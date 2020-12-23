Centre Lane Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Investcorp

"This transaction is a notable milestone for Centre Lane and we believe it will position us to even better serve our investors by further investing in our business as we continue to grow our existing strategies," remarked Quinn Morgan and Ken Lau, Co-founders and Managing Directors of Centre Lane. "Investcorp is a global leader in the middle market, shares our vision for providing best-in-class investment services, and we are delighted to have them as a supportive long-term partner."

Under the terms of the agreement, ISCG would be a passive, non-voting partner to Centre Lane. There will be no changes to Centre Lane's team, strategy, execution of its investment process or day-to-day operations in connection with the partnership. Centre Lane intends to utilize the transaction proceeds to increase its capital commitments toward its investments and continue to grow its private credit and special opportunities platforms where it has generated attractive historical performance and is seeing a robust, on-going opportunity set consistent with its focus on being a solutions-oriented partner in complex situations.

"Under Quinn and Ken's leadership, Centre Lane has established itself as a leading middle market investment firm with an outstanding reputation," stated Anthony Maniscalco, Managing Partner and Head of ISCG.

"We believe that Centre Lane is differentiated from its peers by its combined expertise in private equity, private credit and operational value-add, and is well-positioned for continued success," commented David Lee, Partner and Head of Investments of ISCG. "We look forward to supporting the Firm as it focuses on continuing to generate superior returns for investors."

Launched in 2019, Investcorp's Strategic Capital Group seeks to be a long-term strategic partner to mid-sized alternative asset managers, with a primary focus on GPs it believes to be well-established, with successful track records and that are poised for growth.

Centre Lane Partners is a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle market companies in North America. Our Private Equity strategy targets control-focused, value-oriented investments in partnership with strong management teams that we support through our CLP Value Creation Framework (CLP-VCF). Our Private Credit strategy provides creative, flexible financing solutions to middle market businesses facing complex circumstances.

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes and infrastructure. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while seeking to create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and communities as a prudent and responsible investor with a commitment to sound Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

Investcorp has today a presence in 12 countries across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of June 30, 2020, Investcorp Group had US $32.2 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, with a diverse group of approximately 450 employees from 44 nationalities globally across its offices. For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

