Centre Partners Completes Acquisition of Quick Roofing

News provided by

Centre Partners

08 Jan, 2024, 09:22 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Partners ("Centre"), a middle market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles, announced today that it has partnered with management to acquire Quick Roofing ("Quick" or the "Company"), a leading residential and commercial roofing service provider with operations in nine states across the Southwest, Southeast and Great Plains.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, Quick offers a comprehensive suite of roofing and related services, including roof repair and replacement, new roof installation, solar panel installation, and other exterior home services to a wide range of national and local customers. With a 30+ year history, the Company has gained a strong market share within its core geographic markets and has established an outstanding brand reputation for business integrity, customer service and quality.

Quick's CEO, Eric Armstrong, a veteran roofing operator with over 20 years of experience in the industry, has invested alongside Centre Partners and will continue to lead the business alongside the existing management team.

"We are excited to partner with Eric and the Quick management team to continue building the Company as it enters its next phase of expansion. Quick is the ideal platform investment, given its consistent track record of organic growth and successful entry into new markets, along with an industry leading reputation and market share in favorable geographies," said Daniel Brinkenhoff, a Managing Director at Centre Partners. "The roofing industry is characterized by long-term secular tailwinds based on an aging housing stock and chronic underbuilding, as well as high levels of fragmentation that provides a foundation for Quick's continued organic and acquisition-driven growth." 

Mr. Armstrong added "We have built Quick on the strength of its relationships and reputation with its employees, customers and suppliers. Core to our values and success has been establishing a reputation of excellence. We are thrilled to partner with Centre to build on these values and further accelerate Quick's growth trajectory and strengthen our market leadership, allowing us to better serve our customers."

Fidelity Direct Lending LLC provided debt financing for the transaction.

About Centre Partners

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a leading middle market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Centre Partners has invested over $2.6 billion of equity capital in more than 90 transactions across the consumer, business services and healthcare sectors. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders, families, entrepreneurs, and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its unique resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. More information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

About Quick Roofing

Headquartered in Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, Texas, the Company is a leading residential and commercial roofing service provider with ancillary capabilities in areas such as solar, windows, siding and gutters. The Company operates in large and growing metropolitan areas across the Southwest, Southeast and Great Plains and maintains deep, long-standing relationships with leading national and local customers. Additional information is available at www.quickroofing.com.

Contact:
Ross Lovern
Kekst CNC
212-521-4866

SOURCE Centre Partners

Also from this source

Alliance Mobile Announces Acquisition of The Wireless Experience Group to Significantly Expand Scale and Geographic Reach

Alliance Mobile today announced the acquisition of The Wireless Experience Group ("TWE"), a leading AT&T National Authorized Retailer in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Retail

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.