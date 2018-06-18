Centrexion Therapeutics Selects Skyland Analytics' Skyland PIMS™ Software as their Data Repository for Manufacturing and Quality Compliance

"The Skyland PIMS software is unique in that it meets several critical needs related to management of quality and manufacturing data generated across our supply chain increasing data integrity for FDA reporting and compliance. The PIMS™ Part 11-compliant workspace allows us to organize our data by product and process formulations, unit operations, market of sale and site of production without any customization or configuration," said Peter Hanson, Chief Development Operations Officer at Centrexion.

"We are excited for the industry leaders at Centrexion to join the growing list of customers who have adopted our modern approach to process data management — which provides a persistent 'single source of truth' throughout a drug product lifecycle across complex global supply chains," said Robert Di Scipio, CEO of Skyland Analytics.

About Centrexion

Centrexion is transforming the treatment of chronic pain by advancing one of the largest, exclusively pain-focused clinical pipelines of novel, non-opioid therapies in order to bridge the safety and efficacy gaps in current chronic pain treatment. Their lead therapy, CNTX-4975, is based on our proprietary STRATITM technology that provides rapid onset, high degree and long duration of relief from localized moderate to severe pain. CNTX-4975 is currently in late-stage development for the treatment of moderate to severe pain from osteoarthritis (OA). Centrexion is redefining the study of new pain therapies by using a three-pronged approach: big data analytics, translational science and innovation. For more information, visit centrexion.com.

About Skyland Analytics

Skyland Analytics develops data analytics and data management software for pharmaceutical, biotech and chemical companies managing manufacturing processes and product quality across internal and external networks. Skyland PIMS™ software equips manufacturers with a simple, validatable, cloud-based workspace for product, process and batch data. This market-leading software enables access across the manufacturing network to essential data that supports monitoring, ad hoc investigations, process analysis, Continued Process Verification (CPV) management and other critical initiatives.

For more about Skyland PIMS™ and other products and services, visit skylandanalytics.net, or contact us at info@skylandanalytics.net. Follow us on LinkedIn here and Twitter here.

CONTACT:

Vicki McEachern (720-773-8807)

vmceachern@skylandanalytics.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centrexion-therapeutics-selects-skyland-analytics-skyland-pims-software-as-their-data-repository-for-manufacturing-and-quality-compliance-300667303.html

SOURCE Skyland Analytics

Related Links

www.skylandanalytics.net

