Centria Autism advances solutions to the nationwide shortage of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs)

Six months in, the Elevate practicum program and a partnership with University of Nevada, Reno are catalysts for industry change

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centria Autism, a national provider of therapeutic services for children with autism and their families, continues to make strides in developing aspiring clinicians and closing the gap of BCBAs.

The BCBA shortage is nothing new—the need for BCBAs has increased year-over-year for the last decade. Between 2023 and 2024 however, it's as dire as it ever has been, increasing over 57% during that time.

To make an impact, in July 2025, Centria put emphasis on workforce development through Elevate, a full-time, paid practicum experience for aspiring BCBAs. Since that time, the program has welcomed 177 members, more than doubling the enrollment of Centria's previous practicum program.

Elevate is a fully compensated, full-time, structured practicum designed to help participants earn both restricted and unrestricted supervised hours while focusing on clinical growth in a supportive, high-quality learning environment. Participants are paid for all supervision hours, and progress through a clearly defined three-stage model that includes one-on-one mentorship within small cohorts and offers tuition or student loan reimbursement upon completion and transition to a BCBA role at Centria.

Participants have highlighted the impact of the program, including Robert Carter from Indiana whose motivation is deeply personal: "My biggest motivation is simple: ABA changed my son's life, and now I want to do that for other families," said Carter. "Watching my son thrive in full-time ABA therapy was lifesaving and completely transformative for us. I got into this career because I want to deliver that same kind of life-changing impact. The Elevate program is the perfect fit because it gives me a clear, structured path to become a BCBA, which is the ultimate goal."

In addition to the Elevate program, in August 2025, Centria rolled out a first-of-its-kind partnership with University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), one of the nation's top-ranked institutions in ABA education. The partnership centers on a fully sponsored master's degree cohort for Centria team members seeking to become BCBAs. All program participants are automatically enrolled in Centria's Elevate program.

Thirty-one Centria team members were officially accepted as clinical apprentices into UNR at the end of 2025 and will begin classes during the second semester of the 2025-2026 school year on January 20, 2026.

"These next steps in the UNR partnership mark meaningful progress in developing the next generation of behavior analysis professionals," said Dr. Tim Fuller, Director of Practicum and Research at Centria and Professor of Practicum for the cohort. "Through this program, Clinical Apprentices will receive advanced training in the science and practice of behavior analysis at one of the field's most respected academic institutions and be well on their way to becoming leaders in ABA therapy."

