Centre for Neuro Skills Provides Tips for Reducing Stroke Risk During the Holidays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific research shows that during the winter months, cardiac events, such as heart attacks or strokes, increase more than any other point in the year, especially between December 25 and January 1. Ahead of the 2023 holiday season, Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS), a leading provider of brain injury and stroke rehabilitation, has released tips for stroke prevention, identification and recovery.

Stroke tips courtesy of Centre for Neuro Skills

Monitoring blood pressure, avoiding smoking, eating healthy, increasing physical activity and getting regular check-ups can prevent stroke. A person having a stroke may experience loss of balance, headaches, dizziness, blurred vision or vision loss, drooping face, arm or leg weakness or difficulty speaking.

"Stroke is a sudden death of brain cells due to lack of oxygen caused by a blockage of blood flow or artery rupture," says Dr. Matt Ashley, Chief Medical Officer of CNS. "As the holiday season approaches, it is crucial that people take precautions to prevent a stroke. Cold weather can increase blood pressure and in turn, stroke risk."

Finding a rehabilitation provider focused on increasing independence and outcomes is critical to the patient's recovery from a stroke. Rehabilitation can include in-patient, outpatient and residential treatment options.

CNS' philosophy is that "patients don't plateau," meaning that clinical staff help patients realize their greatest level of capability, regardless of their injury. CNS is focused on patients regaining their independence and maintaining or improving necessary life skills. Programming at CNS includes:

Residential Inpatient

24/7 rehabilitation that reinforces skills across residential and clinical facilities, through staff collaboration and dedication to patient progress. Patients reside in one of CNS' residential facilities, receiving up to six hours of therapy, five days a week in the clinical setting.

Day Treatment

CNS staff partner with families and caregivers across the clinical and home setting. Patients reside at home and commute to CNS to receive up to six hours of therapy per day, five days a week in the clinical setting. Independence, life skills, and new behaviors are practiced at home with loved ones.

Telerehabilitation

CNS staff collaborate with families and caregivers to provide rehabilitation at home. Patients receive therapy through a secure, HIPAA compliant virtual platform utilizing real environmental tools while mirroring in-clinic therapy up to five days a week, three hours a day.

Continued Care

CNS staff, families and caregivers collaborate to provide ongoing active care in a compassionate environment. Patients reside in CNS' residences or at home, reinforcing additional skill building and active rehabilitation. CNS' expert staff work with patients in familiar environments and celebrate milestones and success.

If someone is experiencing a stroke, call 911 immediately. When stroke symptoms are quickly identified, immediate treatment can have significant benefits on patient outcomes. Patients who arrive in the emergency room within three hours of presenting initial stroke symptoms tend to have less disability than stroke patients who received delayed care.

About Centre for Neuro Skills

Centre for Neuro Skills is an experienced and respected world leader in providing intensive rehabilitation and medical programs for those recovering from all types of brain injury. CNS covers a full spectrum of advanced care from residential and assisted living to outpatient/day treatment. Founded by Dr. Mark Ashley in 1980, CNS has seven locations in California and Texas. For more information about Centre for Neuro Skills, visit: www.neuroskills.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Media, please note: Visual assets, including photos, are available. To request an interview with CNS leadership or clinical staff, please contact Robin Carr at 415.766.0927 or [email protected].

SOURCE Centre for Neuro Skills