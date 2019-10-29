CentraState and KDC Solar Ribbon Cutting to Celebrate Completion by KDC Solar of Solar Carports

"Our solar holdings are not only providing significant savings on our energy costs, but also allowing us to decrease our carbon footprint and environmental impact," explains Thomas W. Scott, FACHE, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at CentraState. "In addition, it will help support Freehold Township's electrical grid."

The combined solar ground mounted system and new carport solar system makes CentraState the largest solar powered hospital in New Jersey. In addition to generating solar energy, the carports provide shade and weather protection as well as enhanced lighting for patients, visitors and employees.

KDC Solar, a Bedminster-based developer, owner and operator of solar power facilities, installed the solar carports with no capital costs to CentraState. The 8,376 photovoltaic panels on the carports will produce and deliver approximately 5 million kilowatt hours per year to CentraState and will offset 3,946 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

"We are delighted to have partnered with CentraState on yet another solar project. They have clearly recognized the multiple benefits that this new solar carport will deliver to not only the hospital, but the Township of Freehold and the community at large as well," said Alan Epstein, President and CEO of KDC Solar.

ABOUT CENTRASTATE

CentraState Healthcare System is a fully accredited, not-for-profit, community-based health system that provides comprehensive health services in the central New Jersey region. In addition to offering a full range of leading-edge diagnostic and treatment options, CentraState serves as a valuable health partner focused on the latest ways to prevent disease, promote healthy behaviors and help people of all ages live life well. Based on Freehold, CentraState is comprised of a 284-bed acute-care hospital, a vibrant health and wellness campus, three award-winning senior living communities, a charitable foundation and four convenient satellite health pavilions. To learn more, visit centrastate.com.

ABOUT KDC SOLAR LLC

KDC Solar supplies commercial, industrials and governments with significantly lower long-term electric costs through solar power. KDC Solar has been supported by an allocation of $225 million in equity from Diamond Castle Holdings, a New York-based private equity fund with more than $1.8 billion of committed capital under management. KDC Solar is committed to using clean solar energy to provide economic stimulus and jobs. It has developed, constructed and operated more than 108 megawatts of commercial and industrial solar facilities at 18 different locations and has recently completed the largest net metered project in the State of New Jersey. For more information, visit kdcsolar.com.

