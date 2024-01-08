Centre Partners Completes Acquisition of Quick Roofing

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Partners ("Centre"), a middle market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles, announced today that it has partnered with management to acquire Quick Roofing ("Quick" or the "Company"), a leading residential and commercial roofing service provider with operations in nine states across the Southwest, Southeast and Great Plains.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, Quick offers a comprehensive suite of roofing and related services, including roof repair and replacement, new roof installation, solar panel installation, and other exterior home services to a wide range of national and local customers. With a 30+ year history, the Company has gained a strong market share within its core geographic markets and has established an outstanding brand reputation for business integrity, customer service and quality.

Quick's CEO, Eric Armstrong, a veteran roofing operator with over 20 years of experience in the industry, has invested alongside Centre Partners and will continue to lead the business alongside the existing management team.

"We are excited to partner with Eric and the Quick management team to continue building the Company as it enters its next phase of expansion. Quick is the ideal platform investment, given its consistent track record of organic growth and successful entry into new markets, along with an industry leading reputation and market share in favorable geographies," said Daniel Brinkenhoff, a Managing Director at Centre Partners. "The roofing industry is characterized by long-term secular tailwinds based on an aging housing stock and chronic underbuilding, as well as high levels of fragmentation that provides a foundation for Quick's continued organic and acquisition-driven growth."

Mr. Armstrong added "We have built Quick on the strength of its relationships and reputation with its employees, customers and suppliers. Core to our values and success has been establishing a reputation of excellence. We are thrilled to partner with Centre to build on these values and further accelerate Quick's growth trajectory and strengthen our market leadership, allowing us to better serve our customers."

Fidelity Direct Lending LLC provided debt financing for the transaction.

About Centre Partners

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a leading middle market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Centre Partners has invested over $2.6 billion of equity capital in more than 90 transactions across the consumer, business services and healthcare sectors. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders, families, entrepreneurs, and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its unique resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. More information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

About Quick Roofing

Headquartered in Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, Texas, the Company is a leading residential and commercial roofing service provider with ancillary capabilities in areas such as solar, windows, siding and gutters. The Company operates in large and growing metropolitan areas across the Southwest, Southeast and Great Plains and maintains deep, long-standing relationships with leading national and local customers. Additional information is available at www.quickroofing.com.

