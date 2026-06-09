The new platform, Accretus, enters one of real estate's largest and most fragmented service categories with the acquisition of a longtime regional leader in 1031 exchanges.

Accretus is anchored and incubated by Centre Street Partners, an emerging Lower Middle Market PE firm focused on AI-enabled services buyouts.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Street Partners ("CSP"), a boutique investment firm with a talent and technology-led approach to lower middle-market buyouts, today announced the launch of its Real Estate transaction services platform, Accretus. The platform launches with the acquisition of Atlanta Deferred Exchange ("ADE"), an Atlanta-based Qualified Intermediary that facilitates 1031 exchanges for property owners and investors across all 50 U.S. states.

Centre Street Partners Launches Real Estate Transaction Services Platform with Acquisition of Atlanta Deferred Exchange

Accretus enters a large category that is primarily served by regional and legacy operators, who facilitate the more than $100 billion in 1031 exchange value that runs through the U.S. real estate market each year. Founded in 2008 by Ron Raitz, ADE is among the top independent QIs in the U.S., facilitating more than 600 exchanges and $500 million in exchange proceeds annually for property owners across all 50 states, with a near 100% customer satisfaction rate built over decades of consistent service.

"Centre Street Partners is built around the conviction that highly trusted, profitable professional services providers like ADE stand to benefit disproportionately from the value created by technology in the coming decade," said Jonathan Kerstein, Managing Partner at Centre Street Partners and President of Accretus. "Atlanta Deferred Exchange has built the type of outstanding reputation and level of client trust in the marketplace that results from decades of consistent, high-quality service. It's in this context that we're particularly excited about ADE as the foundation for Accretus, which will execute on a proven playbook that pairs world-class technical talent with investments in operational infrastructure and long-term growth, and an M&A-led approach to expanding the suite of services we provide to our valued clients."

CSP's Limited Partner base includes well over a dozen highly strategic Real Estate investors, operators, and family offices, including Simcha Hyman at TriEdge, Jonathan Leifer at L3C Capital, the Dushey Family at Jenel Real Estate, and Aaron Jungreis at Rosewood Realty.

Kerstein added: "Our deliberately measured, team-centric approach resonates with a specific kind of operator, and Adam Friedman is exactly that kind of leader. He has a unique combination of customer focus, operating discipline, and technical heft that epitomizes what world-class leadership looks like in the AI age, and we're thrilled to have him lead Accretus."

Friedman joins Accretus as CEO after nearly a decade at BlackRock, where he served most recently as a Director on the AI & Analytics Engineering team. His work cut across multiple asset classes, with a focus on building secure, scalable technology and infrastructure systems. As part of the transaction, ADE Founder Ron Raitz will remain a minority shareholder and join the Board of Directors at Accretus. He will be accompanied on the board by CSP Managing Partners Abie J. Cohen and Jonathan Kerstein, and CSP Operating Partner Julian Gutman, a senior product leader at Google.

"Accretus is on a mission to become the leading integrated transaction services platform for real estate," said Adam Friedman, Chief Executive Officer of Accretus. "1031 exchanges sit at one of the most tax and time-sensitive points in the real estate investment lifecycle, and the provider landscape today is fragmented, manual, and largely under-resourced. ADE gives Accretus a profitable, trusted foundation to build a platform that preserves ADE's laser focus on serving real estate investors and their advisors with a level of trust, speed, and sophistication that is missing at scale in today's market."

"ADE has spent decades earning the trust of our clients and their advisors through the dedication of our exceptional team, and I'm excited about the firm's growth prospects under Centre Street Partners' stewardship," said Ron Raitz, Founder of Atlanta Deferred Exchange. "This is a significant moment for ADE, and Centre Street Partners and Adam are the ideal partners to take what we've built and scale it nationally. I'm proud to remain a shareholder and a Board member for the exciting journey ahead."

Under Accretus, ADE will expand geographically beyond the Southeast, grow its team, and make meaningful investments in operational infrastructure to better serve Real Estate investors and their advisors across the full spectrum of asset classes, transaction sizes, and 1031 exchange types.

About Accretus

Accretus is an integrated, technology-enabled transaction services platform purpose-built for real estate. Launched in 2026 by Centre Street Partners and led by Chief Executive Officer Adam Friedman, Accretus is building a national platform of trusted, modernized services across the real estate transaction lifecycle. For more information, visit www.accretusgroup.com.

About Atlanta Deferred Exchange

Atlanta Deferred Exchange (ADE) is one of the leading and longest-standing independent Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. Founded by Ron Raitz and headquartered in Atlanta, ADE provides Qualified Intermediary services to property owners across all 50 U.S. states, facilitating deferred, reverse, and construction 1031 exchanges. ADE consistently facilitates well over 500 exchanges annually with a near 100% customer satisfaction rate. For more information, visit https://ade1031.com/.

About Centre Street Partners

Centre Street Partners is a boutique investment firm with a technology-led approach to lower middle-market buyouts. Founded in 2022 by Abie J. Cohen and Jonathan Kerstein, CSP makes majority investments in cash-generative, legacy services businesses and partners with elite technical operators to lead and modernize portfolio companies, drawing on the team's experience at firms including Insight Partners, UBS, and Goldman Sachs. The launch of Accretus marks the first publicly announced investment from CSP Fund II, which the firm is actively investing out of. CSP has previously backed breakout AI and AI-enabled services companies including OffDeal, Bridge Defense, and Arcee AI. For more information, visit https://centrestreet.partners/ and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Centre Street Partners