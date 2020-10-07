CENTRED To Set New Wellness Standard For Travelers Worldwide

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world prepares for travel in a post-pandemic age, CENTRED is a new global platform dedicated to bringing peace of mind to travelers with an offering of wellness experiences and resources. CENTRED serves as a one-stop digital concierge where members can easily access personalized recommendations for fitness studios, spas, telemedicine, restaurants, excursions, retailers, and lounges in more than 200 cities worldwide.

"CENTRED is the first app-based membership program dedicated to helping travelers focus on their wellness and overcome the ravages of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond," said CENTRED founder and CEO Brian Chappon, who appeared today on a panel at FIT Summit's World Fitness and Wellness Online Summit. "Simply put, CENTRED is a must-have for global travelers and the brands that want to reach them. Through our handpicked partnerships, CENTRED members will receive tailored recommendations catered to their heightened expectations, while we offer brands a global platform to share their stories and connect with travelers."

Developed by an in-house expert team of multilingual travelers who have collectively lived on six continents and visited 224 countries, CENTRED partners with both established and emerging brands across the globe that share in the mission to put wellness at the core of every traveler's journey. CENTRED presents options suited to members' personal preferences and provides an efficient way to find, plan and book an experience, service, or telemedicine consultation abroad or at home, removing guesswork and ultimately saving travelers time and stress.

As a CENTRED member, a traveler could land on another continent and consult with a telemedicine professional, schedule a morning fitness class, arrange a spa service for the afternoon, and book a dinner reservation at a must-visit restaurant, all while never opening another app.

CENTRED's unique telemedicine offering supports members as they consider new health regulations when planning travel, while simultaneously taking care of their mental and physical well-being. CENTRED members will be able to receive COVID-19 testing before their trip, as well as schedule a virtual appointment to speak with a licensed physician, fill a prescription, or find assistance with a health issue while traveling.

Slated to begin service in December 2020, CENTRED's launch partners include top travel and wellness brands across the globe, including AFAR, DragonPass, and TechnoGym. With a goal to support and drive revenue for small businesses during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, CENTRED's partners also include top emerging brands, including 4th Ave Market, Frame, Hyfit, Racked Stretch, and Rhone.

As part of a global partnership, CENTRED will be integrated into DragonPass' app, connecting 45 million members to the CENTRED experience and delivering a range of offerings that go beyond the airport environment, including new wellness experiences at participating airport lounges worldwide.

CENTRED's partnership with TechnoGym allows members to access special offers for home products including MyRun, a treadmill and native app with personalized training programs, as well as Technogym Bike, which features indoor cycling workouts with motivation and support from top trainers.

View CENTRED App Demo Here

About CENTRED

CENTRED is the must-have travel and wellness app dedicated to bringing peace of mind to global travelers. CENTRED connects members with premiere and emerging brands and experiences in more than 200 cities worldwide and provides tailored recommendations that prioritize its members' health and wellness during and after their journeys. www.Centred-Wellness.com

Media Contact:

Lorraine D. Fisher

c/o CENTRED

[email protected]

SOURCE CENTRED

Related Links

https://centred-wellness.com/

