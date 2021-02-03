CentraState Healthcare System Partners with Noteworth to Deliver Telemedicine Services and Extend Care Management Capabilities

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noteworth , a first-of-its-kind virtual care delivery platform, today announced its partnership with CentraState Healthcare System to extend the continuity of care for patients in the community. CentraState recently implemented Noteworth to launch multiple programs to expand their care delivery, including telehealth and remote prevention and care management capabilities for diabetes and hypertension.

"Having worked with various vendors for over 20 years, Noteworth is at the top of my list. Not only are their products aiding our patients, the process improvements have allowed our staff to see more patients in the same number of hours," Brian Dusheck, Director, Ambulatory Applications at CentraState Health System.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CentraState had to quickly adjust the way they triaged, evaluated, and cared for patients to an approach that did not rely on in-person office visits. Within one month of implementation, Noteworth digitized CentraState's care curriculum and enabled the healthcare system to successfully deploy a digital medicine offering, reducing the need for in-person visits and making virtual care possible.

"I found Noteworth was extremely user-friendly for clinicians and patients across all ages," said Family Practice of CentraState physician Jaclyn Guilano, MD, MS, FAAFP. "There are so many benefits to digital health, but it has to be delivered in a way that doesn't intimidate patients or interrupt the care team's workflows. The technology needs to be seamless – Noteworth has proven to be simple and seamless."

Through the Noteworth platform, CentraState can provide their patients with care options that offer accessibility, convenience and empower patients to leverage technology in a way that makes them feel comfortable about managing their health. Additionally, clinicians now have more comprehensive and holistic data to monitor patient conditions and ensure patients remain committed to their therapies.

"At Noteworth, we believe that digital medicine is the future of healthcare delivery," said Justin Williams, Co-founder and CEO of Noteworth. "We are proud to work with CentraState to improve healthcare outcomes for patients and support clinicians to better serve their patient population."

The platform has been successful in improving access to care. Noteworth and CentraState are now working together to expand the programs to serve more patients and clinicians across the healthcare system. To learn more about Noteworth, visit our website.

About Noteworth

Noteworth is a digital healthcare SaaS pioneer dedicated to driving change and modernizing the way health systems and providers deliver and coordinate patient care. Noteworth's interoperable platform allows organizations to harness multiple streams of patient data into a centralized view to streamline care coordination between interdisciplinary teams and foster collaboration across stakeholders for greater visibility and accountability to establish alignment on care plans and organizational initiatives. Unlike disparate point solutions, our HIPAA-compliant platform enables care teams to leverage all domains of the virtual care spectrum, including care management, patient engagement, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), medication management, and telemedicine. This powerful combination of patient engagement and behavioral interventions with built-in alerts increases touchpoints and passes key information to clinical staff to facilitate proactive interventions, improve clinical outcomes, boost patient satisfaction, and decrease care costs. Noteworth is a privately held company headquartered in Jersey City, NJ. For more information, please visit www.noteworth.com

About CentraState Healthcare System

CentraState Healthcare System is a fully accredited, not-for-profit, community-based health system that provides comprehensive health services in the central New Jersey region. In addition to offering a full range of leading-edge diagnostic and treatment options, CentraState serves as a valuable health partner focused on the latest ways to prevent disease, promote healthy behaviors, and help people of all ages live life well. Based in Freehold, CentraState is comprised of a 284-bed acute-care hospital, a vibrant health and wellness campus, three award-winning senior living communities, a charitable foundation, and four convenient satellite health pavilions. The system also offers a family medicine residency and geriatric fellowship training program in affiliation with Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Among its many honors and accreditations, CentraState is one of only 2 percent of hospitals nationwide to earn Magnet® designation for nursing excellence four times. To learn more, visit centrastate.com .

