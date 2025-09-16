Centre Partners Launches TruTemp, a Field Services Platform, with Investment in Maynor Service Company

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Partners ("Centre"), a leading middle market private equity firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles, and Baldwin Creek Partners ("BCP"), an investment firm based in Connecticut, announced today the formation of TruTemp Holdings, LLC ("TruTemp" or the "Company"), through the acquisition of Maynor Service Company ("Maynor"). Maynor establishes the foundation for the TruTemp platform, which will pursue a consolidation strategy within the HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical services ("Field Services") sector in the Southeast. TruTemp will leverage Centre's proven buy-and-build strategy and experience in Residential & Commercial Services to build a scaled platform in the region through a combination of organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Maynor is a leading residential-focused Field Services provider serving homeowners, homebuilders, and institutional property owners. The Company's outstanding reputation for customer service and quality, combined with an employee and community-centric culture, has fueled consistent growth throughout its history. Maynor's President, Brett Chappell, a veteran operator with over 40 years of industry experience, has invested in TruTemp alongside Centre and BCP, and will lead the business.

"We are excited to partner with Brett and the Maynor team to build upon their impressive track record of organic growth, which has been driven by a loyal customer base, strong vendor relationships, and a stellar reputation in the industry," said Jeff Bartoli, Senior Partner at Centre Partners. "The Field Services sector benefits from a large addressable market with significant fragmentation creating a favorable backdrop for our consolidation strategy. We look forward to expanding this diversified Field Services platform through strategic acquisitions across the region."

"With the support of Centre and BCP, TruTemp is well positioned to expand the business and further accelerate the trajectory we have been on," said Mr. Chappell. "Centre and BCP's history of supporting founders and entrepreneurs will be invaluable as we build a market-leading Field Services platform in the Southeast."

"We are thrilled to support Brett and the Maynor team alongside Centre Partners," said Milun Patel, Founder of Baldwin Creek Partners. "This partnership represents a unique opportunity to back a proven operator in an attractive sector, and we are confident that together we can build TruTemp into the employer and acquisition partner of choice across the Southeast."

About Centre Partners

Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm focusing on the consumer and healthcare sectors, with offices in New York and Los Angeles and approximately $2.7 billion of equity capital invested in over 90 transactions. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders, families, entrepreneurs and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

About Baldwin Creek Partners

Founded in 2022, Baldwin Creek Partners is a lower middle-market investment firm, based in Connecticut. Baldwin Creek seeks to partner with companies that have strong fundamentals and that are led by capable entrepreneurs navigating strategic, financial, or operational inflection points. Baldwin Creek focuses on providing the resources and support necessary to help businesses capitalize on new opportunities and structural shifts in their industries. Additional information is available www.baldwincreekpartners.com.

About Maynor Service Company

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Maynor Service Company is a trusted provider of residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across the Research Triangle region. Built on a foundation of exceptional customer service, technical expertise, and a strong community centric culture, the Company has earned a reputation as both a reliable service provider and an employer of choice. Maynor's licensed technicians deliver dependable, high-quality solutions to homeowners, homebuilders, and property owners, reflecting the company's nearly three decades of commitment to integrity, professionalism, and customer care. Additional information is available at www.maynorservices.com.

