providers are operating in a heightened compliance environment, where they must ensure claims are accurate, complete, and fully supported—requiring stronger auditing and documentation without significantly increasing administrative overhead.

CentralReach benchmark data shows that nearly one in four claims require rework on first submission, and up to 10% are never paid due to clerical or process errors. This level of inefficiency is no longer sustainable for growing organizations, particularly as staffing challenges and workforce turnover continue to add operational complexity and pressure on margins. It creates time-consuming, fragmented workflows for billing teams, complicates interactions with payers, and disrupts cash flow. As a result, automation of revenue cycle operations is quickly shifting from a nice-to-have to a necessity—enabling providers to improve claim quality, strengthen compliance, reduce reliance on manual oversight, and operate more efficiently with fewer resources.

Building on Proven AI to Move from Insight to Action

With ClaimCheckAI™ and ClaimAcceleratorAI™ CentralReach has already helped providers audit claims for accuracy before submission and streamline denial management and recovery, enabling teams to identify and prevent issues earlier in the billing process. As a result, organizations have reduced workflow time by 25–40%, along with achieving faster turnaround times, improved claim quality, and greater confidence in the billing process. With the introduction of AI agents, these insights now translate directly into action, enabling teams to move from identifying issues to resolving them within a more connected, streamlined workflow.

CentralReach's AI is powered by insights derived from more than 5 billion clinical and operational data points across thousands of provider organizations. This depth of data allows the platform to identify patterns across documentation, coding, and reimbursement, and take action to improve claim accuracy before submission. It reduces manual review and rework, accelerates submission and follow-up, and streamlines appeals with more complete, documentation-backed responses.

New agentic capabilities within CentralReach's revenue cycle management platform include:

Within ClaimCheckAI™, AI agents audit claims against documentation, payer requirements, and historical data to identify issues before submission. They then automatically prepare, batch, and submit validated claims, ensuring alignment with payer expectations, reducing manual effort, accelerating processing, and improving first-pass acceptance.





AI agents audit claims against documentation, payer requirements, and historical data to identify issues before submission. They then automatically prepare, batch, and submit validated claims, ensuring alignment with payer expectations, reducing manual effort, accelerating processing, and improving first-pass acceptance. Within ClaimAcceleratorAI™, AI agents generate documentation-backed appeals, initiating denial recovery workflows automatically. This reduces the administrative burden of payer follow-up while increasing the speed and effectiveness of reimbursement recovery.

"What used to take hours of manual review now happens in minutes," said Darcie Bugden, Operations Manager at Affinity Autism Services. "The AI doesn't just identify issues, it prepares everything we need to bill. That's allowed our team to shift time back to clinical quality and staff development instead of administrative work."

"We're entering a new phase where AI doesn't just support workflows, it completes them," said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. "In revenue cycle management, that means moving from identifying issues to actually resolving them. By embedding agents across the lifecycle, we're eliminating the manual work that slows teams down—enabling providers to improve claim quality, increase collections, and operate more efficiently with fewer resources, ultimately driving increased revenue with stronger margins. This is a meaningful step toward a more autonomous and resilient operating model for autism and IDD care."

Looking Ahead: Fully Agentic, Integrated RCM for Autism and IDD Care

CentralReach will continue expanding its agentic capabilities across revenue cycle management, with new functionality expected to launch later this year, designed to automatically identify, correct, and resubmit claims that do not pass initial audits. Together with ClaimCheckAI™ and ClaimAcceleratorAI™, these advancements will create a more unified, fully integrated, end-to-end revenue cycle workflow—where claims are audited, prepared, submitted, and, when needed, corrected and resubmitted automatically.

These capabilities will also extend to how payer requirements are operationalized, with the platform ingesting and interpreting complex contract terms and automatically applying them in real time. This ensures billing practices remain continuously aligned with evolving payer expectations while reducing the need for manual interpretation and rework.

Today, CentralReach supports organizations serving more than 400,000 learners and employing over 230,000 professionals, helping connect clinical care delivery, operational workflows, and reimbursement processes across the autism and IDD care ecosystem.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting, trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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