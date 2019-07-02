Centre Lane Partners names Kenneth Frank as CEO of Turning Technologies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Lane Partners, LLC ("Centre Lane"), a New York-based private investment firm, announced today that Kenneth Frank has been named CEO of Turning Technologies, the global leader for learning, engagement and assessment solutions.

Centre Lane recently acquired Turning Technologies and continues to invest heavily in the company's growth opportunities. This transition reflects the investment firm's commitment to refine and accelerate Turning Technologies' strategic initiatives, which include ambitious development plans. TurningPoint , the company's flagship product, is a comprehensive learning platform that engages millions of users worldwide.

Frank brings 30 years of experience in operational leadership with a proven track record in the technology arena. Prior to joining Turning Technologies, he was CEO of Kibo Software, Chief Operating Officer of Aptean, and the President, Solutions and Marketing, for Alcatel-Lucent where he was responsible for its software and services portfolio globally. Frank's strengths in technology and product are coupled with significant scaled operational and go-to-market experience.

"I am tremendously excited to lead the next phase of growth for Turning Technologies with its stellar executive team and market-leading products focused on enhancing the learning experience in higher education, corporate and other environments," said Frank. "The opportunity to leverage their engagement capabilities and experience to improve the delivery and efficacy of academic and corporate education is requisite in today's marketplace."

"Kenneth, with his impressive background, is ideally suited to shape Turning's vision and lead this company into the future," said Kenneth Lau, Managing Director of Centre Lane Partners. "We are anticipating advances to the product that will serve existing clients while expanding the company's reach through continued innovation."

About Turning Technologies:

Turning Technologies is the global leader for learning, engagement and assessment solutions. Founded in 2002 in Youngstown, Ohio, Turning Technologies began with the development of response technology to create better learning experiences. For more information, visit https://www.turningtechnologies.com/.

About Centre Lane Partners:

Centre Lane is a private investment firm focused on making equity and debt, control and non-control, investments in North American middle market companies. Centre Lane targets companies with revenues between $20 and $500 million that have leading market positions and sustainable competitive advantages in their respective niches. For more information, visit https://centrelanepartners.com/ .

Media Contact:

