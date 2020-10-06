CentreStack Now Simplifies Work From Home Security

The company has also added a combination of file versioning and behavioral heuristics to guarantee that files can never be held hostage by ransomware. Versioning defeats ransomware by preserving the original files. However, it could take a while to restore millions of encrypted files. So it's critical that the platform also provides containment by leveraging heuristics that quarantine devices that change files too rapidly.

Peart concluded, "The pandemic has created a global situation that is far from ideal. And many remote workers are overwhelmed with the challenges of working from home, helping their kids with distance learning, and more. No one has time for the usual complexities of remote security. So it's a pleasure to be able to simplify everyone's work from home experience with a mapped drive that creates the illusion of working in the office while maintaining centralized administrative controls and protecting corporate data."

Founded in 2008, Gladinet supports millions of users of its file server focused remote access and collaboration solutions. Partners include Amazon, Google, Microsoft and thousands of service providers in more than 100 countries across the globe.

