Centre for Probe Development & Commercialization (CPDC) Appoints New Interim CEO

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC), a global leader in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals, is announcing as of today that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Justyna Kelly as Interim Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Dr. Joe McCann will stay on as an Advisor to the CEO to support the transition until January 4, 2020 when he will transition to a new opportunity.

Joe McCann, CPDC's outgoing President and CEO, said, "During Justyna's almost 10 years at CPDC, she has demonstrated that she is a strong and dynamic leader who understands the needs of our stakeholders and partners. She has worked closely with CPDC's teams and companies from around the globe to execute successfully on a variety of diagnostic and therapy programs. We are confident that Justyna's experience at CPDC positions her well to lead the Company." Joe McCann continued, "I am truly grateful for the opportunities afforded to me by the CPDC and the support that CPDC's Principal Investigator and Founder Dr. John Valliant has provided along with the support of former Board Chair Bob Sutherland and current Board Chair Mark Lundie, and the rest of the CPDC Board. CPDC has established a unique organization and I am looking forward to seeing CPDC grow over the coming years."

Mark Lundie, Chair of the CPDC Board of Directors, said in a statement: "We would like to thank Joe for his contributions to CPDC over the last 9 years. Over the last year as President and CEO, Joe has built a strong management team that will leverage its experience, expertise and track record of success to position Canada at the forefront of the rapidly growing radiopharmaceutical sector. We are delighted to welcome Justyna Kelly as CPDC's Interim CEO. Her expertise and knowledge in operations and the radiopharmaceutical space are an excellent fit to ensure CPDC continues to deliver on its commitments to stakeholders and partners."

Ms. Kelly joined CPDC in 2010, founding CPDC's microbiology and sterility assurance program. Since that time, Justyna has held roles of increasing responsibility in process development and manufacturing, successfully leading key internal programs and launching a number of therapeutic products for our clients.

Justyna Kelly said, "CPDC is an exciting and successful organization that is powered by an amazing team. In addition to our people who make a difference in patients' lives daily, our leadership has the experience and drive to build on our success. I am honoured to be named CPDC's Interim CEO during this time, and I would like to thank Joe, Mark and John Valliant, CPDC's founder and Principal Investigator, as well as my colleagues, for the support and mentorship they provided over the years that prepared me for this role. As the Board conducts a search, we will continue to focus on our strategic plan and client initiatives, to ensure that we continue to meet expectations and ensure a smooth transition."

About CPDC

The Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) is a private, not-for-profit company dedicated to improving patients' lives by advancing drugs for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Created in 2008, with the support of multiple stakeholders, including the Networks of Centres of Excellence (NCE), McMaster University and the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR), CPDC has become a global leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals. With an established pipeline of products and a robust and reliable manufacturing unit, CPDC supplies innovative diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals that are used daily in Canada and around the world. CPDC currently employs over 111 staff in Hamilton, Toronto and Ottawa.

