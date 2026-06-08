Centre for Sport & Human Rights Releases Interactive 'Fan + Communities Guide' to Support Fans at World Cup 2026

GENEVA, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of football fans prepare to travel across Canada, Mexico, and the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026, an important new resource to contribute towards safe and informed experiences has been launched. The Centre for Sport and Human Rights (CSHR), in collaboration with host cities and civil society organizations, has released the Fan + Communities Guide, a comprehensive, interactive directory of resources categorized by host city and area of need.

Mary Harvey, CEO, Centre for Sport and Human Rights, former USWNT FIFA World Cup winner

World Cups are unprecedented moments of connection, yet navigating emergency services, local rights, and support systems in unfamiliar territory can be challenging. The Fan + Communities Guide serves as a centralized hub, mapping out practical hotlines and localized services across all 16 official host cities.

The interactive platform, available in 12 languages, allows fans, residents, and visitors to quickly filter and find immediate resources tailored to specific cities or critical issues, including:

Accessibility & Inclusion: Support for fans and travelers with disabilities.

Child Safeguarding: Dedicated resources focused on the safety of minors.

Health & Environment: Guidance on extreme weather, heat, and climate safety.

Protection & Human Rights: Immediate helplines for gender-based violence, discrimination, and legal support.

To ensure the guide reflects the reality on the ground, CSHR has partnered with local organizations, host city representatives, and networks. The platform directly links to 'FrontlineFC,' featuring fan embassies that provide host city recommendations curated by local soccer fans via the Independent Supporters Council, and community hotlines and resources curated by Dignity 2026, a coalition of civil society organizations across North America.

Mary Harvey, Chief Executive Officer at the Centre for Sport and Human Rights, said: "The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest and most geographically expansive tournament in history, spanning three countries and 16 host cities, each with differences in local laws and in resources available. By launching this guide, fans can readily access existing resources from host cities and local civil society, and in multiple languages. We urge media, fan groups, and host cities to share this resource widely so that fans and residents know where help is available if they need it."

The Centre for Sport and Human Rights (CSHR) is a non-profit organization that works to advance a world of sport that fully respects human rights by raising awareness, building collaboration, and driving implementation.

Assets available:

The guide is mobile-friendly and optimized for quick on-the-go access for fans traveling between matches and host cities. https://www.sporthumanrights.org/wc26 Introduction Video (Length: 1min 10secs)

Spokesperson Bio:

Mary Harvey is a former USWNT FIFA World Cup winner and Olympic gold medal soccer player. She is currently the CEO of the Centre for Sport and Human Rights. She served as an advisor to North America's 2026 World Cup bid committee and brings a unique perspective on fan experience and host community impact.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995306/Mary_Harvey_CEO.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995307/Centre_for_Sports_and_Human_Rights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Centre for Sports and Human Rights