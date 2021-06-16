Centre Lane Partners Appoints Murad Velani as Chief Executive Officer of Turning

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Lane Partners, LLC ("Centre Lane"), a New York-based private investment firm, announced today that Murad Velani has been named CEO of Turning, the world's premier provider of learning engagement SaaS platforms. Velani is a proven leader with deep go-to-market expertise, a reputation for transforming, scaling, and accelerating profitable growth for tech-enabled enterprises.

Murad Velani, CEO of Turning Get excited about learning again.

"Online learning is transforming education and training experiences as we know it, impacting billions of people around the globe," said Murad Velani, CEO of Turning. "Turning's DNA is powered by tech-enabled innovation that delivers extraordinary learning experiences. It's exciting to lead the company to its next level of growth."

Velani is joining Turning at a time of rapid expansion and innovation. With the recent launch of the company's Dojo360 platform, Velani is poised to accelerate Turning's transformation to serve global education and corporate training segments, as both adapt to a post-COVID "new normal" of hybrid learning and working.

Building on the company's success as the original learning engagement innovator, Dojo360 gives instructors the ability to organize content from a variety of popular content formats such as PPT, audio, video and images that can be curated to build interactive learning pathways for synchronous or asynchronous instruction. By providing a single platform for curating and delivering personalized hybrid learning, Turning is uniquely differentiated to provide a comprehensive platform for measurable learning engagement and experiences for its customers across the globe.

"We're excited to have Murad on board," said Ken Lau, Co-founder and Managing Director, at Centre Lane Partners, LLC. "Murad has a serial track record for successfully scaling and profitably growing tech-enabled enterprises in education and commercial sectors. He's proven in building high-performing teams that are empowered to contribute their best in a positive, energized climate and culture."

About Turning

Founded in 2002, Turning is born out of the desire to transform traditional learning into active learning engagement. The iconic Turning portfolio (Knowbly, ExamView, Point Solutions Suite, and Dojo360) embodies our mission to empower everyone to see new opportunities through knowledge. We build intuitive services that inspire people to learn together, recognize the power of their voice, and discover deeper connections to peers. Make learning fun again with Turning.

Learn more at www.turning.com.

About Centre Lane Partners

Centre Lane is a private investment firm focused on making equity and debt, control and non-control, investments in North American middle market companies. Centre Lane targets companies with revenues between $20 and $500 million that have leading market positions and sustainable competitive advantages in their respective niches. For more information, visit https://centrelanepartners.com/.

