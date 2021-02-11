Centri Tech Releases Digital Advancement Principles And Policy Recommendations

Our lives are best when built upon a purpose-driven foundation, realized through Imagination, Innovation, & Investment. Tweet this

"Technology is a very powerful horizontal and if you are smart about building that horizontal across the country then all other verticals should be encouraged to climb onboard…whether that is healthcare, education, or aging, all of those different areas are enabled by smart utilization of technology. That is really what this paper is all about," said Rey Ramsey, CEO, Centri Tech.

Centri Tech believes our lives and communities are best when built upon a purpose-driven foundation that can be realized with:

Imagination: the act of re-considering what something can be.

the act of re-considering what something can be. Innovation: the development of new solutions.

the development of new solutions. Investment: the notion that investments and capital expenditures are never value-neutral and that they must be inclusive of human capital.

Among the principles that Centri Tech espouses for digital advancement: that universal access to high-quality broadband is essential, that adoption of technology is about culture, and that innovation for the public good requires the convergence of all sectors—public, private, and nonprofit.



The paper goes on to recommend specific policy proposals for the federal government, state and local governments, educational institutions, and the private sector, including: Community Reinvestment Act reform, support for technology in low-income and public housing, and the creation of a new Digital Advancement Index that quantifies jurisdictional success metrics in connectivity, adoption, and quality of life.

Centri Tech is hosting a webinar on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. to facilitate dialogue between academicians, policymakers, civil society organizations, cross-industry executives and other like-minded individuals and discuss how the Digital Advancement Imperative will expand opportunities for all citizens. Interested parties may register at webinar.

To download a copy of the whitepaper, click here.

To act now and join our Coalition to create a truly inclusive digital economy, please visit coalition.

About Centri Tech: Centri Tech is a Social Venture formed in 2019 to maximize the full potential of technology and broadband to enhance and sustain lives.

