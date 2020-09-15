Centre Law & Consulting Wins $69 Million Subcontract on Federal Law Enforcement Support Services Contract

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Law and Consulting, LLC (Centre) has been awarded a potential $69.9 million subcontract from FSA Federal to provide professional support services to the federal law enforcement community under a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) contract. The contract calls for Centre to provide critical support, such as records management, legal support and other administrative services to U.S. Attorneys' Offices, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the DOJ and the United States Marshals Service. The period of performance of this subcontract with options is six years and one month.

Centre's Managing Partner, Barbara Kinosky commented, "Centre Law and Consulting is deeply committed to providing superior service to our federal law enforcement community through our fulfillment of this critical support to the DOJ. I want to thank the FSA team for their exceptional assistance during this transition period. And, I particularly want to thank Tom Anderson, our COO, for his leadership in developing the internal structure that allows Centre to exceed client expectations during a transition period."

Centre's Public Sector holds several multi-year federal contracts, including contracts with Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, U.S Department of Homeland Security, Executive Office for United States Attorneys, Health and Human Services – Center for Medicare and Medicaid.

Centre Law & Consulting, LLC (www.centrelawgroup.com), is a successful and well recognized Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) specializing in Legal Services and the Public Sector. Founded in 2002, the company's Public Sector business specializes in Asset Forfeiture, Consulting Services, and Training Solutions. Centre's experienced leadership continuously evolves capabilities aligned with market demands.

SOURCE Centre Law and Consulting, LLC