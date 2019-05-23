CENTRI Technology, Atonomi and Swytch Renew Year-Long Partnership to Deploy Blockchain-Based Tools in IoT Data Collection and Device Security

SEATTLE and AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTRI Technology, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) data security software, and its blockchain-based subsidiary Atonomi, announced today that it will renew its partnership of more than one year with Swytch, a blockchain-based energy platform.

In this partnership, the companies will continue to explore the use of a fully secure blockchain platform for renewable energy markets. CENTRI Technology, Atonomi and Swytch are utilizing their respective utility-based blockchain solutions to turn the game-changing ideas into commercial realities.

The Swytch platform connects to a company's energy devices and provides an in-depth look into their energy generation and associated environmental footprint. This is then delivered in the form of a digital data asset to the owner, which can be used for tracking, reporting and decision-making purposes. This allows organizations to improve their business and sustainability practices with actionable insights from their own impact calculations.

Co-founder and managing director of Swytch, Evan Caron says, "I am very pleased with the progress we have made on our Swytch platform. We continue to demonstrate our viability and intend on becoming the platform of choice for enterprises that produce or consume energy. I have been very pleased with the deployment of our software and the combination of CENTRI and Atonomi. Their use of secure transactions enables us to natively provide a reliable and secure platform."

Within the Swytch environment, CENTRI Technology and Atonomi provide both secured sessions for data flowing from the renewable energy collection points to the cloud and immutable identity validation and ongoing trust for those energy collection points. Ongoing trust is important, especially for remote sites as it not only can detect if a device is compromised but can also help indicate when a device is malfunctioning.

CEO of CENTRI Technology and Atonomi, Robert Strickland, adds, "We are very excited to continue our partnership with Swytch. Our team has worked hard to progress from an idea in whitepaper to a product in a short amount of time. Our full product roadmap leads customers from the early adoption of IoT secure transactions all the way to blockchain and, perhaps in the future, to a token that can add commerce in a fully secure way. The layering of security ensures applications like the Swytch platform can conduct their business without any worry of vulnerabilities or hacks."

The Swytch, CENTRI Technologies and Atonomi partnership will continue and move into business development deals with large IoT, telecom and energy firms in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The three companies are planning a substantial joint announcement at the Mobile World Congress Americas held from October 23 to 25 in Los Angeles.

About CENTRI Technology and Atonomi

CENTRI provides advanced data security for the Internet of Things. CENTRI's flexible, software-only products provide IoT professionals, developers and device makers with the means to quickly get to market with purpose-built IoT security, protecting data from creation to consumption. CENTRI enables you to mitigate today's data communication risks in a standards-based network infrastructure with heavyweight industry-standard encryption and compression, packed into a lightweight small footprint ideal for low-power IoT endpoint devices.

Atonomi, the blockchain-based product business unit of CENTRI, is the creator of the universal trust environment for IoT. Atonomi security software validates immutable device identity as well as enables device interoperability and reputation for a connected world. Through the application of blockchain technology, Atonomi aims to empower developers to build IoT solutions on its platform which will enable secure IoT transactions.

About Swytch

Swytch was created by a team of energy and technology experts to address the market failures that have resulted in inadequate adoption of renewable energy assets and sustainability programs. Our goal is to accelerate adoption of renewable energy, mitigate the impact of climate change and encourage energy development and sustainable behavior in the areas of greatest need. The team combines deep technical expertise with a true passion for the mission at hand.

For CENTRI and Atonomi media inquiries contact: For Swytch media inquiries contact: David Schull or Travis Kruse Jennifer Hansen Russo Partners FortyThree PR 858-717-2310 831-401-3175 212-845-4272 Swytch@43pr.com david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

travis.kruse@russopartnersllc.com



SOURCE CENTRI Technology Inc.; Atonomi