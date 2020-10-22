Centre for Probe Development & Commercialization (CPDC) Appoints New Interim CEO

HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC), a global leader in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals, is announcing today that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Bruno Paquin as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective November 2, 2020.

Justyna Kelly, CPDC's outgoing CEO said, "Since joining CPDC, Bruno has demonstrated a deep understanding of our business, the needs of our clients and stakeholders, and the global radiopharmaceutical landscape. Bruno has built a strong business development team at CPDC and has brought many exciting opportunities and collaborations to the Centre. His leadership and wealth of experience in strategy planning and organizational development positions Bruno as an excellent lead for the Centre."

"I am very grateful for being a part of the development of CPDC over the past 10 years and for the opportunity to lead the organization. I appreciate all of the amazing people I have met and had the privilege to work with throughout my various roles in the organization, including the current Board Chair John Thornback, and former Board Chair Mark Lundie." Justyna Kelly stated. "CPDC has transformed from a company with a regional impact, to a company that is a world leader in the development and manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals, and continues to grow and expand its capabilities."

John Thornback, Chair of the CPDC Board of Directors, said in a statement: "We would like to thank Justyna for her contributions to CPDC over the last 10 years. Over the past year, Justyna laid the foundations of a long-term strategic plan for the Centre and ushered several important changes within the organization. We are excited to welcome Bruno Paquin as CPDC's Interim CEO. His knowledge of the business, clients and stakeholders, and the relationships he has established within the radiopharmaceutical space are valuable assets to deliver on the next phase of Company growth."

Dr. Paquin joined CPDC in 2018, where he supported the Centre as Senior Director of Business Development. Prior to joining CPDC, Bruno was VP Business Development at Immuni T from 2011 to 2018, where his role was central to the growth of the company and to building a pipeline of sponsored research programs. Prior to Immuni T, Bruno started as the Head of the Technology Development Unit at Genizon Biosciences to become the Executive Director, Head of Business Development, from 2000 to 2011. Bruno received his PhD in Biochemistry from Université de Montréal.

Bruno Paquin said, "This is an exciting and challenging time for CPDC, when we need to embrace decisions that will shape the future of the company. I believe that the CPDC leadership team has the experience and drive to guide the company down the path of a bright future. I am delighted and honoured to be named CPDC's Interim CEO during this time, and I would like to thank the Chair and all the members of the Board of Directors for their confidence, as well as my colleagues for the support and collaboration they have provided over the last two years. As the Board conducts a search, we will continue to focus on our strategic plan, company-defining transactions and client initiatives, to ensure our continuing success."

The Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) is a private, not-for-profit company dedicated to improving patients' lives by advancing drugs for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Created in 2008, with the support of multiple stakeholders, including the Networks of Centres of Excellence (NCE), McMaster University and the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR), CPDC has become a global leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals. With an established pipeline of products and a robust and reliable manufacturing unit, CPDC supplies innovative diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals that are used daily in Canada and around the world. CPDC currently employs over 105 staff in Hamilton, Toronto and Ottawa.

