Centri Announces Inaugural Capital Conference at Nasdaq in New York City

PHILADELPHIA, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centri Business Consulting, LLC, one of the industry's fastest-growing and most respected advisory firms, is excited to announce its inaugural Centri Capital Conference on April 22nd, 2025, at Nasdaq in NYC. The conference will focus on navigating the capital markets and feature company presentations and facilitated investor 1:1 meetings. The conference will attract over 400 participants in the capital markets eco-system and investment community, including investment bankers, private equity investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

The Centri Capital Conference is a one-day event that will connect investors with executives from presenting companies in various emerging and rapid-growth sectors, including technology, life sciences, healthcare, and more. This platform will give well-managed, growth-oriented private and public companies a place to showcase their innovative ideas and products. The event will also host a variety of industry topic panels and dynamic speakers that will highlight these growth sectors and address the most pressing concerns facing mid-to-microcap companies. It will also provide opportunities to meet and network with key stakeholders at an evening reception.

"Bringing Centri's first-ever Capital Conference to life is something that I've dreamed of since the inception of the firm. Who better to connect the right players on both sides of the deal than Centri? Our position as the facilitator makes us the perfect partner and host for this event," says Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri. "But this transcends transactions. It's about creating energy in the capital markets—bringing innovation, growth, and excitement back to the deal space. Of course, it's only fitting to have this at Nasdaq, the most active stock trading floor venue in the US."

"We're beyond thrilled to announce this inaugural event for our firm and our friends in the investor community," says Christoper Mora, Head of Capital Markets and Partner at Centri. "We work with brilliant management teams, underwriters, and top-tier audit and law firms day in and day out on a variety of deals. This event supports our partners, drives growth in the capital markets, and adds value to the ecosystem we serve."

For more information, please visit www.CentriConsulting.com/capitalconference

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. We specialize in advising companies of various sizes and industries as they navigate the capital markets, complete transactions and execute on their journey of rapid growth. From complex transactions to periodic reporting and compliance, our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise, strategy and multilayered skill sets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

